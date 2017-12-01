Interesting. For a while, I thought the so-called cabal had successfully pushed her out of the public eye completely.Meanwhile, are you dissatisfied with your height? It's possible to grow taller, add a few inches to your height, even in adulthood. A combination of some targeted exercises and powerful herbs can do the magic. Learn about it.....

Buhari pretended to be leader of the talakawa , who eats and consort with them. He even showed his lean cattle and austere lifestyle.



Today he and his family have gone back to where they belong with the rich. They can't pretend anymore. Yet the poor are yet to see this.



We keep bringing out people from retirement and bankruptcy to become President, making them retire into stupendous wealth and unimaginable importance. After Buhari, let's give it to Shagari please. The man is now old and not too well to do, after serving his fatherland as a former President.



IBB, Abubakar and Shonekan still have remnants of their loots intact.





In other news, where is the wife of our 'National leader'? She should be here too cos it seems it is a gathering of the wives of owners of APC. 1 Like