Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 6:07am
Wife of President Aisha Muhammadu Buhari led other women to the Mother's Night for the wedding of Oluwatosin,the daughter of Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki  in Abuja.She was pictured with Toyin Saraki and others.

See photos after the cut

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 6:07am
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Bari22(m): 6:09am
Better woman only for better person.

Please my send my greetings to incorruptible president of Nigeria.

We now have, a decent and beautiful First Lady in 9ja.

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Partnerbiz: 6:26am
sarakiii
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by naptu2: 6:26am
Maryam Abacha.

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 6:33am
She looks gorgeous!

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by raker300: 6:35am
Will "stunning look" wipe away hunger in these lands?

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by medexico(m): 6:41am
Make person help us search the price of her watch and dress

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Homeboiy: 6:44am
3 rd pix go make a good meme grin
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by python1: 6:55am
raker300:
Will "stunning look" wipe away hunger in these lands?
English.

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 7:48am
One word gorgeous
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by seankay(m): 8:09am
Wetin i know be say Muhammadu no go fit handle this slay Queen for za oza room at his age

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:35am
Chai dis babe just dey waste,baba no go fit press turtle reach ground for her to speak in tongues and appreciate prick

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 8:36am
Interesting. For a while, I thought the so-called cabal had successfully pushed her out of the public eye completely.

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Webman007: 8:36am
BOK
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Teedawg: 8:36am
let me check well for SARS

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:37am
Very simple

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:37am
Buhari pretended to be leader of the talakawa , who eats and consort with them. He even showed his lean cattle and austere lifestyle.

Today he and his family have gone back to where they belong with the rich. They can't pretend anymore. Yet the poor are yet to see this.

We keep bringing out people from retirement and bankruptcy to become President, making them retire into stupendous wealth and unimaginable importance. After Buhari, let's give it to Shagari please. The man is now old and not too well to do, after serving his fatherland as a former President.

IBB, Abubakar and Shonekan still have remnants of their loots intact.


In other news, where is the wife of our 'National leader'? She should be here too cos it seems it is a gathering of the wives of owners of APC.

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Adekunleideology(m): 8:37am
This is woman is beautiful..

Za Oza room will be enjoyable oo..

Sai Baba!

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by okonja(m): 8:38am
Where is Osinbajo's wife? angry angry









Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:38am
Good looking.

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:38am
Saraki's daughter's wedding is still ongoing?

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by samsam2019: 8:40am
raker300:
Will "stunning look" wipe away hunger in these lands?
no mind the weyrey dem
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:40am
grin grin grin grin

Let them eat cake. ~ Mary Antoinette

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:40am
naptu2:
Maryam Abacha.
dat woman still dey hungry me o
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by yeahh(m): 8:41am
Has she changed her mind to support her husband's reelection?
Even buhari wife know say buhari no try
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by deco22(m): 8:41am
enemyofprogress:
Chai dis babe just dey waste,baba no go fit press turtle reach ground for her to speak in tongues and appreciate prick
Na person mother you dy call babe?

Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 8:41am
Mtcheeewwwww! This is now news
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:41am
kay29000:
OK

Hmm
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 8:42am
Fvck Buhari
Re: Aisha Buhari At Oluwatosin Saraki's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:42am
deco22:
Na person mother you dy call babe?
love is the eye of the beholder

