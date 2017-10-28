Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) (5930 Views)

Below are photographs from the event;



'Smart' corrupt old men enjoying themselves...

While the 'dumb' corrupt youths are busy getting more 'dumb' and frustrated. 27 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is on his own. Him and his Fulani cabals 5 Likes

I guess you drink Heineken? Come and collect one crate from me biko. I guess you drink Heineken? Come and collect one crate from me biko. 2 Likes

Despite his shortcomings, the Jagaban is a very intelligent man. If he were even the one to be in charge of our economy presently things wouldn't have deteriorated to this level.





In 2019, someone who understands the direction of our economic projectile would take charge.





Let's ATIKULATE for a secure, brighter and better tomorrow. 5 Likes

Happy married life oluwatosin.. May your marriage be an enjoyable one... 4 Likes

I was there.

Let's go there.

The scheming for 2019 have since started.





But then , Posterity will judge him for sealing fake drug to Nigerians It have been long i saw Tinubu with Buhari. Or are they fightingBut then , Posterity will judge him for sealing fake drug to Nigerians 6 Likes

One of the ways they spend our oil money

it seems this big men don't feud, dey only fight on the internet, may dey even have association where both APC and pdp members cool off and chill after a stressful day 1 Like

NAL members. National Association of Looters. 1 Like

ASSOCIATION OF NDI OCHI

If only BH could have bombed the venue, half of the problem of Nigeria would have been solved. We will just need to extend same to Minna, Otta farm and Adamawa to fully restore the old glory of the nation 1 Like

Hmm! No permanent enemy in politics.

They're all friends in reality, the difference in party is just like the difference in their clothings. 1 Like

I think saraki would always forget his afonja root but he impresses me sha

only poor ones don't understand what life is all about, hope some one understand wot I mean

Security was mad today there Unlike normal days. You must be an elite or popular before you will be allowed to enter.. They bounced people out today.. LMFAO

Another of those self-reflective occasions that is supposed to reset the brains of our youths towards politicians but NO, they sit their lazy bum behind keyboards to support the nitwits in power for crumbs.



When are we really going to learn that they don't care about us?

Alliance

They are all united corruption tribe.

to them FRIENDSHIP COMES FIRST BEFORE POLITICS .

This politicians are enemies with same interest..

Which one marry recently?

No be d same one?

Congrats to the couple.

Association of thieves





2019 loading



Buhari is in trouble 1 Like