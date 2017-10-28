₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by stephanie11: 5:34pm
Below are Photographs from the Wedding Ceremony of the Olutosin Halima Saraki, daughter of Senate president, Bukola Saraki that held today at Eko hotel and Suites, Lagos.
Below are photographs from the event;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/10/28/tinubumodu-sheriffben-bruce-attend-wedding-sarakis-daughterphotos/
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:43pm
'Smart' corrupt old men enjoying themselves...
While the 'dumb' corrupt youths are busy getting more 'dumb' and frustrated.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by vengertime: 5:50pm
Buhari is on his own. Him and his Fulani cabals
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:06pm
eezeribe:
I guess you drink Heineken? Come and collect one crate from me biko.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by id911: 6:21pm
Despite his shortcomings, the Jagaban is a very intelligent man. If he were even the one to be in charge of our economy presently things wouldn't have deteriorated to this level.
In 2019, someone who understands the direction of our economic projectile would take charge.
Let's ATIKULATE for a secure, brighter and better tomorrow.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by fatymore(f): 7:02pm
Happy married life oluwatosin.. May your marriage be an enjoyable one...
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Xeedorf: 7:06pm
I was there.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Xeedorf: 7:06pm
Let's go there.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 7:10pm
The scheming for 2019 have since started.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Thorhammer(m): 7:34pm
It have been long i saw Tinubu with Buhari. Or are they fighting
But then , Posterity will judge him for sealing fake drug to Nigerians
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Titto93(m): 7:36pm
One of the ways they spend our oil money
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by SWORD419(m): 7:36pm
it seems this big men don't feud, dey only fight on the internet, may dey even have association where both APC and pdp members cool off and chill after a stressful day
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by paparazzi1987(m): 7:37pm
NAL members. National Association of Looters.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by santopelele(m): 7:37pm
ASSOCIATION OF NDI OCHI
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 7:38pm
If only BH could have bombed the venue, half of the problem of Nigeria would have been solved. We will just need to extend same to Minna, Otta farm and Adamawa to fully restore the old glory of the nation
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by kay29000(m): 7:39pm
Hmm! No permanent enemy in politics.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Titto93(m): 7:39pm
They're all friends in reality, the difference in party is just like the difference in their clothings.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by zionglory(m): 7:39pm
I think saraki would always forget his afonja root but he impresses me sha
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by lawalosky: 7:40pm
only poor ones don't understand what life is all about, hope some one understand wot I mean
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Onbelivable(m): 7:41pm
Security was mad today there Unlike normal days. You must be an elite or popular before you will be allowed to enter.. They bounced people out today.. LMFAO
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 7:41pm
Another of those self-reflective occasions that is supposed to reset the brains of our youths towards politicians but NO, they sit their lazy bum behind keyboards to support the nitwits in power for crumbs.
When are we really going to learn that they don't care about us?
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Built2last: 7:42pm
Alliance
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Mccullum: 7:42pm
They are all united corruption tribe.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by onatisi(m): 7:42pm
to them FRIENDSHIP COMES FIRST BEFORE POLITICS .
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by TimeMod3: 7:48pm
OboOlora:You wish your camel toe could do any better than BH.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by lilytender: 7:49pm
id911:
No, lets ATIKUBIAFRA instead.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Luxuryconsult: 7:50pm
This politicians are enemies with same interest..
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:50pm
Which one marry recently?
No be d same one?
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:51pm
Congrats to the couple.
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by Jolad1: 7:51pm
Association of thieves
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 7:53pm
2019 loading
Buhari is in trouble
|Re: Tinubu, Modu-Sheriff, Ben Bruce At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (Photos) by AreaFada2: 7:55pm
OboOlora:You should have added " I dey my house, oya come and beat me".
