|PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Ebullience(m): 11:06am
Senator Buriji Kashamu has rejected his suspension for a month by the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
His suspension was announced early Saturday morning by the party ahead of the National Convention of the party.
In reaction to the suspension Kashamu issued the statement below:
” I thank the Almighty Allah who has brought me this far and made me a factor in the national politics of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“The news of my purported suspension is coming on the heels of a pending appeal with a motion for injunction that has been properly entered and served on parties. This renders the purported suspension a nullity as it offends the principle of “lis pendens”. Therefore, I reject the purported suspension because it offends all known principles of justice and fair hearing.
“It should be noted however that the mere fact that the Caretaker Committee could resort to this last-minute action in its dying hours and on the day of our national convention shows clearly that the battle that I and other well-meaning leaders, elders and stakeholders have waged against impunity and illegality, and for the enthronement of democracy, due process and the rule of law really got to them.
“Makarfi and his cohorts, especially Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose think that they can intimidate and pocket every voice of dissent within the party. Yet, they are quick to accuse the Federal Government of stifling the opposition when they are the real dictators and tyrants.
“They arrogantly think that they can browbeat everyone into submission and buy over the conscience of our party leaders and delegates in continuation of their desperate bid to hold the party by the jugular in order to serve their selfish and egocentric ends.
“What is the essence of a multiparty politics and democracy if people cannot disagree to agree and ventilate their views? I dare say that any party or organisation that does not brook dissent and plurality of ideas and opinions is on its way to self-destruct and extinction.
“Dear delegates, distinguished party leaders and elders, I urge you to rise up and join in the struggle to rescue our party from the vice grip of these delinquents by electing a new and untainted leadership that will put an end to illegality, impunity, deceit and imposition. Today, let’s elect men and women of conscience who will truly reposition our party, restore democracy and make it the envy of all. Let’s show Nigerians that it is a new dawn and a new order in PDP.
“Finally, notwithstanding this purported suspension, I stand by my convictions in the struggle for the enthronement of genuine democracy, due process and respect for our own constitution. I remain strong and unbowed by their antics. Insha Allah, together, we shall outlive and outshine these agents of darkness.
“I wish all our respectable leaders, elders, contestants and delegates the best of luck.”
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Becoted001: 11:09am
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by LessNoise(m): 11:44am
Politicians in this country are jokes......all of you using our heritage to play candy crush God will disgrace you all
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by DaBillionnaire: 11:45am
patiently watching to see more drama unfold
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Eboski(m): 11:58am
Oga sinator read the handwriting on the wall,you are not needed in PDP anymore,y you can pot to APC,mumu senator to sinator...,.
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by dodelight(m): 12:26pm
Tout! Na by force to belong to pdp? The party you actually deserve is APC, so 'leave' and let live!
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by uwa1(m): 12:44pm
As expected... He 'll not go down without a fight...
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by lecturerdabo(m): 1:05pm
A "good man" like Kashamu deserve to be in APC not PDP!
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by kings09(m): 1:59pm
Kashamu ur likes plenty for apc- madridguy, yarimo, ngeneukwenu, python1 will sing ur praise into sainthood..... Saint kashamu
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Olukat(m): 2:00pm
It's time to drag this man to the United States
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Robbin7(m): 2:00pm
Is that him? Na the suspension swell am up so?
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Tk4all(m): 2:03pm
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by CloudResident(m): 2:04pm
Gradually, the house that is being rebuilt is cracking already.. gradually
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Ohammadike: 2:04pm
Somebody kick this drug lord to America
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by gratieao: 2:05pm
Little wonder PDP doesn't trust any candidate from sw as chairman.
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by osazeeblue01: 2:06pm
APC will reject him too....i think he's not useful politically. Only for one thing d r u g p u s h i n g
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Realkenny(m): 2:11pm
Sarrki no longer available, better up your game or lose your 30k for life
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by mrmagnus300: 2:12pm
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Xisnin: 2:15pm
Kashamu has been in deep pains ever since Sherif lost out.
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Mufasa27(m): 2:15pm
The door of APC is always open for touts and rogues... Mr kashamu
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by onatisi(m): 2:22pm
lecturerdabo:infact apc needs kashamu
maybe amosun will give him the apc gubernatorial ticket of the party , he should try his luck in apc
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by dieBYfire: 2:22pm
Ebullience:
So Senator please if you don't like the suspension u can pick APC card and brooms and wave it in 2019 as you cheer PDP back to power
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:25pm
The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by datola: 2:34pm
|Re: PDP Convention: Kashamu rejects suspension by Swaggzkid: 2:35pm
Lets try to always think outside the box. These people are all the same.
