Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by stephenduru: 2:05pm
Tosin Saraki tied the knot with Tunde Olukoya.Obasanjo,Patience Jonathan,Femi Otedola,Chris Ngige,Senator Dino Melaye,the parents of the bride and groom and others were in attendance.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/tosin-saraki-weds-tunde-olukoyaphotos.html?m=1

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by stephenduru: 2:06pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/tosin-saraki-weds-tunde-olukoyaphotos.html?m=1

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by stephenduru: 2:07pm
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by babalonshee(m): 2:08pm
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by osazeeblue01: 2:09pm
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by wizzyenya(m): 2:12pm
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by dannytoe(m): 2:12pm
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Airforce1(m): 2:17pm
Beautiful people
Beautiful people
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by auduadeniyi(m): 3:17pm
Senator ajekun iya
Senator ajekun iya

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Secur: 3:17pm
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by xreal: 3:17pm
Sometimes, the job of a prophesier is easy.
Sometimes, prophecies can be made by a simple thinker.
Sometimes, the end of some weddings are prophesiable.

Most over hyped weddings break up.

Lavishing on a particular wedding for over 2months at a strecht is a proper explanation for "over hype".


I am not a prophet.
I am not a persimist.

I think freely. KWARA workers aren't smiling.

Please, help me tell Mama Peace not to kneel for him there again. Each time I see her do it, my respect for her diminishes.

Wetin chelsea play sef?
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by millionboi2: 3:18pm
Politics is a game
Politics is a game
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by YoungMILITANT(m): 3:18pm
Issokay!
Issokay!
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by LMAyedun(m): 3:18pm
NwaChibuzor33:
I can only imagine the putrid stench that will be emanating from that gathering of yorubas. A fart from obasanjo will be the icing on the cake. Living with yoruba people or being in their midst can be hell. Also the bride is very ugly. Its a shame for any reasonable man to tie the knot with this kind of something irrespective of class or status. Also from her looks, she will be a very bad wife, mother and cook. To cap it up, her bedmatics and flexibility will most likely be zero since she's yoruba. They've always failed to give their daughters thorough training on how to offer good sex tot their future spouse. Finally, I don't see that marriage lasting more than 5 years.
What's this one saying now?

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by iambijo(m): 3:19pm
Nice
Nice
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Alao046(m): 3:19pm
May Allah bless their union
May Allah bless their union

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Toyade888(m): 3:19pm
If only a bomb goes off and kills them all



If only tho

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Nwaoma198(f): 3:20pm
How many years dem wan take do this marriage of a thing?
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Henry22(m): 3:21pm
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by azlad2010(m): 3:21pm
A bad game
millionboi2:
Politics is a game
A bad game
millionboi2:
Politics is a game
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by ednut1(m): 3:21pm
While some pple wey never chop today wan die untop apc pdp mata
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by firstolalekan(m): 3:22pm
OLORIBURUKU people
OLORIBURUKU people
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by dangotesmummy: 3:22pm
These politicians always share common interest.I only pity these useless youths allowing themselves to be used by these politicians that don't give a fok about their future.


Apc slaves and pdp a55 war mongers.receive sense.not even political parties divide this politicians.They are very crafty and wiser than you think

Look at the way they locked out some asoebi gate crashers who aren't part of their league and you still aren't wise

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by iyke926(m): 3:23pm
Toyade888:
If only a bomb goes off and kills them all



If only tho

You are a terrorist for having this thought. sad
Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Hedonistically: 3:23pm
United Elite. Divided Masses.
United Elite. Divided Masses.

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by zionglory(m): 3:23pm
NwaChibuzor33:
I can only imagine the putrid stench that will be emanating from that gathering of yorubas. A fart from obasanjo will be the icing on the cake. Living with yoruba people or being in their midst can be hell. Also the bride is very ugly. Its a shame for any reasonable man to tie the knot with this kind of something irrespective of class or status. Also from her looks, she will be a very bad wife, mother and cook. To cap it up, her bedmatics and flexibility will most likely be zero since she's yoruba. They've always failed to give their daughters thorough training on how to offer good sex tot their future spouse. Finally, I don't see that marriage lasting more than 5 years.
baba, you are a compound fool

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by abiodunnoni: 3:24pm
NwaChibuzor33:
I can only imagine the putrid stench that will be emanating from that gathering of yorubas. A fart from obasanjo will be the icing on the cake. Living with yoruba people or being in their midst can be hell. Also the bride is very ugly. Its a shame for any reasonable man to tie the knot with this kind of something irrespective of class or status. Also from her looks, she will be a very bad wife, mother and cook. To cap it up, her bedmatics and flexibility will most likely be zero since she's yoruba. They've always failed to give their daughters thorough training on how to offer good sex tot their future spouse. Finally, I don't see that marriage lasting more than 5 years.
u are very stupid

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by booqee(f): 3:24pm
stephenduru:
Tosin Saraki tied the knot with Tunde Olukoya.Obasanjo,Patience Jonathan,Femi Otedola,Chris Ngige,Senator Dino Melaye, the parents of the bride and groom and others were in attendance.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/tosin-saraki-weds-tunde-olukoyaphotos.html?m=1
before nko..why won't the parent of the bride and groom be in attendance?? undecided news don finish for nairaland..smh

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Mentorkaryhm(m): 3:24pm
God forgive me, imagine a bomb blast in that hall....Nigeria will restart and be better

Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by earthcrust: 3:24pm
Don't wish them evil cos it is not their fault that u married from poor family. Whatever u wish your neighbour is coming back to u weather good or bad.

