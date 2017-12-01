₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by stephenduru: 2:05pm
Tosin Saraki tied the knot with Tunde Olukoya.Obasanjo,Patience Jonathan,Femi Otedola,Chris Ngige,Senator Dino Melaye,the parents of the bride and groom and others were in attendance.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/tosin-saraki-weds-tunde-olukoyaphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by stephenduru: 2:06pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by stephenduru: 2:07pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by babalonshee(m): 2:08pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by osazeeblue01: 2:09pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by wizzyenya(m): 2:12pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by dannytoe(m): 2:12pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Airforce1(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by auduadeniyi(m): 3:17pm
Senator ajekun iya
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Secur: 3:17pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by xreal: 3:17pm
Sometimes, the job of a prophesier is easy.
Sometimes, prophecies can be made by a simple thinker.
Sometimes, the end of some weddings are prophesiable.
Most over hyped weddings break up.
Lavishing on a particular wedding for over 2months at a strecht is a proper explanation for "over hype".
I am not a prophet.
I am not a persimist.
I think freely. KWARA workers aren't smiling.
Please, help me tell Mama Peace not to kneel for him there again. Each time I see her do it, my respect for her diminishes.
Wetin chelsea play sef?
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by millionboi2: 3:18pm
Politics is a game
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by YoungMILITANT(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by LMAyedun(m): 3:18pm
NwaChibuzor33:What's this one saying now?
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by iambijo(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Alao046(m): 3:19pm
May Allah bless their union
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Toyade888(m): 3:19pm
If only a bomb goes off and kills them all
If only tho
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Nwaoma198(f): 3:20pm
How many years dem wan take do this marriage of a thing?
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Henry22(m): 3:21pm
NwaChibuzor33:guy take a chill pill
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by azlad2010(m): 3:21pm
A bad game
millionboi2:
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by ednut1(m): 3:21pm
While some pple wey never chop today wan die untop apc pdp mata
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by firstolalekan(m): 3:22pm
OLORIBURUKU people
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by dangotesmummy: 3:22pm
These politicians always share common interest.I only pity these useless youths allowing themselves to be used by these politicians that don't give a fok about their future.
Apc slaves and pdp a55 war mongers.receive sense.not even political parties divide this politicians.They are very crafty and wiser than you think
Look at the way they locked out some asoebi gate crashers who aren't part of their league and you still aren't wise
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by iyke926(m): 3:23pm
Toyade888:
You are a terrorist for having this thought.
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Hedonistically: 3:23pm
United Elite. Divided Masses.
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by zionglory(m): 3:23pm
NwaChibuzor33:baba, you are a compound fool
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by abiodunnoni: 3:24pm
NwaChibuzor33:u are very stupid
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by booqee(f): 3:24pm
stephenduru:before nko..why won't the parent of the bride and groom be in attendance?? news don finish for nairaland..smh
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by Mentorkaryhm(m): 3:24pm
God forgive me, imagine a bomb blast in that hall....Nigeria will restart and be better
|Re: Tosin Saraki's Wedding: Obasanjo, Patience Jonathan, Otedola, Dino Melaye Attend by earthcrust: 3:24pm
Don't wish them evil cos it is not their fault that u married from poor family. Whatever u wish your neighbour is coming back to u weather good or bad.
