https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH4X2eXyBlU







ma kinda of man hahahahhaha lolzzma kinda of man hahahahhaha 2 Likes





BTW,why do ladies want 'tall guys'?



Crazygod is shaa not tall and he married bibijay123. Worth watching though their submissions are too hypocritical.BTW,why do ladies want 'tall guys'?Crazygod is shaa not tall and he married bibijay123. 1 Like

rada rada.. dey fit get clay n mould na 1 Like

I'm right here reading my bible in Genesis, the scripture is telling me that we were all made from clay, wondering all these girls who like telling guys that "you are not my type",



so were you made from coal ?

we understand the situation.. u are still not my type if u are... 8 Likes

later you'll say all the guys are not staying,

when your specification plenty pass Bugatti manual... your kind of man....later you'll say all the guys are not staying,when your specification plenty pass Bugatti manual... 7 Likes

U no like better thing? 1 Like

See me see front page o. Anything I talk at all na so likes go dey enter. 1 Like

Those ladies are funny, but mehn that guy is dark ooo, cute though

Even woman wey carry pickin 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

see dia "I like God-fearing, tall, fair, handsome, muscle up guys" mouth like burukutu calabash. Nonsense 6 Likes

it is useless things that excites nigerians 12 Likes

“tall, dark, handsome, rich God fearing Choirmaster with muscles” indeed 8 Likes 1 Share

Guys for you informations all this I like tall tall guys what the ladies meant is tall account deposit not physically tall 4 Likes

Chai RIP ENGLISH 1 Like

6'1 here

See their mouth...I like tall dark light well BIULDED slim average handsome God fearing rich honest guy that like to travel alot...even the ugly ones want handsome well BIULDED guys and they can't even speak English. The ones that can speak are forming British accent.. what are they bringing into the relationship other than sex? The way I see them they don't even know how to twerk talk less fck...



Pls give them dust make them build their perfect man.









Chai but ... Short guys don suffer... ladies Please I am 5ft 10 hope I am not short... 4 Likes