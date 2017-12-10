₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by nduprincekc(m): 2:10pm On Dec 09
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH4X2eXyBlU
lolzz
ma kinda of man hahahahhaha
2 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by TheHistorian(m): 10:32pm
Worth watching though their submissions are too hypocritical.
BTW,why do ladies want 'tall guys'?
Crazygod is shaa not tall and he married bibijay123.
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Phorto(m): 10:32pm
good nyte
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Kimcutie: 10:33pm
wash.
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Florblu(f): 10:33pm
Long list
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Tomoyayi(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by yrex01(m): 10:33pm
rada rada.. dey fit get clay n mould na
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Pheals(f): 10:33pm
I'm right here reading my bible in Genesis, the scripture is telling me that we were all made from clay, wondering all these girls who like telling guys that "you are not my type",
so were you made from coal ?
.��������
we understand the situation.. u are still not my type if u are...
8 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by money121(m): 10:33pm
OK
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:33pm
your kind of man....
later you'll say all the guys are not staying,
when your specification plenty pass Bugatti manual...
7 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Oyiboman69: 10:34pm
U no like better thing?
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Adaomalight(f): 10:34pm
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by DONADAMS(m): 10:34pm
see them
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by elipheleh(m): 10:34pm
See me see front page o. Anything I talk at all na so likes go dey enter.
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by desreek9(f): 10:36pm
Those ladies are funny, but mehn that guy is dark ooo, cute though
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by iamprotocol(m): 10:37pm
Even woman wey carry pickin
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Fukafuka: 10:37pm
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Fukafuka: 10:37pm
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by ImpressionsNG: 10:37pm
Hmm. Interesting.
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Offpoint: 10:38pm
see dia "I like God-fearing, tall, fair, handsome, muscle up guys" mouth like burukutu calabash. Nonsense
6 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by rattlesnake(m): 10:39pm
it is useless things that excites nigerians
12 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Greystone(m): 10:39pm
“tall, dark, handsome, rich God fearing Choirmaster with muscles” indeed
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Fukafuka: 10:39pm
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Tundethegood: 10:40pm
issokay
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Ayolachris: 10:43pm
iamprotocol:
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by hokafor(m): 10:43pm
Guys for you informations all this I like tall tall guys what the ladies meant is tall account deposit not physically tall
4 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by DrKlever(m): 10:44pm
Chai RIP ENGLISH
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Ayolachris: 10:44pm
Ar taya ooo
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by ELgordo(m): 10:45pm
6'1 here
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by kidman96(m): 10:45pm
See their mouth...I like tall dark light well BIULDED slim average handsome God fearing rich honest guy that like to travel alot...even the ugly ones want handsome well BIULDED guys and they can't even speak English. The ones that can speak are forming British accent.. what are they bringing into the relationship other than sex? The way I see them they don't even know how to twerk talk less fck...
Pls give them dust make them build their perfect man.
Chai but ... Short guys don suffer... ladies Please I am 5ft 10 hope I am not short...
4 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Type Of Man: Nigerian Ladies React (Video) by Nowenuse: 10:45pm
For real, who no like better thing? We all just cannot have our wish all the time.
Besides, since all the ladies want tall guys, who kom dey marry the short guys wey dey born more shortie dem?
Short and average height guys are actually more than the tall guys in Nigeria.....or not?
So, naija women be careful what u wish for.
