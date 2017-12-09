Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled (9797 Views)

The Cable shared a picture of this list.





https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/939488994089406469



A List of excos Of PDP is spreading at the venue of the convention even though voting has not been concluded.

Na naija we dey and na PDP things, it's expected, the pioneer of electoral malpractice. OBJ I hail o, you just spoil this country sha 8 Likes 3 Shares

PDP members will end up killing themselves..



When Secondus and SE turn the party to family affair.. I trust IBB, Abdusalam, Al-Mustpha and co.

Let Ipobs keep jubilating the party's hijack. The cane wey go flog una don dey standby 27 Likes 3 Shares





The Devil is still very much interested in the affairs of PDP as a founding stakeholder o!!! 27 Likes 2 Shares

Welcome to Nigeria politics. It is very much expected. 2 Likes

IT HAS STARTED AGAIN....

after results announced again, you will hear that the deligates lists are manipulated. You can quote me any where, unless you dont know politicians in nigeria, especially those governors... This is what I posted yesterday wen bode judge said he withdrew. Is like people think PDP has changed? Una go see what will hapun next. The disunity will be greater than ever, unfortunately this will be a plus for APC.



The leadership are not wise at all. You have a very weak supporters in sw, instead to make sure that they get the chairman so that it will boost back their lost supporters, that was the strategy apc used to get and penetrate very well to ss and se by bringing someone from ss to be the chair.

You are strong in se, yet you want to bring secondus . Of what use is that?

Well the election of today has been hijacked by the selfish governors and it is so sad. This is what I posted yesterday wen bode judge said he withdrew. Is like people think PDP has changed? Una go see what will hapun next. The disunity will be greater than ever, unfortunately this will be a plus for APC.The leadership are not wise at all. You have a very weak supporters in sw, instead to make sure that they get the chairman so that it will boost back their lost supporters, that was the strategy apc used to get and penetrate very well to ss and se by bringing someone from ss to be the chair.You are strong in se, yet you want to bring secondus . Of what use is that?Well the election of today has been hijacked by the selfish governors and it is so sad. 11 Likes 1 Share

this are campaign materials; why are our news outlets useless?





If you dont read Nigerian newspapers, you're not informed, if you do read Nigerian newspapers, you're misinformed. 5 Likes

Anywhere in the world where elections will take place. People will be wooed. There are several lists flying around

Only in PDP 6 is greater than 9 13 Likes 1 Share

PDP is a useless party walahi

That's why Baba left Abuja for them to finish themselves before they alleged Baba is interfering in their charade called convention.

The PDP is aiming at self destruction says Olabode George.

Baba is chilling with his Fura de nunu at Daura. 16 Likes

PDP members will end up killing themselves..



When Secondus and SE turn the party to family affair.. I trust IBB, Abdusalam, Al-Mustpha and co.

Let Ipobs keep jubilating the party's hijack. The cane wey go flog una don dey standby



Afonja wailing even before result is announced

secondus i like the name

Akpabio get hand for this 2 Likes

Afonja wailing even before result is announced

It's a two way thing miser.



It's either SW gets chairmanship or VP slot in PDP.. one of the two is certain.



we'll see who will wail tire. It's a two way thing miser.It's either SW gets chairmanship or VP slot in PDP.. one of the two is certain.we'll see who will wail tire. 12 Likes

It's a two way thing miser.



Eith SW gets chairmanship or VP slot in PDP.. one of the two is certain.



You're getting nothing

This people sef. they never repent? 1 Like 1 Share

We said and we shall continue to say it that God of heavens shall destroy PDP that led us to this 16 years of destruction, embezzlement and corruption.

They shall destroy theirselves from within and eat their own flesh. Failure party 5 Likes

PDP died in 2015, only remembrance service is being observed today @ Eagle Square.

PDP rest in pieces. 4 Likes





Experts. The developers have forged documents again.

Why is APC so concerned about PDPs convention when they don't even have the balls to hold a convention

What's your business with pdps convention go and hold your own 2 Likes

I laugh at ibos. Their cry will be worse than this after 2019. Even more worse after 2023. 3 Likes

The list no fit work again now that Prof is the only candidate from southwest region. So, abeg, shove all these unity talk