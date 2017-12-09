₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by OEPHIUS(m): 2:57pm
A List of excos Of PDP is spreading at the venue of the convention even though voting has not been concluded.
The Cable shared a picture of this list.
https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/939488994089406469
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by boss01: 3:02pm
Na naija we dey and na PDP things, it's expected, the pioneer of electoral malpractice. OBJ I hail o, you just spoil this country sha
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Alariiwo: 3:05pm
PDP members will end up killing themselves..
When Secondus and SE turn the party to family affair.. I trust IBB, Abdusalam, Al-Mustpha and co.
Let Ipobs keep jubilating the party's hijack. The cane wey go flog una don dey standby
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by bonechamberlain(m): 3:23pm
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by BruncleZuma: 3:23pm
Nananananana?
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Jones4190: 3:23pm
The Devil is still very much interested in the affairs of PDP as a founding stakeholder o!!!
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:24pm
Welcome to Nigeria politics. It is very much expected.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by priceaction: 3:24pm
priceaction:This is what I posted yesterday wen bode judge said he withdrew. Is like people think PDP has changed? Una go see what will hapun next. The disunity will be greater than ever, unfortunately this will be a plus for APC.
The leadership are not wise at all. You have a very weak supporters in sw, instead to make sure that they get the chairman so that it will boost back their lost supporters, that was the strategy apc used to get and penetrate very well to ss and se by bringing someone from ss to be the chair.
You are strong in se, yet you want to bring secondus . Of what use is that?
Well the election of today has been hijacked by the selfish governors and it is so sad.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by new2012: 3:25pm
this are campaign materials; why are our news outlets useless?
If you dont read Nigerian newspapers, you're not informed, if you do read Nigerian newspapers, you're misinformed.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Built2last: 3:25pm
Anywhere in the world where elections will take place. People will be wooed. There are several lists flying around
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by helinues: 3:25pm
Only in PDP 6 is greater than 9
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Danny287(m): 3:25pm
Hmmm speechless
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by malware: 3:25pm
Hnn
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by AntiWailer: 3:25pm
Lol
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Secur: 3:26pm
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Trumps: 3:26pm
OEPHIUS:PDP is a useless party walahi
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Newbiee: 3:27pm
Hmmmm
That's why Baba left Abuja for them to finish themselves before they alleged Baba is interfering in their charade called convention.
The PDP is aiming at self destruction says Olabode George.
Baba is chilling with his Fura de nunu at Daura.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Earthquake1: 3:27pm
Alariiwo:
Afonja wailing even before result is announced
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by mathias32(m): 3:27pm
secondus i like the name
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Ikpewe(m): 3:27pm
Akpabio get hand for this
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Alariiwo: 3:29pm
Earthquake1:
It's a two way thing miser.
It's either SW gets chairmanship or VP slot in PDP.. one of the two is certain.
we'll see who will wail tire.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Earthquake1: 3:29pm
Alariiwo:You're getting nothing
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Colybaly: 3:29pm
We call it.....
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by crackhouse(m): 3:29pm
This people sef. they never repent?
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by brainpulse: 3:29pm
We said and we shall continue to say it that God of heavens shall destroy PDP that led us to this 16 years of destruction, embezzlement and corruption.
They shall destroy theirselves from within and eat their own flesh. Failure party
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by solace2013: 3:30pm
PDP died in 2015, only remembrance service is being observed today @ Eagle Square.
PDP rest in pieces.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by Brugo(m): 3:31pm
The developers have forged documents again.
Experts.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by yeahh(m): 3:31pm
Why is APC so concerned about PDPs convention when they don't even have the balls to hold a convention
What's your business with pdps convention go and hold your own
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by konoplyanka: 3:33pm
I laugh at ibos. Their cry will be worse than this after 2019. Even more worse after 2023.
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by slimany: 3:33pm
The list no fit work again now that Prof is the only candidate from southwest region. So, abeg, shove all these unity talk
|Re: Allegations Of Manipulation At PDP Convention As "Unity List" Is Unveiled by goodvision12(m): 3:35pm
This is a ploy by the Apc to rubbish the Pdp convention
