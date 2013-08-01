₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,579 members, 3,961,103 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 09:18 AM

Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” (7256 Views)

Uche Secondus Elected PDP Chairman Amid Protests By Other Aspirants / Uche Secondus Daughter, Margret Weds - Photos / Court Stops Swearing-in Of Uche Ogar As Abia Governor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by robosky02(m): 6:52am
Profile of Uche Secondus, National Chairman of PDP aka the “Total Chairman”


Prince Uche Secondus, who emerged as the new national Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from a now controversial convention held yesterday in Abuja, is not a newcomer to the corridors of party leadership.

The businessman turned politician has spent many years playing party politics right from his days as the Youth Leader of the Rivers State chapter of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), during the Second Republic.

Born and raised in Andoni, Rivers State, young Secondus attended elementary and secondary schools in Rivers State before leaving the shores of the country for the United Kingdom where he attended the London Chambers of Commerce


Institute and obtained a certificate in Commerce. On his return to the country, he delved into business and soon made a name in the politics of his home state.


He continued in politics even after the collapse of the Second Republic in 1983, joining several other politicians to form various political organizations while waiting for the then military government to lift the lid off politics. And when the Third Republic berthed, he promptly joined the National Republican Convention (NRC) and soon emerged as its Publicity Secretary in Rivers State.

His political profile rose tremendously during the Third Republic as he was seen as one of the driving forces of the NRC in the state. As the mouthpiece of the ruling party in the state, he left no one in doubt of his ability to not only defend the NRC and the then Governor of the state, Rufus Ada-George. It was during this era that Secondus confirmed his place as an astute player of party politics.

Little surprise that when democracy returned to the country in 1998, he returned with it as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. He went on to serve as a two-term chairman of the PDP before leaving the stage to move on to higher party assignments at the national level. But that was not until he earned the nickname “Total Chairman”.


Explaining how Secondus came about the moniker, a chieftain of the party in Rivers recalled how the Andoni-born politician was firmly in control of the party while he held sway as the helmsman in the state. “He was totally in charge. He gave no room for dissidents to rock the boat of his leadership. He was always ahead of those who plotted to disrupt his reign. He was on ground in all the real sense of it,” our source said.

On how Secondus was able to achieve the feat that made him the “Total Chairman”, our source added that as a party leader, Secondus, though he will not tolerate dissidents, was a team player. “He does not give room for dissidents to operate but if you are ready to work with him, he is a team player. With Secondus in charge, the party secretariat was always a beehive of activities. He always had something for all his team members to do. He never worked alone,” he added.

From being the “Total Chairman” of the ruling party in Rivers, Secondus, who at the time was heading a nationally renowned group within the PDP known as the G84, moved to the national stage when he emerged as the South-South Coordinator for the PDP National Campaign Council that organized the campaigns for the party during that year’s general elections in 2007.


As campaign co-ordinator, he left no one in doubt of his organizational ability. Thus, in 2008, at the Peoples Democratic Party Convention, he was elected into the position of National Organizing Secretary of the PDP. He was in that office until 2012. In 2013, he emerged as the Deputy National Chairman of the ruling PDP at the national convention of the party.

With fate still favouring the “Total Chairman”, he was soon thrust forward to take the position of acting National Chairman of the PDP in 2015 following the unexpected defeat of the party at the last presidential election and the resultant resignation of the then party chairman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu. Returning as the “Total Chairman” at a time the party was enmeshed in unending crisis, Secondus was saddled with the task of uniting the troubled PDP and repositioning it to move forward.

But he was neither to stay long on the seat nor be elected as substantive as the usual leadership tussle for which his party had become known, soon swept him away from the position. While away from the national secretariat of the party, Secondus did not in any way lost relevance in politicking. He became one of the closest allies of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his political associate of many years.

Perhaps it was that alliance that paid off as Wike, acting in tandem with other PDP governors, yesterday ensured the return of the Andoni Prince to the national secretariat of the PDP, this time as substantive national Chairman, elected at the national convention of the troubled opposition party, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Though he emerged amidst controversies and strong fear that the PDP may be returning to its troubled days, the “Total Chairman”, as he is still fondly called, says he is coming to give PDP total peace.

That is, however, left to be seen.


http://thenationonlineng.net/uche-secondus-total-chairman/

2 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by Baawaa(m): 7:10am
The battle line has be drawn grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by CallMeNJay: 7:11am
Well written

Congratulations Total Chair

Congratulations Rivers State

We hope to see viable Opposition now.

15 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 8:32am
God bless my party


Truth is we can't trust the westerners cause of their snakish nature, the can sell anything even their own people for personal gain.

God bless Atiku

God bless Jerusalem

God bless America

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by WunderGist: 8:32am
Should we now fry Nairaland

https://wundergist.com.ng
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by superior1: 8:33am
What I see in PDP is another Total Loss

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by donstan18(m): 8:34am
Nothing special and awesome in his profile, just some piece of usual hyping just like our various local government chairmen.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by Mufasa27(m): 8:35am
In secondus we trust!!!



Aso rock 2019 is the ultimate goal smiley smiley

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by EASY39(m): 8:35am
Finally Finally Pdp We Get Their.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by thunderbabs(m): 8:35am
Fi di fi don start to dey mess up again....no be fight dey use select dz man....dey no fit counter APC....Dey r still deir old sef

2 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by praxisnetworks(f): 8:35am
PDP has lost the plot. I will not be led by fayose and Wike never!!


This has the signature of GEJ on it!

4 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by ghanaman5050: 8:35am
Atiku vice will be Yoruba .

5 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by castrol180(m): 8:36am
massive and heavy fall of PDP again, it is with regret that I am announcing the downfall of PDP again in 2019 under fowlshe and weake with second idiot as party chairman.

2 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by masterpix(m): 8:36am
congrats the new chair
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by chronique(m): 8:36am
What's the controversy about his election about?
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by praxisnetworks(f): 8:37am
ghanaman5050:
Atiku vice will be Yoruba .

Buhari till 2023!

4 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by rabonni(m): 8:37am
Kick that old man out of aso rock

Wicked APC


those paid 30k monthly to comment good about APC,
quote my post and die

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by EVILFOREST: 8:37am
..a SECONDUS now coming FIRST.... grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by Gabbyayo(m): 8:37am
Alright
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by lightblazingnow(m): 8:38am
errors
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by seunlly(m): 8:38am
Noted
Next
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by darocha1(m): 8:38am
Total pdp

1 Like

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by castrokins(m): 8:38am
We Love You PDP

We Do, Sincerely!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by Phygo(m): 8:39am
The people's party
The people's hope
power to the people

We are TOTALLY behind u Our TOTAL chairman, We are TOTALLY chasing out our NEPA bill bubu and his Arewa peoples Congress.

#Team let the south unite

2 Likes

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by bigpicture001: 8:39am
the south westerners should have got it..well,i dont know if they gat a dogged fighter..cuz being in opposition, you need a very strong willed chairman..
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by bedspread: 8:39am
The Coming days and Years will Tell... I will love to see a Vibrant and Strong Opposition to the mess on Ground...

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by ibkgab001: 8:39am
Some people right now ... where is the picture of that Dog that looks like Pig grin
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by dewaskillz: 8:40am
Secondus people said you are a crook, not capable, a stooge, all this unfounded bad mouthing without reference to your pedigree, to see how you played your game also with your contribution and Hardwork rose to this positions. People don't climb ladders without surmounting each step, when you get to the top without taking it step by step you are bound to fail. Congrats Mr Chairman.
Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by praxisnetworks(f): 8:40am
bigpicture001:
the south westerners should have got it..well,i dont know if they gat a dogged fighter..cuz being in opposition, you need a very strong willed chairman..
We leave PDP to you.

1 Like

Re: Profile Of Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman AKA The “Total Chairman” by SalamRushdie: 8:40am
praxisnetworks:


Buhari till 2023!


If you go ahead to vote Buhari It shall never be well with U oooo...you better stop all this parakpo behaviour and keep your eyes on the truth which is that Buhari has failed big time and must go

4 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

From The Dump Slums Of Lagos To The Streets Of London / Mimiko Gives N200m Loans To Small Scale Business Owners In Ondo(photos) / Why This Fuel Scarcity?

Viewing this topic: kokolo3103, Africamustawake, slymbee, Tommy3750(m), obanlajames, jossykondo, Proxy4ever(m), anadi01, ochukwuma15(m), Babanah, Lado89(m), BroughtUp, eniola89(m), einsteino(m), henry4dlord, fratermathy(m), Charly17(m), jidody(m), dansokoto1(m), ekwuemendinso(m), Mzpinzy, Akinkanju67(m), mrsfavour(f), delxmaverick(m), Unazzi, potent5(m), Ewamide(m), pilarnig(m), isaac101, gabito4luv(m), janefrancisca(f), plat0, ADEMOORE, mikywonder(m), tu9ic3(m), Coolgent, Drakkernoir, Igboid, goodmanjustice, donsimon2012(m), ojmaroni247(m), Oluwabenj, engrusmankudu34(m), futprintz(m), ratcock, phagyt(m), Richmondoau(m), Amebo1(m), opylas(m), talktrue1(m), cut007, Oludeco, innocentchuks(m), chccho(m), Chukkyboi, chykes5000(m), cabat1, samju100(m), rrikado(m), kebrocity(m), milantustorin(m), uzohrome(m), Ahamefuna0001, adeoba2008(m), Jetmovic, Anthonychike, dhikirulahi(m), skare, hitan(m), Bethor, RealityShot, Oluwaseydex(m), Tripple01, folba(m), Tstone1(m), bigbussy(m), mercyp001(f), Waxus, sparqo01, JBoy9(m), Seyzi(m), PrinceWezy(m), donstan18(m), iffydave(m), oluwasegun007(m), youngjoe10(m), oluphilip2008(f), eejo(m), ideaz(m), omoere, nothingdou1(m), datribune, kamkamoj(m) and 200 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.