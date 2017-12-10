₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by joseph6071: 7:28am
This information came in shiloh from the mouth of the Bishop himself, Bishop David Oyedepo that the mass produce of Bibles has already started, indeed it is a new dawn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdC5qfygIgo
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by eezeribe(m): 7:29am
OK
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:40am
No comment.
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by izzou(m): 7:42am
Its alright
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by Ayoemrys(m): 7:52am
NwaAmaikpe:No Comment And U Still Wrote Sumtin,continue
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by CAPSLOCKED: 8:27am
#freethesheeple
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by hakeem4(m): 9:02am
How come salvation is free but you must buy bible
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by WunderGist: 9:02am
A round of applause for them
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by paparazzi1987(m): 9:02am
business as usual.
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by sunnyworld2love(m): 9:02am
Ok
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by sotall(m): 9:02am
OK
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:02am
Hope they will distribute it free of charge. if not then its not news cos bible is bible I see nothing unique in whatever they're producing if it wouldn't be given out for free
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by donstan18(m): 9:03am
Believe me, When he said that, one man that haven't eaten since morning shouted Alleluya!!!
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by simak1(m): 9:03am
Okay
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by dontgiveupp(f): 9:03am
D
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by Ugoeze2016: 9:03am
Good. We will continue spreading the word of God and the gate of hell will not prevail
2 Likes
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by ufuosman(m): 9:03am
NwaAmaikpe:No comment na comment
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by olusholajohn(m): 9:04am
R
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by Ncanpresident(m): 9:04am
Christianity: A fantastically lucrative business.
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by ollah1: 9:04am
Hope he didn't forget to include tithe into this version
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by Cmoyor: 9:04am
will the bible be free after production or.......
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by hopefulLandlord: 9:04am
The bible is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble. No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... I hope none of you actually believed it and wasted your life doing as the bible says! That would be a waste of life
1 Like
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by isokey: 9:04am
The translator abi na subtitle no try at all
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by Bidobado: 9:04am
joseph6071:
I wait for the day churches in Nigeria will start the mass production of proper jobs, factories instead of this pie in sky scam they've been perpetrating for years.
What people need is jobs, and opportunities to care for their families, do this and watch most social ills go down overnight. Just imagine if canaan land and adeboyes camp were actually factories employing thousands, imagine the lives of families that will change overnight.
3 Likes
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by tempest69: 9:05am
Tithing for oyedepo bible go involve thunder strike for defaulters..
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by elgramz: 9:05am
The Church is marching on
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by adeoba2008(m): 9:05am
This is a welcome development . The church shall continue to prevail.
Check my signature.
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by akins177(m): 9:06am
hakeem4:. Cus na free dem dey give una Quran
3 Likes
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by livebullet(m): 9:06am
I hope they consult catholic theologians... Lest they unwrite and undo the word already established... Same way the JW have misconstrued and misinterpreted John 1:1
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by BluntBoy(m): 9:06am
Supposing I had no conscience, I would have continued as a pastor. But what is the essense of gaining the whole world and losing my own soul in hell?
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by BruncleZuma: 9:06am
|Re: Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) by anytexy: 9:07am
And all members will buy.. hmmmm
