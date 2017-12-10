Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Living Faith Church Produces Bibles Worldwide (Video) (1599 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdC5qfygIgo This information came in shiloh from the mouth of the Bishop himself, Bishop David Oyedepo that the mass produce of Bibles has already started, indeed it is a new dawn

How come salvation is free but you must buy bible







Hope they will distribute it free of charge. if not then its not news cos bible is bible I see nothing unique in whatever they're producing if it wouldn't be given out for free 1 Like

Believe me, When he said that, one man that haven't eaten since morning shouted Alleluya!!! 1 Like

Good. We will continue spreading the word of God and the gate of hell will not prevail 2 Likes

Christianity: A fantastically lucrative business. 1 Like

Hope he didn't forget to include tithe into this version

will the bible be free after production or.......

The bible is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble. No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... I hope none of you actually believed it and wasted your life doing as the bible says! That would be a waste of life 1 Like

I wait for the day churches in Nigeria will start the mass production of proper jobs, factories instead of this pie in sky scam they've been perpetrating for years.

What people need is jobs, and opportunities to care for their families, do this and watch most social ills go down overnight. Just imagine if canaan land and adeboyes camp were actually factories employing thousands, imagine the lives of families that will change overnight. I wait for the day churches in Nigeria will start the mass production of proper jobs, factories instead of this pie in sky scam they've been perpetrating for years.What people need is jobs, and opportunities to care for their families, do this and watch most social ills go down overnight. Just imagine if canaan land and adeboyes camp were actually factories employing thousands, imagine the lives of families that will change overnight. 3 Likes

Tithing for oyedepo bible go involve thunder strike for defaulters..

The Church is marching on

This is a welcome development . The church shall continue to prevail.



I hope they consult catholic theologians... Lest they unwrite and undo the word already established... Same way the JW have misconstrued and misinterpreted John 1:1

Supposing I had no conscience, I would have continued as a pastor. But what is the essense of gaining the whole world and losing my own soul in hell?