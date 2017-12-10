₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by InternetGenius(m): 4:09pm
Prophet Samuel Olaluwoya aka The Professor Of Prophecy, the General Overseer of ROOT OF DAVID PROPHETIC MINISTRY INT'L aka LION OF JUDAH in Gboko Benue state speaks today in the Live Sunday Service
9 THINGS THAT CAN NOT GET YOU TO HEAVEN BUT MAKE YOUR CHRISTIANITY LIFE A GOLDEN LIFE & 1 THING THAT CAN TAKE YOU TO HEAVEN
1. Your going to church early everyday can not take you to heaven :- You going to church everyday early that one doesn't concerns God, one can be a Christian in the church but the hreat is full of evil. That will only make your christian life shine on earth and it ends here on earth is not known in heaven.
2. Baptism can not take you to heaven :- It does not matter weather you have been baptise in the name of the father and the son and the holy spirit but the only right and true way of baptism is by you baptising in the name of Jesus. You can be baptise but as far as you commit sin and dosen't repent of it when you die you are going straight to hell fire. Take note of that.
3. Your good work you are doing can not take you to heaven :- By you donating in the church when there's need and they want somebody that will give the church N500,000 is not taking you to heaven when you are not pure with God. If you give God N10,000 today he will give it back to you in 100's ford that dosen't take someone to heaven but only make you a Honorable in the church.
5. Your Religion :- It doesn't mean weather you are a Christian or Muslim, your religion will not take you to heaven.
6. Money :- You being a rich man or a poor man will not take you to heaven. One can be rich and still die and go to hell.
7. Charity can not take you to heaven :- Buying clothes for people giving to the poor will not take you to heaven God says Givers Never Lack Has you give you are receiving so that dose not grantee you to heaven.
8. Positive Thinking :- Thinking good about someone doesn't grantees you to heaven.
9. Just being A Good Person :- Just being a good man or good woman will not take you to heaven.
What Is That Thing That Can Take You To Heaven
You can have or be doing all the 9 things but only one thing you don't have in your life will not take you to heaven.
Is only the person that has Jesus in his or her life that can get to heaven - According to Philippians. 2: 9.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by InternetGenius(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by bedspread: 6:55pm
Very True
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by wilz0: 7:05pm
Pussy, money and weed takes people to heaven.
Plz stop posting wrong info in nairaland.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by desreek9(f): 9:19pm
Oga u said religion cannot take u to heaven, then u said only Jesus, is it not christians that follow Jesus? and christianity is a religion
Stop contradicting urself abeg
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Flashh: 9:19pm
Being a Mod.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Xisnin: 9:19pm
Tell that to the sheep.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Prettythicksmee(f): 9:20pm
So wetin go come take you to heaven?
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by tealaw: 9:20pm
Why waste time going to church then.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Daviddson(m): 9:25pm
@point 5 - If being a Christian cannot take one to heaven, what then will?
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:25pm
This prophet is a fool..
For saying people of other faiths (that dont believe in Jesus) will not go to heaven.
I guess Christains has the monopoly to make heaven...and billions of Buddhists,Jews,Pagans,etc are all going to hell.
whatta Logic.
This is what i hate about many people (like this stupid man),they all think the world revolves around their religion alone.
Their religion is right,every other one is wrong.and they know this because they were 'taught' so.
BTW,who named the fool a prophet?
Stupid fanatic!!
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Timiblanko(m): 9:25pm
God at the end of this suffering I should miss heaven amen. and help people who wish to make it too amen.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by mickeymimi: 9:26pm
salvation and holiness
The Rapture of Abiding Saints in Christ pastor Kumuyi .. Deeper life Church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAKQFCs8w-M&list=PLeFS_MUGEoyJAOa5NaAtvroxToTGzM9m-&index=3
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Ugoeze2016: 9:26pm
Yes. Live at peace everyone and be holy because without holiness no man will see the Lord. Hebrew 12:14
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Mhizrohzz(f): 9:27pm
True
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by saintmark88(m): 9:27pm
Anybody that has a copy of the bible and can read and write now claims to be a pastor or a prophet.... These pentecostal pastors are very poor in their understanding of scripture, I have never heard nyone teach sound theology.
Wen Jesus judged n d Bible, on basis did he separate the sheep from the goat??.....was it based on who fornicated or who stole ?
My brother it was purely based o charity. Look at d story of Lazarus and d rich man, Christ didn't say the man committed any sin o, what took him to hell....it was not what he did but rather what he didn't do.........the tins he ignored. I am a proud catholic.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Starboynobesay(m): 9:28pm
wilz0:u are very wrong. I'm suspecting u
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by tomisinuno: 9:30pm
Blatant truth. Visit www.bgmconnect.com to buy/sell/connect/advertise for free
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by saintmark88(m): 9:31pm
Mhizrohzz:
My dear do not mind these ignorant pple who call themselves pastors.they read one verse of the bible and think they have an opinion. Be good, be charitable, try to please God by ur life....there's no holy man or woman. Be charotable , show love to others. Even the bible says charity covers a multitude of sin
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by iamleumas: 9:32pm
Visiting Nairaland can never take you to heaven.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Timhigher: 9:32pm
Oga mind wat u say say wat u mind even God talk am say Thy shall not judge
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Starboynobesay(m): 9:32pm
Daviddson:he didn't mean dat , wat he meant was dat if u are a christian,without holiness,it's nothing.
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Austema(m): 9:33pm
Sometimes I wonder where these fake men of God are getting this wrong theology from. All I see here is sensless, baseless, pointless and unscriptural post
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Femijohn198: 9:33pm
Yes is true!
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Mhizrohzz(f): 9:34pm
saintmark88:Haha haha... I like u
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Mhizrohzz(f): 9:35pm
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by saintmark88(m): 9:37pm
Mhizrohzz:
Lolzzz
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by Starboynobesay(m): 9:37pm
iamleumas:yes o bros. seconded
|Re: Prophet Samuel S.T Olaluwoya: 9 Things That Can Not Get You To Heaven by greatjoey: 9:41pm
10. Tithing cannot make go to heaven by you right standing with God.
