Prophet Samuel Olaluwoya aka The Professor Of Prophecy, the General Overseer of ROOT OF DAVID PROPHETIC MINISTRY INT'L aka LION OF JUDAH in Gboko Benue state speaks today in the Live Sunday Service

9 THINGS THAT CAN NOT GET YOU TO HEAVEN BUT MAKE YOUR CHRISTIANITY LIFE A GOLDEN LIFE & 1 THING THAT CAN TAKE YOU TO HEAVEN



1. Your going to church early everyday can not take you to heaven :- You going to church everyday early that one doesn't concerns God, one can be a Christian in the church but the hreat is full of evil. That will only make your christian life shine on earth and it ends here on earth is not known in heaven.



2. Baptism can not take you to heaven :- It does not matter weather you have been baptise in the name of the father and the son and the holy spirit but the only right and true way of baptism is by you baptising in the name of Jesus. You can be baptise but as far as you commit sin and dosen't repent of it when you die you are going straight to hell fire. Take note of that.



3. Your good work you are doing can not take you to heaven :- By you donating in the church when there's need and they want somebody that will give the church N500,000 is not taking you to heaven when you are not pure with God. If you give God N10,000 today he will give it back to you in 100's ford that dosen't take someone to heaven but only make you a Honorable in the church.



5. Your Religion :- It doesn't mean weather you are a Christian or Muslim, your religion will not take you to heaven.



6. Money :- You being a rich man or a poor man will not take you to heaven. One can be rich and still die and go to hell.



7. Charity can not take you to heaven :- Buying clothes for people giving to the poor will not take you to heaven God says Givers Never Lack Has you give you are receiving so that dose not grantee you to heaven.



8. Positive Thinking :- Thinking good about someone doesn't grantees you to heaven.



9. Just being A Good Person :- Just being a good man or good woman will not take you to heaven.



What Is That Thing That Can Take You To Heaven



You can have or be doing all the 9 things but only one thing you don't have in your life will not take you to heaven.

Is only the person that has Jesus in his or her life that can get to heaven - According to Philippians. 2: 9.