Mr. Kingsley Egeson of Prime Magazine is no more. Information from his wife, Mrs. Chinwe Kingsley Egeson has it that he slumped and died at a function in Isiala-Mbano last Saturday December 2,2017.



Until his death, he was an active member of South- East Media Editors Forum, SEMEF, Imo state chapter.

Burial will take place on Tuesday December 12,2017 at Umuawoko, Umukocha, Umuehihe II, Uzoagba in Ikeduru LGA, Imo state after church service at Holy Ghost Anglican Church, Uzoagba by 9am.He is survived by a wife and 3 children among others.



May his soul find favour before God.





This life is nothing. May his soul rest in peace. Sorry to his family. This life is nothing. May his soul rest in peace. Sorry to his family.

R.I.P Human!



This is a constant reminder and an ever sounding note of warning that one time sometime sooner or later we shall give up the ghost.



One day, hour, minute, second we shall forever cease to exist.





Save our achievements (individually and collectively), legacy left behind, lives impacted and the manner in which we have permanently written our names on the hearts of those we were able to encounter at some time in our relatively short period here on earth.



Selah!

Evil things just dey happen for biafra

Rip

rip

Evil things just dey happen for biafra



IssaSKULLtin

Sad...



Go and check yer BP, Kidneys, liver, cholesterol. etc....exercise more, eat healthy, avoid alcohol, smoking, indian hemp....

Our Nation is bleeped...

How many Nairalander went for medical check this year?

We're not ignorant of it,but brokenness will make you treat HIV with Panadol.

R.I.P

Rest in the Lord

R.I.P for the dead.

May we all live to see the ending of this year and many years to come.

Evil things just dey happen for biafra nigeria

And it is not a zoo, either.



The other day in the USA, a policeman was acquitted for shooting a defenseless man. Does that mean America is evil? And it is not a zoo, either.The other day in the USA, a policeman was acquitted for shooting a defenseless man. Does that mean America is evil?

We shall live to see the end of this year....Amen #RIP to the dead

And it is not a zoo, either.



The other day in the USA, a policeman was acquitted for shooting a defenseless man. Does that mean America is evil? let me ask Google let me ask Google

Imo state has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately. Is this a sign that I should not marry my imo girl friend?

let me ask Google

Just yesternight i lost my elder sis

She slumped n died





At d age of 33



I knw how dis feelsJust yesternight i lost my elder sisShe slumped n diedAt d age of 33

Evil things just dey happen for biafra

Untimely death you're not permitted to take us and our love ones because we must live to see 2018 and beyond