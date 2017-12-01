₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by zoba88: 8:56pm
A rare gem is lost.
Mr. Kingsley Egeson of Prime Magazine is no more. Information from his wife, Mrs. Chinwe Kingsley Egeson has it that he slumped and died at a function in Isiala-Mbano last Saturday December 2,2017.
Until his death, he was an active member of South- East Media Editors Forum, SEMEF, Imo state chapter.
Burial will take place on Tuesday December 12,2017 at Umuawoko, Umukocha, Umuehihe II, Uzoagba in Ikeduru LGA, Imo state after church service at Holy Ghost Anglican Church, Uzoagba by 9am.He is survived by a wife and 3 children among others.
May his soul find favour before God.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/nigerian-journalistmr-kingsley.html?m=1
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by zoba88: 8:57pm
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:22pm
This life is nothing. May his soul rest in peace. Sorry to his family.
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Bacteriologist(m): 9:22pm
R.I.P Human!
This is a constant reminder and an ever sounding note of warning that one time sometime sooner or later we shall give up the ghost.
One day, hour, minute, second we shall forever cease to exist.
Save our achievements (individually and collectively), legacy left behind, lives impacted and the manner in which we have permanently written our names on the hearts of those we were able to encounter at some time in our relatively short period here on earth.
Selah!
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:22pm
Evil things just dey happen for biafra
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by ngwababe: 9:22pm
Rip
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Maxcole: 9:23pm
rip
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by donstan18(m): 9:23pm
enemyofprogress:
IssaSKULLtin
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 9:23pm
Sad...
Go and check yer BP, Kidneys, liver, cholesterol. etc....exercise more, eat healthy, avoid alcohol, smoking, indian hemp....
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by pol23: 9:23pm
Our Nation is bleeped...
How many Nairalander went for medical check this year?
We're not ignorant of it,but brokenness will make you treat HIV with Panadol.
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by wunmi590(m): 9:24pm
R.I.P
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Ugoeze2016: 9:24pm
Rest in the Lord
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Tascom236: 9:24pm
R.I.P for the dead.
May we all live to see the ending of this year and many years to come.
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 9:24pm
enemyofprogress:
And it is not a zoo, either.
The other day in the USA, a policeman was acquitted for shooting a defenseless man. Does that mean America is evil?
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Zeebae: 9:25pm
We shall live to see the end of this year....Amen #RIP to the dead
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:26pm
9jakohai:let me ask Google
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Oblitz(m): 9:26pm
Imo state has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately. Is this a sign that I should not marry my imo girl friend?
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 9:28pm
enemyofprogress:
k.
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by amJoe(m): 9:31pm
Hahahaha!!!,When u can't answer university questions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoUif6PJEvk
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by creatorsverse(m): 9:32pm
T
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by onuwaje(m): 9:34pm
I knw how dis feels
Just yesternight i lost my elder sis
She slumped n died
At d age of 33
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by deco22(m): 9:34pm
enemyofprogress:
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by Flobakd(m): 9:34pm
Untimely death you're not permitted to take us and our love ones because we must live to see 2018 and beyond
|Re: Kingsley Egeson Slumps And Dies At A Public Function In Imo State (photos) by ufo4u: 9:43pm
Daddy freeze interprete Luke 1:42
