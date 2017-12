Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Beverly Naya's Transparent Arabian Dress To The Wedding Party 2 Premiere [PICS] (2851 Views)

She looks stunning!



She looks stunning!

hope say she no go mind make she b my sugar mummy?

Nudity.

Whetin remain to cover hmmm wonder they say shall never end... 1 Like

Ohhh my

Market must sell na. She's making her goods international... Market must sell na. She's making her goods international...

I don't know what to type

i love u beverly....sooo cute

Who is she and why is she relevant ?

Meanwhile...



A bit too revealing....still pretty though



And the breast has fallen

Nothing wrong!

Nothing to condemn!



She's looking good in her own way, world and for those who loves it.



96% of any guy that'll shame and slam her outfit, loves it and won't hesitate to save the picture.

There is nothing about this outfit that is remotely cute.

BLACK WOMEN CAN BE VERY RIDICULOUS SOMETIMES IN DER DRESSING 1 Like





Nice bt am still nt gting dis whole dress drama..nigerians too lyk to waste money on fashion..dress dey will only wear for a day,spending thousands on it....jst release d fvking movie so we can do rest







Abeg who get sugar for this my hot pap See as she deh look sef....Abeg who get sugar for this my hot pap

Why not just come Unclad?

ND wah do u expect us to do...

Olympus has fallen!!!