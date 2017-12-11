₦airaland Forum

Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Mrop(m): 12:10pm
OK guys just want you to see this beautiful photos of actress Sola Sobowale and Her Beautiful daughter mimii Sobowale at the wedding Party 2 premiere.

Who rock the outfit pass…. Mother or daughter?


Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:14pm
she's damn beautiful






1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by khome(f): 12:14pm
Mimi
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Kenzico(m): 12:18pm
The girl no beautiful jare!!

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Yemike(m): 12:19pm
opeyemiieblog:
she's damn beautiful
Are you okay?
Is that what you call beautiful??
damn beautiful indeed. grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Xcelinteriors(f): 12:29pm
She's beautiful but her mum is more beautiful

2 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by kendylet(f): 2:10pm
they are beautiful
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Benjom(m): 2:10pm
Great
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by IamPatriotic(m): 2:10pm
This woman finally made money from hard drugs after going to prison in the United States when she first got into the trade.
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Julietcutie(f): 2:11pm
beautiful ...I love her daughter's outfit more
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by deco22(m): 2:11pm
Mama white

Pikin black

2 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by pixblog: 2:12pm
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Blackops(m): 2:13pm
Yemike:

Are you okay?
Is that what you call beautiful??
damn beautiful indeed. grin

grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by colly22boy: 2:14pm
End time Mother and Child.... both will go to Hell
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:15pm
Fine girl how far now? It will be a pleasure to know you cool

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by ElPadrino33: 2:15pm
Who is her father?
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by greenvillle: 2:15pm
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by LuvU2(f): 2:15pm
Beautiful girl ❤ mum's face is a bit disproportionate. She'll be fine once she loses weight

3 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by trevolady(f): 2:16pm
colly22boy:
End time Mother and Child....
both will go to Hell



Followed by you grin

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by cremedelacreme: 2:16pm
How come this beautiful woman gave birth to this fugly girl? shocked shocked
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by gbegudujo: 2:17pm
The mother looks better
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by mikool007(m): 2:17pm
Nice sitting room, those silver couches are looking good

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by jericco1(m): 2:18pm
her daughter no even fine sef.
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:20pm
She's prettier than her mum.The only reason we feel her mum is more pretty is because she bleached her skin.Lets learn to appreciate our God given complexion.

3 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Slaveman343: 2:20pm
Ugly mother. Beautiful daughter

All this people saying mum is finer, aswear una blind. How person wey resemble bobrisky fine pass undecided

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by akheen(m): 2:25pm
ReneeNuttall:
She's prettier than her mum.The only reason we feel her mum is more pretty is because she bleached her skin.Lets learn to appreciate our God given complexion.


she didn't bleach. . She has always been fair..


I don't know Y'all problem.. is it your bleach self ??

How it take concern u.. Ewu

3 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by sniperr007: 2:26pm
opeyemiieblog:
she's damn beautiful

U blind?
Or u just haven't seen beautiful ladies
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by akheen(m): 2:27pm
Slaveman343:
Ugly mother. Beautiful daughter

All this people saying mum is finer, aswear una blind. How person wey resemble bobrisky fine pass undecided

You all stop saying this rubbish that people looks like bobrisky .

that's their real look.. it's bobrisky that's trying to look like them

#Ewu
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:29pm
akheen:



she didn't bleach. . She has always been fair..


I don't know Y'all problem.. is it your bleach ??

Ofcuz she has always been like dat ,even with her dark knuckles.And for the records,Yes it's my bleach , because she's 9ne of my favourite actress.OYA RUN ALONG.
Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by LesbianBoy(m): 2:31pm
How can this ugly local looking girl be answering Mimi lipsrsealed

