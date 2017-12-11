Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere (10614 Views)

Who rock the outfit pass…. Mother or daughter?





OK guys just want you to see this beautiful photos of actress Sola Sobowale and Her Beautiful daughter mimii Sobowale at the wedding Party 2 premiere.Who rock the outfit pass…. Mother or daughter?















Mimi

The girl no beautiful jare!! 10 Likes 1 Share

opeyemiieblog:

she's damn beautiful Are you okay?

Is that what you call beautiful??

damn beautiful indeed. Are you okay?Is that what you call beautiful??beautiful indeed. 6 Likes 1 Share

She's beautiful but her mum is more beautiful 2 Likes

they are beautiful

Great

This woman finally made money from hard drugs after going to prison in the United States when she first got into the trade.

beautiful ...I love her daughter's outfit more

Mama white



Pikin black 2 Likes

Yemike:



Are you okay?

Is that what you call beautiful??

damn beautiful indeed.



End time Mother and Child.... both will go to Hell

Fine girl how far now? It will be a pleasure to know you 1 Like

Who is her father?





Beautiful girl ❤ mum's face is a bit disproportionate. She'll be fine once she loses weight 3 Likes

colly22boy:

End time Mother and Child....

both will go to Hell







Followed by you Followed by you 1 Like

How come this beautiful woman gave birth to this fugly girl?

The mother looks better

Nice sitting room, those silver couches are looking good 1 Like

her daughter no even fine sef.

She's prettier than her mum.The only reason we feel her mum is more pretty is because she bleached her skin.Lets learn to appreciate our God given complexion. 3 Likes





All this people saying mum is finer, aswear una blind. How person wey resemble bobrisky fine pass Ugly mother. Beautiful daughterAll this people saying mum is finer, aswear una blind. How person wey resemble bobrisky fine pass 1 Like

ReneeNuttall:

She's prettier than her mum.The only reason we feel her mum is more pretty is because she bleached her skin.Lets learn to appreciate our God given complexion.



she didn't bleach. . She has always been fair..





I don't know Y'all problem.. is it your bleach self ??



How it take concern u.. Ewu she didn't bleach. . She has always been fair..I don't know Y'all problem.. is it your bleach self ??How it take concern u.. Ewu 3 Likes

opeyemiieblog:

she's damn beautiful

U blind?

Or u just haven't seen beautiful ladies U blind?Or u just haven't seen beautiful ladies

Slaveman343:

Ugly mother. Beautiful daughter



All this people saying mum is finer, aswear una blind. How person wey resemble bobrisky fine pass

You all stop saying this rubbish that people looks like bobrisky .



that's their real look.. it's bobrisky that's trying to look like them



#Ewu You all stop saying this rubbish that people looks like bobrisky .that's their real look.. it's bobrisky that's trying to look like them#Ewu

akheen:







she didn't bleach. . She has always been fair..





I don't know Y'all problem.. is it your bleach ??

Ofcuz she has always been like dat ,even with her dark knuckles.And for the records,Yes it's my bleach , because she's 9ne of my favourite actress.OYA RUN ALONG. Ofcuz she has always been like dat ,even with her dark knuckles.And for the records,Yes it's my bleach , because she's 9ne of my favourite actress.OYA RUN ALONG.