|Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Mrop(m): 12:10pm
OK guys just want you to see this beautiful photos of actress Sola Sobowale and Her Beautiful daughter mimii Sobowale at the wedding Party 2 premiere.
Who rock the outfit pass…. Mother or daughter?
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:14pm
she's damn beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by khome(f): 12:14pm
Mimi
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Kenzico(m): 12:18pm
The girl no beautiful jare!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Yemike(m): 12:19pm
opeyemiieblog:Are you okay?
Is that what you call beautiful??
damn beautiful indeed.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Xcelinteriors(f): 12:29pm
She's beautiful but her mum is more beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by kendylet(f): 2:10pm
they are beautiful
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Benjom(m): 2:10pm
Great
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by IamPatriotic(m): 2:10pm
This woman finally made money from hard drugs after going to prison in the United States when she first got into the trade.
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Julietcutie(f): 2:11pm
beautiful ...I love her daughter's outfit more
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by deco22(m): 2:11pm
Mama white
Pikin black
2 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by pixblog: 2:12pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Blackops(m): 2:13pm
Yemike:
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by colly22boy: 2:14pm
End time Mother and Child.... both will go to Hell
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:15pm
Fine girl how far now? It will be a pleasure to know you
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by ElPadrino33: 2:15pm
Who is her father?
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by greenvillle: 2:15pm
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by LuvU2(f): 2:15pm
Beautiful girl ❤ mum's face is a bit disproportionate. She'll be fine once she loses weight
3 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by trevolady(f): 2:16pm
colly22boy:
Followed by you
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by cremedelacreme: 2:16pm
How come this beautiful woman gave birth to this fugly girl?
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by gbegudujo: 2:17pm
The mother looks better
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by mikool007(m): 2:17pm
Nice sitting room, those silver couches are looking good
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by jericco1(m): 2:18pm
her daughter no even fine sef.
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:20pm
She's prettier than her mum.The only reason we feel her mum is more pretty is because she bleached her skin.Lets learn to appreciate our God given complexion.
3 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Slaveman343: 2:20pm
Ugly mother. Beautiful daughter
All this people saying mum is finer, aswear una blind. How person wey resemble bobrisky fine pass
1 Like
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by akheen(m): 2:25pm
ReneeNuttall:
she didn't bleach. . She has always been fair..
I don't know Y'all problem.. is it your bleach self ??
How it take concern u.. Ewu
3 Likes
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by sniperr007: 2:26pm
opeyemiieblog:
U blind?
Or u just haven't seen beautiful ladies
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by akheen(m): 2:27pm
Slaveman343:
You all stop saying this rubbish that people looks like bobrisky .
that's their real look.. it's bobrisky that's trying to look like them
#Ewu
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:29pm
akheen:
Ofcuz she has always been like dat ,even with her dark knuckles.And for the records,Yes it's my bleach , because she's 9ne of my favourite actress.OYA RUN ALONG.
|Re: Sola Sobowale & Daughter, Mimi Sobowale Step Out For "Wedding Party 2" Premiere by LesbianBoy(m): 2:31pm
How can this ugly local looking girl be answering Mimi
