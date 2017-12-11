Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) (2017 Views)

President Buhari’s daughter Zahra m Buhari indimi celebrates her husband Ahmed Indimi Birthday with lovely photos.



She also took a cute photo with her sister in-laws too... The indimis





acuci maza.

An cutan.

The dude will be treating her like a princess Now because her Papa still dey power, wait till the man steps down, then she won't be the hot new wife,the boy still has three more to go. 6 Likes

money good ooo

Threebear:

The dude will be treating her like a princess Now because her Papa still dey power, wait till the man steps down, then she won't be the hot new wife,the boy still has three more to go. Until then, find something to do with your life. Until then, find something to do with your life. 7 Likes

She's beautiful but i need to see her real face after 2019 2 Likes

mammanbawa:



Until then, find something to do with your life. I am already, are you? I am already, are you? 4 Likes

Ladies, after marriage the number of children you should bear must be proportional to how that place is conducive for you, if you are not enjoying the marriage after one, go and block that place temporary cos I can't imagine bearing child for a man who don't even know their worth. Youve been his house mate, sex mate and his baby mama just that yours came inform of marriage. Leave, that's not marriage.

Beautiful

What should I write now self....

God bless my hustle with this kind babe

Shes becoming fat oo

Did any other person notice it 1 Like

mammanbawa:

Until then, find something to do with your life. Savagery at its peak!! Savagery at its peak!! 1 Like





Abi na arrange marriage or the nigga no sabi fvck



See Nigeria's money wasting This people no dey plan to born childrenAbi na arrange marriage or the nigga no sabi fvckSee Nigeria's money wasting

Oboy eh! See presidential bobbi! 2 sucks for my 2019 vote... deal or no deal?







Her husband is gay.

Since he has not found her sexy enough to get her pregnant. Her husband is gay.Since he has not found her sexy enough to get her pregnant.

Lovely...but as an African man, abeg, do make you carry belly o? These effizy no go last pass 2019 if belly no enter.lol

nidimi has made indomie outta zahra, thatz so nice.

And so?

NwaAmaikpe:

olodi olodi

.

Threebear:



I am already, are you?

No you are not. If you were, you would have actually condemned that statement if someone else made it. Must your thinking and comments be filled with negativity? Why can't you think positively for once. No you are not. If you were, you would have actually condemned that statement if someone else made it. Must your thinking and comments be filled with negativity? Why can't you think positively for once.

Mhissgaga:

She's beautiful but i need to see her real face after 2019

You don't mean it You don't mean it

See better lace!

bolt000:



Savagery at its peak!!

That boy deserves more than that insult. Stupidity. That boy deserves more than that insult. Stupidity.

You see the rich Muslims? I can see lashes, make up cool outfits even see through...while the poor ones carry religion for head. Na them go wear black hijab for heat with socks ooo, with smelly hair join turban cos name them sabi the religion pass

If only other Nigerian could celebrate with so much joy under the the bland uneventful leadership of her very inept father..