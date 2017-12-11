₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:52am
Lovely Photo Of Zahra m Buhari indimi And Her Husband As She celebrates His Birthday.
President Buhari’s daughter Zahra m Buhari indimi celebrates her husband Ahmed Indimi Birthday with lovely photos.
She also took a cute photo with her sister in-laws too... The indimis
http://www.praizeupdates.com/lovely-photo-of-zahra-m-buhari-indimi-and-her-husband-as-she-celebrates-his-birthday/
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:53am
So lovely
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Jibril659: 7:55am
acuci maza.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Memories12411: 7:58am
An cutan.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Threebear(m): 8:13am
The dude will be treating her like a princess Now because her Papa still dey power, wait till the man steps down, then she won't be the hot new wife,the boy still has three more to go.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by osec007(m): 8:14am
money good ooo
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by mammanbawa: 8:16am
Threebear:Until then, find something to do with your life.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Mhissgaga(f): 8:40am
She's beautiful but i need to see her real face after 2019
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Threebear(m): 8:44am
mammanbawa:I am already, are you?
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Pojomojo: 12:04pm
Ladies, after marriage the number of children you should bear must be proportional to how that place is conducive for you, if you are not enjoying the marriage after one, go and block that place temporary cos I can't imagine bearing child for a man who don't even know their worth. Youve been his house mate, sex mate and his baby mama just that yours came inform of marriage. Leave, that's not marriage.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by rezzy: 12:04pm
Beautiful
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 12:04pm
What should I write now self....
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by loadedvibes: 12:05pm
God bless my hustle with this kind babe
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 12:05pm
Shes becoming fat oo
Did any other person notice it
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by bolt000(m): 12:05pm
mammanbawa:Savagery at its peak!!
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 12:06pm
This people no dey plan to born children
Abi na arrange marriage or the nigga no sabi fvck
See Nigeria's money wasting
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by lookatew: 12:06pm
Oboy eh! See presidential bobbi! 2 sucks for my 2019 vote... deal or no deal?
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:07pm
Her husband is gay.
Since he has not found her sexy enough to get her pregnant.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by greenvillle: 12:08pm
Lovely...but as an African man, abeg, do make you carry belly o? These effizy no go last pass 2019 if belly no enter.lol
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by GodsOwnFav: 12:08pm
nidimi has made indomie outta zahra, thatz so nice.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by jashar(f): 12:08pm
And so?
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by greenvillle: 12:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:olodi
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by MisterDreamz(m): 12:08pm
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by chloedogie: 12:08pm
Threebear:
No you are not. If you were, you would have actually condemned that statement if someone else made it. Must your thinking and comments be filled with negativity? Why can't you think positively for once.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by olalekandwl(m): 12:08pm
Mhissgaga:You don't mean it
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by ngwababe: 12:08pm
See better lace!
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by chloedogie: 12:08pm
bolt000:
That boy deserves more than that insult. Stupidity.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by Tinalex(f): 12:08pm
You see the rich Muslims? I can see lashes, make up cool outfits even see through...while the poor ones carry religion for head. Na them go wear black hijab for heat with socks ooo, with smelly hair join turban cos name them sabi the religion pass
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:09pm
If only other Nigerian could celebrate with so much joy under the the bland uneventful leadership of her very inept father..
|Re: Zahra Buhari Celebrates Her Husband, Ahmed Indimi's Birthday (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 12:09pm
Turkey nla
