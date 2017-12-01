₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by WotzupNG: 1:29pm
Daddy Freeze responds to claims by Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke Adeboye, that RCCG has witnessed a huge increased in all endeavours of the Church since he started criticizing them.
Daddy Freeze, in a video response, congratulates Leke Adeboye on the expansion of their family business and believes he will surely inherit a blue chip company in future.
Watch the video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr011-FSeZ0&feature=youtu.be
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by WotzupNG: 1:30pm
lalasticlala seun
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by biacan(f): 1:32pm
Freeze my man
10 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 1:34pm
RCCG Pastors should simply ignore Daddy Freeze as poorly coordinated responses only serve to destabilize the RCCG brand and further remove the scales and veils from some members eyes. They should simply ignore him and double-up efforts in Marketing and Advertising as well as tithe collection points AKA ATM in Branches and Parishes Worldwide... the times of tribulations are upon us
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by RSVP(m): 1:35pm
How is ur daddy?
Daddy is a tithe collector
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:41pm
I trust freeze to fire back... He's hurting y'all with the truth but unfortunately y'all want him to comfort u with some lies... Hahaha!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by bencarson007(m): 2:18pm
Freeze might be an idiot but he sometimes speaks the truth...
6 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Singapore1(m): 2:39pm
seun sef is not helping matter for this tithing of a thing ..
he is pushing anything pushable for frontpage ...
Seun and Lalasticlala Are using SUN TZU method in the art of war ( divide and conquer )
even the Muslims are just laughing seeing as Christians dey expose each other .. no need to intervene
9 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Benjom(m): 2:48pm
This guy na case
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by XXLDICK(m): 3:06pm
Ride on Freeze.
#FreeTheSheeples
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Nawteemaxie(m): 3:06pm
#Yawns!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by veekid(m): 3:06pm
there's sense in nonsenses attimes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Abee79: 3:06pm
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by slawomir: 3:07pm
ok
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Ruggedfitness: 3:07pm
Daddy Freeze responds to claims by Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke Adeboye, that RCCG has witnessed a huge increased in all endeavours of the Church since he started criticizing them.
Daddy Freee is still going hard, I hope he comes out during the 2019 elections and goes just as hard. I remember that E.A Adeboye endorsed Buhari for the presidency and here we all are.....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by PotatoSalad(m): 3:07pm
Hahahahahahahahaha I love this man
Why are these pastors not taking it to the Lord in prayers? It's a clear evidence that Everything freeze has been saying is true, if not no pastor would be perturbed.
Same thing Happened to Otobolizer. Dude was 100% guilty but nah, we worship them so everything was swept under the carpet.
4 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by lilfreezy: 3:08pm
I love this guy mehn. No homo
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by OgatheTop: 3:08pm
Bleep Buhari
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by BakireBulmaker: 3:09pm
Mtcheeew
Why is it that it is those who don't pay tithe all that are so pained
You don't pay tithe; hold your peace. Why do you want everyone to be like you?
Leave those who are paying alone.
Just like atheists, it seems non tithers too don't have inner peace else they won't be condemning tithing/tithers up and down when no one is actually forcing anybody to pay tithe.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Emescot(m): 3:09pm
Lol family business indeed, next of kin to the G.O thanking freeze for advertising for him
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by babyfaceafrica: 3:10pm
People should learn to ignore talkatives..when you start replying people like freeze.. You are making him.more popular ..just let him be!!!....Note:..i still have my misgivings about this tithe issue.....I will rather tell everyone to do as he/she believes...if you like give church..if you like charity...it is all to God glory
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by BabaDem(m): 3:10pm
what can I say? God loves a cheerful giver.d confusion here is d name "tithe". if u r moved to give all ur money, give willingly. if u r moved to give 10% give Willingly also. if it's 1%, also give Willingly. not grudgingly or forcefully. Na some greedy pastors cause dis movement sha, cos dey r accumulating treasures for demselves alone. they can't help.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Talk2Bella(f): 3:10pm
, How's ya daddy, greet him for me
Freeze
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by shoyemiayodeji(m): 3:10pm
Ignorant people, nothing is family business and nobody is inheriting anything.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by PaChukwudi44: 3:11pm
Singapore1:Seun is doing the right thing.This act of fraud must be exposed for what it really is.Modern Tithing remains the most successful scam in the history of mankind.
8 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by reminiscing(f): 3:11pm
WotzupNG:Freeze no get Joy rara..... � e never reach to ask "How is your daddy??" na
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by iamnlia(m): 3:12pm
Singapore1:Sun Tzu
The art of War I need to read that book again, maybe it'll make sense this time.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by blaze1916(m): 3:12pm
This leke don put himself for trouble....infact he knew his father will soon retire and hang booth, he needed daddy freeze to make him famous incase he takes over the family business people no go ask who be dis.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by passyhansome(m): 3:13pm
2PETER2:1-2
1 Now there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies that even deny the Master who bought them, bringing swift destruction on themselves. 2 Many will follow in their depravity, and because of them the way of the truth will be defamed.… DADDY FREEZE IS ONE. THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Fame333(f): 3:13pm
oh nooooo. You see. sometimes silence is Golden
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Gift101(m): 3:13pm
This daddy freeze is a stupid divorcée
|Re: Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) by Felixalex(m): 3:13pm
I said it in the morning, his careless post indirectly declared his father's church as a business venture.
Silence they say is golden!
Wisdom is profitable to direct
He never read that part for Bible
