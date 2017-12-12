₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Cotisure: 3:15pm On Dec 11
OBYNOCANDY2017!!!
All Nairalanders are invited to my Traditional marriage which by God's grace, will hold as follows:
DATE: Saturday December 16th, 2017
VENUE: Mr Cosmas Azubugwu's compound, Ohukabia, Uhuobo Okija
TIME: 12 Noon
Rice and Stew Very Plenty for all Nairalanders.
See pictures below.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 3:18pm On Dec 11
Congrats to you both. May your lives continue to grow in love and happiness together. Amen
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by fav444(f): 3:22pm On Dec 11
So lovely. God bless ur home
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by nittroboy(m): 3:27pm On Dec 11
Meh see dat lip-paint
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Crownadex(m): 3:44pm On Dec 11
Congrats bro
Mwhile ..... we will join you soon
#Teamsingle
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by NwaAmaikpe: 10:00pm On Dec 11
Okija?
No way...
Take your invitation back.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Mskrisx(f): 10:27pm On Dec 11
Congrats
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by adadike281(f): 8:47am
I will be there live! that's my local govt and my mum's maternal home. Congrats in advance. Okija Amaka!!! Okija girls sabi cook o. I got some of my secret cooking skills from Okija. Lalasticlala and Mynd 44, can we pls celebrate them.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by scholes0(m): 11:39am
NwaAmaikpe:
Laugh wan tear me for belle’
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by AishaBuhari: 11:39am
Nice! This guy wee kee the geh in the second pinsure, see how him carry all him weight press am
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by izzou(m): 11:39am
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by fpeter(f): 11:39am
Congrats! God bless your union.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by madridguy(m): 11:40am
Congratulations. God Bless your home.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by MrRichy(m): 11:41am
how you go take know say I be Nairalander if I come ??
God bless your Union
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Lolaabokoku(f): 11:41am
congrats
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by CakezbyMarie: 11:42am
HML.. lovely pictures
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by dieBYfire: 11:43am
adadike281:
Thanks for the info
Am coming to propose to you there!
I know you love diamond Rings
Nwanyi mara nma!
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by intruxive(m): 11:43am
Candy don get belle!
Congrats
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Elnino4ladies: 11:43am
Your wife gather small
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 11:43am
i love the lady dimples but she better watch her tummy, beautiful couples all the same. congrats
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by tosyne2much(m): 11:43am
Congrats bro
I pray that all the "babe-less" guys on Nairaland will find their wives soon
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by RickandMorty: 11:45am
She is thick in all the right places. Just a little jogging to tone down her tummy.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Dessydemmy: 11:45am
So pretty. God bless your home and bless your heart to be pretty like your face.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by sthecy(f): 11:45am
see pose in de last pic...was thinking shez a deeperlifer
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Kaxmytex(m): 11:45am
Nairaland by now suppose don get identification tag o...
Atleast 20naira per one no too cost
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by adadike281(f): 11:49am
dieBYfire:Lol! diamond rings? Oga di kwa mu Nma!!
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by jackie35: 11:49am
Cotisure:
Ehin iyawo ko ni mo eni o
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by Thatnawtichick(f): 11:51am
Editing of life congrats
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by 9ja083(f): 11:51am
Congratulations! I wish you the best of it.
Technology suppose develop phone wey fit allow person collect food online.
May be na me go develop that phone as the ideas don de ring 4 my head
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by dieBYfire: 11:53am
adadike281:
Just make sure u attend! By Easter we upload ours. No time nne
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by free2ryhme: 11:54am
Congrats to them
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th by yhemster(m): 11:55am
Wetin be this?
Please sack this photographer and look for another b4 ur wedding day.
What's up with over-photoshopped pics these days?
Happy married life to you both. For ur information, keeping a happy home is hardwork. Hardest work you'll ever experience, pray for God's grace to stay strong. Whoever tells otherwise is just deceiving you.
"He who finds a wife findeth good thing". Sister, please be a wife and not a burden. Bro, please be a husband and not a slave master. With one love and unity, ur offsprings will grow well both spiritually and physical.
All the best.
