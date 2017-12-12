Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Pre-Wedding Photos; Traditional Wedding Is On December 16th (5567 Views)

OBYNOCANDY2017!!!

All Nairalanders are invited to my Traditional marriage which by God's grace, will hold as follows:

DATE: Saturday December 16th, 2017

VENUE: Mr Cosmas Azubugwu's compound, Ohukabia, Uhuobo Okija

TIME: 12 Noon

Rice and Stew Very Plenty for all Nairalanders.



See pictures below. 2 Likes

Congrats to you both. May your lives continue to grow in love and happiness together. Amen 5 Likes 2 Shares

So lovely. God bless ur home 2 Likes

Meh see dat lip-paint 5 Likes

Congrats bro



Mwhile ..... we will join you soon



#Teamsingle 2 Likes







Okija?



No way...

Take your invitation back. Okija?No way...Take your invitation back. 16 Likes 1 Share

Congrats

I will be there live! that's my local govt and my mum's maternal home. Congrats in advance. Okija Amaka!!! Okija girls sabi cook o. I got some of my secret cooking skills from Okija. Lalasticlala and Mynd 44, can we pls celebrate them. 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Okija?



No way...

Take your invitation back.

Laugh wan tear me for belle’ Laugh wan tear me for belle’ 7 Likes 1 Share

Nice! This guy wee kee the geh in the second pinsure, see how him carry all him weight press am 1 Like

Congrats! God bless your union.

Congratulations. God Bless your home.

how you go take know say I be Nairalander if I come ??





God bless your Union 1 Like

congrats

HML.. lovely pictures

adadike281:

I will be there live! that's my local govt and my mum's maternal home. Congrats in advance. Okija Amaka!!! Okija girls sabi cook o. I got some of my secret cooking skills from Okija. Lalasticlala and Mynd 44, can we pls celebrate them.

Thanks for the info

Am coming to propose to you there!

I know you love diamond Rings

Nwanyi mara nma! Thanks for the infoAm coming to propose to you there!I know you love diamond RingsNwanyi mara nma! 2 Likes



Candy don get belle!

Congrats Candy don get belle!Congrats

Your wife gather small

i love the lady dimples but she better watch her tummy, beautiful couples all the same. congrats 2 Likes

Congrats bro



I pray that all the "babe-less" guys on Nairaland will find their wives soon

She is thick in all the right places. Just a little jogging to tone down her tummy.

So pretty. God bless your home and bless your heart to be pretty like your face.

see pose in de last pic...was thinking shez a deeperlifer

Nairaland by now suppose don get identification tag o...



Atleast 20naira per one no too cost

dieBYfire:



Thanks for the info Am coming to propose to you there! I know you love diamond Rings Nwanyi mara nma! Lol! diamond rings? Oga di kwa mu Nma!! Lol! diamond rings? Oga di kwa mu Nma!!

Ehin iyawo ko ni mo eni o Ehin iyawo ko ni mo eni o

congrats Editing of lifecongrats

Congratulations! I wish you the best of it.

Technology suppose develop phone wey fit allow person collect food online.

May be na me go develop that phone as the ideas don de ring 4 my head

adadike281:

Lol! diamond rings? Oga di kwa mu Nma!!



Just make sure u attend! By Easter we upload ours. No time nne Just make sure u attend! By Easter we upload ours. No time nne

Congrats to them