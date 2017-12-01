₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by exlinklodge: 4:42pm
What APC Must Do To Ensure They Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi
Chibuike Rontimi Amaechi, The Minister of Transportation has urged Nigerians in his political circle to rededicate themselves and restore their commitment to God ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Dr. Amaechi spoke while testifying of his ‘miraculous’ emergence as Governor of Rivers State in 2007 during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court judgement that declared him Governor of Rivers State, held at the Abundant Life Evangelical Mission (ALEM) in Port Harcourt, Sunday.
The former Rivers governor is a key member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. With former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent defection from the APC to PDP, some members of the opposition PDP have urged Mr. Amaechi to also return to their fold.
Mr. Amaechi re-lived his ordeal in 2007 and how God showed up for him when all odds were against him. In his words;
“The truth is that we believed God. Some who didn’t believe left us just as they are leaving now. God told me that what he will do in Rivers State will tingle the ears, and I believed. We were so broke, we could not pay legal fees or children’s school fees. My wife prayed every day and night. I was fasting and praying for 3 months.
I told God ‘I have a friend who has money, please make him remember me.’ I called my friend and he told me he has been looking for me. I told him I was in Ghana and he asked for my account… He sent me Two hundred million naira. This is just to tell you that I believed God and he answered me,” Mr. Amaechi said.
“We must all go back to God in faith and prayers. Those who want to leave can go. I have come to understand that God passes us through these challenges to prove himself. Now that they have left, for me, this is an opportunity for the youths. It is your turn. You must ensure that we get to power for you to fill the vacuum left.
“I have sometimes asked God, ‘why do you use me to bless people and after blessing them, they run away.’ Count how many people in Rivers State politics today that I did not help somehow. I don’t want to take the glory away from God. So for those who left, may God bless them.
“When you get your own appointment, also put somebody. Allow God to use you and leave the rest all up to him,” Mr. Amaechi advised.
“if we don’t pray, 2019 will be very far from us. If we don’t win 2019, it would be your fault, not anybody else. We go to God because he answers. We pray, then go home and work. Back then, even in my father’s house in the village there was a prayer team…”
“Making a man who did not participate in elections governor is one act of God that can not be erased in the history of Rivers State. God is in charge of this state, that is why the conspiracy of evil ones cannot stand.
Apostle Ogu admonished the congregation to do good and avoid evil communications, because “what you sow, you shall reap. If you are paid to kill people, somebody will kill you without collecting money. If you use your pen to lie against people, if you blackmail people, one day somebody will ‘blackpaint’ you.”
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by uwa1(m): 4:43pm
Oh Amaechi the prodigal son, the lizard of ubima... No mata what u say... APC days as a ruling party are numbered...
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by boss01: 4:47pm
PDP members no go pray abi. SMH
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Paperwhite(m): 4:51pm
[/b]"...........If we don’t win 2019, it would be your fault, not anybody else. We go to God because he answers. We pray, then go home and work. Back then, even in my father’s house in the village there was a prayer team…”[b]
So it's God that help install the present evil hardship inflicting regime? Nigerian politicians are annoying whenever they mention God as if He is their joke mate. Ekwensu kpokwa gi oku there.Ndi amusu.
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by nairavsdollars: 5:28pm
Talkative Amaechi... When are you joining your brother Secondus in PDP?
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by smithsydny(m): 5:29pm
Aboy ntn for u
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Yem0350: 5:29pm
All of you that plan to inflict sufferings on us like the one we are facing will not succeed irrespective of your political party
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Afam4eva(m): 5:29pm
Imagine the party in power devising means on how to beat an opposition. What travesty.
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by AnodaIT(m): 5:30pm
Imagine using APC and prayers in one sentence
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by suyamasta(m): 5:30pm
It should be more about the People than party!
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Built2last: 5:30pm
Its official: APC is threatened by PDP regrouping.
and Fear weakens.
Let APC proove to NIGERIANS that all is well by holding a national convention
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Dee60: 5:31pm
What Nigerians need to do towards 2019!
Pray.
Realise that APC and PDP are the same. Those who were in PDP moved to APC when APC won and now they are moving back.
What to do?
Completely reject looters!
Campaign en masse AGAINST against all 'former this' and 'former that' who looted mercilessly a few years ago and are now pretending to be saints today.
Vow to VOTE and only VOTE for candidates with ZERO record of corruption and with ZERO tolerance for it!
Forget tribal sentiments. The political elite use it to rob us. When they start SHARING, they dont think tribe or ethnicity.
Nigerians owe it to generations unborn to stop this cycle of incompetent buffons always looking for power whereas you cannot find them even running a pure water factory.
It is time to stop saying hurray to looters.
Except of course the masses are truly brainless as our politicians think and allude to.
Your future is worth more than the rice and beans they share to masses only when election is approaching.
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by BornAgainMay: 5:31pm
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Xisnin: 5:31pm
Prayers again!
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Abbeyme: 5:31pm
What a testimony || Making a man who did not participate in elections governor is one act of God!
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Midgut(m): 5:31pm
PDP does not need your advice to beat your despicably venal party come 2019!
We are all dying to see your failed part vacating ASO VILLA!
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Opinedecandid(m): 5:32pm
Do ni, not do ko.
This Amaechi is not just an air boxer, but a funny one at that.
Despite PDP misdeeds, Nigerians still prefer PDP to APC.
We will NEVER vote for APC again. NEVER !
Facts:
# TINUBU'S APC GROUP SAYS#
We are no longer asking President Buhari to develop Nigeria.
At this point, we are only asking him to return Nigeria to the state it was before he (Buhari) became President on May 29, 2015.
*Return our dear Naira to 170 per Dollar
*Return our bag of rice to N7,500
*Return our bankers to their jobs
*Return the over 400 multinational companies that relocated out of this country back to Nigeria.
*Return the thousands of Nigerians you made jobless back to their respective jobs.
*Return our economy to the fastest growing economy in Africa.
*Return Dangote back to his position as the richest man in Afirca.
*Return our only indigenous car manufacturing company, INNOSON Motors, back to production.
*Return free, fair and credible elections.
Pls Your Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari, forget about adding anything new, just do these and we will ask for no more.
# BuhariBringBackOurNigeria , plz forward it till it gets to President Buhari
Pls send to
all people in ur contact.
Again.
27 newly appointed Court of Appeal Justices
1) Justice P. A. Mahmoud, Benue State
2) Justice F. Ojo, Kwara State
3) Justice I. G. Abundaga Nasarawa State
4) Justice M. B. Idris, Niger State.
5) Justice A. M. Talba, Adamawa State.
6) Justices Kadi M. M. Alkali, Adamawa State.
7) Justice A. I. Adenyangtso, Taraba State.
Justice A. S. Umar, Kebbi state.
9) Justice O. Z. Senchi, Kebbi,
10) Justice A. M. Lamido, Sokoto state.
11) Justice B. B. Aliyu, Zamfara state.
12) Justice Ebowei Tobi, Delta State.
13) Justice G.O. Kolawole, Osun State.
14) Justices O. Itodo, Benue state.
15) Justice M. A. Abdul Gafar, Kwara state,
16) Justice D. D. Adeck Nasarawa state.
17) Justice D. G. Mann, Plateau state.
18) Justice D. G. Goji Adamawa state.
19) Justice Kadi U. B. Umar Adamawa state.
20) Justices Y. A. Bashir, Taraba state.
21) Justice Z. B. Abubakar, Kebbi state,
22) Justice I. M. Sani, Kaduna state.
23) Justice F. L. Adamu, Kano state.
24) Justice I. B. Ahmed Katsina state.
25) Justice M Y Uftsha'u, Zamfara state.
26) Justice P. O. Affen, Bayelsa state.
27) Justice O. A. Ipaye, Osun state.
Breakdown :
North---23
South---4
From the South, South South 2; South West 2; South East 0.
The same educationally disadvantaged north now has the best citizens to be so appointed.
It seems what divides us is stronger than what unites us. Let's not pretend, Nigeria can't work under APC
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by magiki(m): 5:32pm
see person wey dey call God -Amaechi be like Fowl wey petch on the rope
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:32pm
Nigeria politics. It is well.
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by omenekennedy(m): 5:33pm
useless rivers state
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by jimyjames(m): 5:33pm
which God is he talking about?
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Jigba(f): 5:34pm
So you have to pray to win the election again in 2019
Like God doesn't know how much of a failure you and your party are.
Nigerian politicians are really funny
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Bolustical: 5:34pm
It's simple,
Be self sufficient in staple food, rice especially.
Complete Lagos-Ibadan Express Way
Assist Dangote with his refinery
Fast track the rail projects and the power plants,
Be serious with the Ogoni clean up exercise
NOTE: APC should not bother themselves the Second Niger Bridge and other roads in the SE because their votes are not needed and moreso, their hatred will not allow them to vote for APC.
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by mosegifted: 5:34pm
Waste of time
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Bolustical: 5:34pm
Yes
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Firefire(m): 5:34pm
Mr Lizard
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Adams08: 5:34pm
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by thesolutions: 5:36pm
Now that they have left, for me, this is an opportunity for the youths. It is your turn. You must ensure that we get to power for you to fill the vacuum left.
If we don’t win 2019, it would be your fault, not anybody else.
Propaganda oooo.
And many people will shout Amen not knowing they have been brainwashed.
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by Koolking(m): 5:36pm
As unpopular as Okotie's F.R.E.S.H party is, they will beat PDP in 2019 if the 2 parties are the only option.
Is it Atiku that can Atikulate PDP to AsoRock 2019 or Fayose - the only stomach infrastructure proponent? Obasanjo said he is not doing it again. Who else is in PDP to make a formidable candidate?
|Re: What APC Must Do To Defeat PDP In 2019 Presidential Election - Hon. Amaechi by anytexy: 5:36pm
Next please. This one no be talk
