It was a day filled with joy as the first teenage Governor of Abia state visited her school. #Intellectual_Giant_Christian_Academy. with words of wisdom and encouragement to Abians/teenagers.



Just like Chukwuebuka Anisiobi who was once Governor of Lagos state.

I'm not understanding. 11 Likes 1 Share

She don buy market. Buhari will probe her as soon as she steps down. Get prepared to sleep in Kuje 35 Likes

Am not hating but once I saw "visited her school with words of wisdom and encouragement".



I immediately knew I just wasted my MB. 14 Likes 1 Share

She sat on the governor's seat.

It looks like good news but its the worst possible thing to happen to her.

Her destiny has been thwarted.



The sacrifices Orji Uzor Kalu and his mom carried out in that office are still speaking till this day. She sat on the governor's seat.It looks like good news but its the worst possible thing to happen to her.Her destiny has been thwarted.The sacrifices Orji Uzor Kalu and his mom carried out in that office are still speaking till this day. 4 Likes 1 Share

∆ What sort of child's play is this.... The child police angered me ∆ 8 Likes

She don buy market. Buhari will probe her as soon as she steps down. Get prepared to sleep in Kuje



Who else saw "She is really a Giants" written up there?? 16 Likes

SHE IS REALLY A GIANTS AND CHAMPION... AWON SCHOOL WEEREY 7 Likes

She is really a "giants" and a champion 2 Likes

Mehn the police boy serious o. He has discovered him talent / future job.



Anyway #ENDSARS 14 Likes

This is pure rubbish



In as much as I like the One Day governor thing ...they are not suppose to use a young boy of her mate to be her Guard. Imagine the parents of the boy sitting down and she their boy guarding his class mate . A young police officer wud be better 1 Like

that police guard though. hope say dem go pay her one day salary. 2 Likes 1 Share

Can someone please explain how this is being done and what she can do in power... thanks

Very ugly thing

visits her school.... no be the school she dey go? 1 Like

Very ugly thing

She sat on the governor's seat.

It looks like good news but its the worst possible thing to happen to her.

Her destiny has been thwarted.



The sacrifices Orji Uzor Kalu and his mom carried out in that office are still speaking till this day.



The angel of the ugly truth. The angel of the ugly truth. 6 Likes 1 Share

Ikpeazu, what Abians need is good governance not this play to the gallery. The Aba road is messed up. The last time I was at main market I couldn't breathe.



All these is not what the people need. This was how that crook in IMO state started. These are the worst set of Governors ever in the east.



What have you done to improve on education in the state? What have you done in improving social welfare? What about job creation and mental and physical infrastructure developed? Joker. 2 Likes

j