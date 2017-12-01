₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by viviangist: 2:34pm
It was a day filled with joy as the first teenage Governor of Abia state visited her school. #Intellectual_Giant_Christian_Academy. with words of wisdom and encouragement to Abians/teenagers.
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/first-teenage-governor-abia-state/
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Cyynthialove(f): 2:38pm
Just like Chukwuebuka Anisiobi who was once Governor of Lagos state.
Congrats girl.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Evablizin(f): 2:40pm
Nice.
Joy,nothing but Joy.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Kyase(m): 2:46pm
I'm not understanding.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by abduljabbar4(m): 2:56pm
She don buy market. Buhari will probe her as soon as she steps down. Get prepared to sleep in Kuje
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by deco22(m): 2:58pm
Am not hating but once I saw "visited her school with words of wisdom and encouragement".
I immediately knew I just wasted my MB.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Webman007: 3:43pm
Keep it up girl
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by NwaAmaikpe: 3:47pm
She sat on the governor's seat.
It looks like good news but its the worst possible thing to happen to her.
Her destiny has been thwarted.
The sacrifices Orji Uzor Kalu and his mom carried out in that office are still speaking till this day.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Sirheny007(m): 3:47pm
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Sirheny007(m): 3:48pm
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by YINKS89(m): 3:48pm
Isbit to commission project....
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by OrestesDante(m): 3:48pm
∆ What sort of child's play is this.... The child police angered me ∆
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by LilSmith55(m): 3:48pm
abduljabbar4:
Kuje unto 24hrs Governor
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Tharowlando(m): 3:49pm
Who else saw "She is really a Giants" written up there??
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by xtophy(m): 3:49pm
SHE IS REALLY A GIANTS AND CHAMPION... AWON SCHOOL WEEREY
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by fweaky(m): 3:50pm
She is really a "giants" and a champion
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by LordAA(m): 3:50pm
Mehn the police boy serious o. He has discovered him talent / future job.
Modified
Anyway #ENDSARS
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by moscobabs(m): 3:50pm
This is pure rubbish
In as much as I like the One Day governor thing ...they are not suppose to use a young boy of her mate to be her Guard. Imagine the parents of the boy sitting down and she their boy guarding his class mate . A young police officer wud be better
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by mastar111(m): 3:50pm
that police guard though. hope say dem go pay her one day salary.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by nairavsdollars: 3:50pm
copy copy Lagos
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by saibop(m): 3:50pm
Can someone please explain how this is being done and what she can do in power... thanks
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Ayodejioak(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by asawanathegreat(m): 3:51pm
Very ugly thing
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by aonag: 3:51pm
visits her school.... no be the school she dey go?
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Heywhizzy(m): 3:51pm
nice feet
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Heywhizzy(m): 3:51pm
asawanathegreat:
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Evablizin(f): 3:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:
The angel of the ugly truth.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Uceegal: 3:52pm
How?
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Dione007(m): 3:52pm
We are all a big "giants"... Na to find your hustle
Bet I wonder how these kids became champions... The teachers should be ashamed ..
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by Sapiosexuality(m): 3:53pm
Ikpeazu, what Abians need is good governance not this play to the gallery. The Aba road is messed up. The last time I was at main market I couldn't breathe.
All these is not what the people need. This was how that crook in IMO state started. These are the worst set of Governors ever in the east.
What have you done to improve on education in the state? What have you done in improving social welfare? What about job creation and mental and physical infrastructure developed? Joker.
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by oluwaseyi000(m): 3:53pm
j
|Re: Governor Joy Ezechikamnayo Visits School, Intellectual Giant Christian Academy by ClintonNzedimma(m): 3:53pm
Please probe her after her tenure ends
