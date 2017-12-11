DECORATED!!! Glitz and Glamour As Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Covenant University, Others Honoured At The 2017 Nigeria Entrepreneur Awards (Photos)





The outstanding performance of committed and dedicated entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals operating in Nigeria were recently recognised by the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, Anayo Okolie who witness the thrills of the event writes



It was a mixture of glitz and glamour at the 2017 edition of the prestigious and highly celebrated NIGERIA ENTREPRENEURS AWARD which held on the 7th of December 2017, at the Ladi Kwali hall Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

‎

Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is the most prestigious business awards platform in Nigeria, that seeks to reward excellence among the most committed and dedicated businesses operating in Nigeria. The award focuses on recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs, business executives and corporate organizations who have positively impacted the economy.‎

‎

Research has shown that developed economies are driven mainly by the private sector and specifically small and growing businesses and these entrepreneurs occupy a central position in a market economy, activating and stimulating economic activity. The economic success of any nation could no doubt be the result of the excellent performance of committed entrepreneurs in the private sector.

It is therefore necessary to celebrate these captains of industries and organizations who are blazing the trail in innovation, creativity, determination, commitment, passion, visionaries and job creation.

‎

Since its inception 3 years ago, the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award have recognized and celebrated over 50 young & emerging Entrepreneurs, Business Executives, Corporate Organizations, Heads of Government Agencies who have contributed greatly to the entrepreneurial growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

‎

Some of those honoured in the 2017 edition of the award include His Excellency Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who was awarded with the Investor Friendly State of the Year, Laundry King, Energo Ltd, Covenant University, NPF Pensions Ltd, Genesis Energy Group, and Eagle Flight Microfinance Bank

Others were Comrade Igwe Achese, Pirotti Projects Ltd, Nisa Premier Hospital, Uchenna Eshareturi, Limi Hospital, Princess Kelechi Oghene, Chidiere Nneoma Okolie, Kika-Ose Osunde, Chioma Ikokwu, Rex Idaminabo, Mohammed Dahiru and Asha Microfinance Bank with the Most Efficient Microfinance Bank of the Year.

‎

Also decorated with the prestigious award were Elo Okwuone, Osasu Igbinedion, Smiledotcom, Best Practice in Mobile Dental Services, Hon. Idi Aminu, Amb. Chief Daniel Chukwudi ObioraFriday Adejoh, Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo: Most Enterprising Entrepreneur of the year.



Speaking to journalists at the event, the Executive Director, Uwabor Joshua disclosed that, recognizing emerging entrepreneurs, business executives and corporate organizations in Nigeria who have contributed to the growth of the Nigeria economy will encourage and inspire others to be more focused in what they are doing.

He also said the award platform provides for emerging entrepreneurs and business executives to network and harness mutually beneficial opportunities.

According to him, entrepreneurs are a national treasure, and should be protected, nourished, encouraged and rewarded as much as possible.

“They're the most important people in a market economy--and there are never enough of them.”

‎

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/12/decorated-glitz-and-glamour-as-abia_11.html?m=0 The outstanding performance of committed and dedicated entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals operating in Nigeria were recently recognised by the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, Anayo Okolie who witness the thrills of the event writesIt was a mixture of glitz and glamour at the 2017 edition of the prestigious and highly celebrated NIGERIA ENTREPRENEURS AWARD which held on the 7th of December 2017, at the Ladi Kwali hall Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is the most prestigious business awards platform in Nigeria, that seeks to reward excellence among the most committed and dedicated businesses operating in Nigeria. The award focuses on recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs, business executives and corporate organizations who have positively impacted the economy.‎Research has shown that developed economies are driven mainly by the private sector and specifically small and growing businesses and these entrepreneurs occupy a central position in a market economy, activating and stimulating economic activity. The economic success of any nation could no doubt be the result of the excellent performance of committed entrepreneurs in the private sector.It is therefore necessary to celebrate these captains of industries and organizations who are blazing the trail in innovation, creativity, determination, commitment, passion, visionaries and job creation.Since its inception 3 years ago, the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award have recognized and celebrated over 50 young & emerging Entrepreneurs, Business Executives, Corporate Organizations, Heads of Government Agencies who have contributed greatly to the entrepreneurial growth and development of the Nigerian economy.Some of those honoured in the 2017 edition of the award include His Excellency Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who was awarded with the Investor Friendly State of the Year, Laundry King, Energo Ltd, Covenant University, NPF Pensions Ltd, Genesis Energy Group, and Eagle Flight Microfinance BankOthers were Comrade Igwe Achese, Pirotti Projects Ltd, Nisa Premier Hospital, Uchenna Eshareturi, Limi Hospital, Princess Kelechi Oghene, Chidiere Nneoma Okolie, Kika-Ose Osunde, Chioma Ikokwu, Rex Idaminabo, Mohammed Dahiru and Asha Microfinance Bank with the Most Efficient Microfinance Bank of the Year.Also decorated with the prestigious award were Elo Okwuone, Osasu Igbinedion, Smiledotcom, Best Practice in Mobile Dental Services, Hon. Idi Aminu, Amb. Chief Daniel Chukwudi ObioraFriday Adejoh, Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo: Most Enterprising Entrepreneur of the year.Speaking to journalists at the event, the Executive Director, Uwabor Joshua disclosed that, recognizing emerging entrepreneurs, business executives and corporate organizations in Nigeria who have contributed to the growth of the Nigeria economy will encourage and inspire others to be more focused in what they are doing.He also said the award platform provides for emerging entrepreneurs and business executives to network and harness mutually beneficial opportunities.According to him, entrepreneurs are a national treasure, and should be protected, nourished, encouraged and rewarded as much as possible.“They're the most important people in a market economy--and there are never enough of them.”