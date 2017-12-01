₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by 247frolicboss(m): 3:02pm
The signing of the document formally ceding ownership of the Presidential Lodge, Marina, to Lagos State Government.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-federal-government-finally-hands.html
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by biacan(f): 3:03pm
Nice one ambode is working
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by GavelSlam: 3:06pm
Good job Fashola.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by hatchy: 3:12pm
Wao!
Long overdue.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by OmoOshodi(m): 3:13pm
Ambo
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Shuku0kukobambi: 3:13pm
Very good job Ambode and Fashola. Very proud of you guys
Eko onibaje lai lai
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Keneking: 3:14pm
Ok.
To the post above, so no need to build another presidential lodge at Alausa former Min of Environment site
To the comment below, lets be careful as PDP would reverse all these transactions (if they enter power)
To the second comment below, watch it...its too early to chest beat
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by ProWalker: 3:15pm
Next should be the National stadium in Surulere, the theatre in Iganmu and the TBS in outer Marina.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by adem30: 3:15pm
Tinubu boys at work.
Weldon guys.
We aren't chest beating, We make it real.
Dem no fit understand.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Mynd44: 3:30pm
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by ZorGBUooeh: 4:06pm
adem30:Hahaha!Yorubas ad una political pride but you guys denied dis same fashola months back now na we no fit understand.SMH
Anyways nice one from my able governor.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Standardcosting: 4:22pm
K
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:22pm
thanks Buhari
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by CrtlAltDel: 4:23pm
ProWalker:And Festac Town.......The Developers go wail tire when Festac is finally handed to Lagos
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by easyfem: 4:23pm
GOD bless Lagos,anbode,fashola,buari and nigeria
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by dubai4eva: 4:23pm
Another hotel for the politicians to wound small girls
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Smooyis(m): 4:24pm
Kudos. National stadium next.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:24pm
Bros how many of this moniker you get? I dey follow you everywhere Your comments dey relief me in many ways
Shuku0kukobambi:
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by tempest01(m): 4:24pm
Oya landlord Tinubu, come and collect.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Canme4u(m): 4:24pm
Good development
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Icon79(m): 4:24pm
LOL. Come see the Afonja brigade in their celebratory parade
O pari o
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by sammyj: 4:24pm
To the dog below PDP is dead on arrival. Shekiana!!
Keneking:
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 4:24pm
Wetin British flag come dey do there?
Arent the Brits done with us?
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 4:25pm
Yes good one, Lagos is capable of managing it
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by kenbee(m): 4:25pm
Tinibu bargaining power on display by his boys
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by slawomir: 4:25pm
ok
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Keneking: 4:25pm
sammyj:
Why the dog description?
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 4:31pm
Remaining National stadium, it's an eyesore.
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by securi: 4:31pm
Hope It wont be acquired by Jagaban soon
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by Vision2045(m): 4:31pm
|Re: FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) by RichDad1(m): 4:31pm
Good one.
More to go :
Ikorodu - Itokin road
National Stadium, Surulere.
National Art theatre, Iganmu.
Watch how Lagos is flying while others are wailing.
