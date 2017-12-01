Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Hands Over State House, Marina To Lagos State (Photos) (5290 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-federal-government-finally-hands.html The signing of the document formally ceding ownership of the Presidential Lodge, Marina, to Lagos State Government. 1 Like 2 Shares

Nice one ambode is working 5 Likes

Good job Fashola. 19 Likes

Long overdue. 1 Like

Eko onibaje lai lai Very good job Ambode and Fashola. Very proud of you guysEko onibaje lai lai 11 Likes





To the post above, so no need to build another presidential lodge at Alausa former Min of Environment site



To the comment below, lets be careful as PDP would reverse all these transactions (if they enter power)



To the second comment below, watch it...its too early to chest beat

Next should be the National stadium in Surulere, the theatre in Iganmu and the TBS in outer Marina. 9 Likes

Tinubu boys at work.



Weldon guys.

We aren't chest beating, We make it real.



Dem no fit understand. 5 Likes

adem30:

Tinubu boys at work.



Weldon guys.

We aren't chest beating, We make it real.



Dem no fit understand. Hahaha!Yorubas ad una political pride but you guys denied dis same fashola months back now na we no fit understand.SMH

Anyways nice one from my able governor. Hahaha!Yorubas ad una political pride but you guys denied dis same fashola months back now na we no fit understand.SMHAnyways nice one from my able governor. 4 Likes

thanks Buhari

ProWalker:

Next should be the National stadium in Surulere, the theatre in Iganmu and the TBS in outer Marina. And Festac Town.......The Developers go wail tire when Festac is finally handed to Lagos 6 Likes

GOD bless Lagos,anbode,fashola,buari and nigeria 1 Like

Another hotel for the politicians to wound small girls 1 Like

Kudos. National stadium next.

Your comments dey relief me in many ways



Shuku0kukobambi:

Very good job Ambode and Fashola. Very proud of you guys



Eko onibaje lai lai

Bros how many of this moniker you get? I dey follow you everywhereYour comments dey relief me in many ways 1 Like

Oya landlord Tinubu, come and collect.

Good development









O pari o LOL. Come see the Afonja brigade in their celebratory paradeO pari o

Keneking:

Ok.



To the post above, so no need to build another presidential lodge at Alausa former Min of Environment site



To the comment below, lets be careful as PDP would reverse all these transactions (if they enter power)



To the second comment below, watch it...its too early to chest beat To the dog below PDP is dead on arrival. Shekiana!! 1 Like

Wetin British flag come dey do there?

Arent the Brits done with us?

Yes good one, Lagos is capable of managing it

Tinibu bargaining power on display by his boys

sammyj:

To the dog below PDP is dead on arrival. Shekiana!!

Why the dog description? Why the dog description?

Remaining National stadium, it's an eyesore.

Hope It wont be acquired by Jagaban soon

