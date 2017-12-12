Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction (4269 Views)

By Salami Musa



Reactions of some Nigerians to the retrial order made against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki seems to have been equated with his conviction. It must be emphasized that the trial Panel has only in its wisdom opined that the Senate President should simply defend himself in three (3) out of the eighteen (18) charges preferred against him.



The Court of Appeal Panel has only recommended the retrial of the case against Dr. Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal and it should never be misconstrued as the conviction of the number three citizen of the nation.



It must be noted that the three-man Court of Appeal panel led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson has only upheld charges 4, 5 and 6 for retrial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal out the eighteen (18) counts initially brought against the Senate President.



This is at best another opportunity for Dr. Saraki to prove his innocence and to clear himself of any wrongdoing in the remaining three charges; just the same way he had done in the already dismissed fifteen (15) charges.



It should be noted that the retrial order cannot unsettle the Senate President in anyway because he is a clear conscience that fears no accusation. Meanwhile, Nigerians that derive joy in the spread of negative news bothering on Dr. Saraki should appreciate the fact that the number three citizen has so far allowed a free flow of the nation's judicial process and has totally restrained himself from using his exalted office to obstruct the system.



Since the retrial order is already a matter of sub judice in Hindi, Nigerians are therefore advised to patiently wait and allow Dr. Bukola Saraki to prove his innocence and put all doubting Thomases to shame.

All na film trick 3 Likes

click Like if you think he deserves jail time 6 Likes 1 Share

Why is Apc so jittery? 7 Likes 1 Share

Shame on Apc 5 Likes

OP is obviously a paid shill....



He's taken the asslicking as an art form.



Yuck!



Saraki is a smart politician and i admire him for that but stop hanging on his nuts like they are sources of oxygen 7 Likes

Jail beckoning on Atiku, Saraki and any other criminal that opposes the great works of President Buhari. 2 Likes

But when will Babachir face his own trial? 3 Likes 1 Share

Trial and retrial. 2018 don come finish. Yeye ppl playing with our emotions. I have stopped being emotional about these people. 1 Like 1 Share

frankyychiji:

But when will Babachir face his own trial? After Atiku and Saraki begin to rot in jail After Atiku and Saraki begin to rot in jail 4 Likes

AdesegunSanni89:

Jail beckoning on Atiku, Saraki and any other criminimal that opposes the great works of President Buhari. When will the grass cutter who was caught pants down go to kirikiri? When will the grass cutter who was caught pants down go to kirikiri? 4 Likes 1 Share

frankyychiji:

But when will Babachir face his own trial? After Atiku and Saraki begin to rot in jail After Atiku and Saraki begin to rot in jail 2 Likes

The retrial is springing up after this statement The fear of Atiku is the beginning of retrial!The retrial is springing up after this statement http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/12/atiku-supported-saraki-senate-president-dogara-reveals/ 2 Likes 1 Share

Dey shud HANG him.Saraki,wey my money wey u and ur papa cart away in SGB Luth branch Dey shud HANG him.Saraki,wey my money wey u and ur papa cart away in SGB Luth branch 2 Likes

Nigga44:

Why is Apc so jittery? Why are you also so jittery that one of your PDP moles in APC, Saraki might be heading to jail? Why are you also so jittery that one of your PDP moles in APC, Saraki might be heading to jail? 2 Likes 1 Share

AdesegunSanni89:

After Atiku and Saraki begin to rot in jail You see now, you are not a patriot, just like those you accuse, you are not different. You see now, you are not a patriot, just like those you accuse, you are not different. 1 Like 1 Share

frankyychiji:

You see now, you are not a patriot, just like those you accuse, you are not different.



You are also not patriot but a pathetic hater of everything Buhari and APC. Cure yourself of hatred Nnamdi Kanu descendant You are also not patriot but a pathetic hater of everything Buhari and APC. Cure yourself of hatred Nnamdi Kanu descendant 2 Likes 1 Share

enemyofprogress:

only if saraki can dash each of use 50k from the money he has looted.

anyway check my signature for how to collect 50k. 1 Like 1 Share

AdesegunSanni89:

You are also not patriot but a pathetic hater of everything Buhari and APC. Cure yourself of hatred Nnamdi Kanu descendant Saying I hate Buhari is an understatement. He is a bigot, terrorist, murderer, clueless, uncouth, corrupt, lying president! I hate him and all his descendants both offline and online! Saying I hate Buhari is an understatement. He is a bigot, terrorist, murderer, clueless, uncouth, corrupt, lying president! I hate him and all his descendants both offline and online! 3 Likes 2 Shares

After Dogara released info that Saraki's senate presidency wa supported by Atiku. APC and Buhari's cabals suddenly start looking for what to use to distract senate.



APC is scared of Saraki's politicality. 2 Likes 1 Share

AdesegunSanni89:

stale and dry like South-East Nigeria You mean the arid north? You mean those who leave in the hot and dry Sahara desert who must wade through the southern Forests to find fodder for their cattle? You mean the arid north? You mean those who leave in the hot and dry Sahara desert who must wade through the southern Forests to find fodder for their cattle? 2 Likes 1 Share

I am sure saraki wants to contest in 2019,hence all these stories that touch the heart.And besides what is the writer's concern if it is a conviction or not,all these people drinking panadol for another man headache.Saraki must be eyeing the number one office in the land.