|Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by jadesoletee(m): 9:50pm On Dec 12
By Salami Musa
Reactions of some Nigerians to the retrial order made against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki seems to have been equated with his conviction. It must be emphasized that the trial Panel has only in its wisdom opined that the Senate President should simply defend himself in three (3) out of the eighteen (18) charges preferred against him.
The Court of Appeal Panel has only recommended the retrial of the case against Dr. Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal and it should never be misconstrued as the conviction of the number three citizen of the nation.
It must be noted that the three-man Court of Appeal panel led by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson has only upheld charges 4, 5 and 6 for retrial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal out the eighteen (18) counts initially brought against the Senate President.
This is at best another opportunity for Dr. Saraki to prove his innocence and to clear himself of any wrongdoing in the remaining three charges; just the same way he had done in the already dismissed fifteen (15) charges.
It should be noted that the retrial order cannot unsettle the Senate President in anyway because he is a clear conscience that fears no accusation. Meanwhile, Nigerians that derive joy in the spread of negative news bothering on Dr. Saraki should appreciate the fact that the number three citizen has so far allowed a free flow of the nation's judicial process and has totally restrained himself from using his exalted office to obstruct the system.
Since the retrial order is already a matter of sub judice in Hindi, Nigerians are therefore advised to patiently wait and allow Dr. Bukola Saraki to prove his innocence and put all doubting Thomases to shame.
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by TheHistorian(m): 10:27pm On Dec 12
It should be noted that the retrial order cannot unsettle the Senate President in anyway because he is a clear conscience that fears no accusation.I stopped reading the moment I got to the highlighted sentence.
7 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by enemyofprogress: 10:27pm On Dec 12
All na film trick
3 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Dutchey(m): 10:27pm On Dec 12
should we mop ocean?
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by ElPadrino33: 10:27pm On Dec 12
click Like if you think he deserves jail time
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by FitnessDoctor: 10:27pm On Dec 12
Na so
1 Like
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by tstx(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
ok
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Nigga44: 10:29pm On Dec 12
Why is Apc so jittery?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Nigga44: 10:30pm On Dec 12
Shame on Apc
5 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:30pm On Dec 12
OP is obviously a paid shill....
He's taken the asslicking as an art form.
Yuck!
Saraki is a smart politician and i admire him for that but stop hanging on his nuts like they are sources of oxygen
7 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:30pm On Dec 12
Jail beckoning on Atiku, Saraki and any other criminal that opposes the great works of President Buhari.
2 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by frankyychiji(m): 10:30pm On Dec 12
But when will Babachir face his own trial?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Articul8(m): 10:31pm On Dec 12
Trial and retrial. 2018 don come finish. Yeye ppl playing with our emotions. I have stopped being emotional about these people.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:32pm On Dec 12
frankyychiji:After Atiku and Saraki begin to rot in jail
4 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by frankyychiji(m): 10:33pm On Dec 12
AdesegunSanni89:When will the grass cutter who was caught pants down go to kirikiri?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:34pm On Dec 12
frankyychiji:After Atiku and Saraki begin to rot in jail
2 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Swiftlee(m): 10:34pm On Dec 12
The fear of Atiku is the beginning of retrial! The retrial is springing up after this statement http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/12/atiku-supported-saraki-senate-president-dogara-reveals/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by ipobarecriminals: 10:34pm On Dec 12
Dey shud HANG him.Saraki,wey my money wey u and ur papa cart away in SGB Luth branch
2 Likes
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:34pm On Dec 12
Nigga44:Why are you also so jittery that one of your PDP moles in APC, Saraki might be heading to jail?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by frankyychiji(m): 10:34pm On Dec 12
AdesegunSanni89:You see now, you are not a patriot, just like those you accuse, you are not different.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by tomisinuno: 10:35pm On Dec 12
Hmmm....Apc lies. Visit www.bgmconnect.com to advertise for free
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:36pm On Dec 12
frankyychiji:You are also not patriot but a pathetic hater of everything Buhari and APC. Cure yourself of hatred Nnamdi Kanu descendant
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by rykca: 10:39pm On Dec 12
enemyofprogress:serious one
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Cauhlins(m): 10:40pm On Dec 12
only if saraki can dash each of use 50k from the money he has looted.
anyway check my signature for how to collect 50k.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:43pm On Dec 12
[quote author=Leo3333 post=63229742][/quote] stale and dry like South-East Nigeria
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by frankyychiji(m): 10:45pm On Dec 12
AdesegunSanni89:Saying I hate Buhari is an understatement. He is a bigot, terrorist, murderer, clueless, uncouth, corrupt, lying president! I hate him and all his descendants both offline and online!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Jolar101(m): 10:46pm On Dec 12
After Dogara released info that Saraki's senate presidency wa supported by Atiku. APC and Buhari's cabals suddenly start looking for what to use to distract senate.
APC is scared of Saraki's politicality.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:46pm On Dec 12
[quote author=Leo3333 post=63229742][/quote] Igbos with their stale and dry jokes as usual.
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by frankyychiji(m): 10:49pm On Dec 12
AdesegunSanni89:You mean the arid north? You mean those who leave in the hot and dry Sahara desert who must wade through the southern Forests to find fodder for their cattle?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by Ladyhippolyta88: 10:52pm On Dec 12
I am sure saraki wants to contest in 2019,hence all these stories that touch the heart.And besides what is the writer's concern if it is a conviction or not,all these people drinking panadol for another man headache.Saraki must be eyeing the number one office in the land.
|Re: Setting It Straight: Retrial Of Senator Bukola Saraki Is Not A Conviction by AdesegunSanni89: 10:52pm On Dec 12
Jolar101:Typical moronic post from a dead-brain Igbo/ipob. So the courts should not give judgements again because the loser Atiku decamped from APC? The PDP years have really affected the psyche of Igbo. They can’t think like normal humans anymore. Now thinking in reverse like animals.
1 Like
