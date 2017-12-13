₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:58am
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the decision of the Appeal Court sending him back to the Code of Conduct Tribunal to answer to three charges on false asset declarations.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/252285-saraki-reacts-appeal-court-judgement-ordering-retrial.htmlhtml
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by NwaAmaikpe: 5:04am
I'd be frugal with words but lavish with connotations.
"An innocent heart fears no accusations."
Saraki should be stripped of all powers and jailed for the stealing traitor he is.
His romance with PDP is very unpatriotic and must not go unpunished.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by jeffizy(m): 5:05am
The moment I saw his baby face congratulating Secundus or exodus, I knew the burner that was turned low on his corrupt arse will change temperature.
Didn't know it will be this fast though.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by noblealuu: 5:25am
All these back of forth judicial procedures Will amount to nothing.
Trials without convictions sacrificed on the altar of party loyalty. Mtcheww
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by Atiku2019: 5:27am
Lol Seems Someone is scared
God Bless the
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by unohbethel(m): 5:46am
pls shu i book space?
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by princeade86(m): 5:51am
dnt worry SP. We all knw u people's game.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by lecturerdabo(m): 6:27am
Most wise Nigerians are not surprised!
Bukola Saraki is on a LEASH!
The ruling APC is using Code of conduct bureau to tame him from CROSS CARPETING TO PDP!!
THE FEAR OF PDP IS THE BEGINNING OF WISDOM FOR APC YET, THEY ARE BIRDS OF SAME FEATHER!!!
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by punisha: 6:51am
let the unending and dramatic court sessions that will still end like we all know it will , begin.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by abescom: 6:56am
We all know the tribunal judgment was brought and I find it quite surprising that appeal court orders a retrial on 3 of the 18 charges but Saraki is making it seem like the case has ended and he has won.
If the appeal court is absolutely convinced, why have they ordered a retrial. He can only fool his fans though.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:55am
Saraki is unfortunately too smart for PMB, the Gworoman.
When Tinubu warned him about someone like Bukola, Buhari was forming Jagaban
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by DonVikings: 7:59am
Saraki is another thieving IPOB Hero, just like the Ineffectual Buffoon and Late Nnamdidiot Cownu. They would be very saddened and bitter reading this news.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by Samusu(m): 8:37am
Saraki, go and face yhur troubles
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by IamPatriotic(m): 9:06am
Why 15 and not 18? the fact that he was found guilty on 3 charges makes him a criminal, even if it's only one charge, if found guilty ,(hopefully, he will) na Kuje straight.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by favourmic(m): 9:09am
I'm in Owerri and I'm very sad and the
commissioner of happiness is doing nothing
about it, we have incompetent leaders in this country
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by exlinklodge: 9:10am
hahahahaha
make i laugh jare
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by joystickextend1(m): 9:11am
okay
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by xreal: 9:11am
No problem.
Kwara's allocation will go into the judges' pockets and case will be settled finally.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by Josil: 9:11am
Saraki has no case to answer shikena.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by bola565: 9:12am
My boss arrived at work in a brand new Lamborghini. I said wow thts an amazing car. He replied, if u work hard, put all ur Hours in, and strive for excellence I'll get another one next year....
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by quiverfull(m): 9:12am
Your own don done. When you were going to fraternise with Atiku nko.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by money121(m): 9:12am
Awon ojelu
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by Stevengold(m): 9:13am
A man that always gets away with everything.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:14am
All this because he might likely decamp to PDP to support Atiku
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by Partreek911: 9:14am
govt: Nigerians are getting bored and hungry. let's give them a circus to take away the boredom, the hunger can kill them
and then Saraki entered the ring.
|Re: Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial by Billyonaire: 9:14am
Saraki will come home soon, Atiku is home already and APC is trying to cajole Saraki to stay in the APC.
At the right time, Saraki will decamp to where his heart is, APC was never home and APC will fall like a pack of cards that it is.
