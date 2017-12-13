Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement Ordering His Retrial (5305 Views)

Saraki Reacts To The Arrest Of Kwara Civil Servant For Criticizing Him / Ortom Accused Of Ordering His Aides To Beat Up A Lady In Church (Photos) / Saraki Reacts To Aisha Buhari's BBC Interview (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the decision of the Appeal Court sending him back to the Code of Conduct Tribunal to answer to three charges on false asset declarations.



Mr. Saraki said he is vindicated by the decision of the court to strike out 15 of the 18 charges levelled against him.



The Nigerian government had appealed the acquittal of the Senate President earlier this year by the CCT.



The tribunal had dismissed all 18-count allegations of false and anticipatory declaration of asset by Mr. Saraki.



At its sitting on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal ruled that Mr. Saraki did not sufficiently answer three of the charges.



In a statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr. Saraki said the decision of the court further proves his innocence.



“We noted the verdict of the Court of Appeal Court today in which it agreed with the decision of the Code of Conduct Tribunal that Senate President, Bukola Saraki has no case to answer on 15 of the 18 charges filed against him by the Federal Government.



“We believe that upholding the no case submission by Mr. Saraki with regards to 15 of the 18 counts charges vindicates the innocence of the Senate President. At least, today’s judgement has confirmed the position of the Tribunal that the prosecution’s case was entirely based on hearsay, not on any concrete evidence.



“The verdict of the Court of Appeal, just like that of the Tribunal before it, aligned with our position that the preposterous claims made during trial by the prosecution concerning operation of foreign accounts, making anticipatory declarations, collecting double salaries, owning assets beyond his income and failure to declare assets owned by companies in which the Senate President owns interests, among others, have fallen like a pack of cards and lack any basis,” Mr. Olaniyonu said.



The statement hinted that the Senate President would challenge the decision of the appellate court.



“On the remaining three counts, which really touch on two issues, referred back to the Tribunal for the Senate President’s defence, it should be noted that the Appellate Court only gave a summary of its decision today promising to provide the parties with certified true copies of the judgment soon. As soon as it makes the details of the judgement available, our lawyers will review the grounds of the decision and take appropriate action.



“We remain convinced about the innocence of the Senate President on the three (or two) counts because we believe the decision of the Court of Appeal is not consistent with the submissions made by both parties at the Tribunal. Thus, it is our view that that aspect of the judgment will not stand.



“The confidence and faith of Mr. Saraki in the nation’s judiciary and its ability to dispense justice to all manners of people remains unshaken.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/252285-saraki-reacts-appeal-court-judgement-ordering-retrial.htmlhtml









I'd be frugal with words but lavish with connotations.

"An innocent heart fears no accusations."



Saraki should be stripped of all powers and jailed for the stealing traitor he is.

His romance with PDP is very unpatriotic and must not go unpunished. I'd be frugal with words but lavish with connotations."An innocent heart fears no accusations."Saraki should be stripped of all powers and jailed for the stealing traitor he is.His romance with PDP is very unpatriotic and must not go unpunished. 6 Likes 1 Share



The moment I saw his baby face congratulating Secundus or exodus, I knew the burner that was turned low on his corrupt arse will change temperature.



Didn't know it will be this fast though. The moment I saw his baby face congratulating Secundus or exodus, I knew the burner that was turned low on his corrupt arse will change temperature.Didn't know it will be this fast though. 26 Likes 2 Shares

All these back of forth judicial procedures Will amount to nothing.



Trials without convictions sacrificed on the altar of party loyalty. Mtcheww 4 Likes

Lol Seems Someone is scared





God Bless the New PDP Cacus , sorry new APC Cacus 7 Likes

pls shu i book space?

dnt worry SP. We all knw u people's game. 3 Likes

Most wise Nigerians are not surprised!



Bukola Saraki is on a LEASH!



The ruling APC is using Code of conduct bureau to tame him from CROSS CARPETING TO PDP!!



THE FEAR OF PDP IS THE BEGINNING OF WISDOM FOR APC YET, THEY ARE BIRDS OF SAME FEATHER!!! 4 Likes

let the unending and dramatic court sessions that will still end like we all know it will , begin.

We all know the tribunal judgment was brought and I find it quite surprising that appeal court orders a retrial on 3 of the 18 charges but Saraki is making it seem like the case has ended and he has won.



If the appeal court is absolutely convinced, why have they ordered a retrial. He can only fool his fans though. 7 Likes

Saraki is unfortunately too smart for PMB, the Gworoman.



When Tinubu warned him about someone like Bukola, Buhari was forming Jagaban 6 Likes

Saraki is another thieving IPOB Hero, just like the Ineffectual Buffoon and Late Nnamdidiot Cownu. They would be very saddened and bitter reading this news. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Saraki, go and face yhur troubles 2 Likes

Why 15 and not 18? the fact that he was found guilty on 3 charges makes him a criminal, even if it's only one charge, if found guilty ,(hopefully, he will) na Kuje straight. 2 Likes 1 Share

I'm in Owerri and I'm very sad and the

commissioner of happiness is doing nothing

about it, we have incompetent leaders in this country 3 Likes

hahahahaha



make i laugh jare

okay







Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys

No problem.



Kwara's allocation will go into the judges' pockets and case will be settled finally.

Saraki has no case to answer shikena. 1 Like

My boss arrived at work in a brand new Lamborghini. I said wow thts an amazing car. He replied, if u work hard, put all ur Hours in, and strive for excellence I'll get another one next year.... 3 Likes 1 Share

Your own don done. When you were going to fraternise with Atiku nko. 1 Like

Awon ojelu 2 Likes

A man that always gets away with everything.

All this because he might likely decamp to PDP to support Atiku



3 Likes 1 Share

govt: Nigerians are getting bored and hungry. let's give them a circus to take away the boredom, the hunger can kill them



and then Saraki entered the ring. 1 Like 1 Share