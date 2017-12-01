₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:54am
Fayose joined others in quenching inferno at Phenrose Filling Station along Irona/Ilawe road, Ado-Ekiti yesterday.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/governor-fayose-joined-others-in.html?m=1
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:54am
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Celcius: 7:56am
See crowd!!!
What if one ball of fire just loose guard and land in their middle?
...or an explosion lift one car and slam it in their middle. Then they make it to the documentary: Destroyed in Seconds.
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by cyrilomoh: 7:57am
That's good of governor Fayose aka anti Buhari
Just try and pay our salary that's the citizen most priority
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by oderemo(m): 7:57am
This is the height of stupidity, when last was he trained a fire fighter?this only happens when you have no function ing institutions.
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by LIFEisSIMPLE: 7:59am
Madness lol. Allow fire fighters do their job fayose no gree
Pay them their salary, why should he
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by BoboKush(m): 8:00am
Lolxxxxxx
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by onlinetomola(m): 8:04am
Uncle Fayose sha always want attention from the public. Him naa fire fighter ? Abi naa only him strength wan quench d fire on top the crowd way dey there.
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Loyalblak007(f): 8:16am
I just hope all these stunts are not FOR THE CAMERA
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by olatade(m): 8:25am
Fayose and his usual theatrics
No be today nah
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by anuoluwapo884: 8:25am
Mr Fayose act more than Odunlade and Mr Latin join together he loves drama wella
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by LessNoise(m): 8:27am
He stood there......OP made it seem like he was carrying a bucket of water...iranu....no governor would have ignored such in his state abeg he has done nothing extraordinary here!!!!!
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by princekalani: 8:49am
Fayose my man. The slayer of Apc and their god bubu.But this is very risky oo, what if there is explosion? with this crow here hmmmm.
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Oksman(m): 9:21am
Thats responsibility!
Leadership comes with responsibilities and privilledges, but most of our leaders only want to enjoy the latter at the expense of the former.
Kudos my able governor you have my support any day. The only opposition before he convention .
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Treasure17(m): 10:18am
Celcius:Oh laawd
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Blue3k(m): 10:31am
People gather around to watch fire like cave men? These guys are idle and are the reason for traffic.
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by bedspread: 10:39am
FAYOSE !! FAYOSE!!!
The man!! The man!!!
Now many Politicians will start quenching fires in their various states....
I Just love this guy
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by miqos02(m): 11:46am
is Gov Fayose a fire fighter?
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Tjohnnay: 11:47am
Celcius:Na so afonjas dey do na
Any smal tn wey happen go turn tourist center
Juz to show how jobless dey are
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by bigerboy200: 11:47am
NONSENESE
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by chiagozien(m): 11:48am
It wont make we yoruba muslim to like you.
So continue
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by fergusen(m): 11:48am
Unwise
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Sijo01(f): 11:48am
Somebody will ask now, if he's a fire fighter
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by 1miccza: 11:49am
All for the cameras
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by lost24: 11:51am
Comedian gov.
Alway make d noise
he like attention
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by princetom1(m): 11:51am
oderemo:
Or when u just want to show off for d camera again, forgetting that, it's not everyone that is dumb
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Offpoint: 11:52am
Nigeria politicians with misplaced priorities sha. is that his profession? was he in anyway trained for that? why don't let professionals handle their job, at least that's what they're paid for. All this crap to score some political point.
Before you attack me: I don't love no hate any politicians. nothing concern me with dem.
|Re: Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy by Keneking: 11:52am
PDP govs working
