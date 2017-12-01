Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Quenching Fire At Phenrose Filling Station After Stopping His Convoy (11413 Views)

Fayose joined others in quenching inferno at Phenrose Filling Station along Irona/Ilawe road, Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

See crowd!!!

What if one ball of fire just loose guard and land in their middle?

...or an explosion lift one car and slam it in their middle. Then they make it to the documentary: Destroyed in Seconds. 17 Likes

That's good of governor Fayose aka anti Buhari



Just try and pay our salary that's the citizen most priority 16 Likes

This is the height of stupidity, when last was he trained a fire fighter?this only happens when you have no function ing institutions. 19 Likes 1 Share

Madness lol. Allow fire fighters do their job fayose no gree

Pay them their salary, why should he 4 Likes 1 Share

Uncle Fayose sha always want attention from the public. Him naa fire fighter ? Abi naa only him strength wan quench d fire on top the crowd way dey there. 4 Likes 1 Share

I just hope all these stunts are not FOR THE CAMERA





No be today nah Fayose and his usual theatricsNo be today nah 5 Likes

Mr Fayose act more than Odunlade and Mr Latin join together he loves drama wella 6 Likes

He stood there......OP made it seem like he was carrying a bucket of water...iranu....no governor would have ignored such in his state abeg he has done nothing extraordinary here!!!!! 2 Likes

Fayose my man. The slayer of Apc and their god bubu.But this is very risky oo, what if there is explosion? with this crow here hmmmm. 2 Likes



Leadership comes with responsibilities and privilledges, but most of our leaders only want to enjoy the latter at the expense of the former.

Kudos my able governor you have my support any day. The only opposition before he convention . Thats responsibility!Leadership comes with responsibilities and privilledges, but most of our leaders only want to enjoy the latter at the expense of the former.Kudos my able governor you have my support any day. The only opposition before he convention 5 Likes 1 Share

People gather around to watch fire like cave men? These guys are idle and are the reason for traffic.

Now many Politicians will start quenching fires in their various states....



I Just love this guy 1 Like

is Gov Fayose a fire fighter?

Any smal tn wey happen go turn tourist center



Juz to show how jobless dey are Na so afonjas dey do naAny smal tn wey happen go turn tourist centerJuz to show how jobless dey are

It wont make we yoruba muslim to like you.









Somebody will ask now, if he's a fire fighter

Nigeria politicians with misplaced priorities sha. is that his profession? was he in anyway trained for that? why don't let professionals handle their job, at least that's what they're paid for. All this crap to score some political point.



Before you attack me: I don't love no hate any politicians. nothing concern me with dem.