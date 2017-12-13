Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) (8190 Views)

President Buhari Arrives France Ahead Of One Planet Summit In France(pics) / President Buhari Departs For Paris To Participate At The Planet Summit( Video) / President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/photo-buhari-french-president-emmanuel-macron-one-planet-summit/ President Buhari with his host, French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace yesterday, for lunch as part of the One Planet Summit 4 Likes

Can we ever have a President as young as this in Nigeria? 20 Likes

I can clearly see BUHARI is bringing back nigeria's international respect 22 Likes

Flexherbal:

Can we are have a President as young as this in Nigeria?

Yes.



NwaAmaikpe for President! Yes.NwaAmaikpe for President! 9 Likes 1 Share

Is the 39 year old trying to teach the 74 year old a thing or two about good governance ? 26 Likes

Buhari, a man old enough to be our ancestors put together 6 Likes 1 Share





Baba and his grandson



Baba be flexing Burberry, I sight you daddy-yo! Baba be flexing Burberry, I sight you daddy-yo! 7 Likes

This our president no get nice clothes? Always wearing odd colours 7 Likes 1 Share

He is showing him the way out of office by 2019 25 Likes 1 Share

The old and the young President 1 Like

yarimo:

I can clearly see BUHARI is bringing back nigeria's international respect



You guys You guys 1 Like 1 Share

Who always dress out own sai baba this way 2 Likes

Macron man was a child when Buhari was Head of States, he has grown to become President and Buhari is still Head of States. He must be wondering who we will be recycle next, since we recycled Obasanjo and Buhari. 6 Likes

Buhari is trying to be Mr. Nice now, there are so many statements credited to him that show he is not a human being, he is a beast. 6 Likes

my able president!

Op next time say Buhari with his grand Son!!!! 6 Likes

yarimo:

I can clearly see BUHARI is bringing back nigeria's international respect Being photographed with the French president brings international respect? 29 Likes 1 Share





Buhari: Gaskiya dana



Macron to Buhari: Grandpa come on and see the wonderful things your children are doing.Buhari: Gaskiya dana 3 Likes

Flexherbal:

Can we have a President as young as this in Nigeria?

Sure by the year 3000 Sure by the year 3000 2 Likes

the earlier we youths start taking active part in this nation's politics the better, u can't compare how the country will be run under a young visionary and vibrant leader to a country run under an old and recycled leader that is even battling with his health, tell me how will nigeria be better when it's being run by an old cargo? 2 Likes

yarimo:

I can clearly see BUHARI is bringing back nigeria's international respect

stop this savagery I beg you stop this savagery I beg you 5 Likes

yarimo:

I can clearly see BUHARI is bringing back nigeria's international respect



Can you clearly see the age DIFFRENCE between That idiot and the young president of France Can you clearly see the age DIFFRENCE between That idiot and the young president of France 5 Likes

Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION





Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress





Bluetooth Calls while driving





Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country



Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country





More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play

Flexherbal:

Can we are have a President as young as this in Nigeria?

It is not just about the age of a leader, but the age of his ideas.



For God's sake, look at Yahaya Bello! It is not just about the age of a leader, but the age of his ideas.For God's sake, look at Yahaya Bello! 5 Likes 1 Share



yarimo:

I can clearly see BUHARI is bringing back nigeria's international respect Really?

Father and Son

Samsantos9:



Being photographed with the French president brings international respect? Nigeria is finished Nigeria is finished 1 Like

Bubu

thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin

Buhari is a terrorist

all terrorism must dieee 4 Likes