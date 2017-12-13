₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Emmalez(m): 4:52pm
President Buhari with his host, French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace yesterday, for lunch as part of the One Planet Summit
http://www.metronaija.com/photo-buhari-french-president-emmanuel-macron-one-planet-summit/
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 4:59pm
Can we ever have a President as young as this in Nigeria?
20 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by yarimo(m): 5:03pm
I can clearly see BUHARI is bringing back nigeria's international respect
22 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by chuksanambra: 5:07pm
Flexherbal:
Yes.
NwaAmaikpe for President!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by ElPadrino33: 5:08pm
Is the 39 year old trying to teach the 74 year old a thing or two about good governance ?
26 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by KingsJohnson(m): 5:08pm
Buhari, a man old enough to be our ancestors put together
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 5:08pm
Baba and his grandson
Baba be flexing Burberry, I sight you daddy-yo!
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by lovingyouhun: 5:08pm
This our president no get nice clothes? Always wearing odd colours
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by bugidon(m): 5:08pm
He is showing him the way out of office by 2019
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Oyindidi(f): 5:08pm
The old and the young President
1 Like
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by KingsJohnson(m): 5:09pm
yarimo:
You guys
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by kennynelcon(m): 5:09pm
Who always dress out own sai baba this way
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by MemphisRaynes: 5:09pm
Macron man was a child when Buhari was Head of States, he has grown to become President and Buhari is still Head of States. He must be wondering who we will be recycle next, since we recycled Obasanjo and Buhari.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Generalkaycee(m): 5:09pm
Buhari is trying to be Mr. Nice now, there are so many statements credited to him that show he is not a human being, he is a beast.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by yashau(m): 5:09pm
my able president!
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by policy12: 5:09pm
Op next time say Buhari with his grand Son!!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Samsantos9(m): 5:09pm
yarimo:Being photographed with the French president brings international respect?
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by pmc01(m): 5:09pm
Macron to Buhari: Grandpa come on and see the wonderful things your children are doing.
Buhari: Gaskiya dana
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Standardcosting: 5:10pm
Flexherbal:
Sure by the year 3000
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by opyzy(m): 5:10pm
the earlier we youths start taking active part in this nation's politics the better, u can't compare how the country will be run under a young visionary and vibrant leader to a country run under an old and recycled leader that is even battling with his health, tell me how will nigeria be better when it's being run by an old cargo?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Nukilia: 5:10pm
yarimo:
stop this savagery I beg you
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by dieBYfire: 5:10pm
yarimo:
Can you clearly see the age DIFFRENCE between That idiot and the young president of France
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Legending: 5:10pm
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by MrMcJay(m): 5:10pm
Flexherbal:
It is not just about the age of a leader, but the age of his ideas.
For God's sake, look at Yahaya Bello!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by zoedicus: 5:10pm
Really?
yarimo:
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Etumgbe(m): 5:11pm
Father and Son
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Nukilia: 5:11pm
Samsantos9:Nigeria is finished
1 Like
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by Abbeyme: 5:11pm
Bubu
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by BabaRamotu1988: 5:11pm
thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin
Buhari is a terrorist
all terrorism must dieee
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari With French President, Emmanuel Macron At One Planet Summit (Photo) by yarimo(m): 5:11pm
dieBYfire:
1 Like
Viewing this topic: NnamdiKanu(m), Tensionstar(m), volo112, wabsco(m), switlily25(f), Professorcplus, freakyamanda(f), Postfut, papajyde2000, pstnicodemus(m), Badonasty(m), SirVee27(m), aonag, salmonkas178(m), profmallor, bobbyruffy(m), lordnoah, Ikmontana1, judemmesoma(m), starrybaba(m), enemyofprogress, sweetrace(f), MYDEBBY(m), BiafraAmaka(m), abayole, stenlydxlite(m), Warripikin08(m), 2black1(m), CollinsWeGlobe(m), Enasdan(m), Hardeyghold(m), id911, MystiqueTaurus(m), gtrader, Osmondinho(m), Murryweb(m), intruxive(m), oyesam2004(m), bappahman, beloved24, Hollyb(f), modernWays, AnodaIT(m), ChommyforGod, BUHARImyDOG, steve6, mosegifted, 3283Abokination(m), boneruns(m), abes(m), emaduka, cyrilamx(m), zachanalysis, raydatluvs(m), OTUNBAPASSA1(m), Galadimabawa, benkenmusical(m), SSPX(m), abbay19, adeblow(m), austineaddy, passwelle, Sapeleboy911(m) and 84 guest(s)
