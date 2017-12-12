₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,415 members, 3,967,840 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says (10153 Views)
You Have Ruined My Life - Lady Exposes Man Who Impregnated & Infected Her / "Richard Nyong Impregnated Me" - Ebiere, Ex-Staff Shares Photo Of His Son / I Can’t Count Number Of Men That Slept With Me, 17-yr Impregnated Student (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by lodgerill: 6:54pm
Chydo Lawrence’s Best Friend, Oluwa D Shocker who called him out and accused him of impregnating his girlfriend
He wrote on His Facebook Page;
“This is Chydo Lawrence, my best friend but he’s a big betrayal, he slept with my girlfriend and he snitched on me. He got my girlfriend pregnant and made her to lie that I’m the one who got her pregnant. This boy is the worst guy I’ve ever seen. Chydo Lawrence is a f-ckboy. This boy is evil. Nigga if I catch you anywhere eh you must collect”.
Now, Chydo has reacted to the whole issue, and according to what we know, Chydo and Oluwa D Shocker had a previous deal, which later fell out, and then the latter threatened to lie against him.
Chydo said;
“I’m in tears but let me clarify this. Right from the day I qualified for BBN2018 friends be hating on me. This nigga called Oluwa is owning me 500k from a deal with did. He took my part and his part too and threatened to lie against me if I ever ask him for the money. Thank God I saved the screenshots since morning. Fake friends everywhere. Bitterness go kill una, una go hear word. The girl in question is not even his girlfriend and she’s not pregnant. Pay me my money Boi"
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/bbnaija-2018-hopeful-chydo-lawrence.html?m=1
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by forestdl: 6:59pm
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by billynoni(m): 7:43pm
The girl in question is not even his girlfriend and she’s not pregnant. ..........He banged the girl,thank me later for the summary
14 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by itspzpics(m): 8:29pm
BBN wahala don start
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by Threebear(m): 8:31pm
I don't understand, did big brother announce a list of their contestants?
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by miqos02(m): 8:55pm
Cool
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by TheHistorian(m): 8:55pm
Who else don't know these f00ls??
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by Ruggedfitness: 8:56pm
Now, Chydo has reacted to the whole issue, and according to what we know, Chydo and Oluwa D Shocker had a previous deal, which later fell out, and then the latter threatened to lie against him.
So this is his way of creating hype for himself
In Other News
Generator Fumes Kills Fashions Designer And Her Friend in Edo State (Graphic Photos)
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/generator-fumes-kills-fashions-designer.html
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by FortifiedCity: 8:56pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by veekid(m): 8:56pm
Dem big BBNaija folks no dey announce qualified housemates jor
This guy issa ode
12 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by asawanathegreat(m): 8:57pm
Celebrities sef, abeg make una park one side jor.
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by ButterFrost212(f): 8:57pm
Huh, who are these ones biko
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by deenAyetu(f): 8:57pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by Pidginwhisper: 8:57pm
See this idiot wan dey cry coz of girl wey no worth the stress, instead make he dey happy say he never enter one chance?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by phreakabit(m): 8:58pm
Yahoo boys sharing spoils of war. . .
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by cashlurd(m): 8:58pm
BBN never start and the contestants don dey carry rumour and fake lifestyle upandan just to trend...
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by Jigba(f): 8:58pm
Like who cares?
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by dedugba(m): 8:58pm
ehnnn
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by janeIBfashion(f): 8:59pm
cheeck my signature
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by donblade85555(m): 9:00pm
dem dae carry belle before d show start? What of wen the show dor start?
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:00pm
..This Popular attention seeking Foool on Yabaleftonline.com FB page...
all hype for the next Bbnaija
God punish the ignorant Moderator move this trash go FP
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by Pidginwhisper: 9:00pm
asawanathegreat:
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by girlhaley(f): 9:00pm
Nairaland finally lost it
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by tstx(m): 9:00pm
Who cares
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by ebujany(m): 9:01pm
Who are this ones eee kwa? Nairaland just dey make people popular any how. Who pushed this nonsense to FP?
Nonsense publicity stunt
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by brainpower(m): 9:01pm
Internet fraudsters, if not how come they can't mention the so called deal they did.
Abeg make una go rest. Attention seekers.
Na the stupid girls wey go dey follow una like flies I dey pity.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by goodnewscliff(m): 9:02pm
how do i spell deal kill una
money can really bring out d kinda enemy ur best friend is
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:03pm
Which people have qualified for big brother Naija??
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by Felixalex(m): 9:03pm
Hahaha
Where d girl wey dem de fvck de give belle? Stupid story
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by ekems2017(f): 9:03pm
Better stay away from him b4 you collect am for six feet o. 250k Na small money o. If you win big brother Na 45m you go carry go o
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by Felixalex(m): 9:03pm
asawanathegreat:
Which one be celebrity?
|Re: BBNaija 2018: "Chydo Lawrence Impregnated My Girlfriend". It's A Lie, Chydo Says by netflicks: 9:03pm
2 Likes
Do You Believe In Destiny When It Comes To Love? / When You Don't Like Your Spouse's Company/friends / Help; She Wants Me To Deflower Her Now
Viewing this topic: bammy00(m), cuntbro, kingrt2(m), Tchiman(m), abbeylli(m), geekybabe(f), basisop(m), PapaBrowne(m), Xrayy(m), djoey89, mcdokwe(m), Msmhillie(f), doris4u(f), baakus(m), Timileyin008, Kinzzle, hadura29(m), hadassah4, muelzik(m), neutrotoba(m), Xantosdamy(m), kayabd(m), Garbdun, peabody, lamisexy(f), chuksze, Threebear(m), djakinwande(m), micwills007(m), morax101(m), totalhouse(m), Ksslib(m), OKorowanta, Keleyors(m), onosbaba3310, GMYP, FemiLastBorn(m), kaybbs(f), DarkLover, Kesscy, XtephenXL, Jimbiz(m), geolekan(m), Emici, holutee(m), idyexcel(f), Alertpro, macaphan007(m), stepup2know, Aare2050(m), ayoodeji(m), skare, DanoskiDaniels, ChangetheChange, maryann04, Shawnie(f), kennyone, Eskalade(m), Stdaviding(m), BenNash, vivalavida(m), KOOLGIANT, ukehnonny(m), goldenceo1, souleymon(m), baaayloe(m), sauceEEP(m), akejujoe(f), yvonnechaka(f), BoleAndFish, AtbuAbdul(m), actv, babasolo(m), manneger2, dafil22(m), nainaa(f), checkedout, Gryffindor, faheez(m), elyte89, Calebbold, nero50, dmkcah(m), exposition and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23