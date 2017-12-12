



He wrote on His Facebook Page;

“This is Chydo Lawrence, my best friend but he’s a big betrayal, he slept with my girlfriend and he snitched on me. He got my girlfriend pregnant and made her to lie that I’m the one who got her pregnant. This boy is the worst guy I’ve ever seen. Chydo Lawrence is a f-ckboy. This boy is evil. Nigga if I catch you anywhere eh you must collect”.





Now, Chydo has reacted to the whole issue, and according to what we know, Chydo and Oluwa D Shocker had a previous deal, which later fell out, and then the latter threatened to lie against him.



Chydo said;

“I’m in tears but let me clarify this. Right from the day I qualified for BBN2018 friends be hating on me. This nigga called Oluwa is owning me 500k from a deal with did. He took my part and his part too and threatened to lie against me if I ever ask him for the money. Thank God I saved the screenshots since morning. Fake friends everywhere. Bitterness go kill una, una go hear word. The girl in question is not even his girlfriend and she’s not pregnant. Pay me my money Boi"





