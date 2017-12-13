₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Emzyme(m): 10:37pm On Dec 13
*Student Union Government Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH SU),Okitipupa.*
*Press statement! Press statement!! Press statement!!!*
*We must tell them the truth*
Without much ado dilly dally,it is said that " *to hell with the one who is silent in the face of injustice"*
For we have known freedom is not freely given by the oppressor but forcefully demanded by the oppressed and on that note we have come out of our shells.
We have been pushed to the wall and we will not just fold our arms to watch the masses suffer because the believe of every knight is he might go to war and never come back but one thing he holds on to is he would fight till the last breath.
It is inhumane for ;
*acceptance fee to be increased from #40,000 to #50,000*
*School fees to be increased from #70,000 to {#100,000} for indigenes and from #70,000 to (#150,000) and (200,000) for non-indigenes*
And this Nigeria student strongly frown at.
The state government and the management of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology(OSUSTECH) have shown an act of oppression,intimidation,hardened heart making education too expensive to be afforded. This on their part shows not being considerate as the nation is in a state that is nothing to write home about.
The nation is turned down that affording three square meal is hard.
You are all a product of free education and it was never this expensive in your time.
You have decided to make life miserable for the masses and Nigeria students say No to this.
It is on this note you are advised to do the needful by reducing the acceptance fee to and the school fees to its original state, please we are beseeching on all *Osustech stakeholders* to support us on this journey.*
*#Save Osustech must stand*
Signed
*Comr. Mawonnomi Samuel*
*SU President*
*08144369932*
*Comr. Saporu Michael*
*SU Gen. Secretary*
*08022221523*
Announcer
*Comr. Obabire Adebayo*
*SU PRO/ Press president*
*08148129029*
*Please Rebroadcast*
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Emzyme(m): 10:38pm On Dec 13
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Emzyme(m): 10:39pm On Dec 13
Lalasticlala , admins pls move to front page
Modified:
Tanx admins mynd44
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Emzyme(m): 4:21am
OSUSTECH INCREASED ACCEPTANCE AND SCHOOL FEES,STUDENTS STAGE PROTEST ON STECHITE FB GROUPS!
The management of the ONDO STATE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY OKITIPUPA on Wednesday night 13th Dec. 2017 announced the sudden and huge increment in both her acceptance fee and school fee respectively
..The increment were of the trend #10000 and #20000-#120000 respectively(as per the course and state of origin)...
This lead to a serious debate by the freshers and staylites whereby the SUG issued a press release informing the new students not to pay a dime.....
Well,one could easily conclude that the introduction of two faculties in OSUSTECH lead to these outrageous increment and one can say that OSUSTECH is better a one faculty institution than having three faculties....
We still keep you updated on whether the fees would be reduced or it remains and the effect of either on academics...
#SayNoToOppressor
#OutrageousIncrement
#StateGovt.HasToBeInvolved
#StechiteProtest
#Aluta
#NoToOutrageousIncrement
More to follow!
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by miqos02(m): 7:03am
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by tstx(m): 7:05am
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by LilSmith55(m): 7:06am
Why every school just keep increasing School fee... Even Polytechnics
And they keep shouting free education... Please where is the free education
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by jide219(m): 7:06am
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by olihilistic(m): 7:08am
Why hiking the price when things are not just fine in this hell?
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by easyfem: 7:09am
Technology school shud b built by fg not state ...
I feel ur pain guy
1 Like
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by wildchild1: 7:10am
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Emzyme(m): 7:10am
jide219:
Come bros
From 80k to 200k nd u are saying make u fry beans
Are u thinking of pples education here
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Folaoni(m): 7:15am
I knew before APC is synonymous to hardship. AAUA next
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Emzyme(m): 7:16am
*OSUSTECH* *FRESHER'S* *COMMUNITY*
*PRESS STATEMENT* *PRESS STATEMENT* *PRESS STATEMENT*
With no doubt we the community of the newly admitted students have showed marked enthusiasm for the offered admission and with ecstasy been awaiting the commencement of acceptance fee paying.But with great disappointment which we believe to be a strategize impediment move aimed at us,which is meant to make education inaccessible to us,but what baffles us most is that our community is left in obscurity on why both the acceptance fee and school fees where increased by 125% and in some cases to 215%,the whole community of fresher's in one voice not only kick against but also scorch,and reprobate this gratuitous, supererogatory, chimerical action/decision taken by the school management to ostracize us from affording education.
For this reasons,the Community adjures and behest both all her members and all admitted students not to pay a dime until after proper agreement and negotiations as been made with the school management as beckoned upon us by our Mother body,Comrade Mawonnomi Samuel led S.U.G government,and we strictly plead with our members to adhere to this instruction.
Today's fight will surely give birth to tomorrow's future, if we don't take our stand now,we might be forced to pay 500% of what we are asked to pay in the coming years...we join the SuG community in saying
*save Osustech*
*reduce the fees*
*make education affordable*
It's a fresher that turns to a staylite
Aluta continua,victoria ascerta
Tope dopechef
Chief Fresher
Osustech Fresher's Community
Nnadi Eze
Publicity Director
Osustech Fresher's Community
*PLS REBROADCAST*
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Emzyme(m): 7:21am
easyfem:
U no feel am oo
I just did a lil.calc
Acceptance 50k + school fees 200k +accomodation 70k =320k
That's minus transportation, feeding, welfare, school levies (dept+favulty) , handout , materials etc
By d time u add it all up
Should be almost 500k sef or more
Now.u feel my pain ba
How much is my dads salary
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by obryneblaque: 7:21am
Nigeria student no gree with them oo.....This country is so weak
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by introvertme: 7:21am
Small increase una de complain
Go sample uniben own
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by money121(m): 7:24am
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by Kingzy4pep(m): 7:25am
How come most universities are increasing their tuition and acceptance? Na WA o
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by b3llo(m): 7:25am
We need help in this country, there are many public Universities which are underfunded. May God help our Govt in their decision making.
|Re: Ondo State University Of Science And Technology , Su Denounces Hike In Fees by 9jakohai(m): 7:27am
LilSmith55:
Because in 2013, the govt could not find 3 trillion naira just for universities.
And the current government does not have 3 trillion either to give universities, out of a budget of 8 trillion.
So fees go up.... Or taxes go up, or we take another loan from IMF.
