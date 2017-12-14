Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents (10570 Views)

Olaleye Aluko , Abuja







The Nigerian Army has said it will investigate an allegation that some cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, sneak out of the camp and drop their uniforms with Fulani residents .



The army announced this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday while reacting to some aggrieved Nigerians who said such practice by the cadets had allegedly become common in the NDA.



One of the commentators , who gave her name only as Raliyah, said the danger of cadets dropping their uniforms with Fulani gatemen before sneaking out of the camp, could lead to hoodlums using the camouflage to perpetrate crimes.



Raliyah, who claimed to have seen the cadets on several occasions, said , “ I noticed the happenings in the NDA which could be a big threat in the nearest future if something is not done about it . Cadets, who are meant to go out only when it is official , tend to sneak out of the premises . But this is not a problem.



“ The issue is that they sneak out in their military uniform . They then go to some Fulani gatemen around the academy to change into casual wear. They leave behind their uniform , boots and so on with these Fulani men for as long as three days .



“ My concern is how the cadets leave their military wear behind . Sooner or later , the uniform may be used to commit atrocities in society if they have not even started doing so . The rate of robbery, kidnapping and killings by uniformed men is alarming . We want the appropriate authorities to do something immediately. ”



Another commentator , identified only as Musa, said , “ This is absolutely correct .



There are ways for the cadets to go out for days without the academy authorities knowing . Though checks can be conducted, there are ways to cover up even on parade . When they are caught , they are punished and even dismissed , but it happens .



“ My boss and his driver, while they were coming from the airport after his flight was postponed, escaped being attacked by some Fulanimen in army uniform. The army should investigate this . ”



The army, in its reaction , said necessary actions were being taken on the issue.



The army said , “ Thanks for your concerns . Necessary actions are being taken as we speak . Issues of internal and national security are everyone’ s interest . Once again , thank you for the intelligence. ”





http://punchng.com/nda-cadets-drop-uniforms-with-fulanimen-disappear-residents/

Whistle Blowers at work! 6 Likes

When will Nigeria be well for God's sake? Another big and dangerous wahala.When will Nigeria be well for God's sake? 13 Likes 1 Share







They should investigate this matter and punish the people involved. They should investigate this matter and punish the people involved. 5 Likes

So Fulani mei guard now guide Academy gate ba, Thank God I went to NDA to know this is rubbish news without substance. 14 Likes 2 Shares

And again I say No Cadet can leave the academy without permission for three days ! 15 Likes 1 Share

When we told you Buhari and buratai we’re behind these attacks, they laughed it off 18 Likes 2 Shares

Ikwokrikwo:

Yoruba Muslims will blame the commentators for reporting their masters. must u say this?



if na so Jesus condemn others, I don't think anybody would have followed him.



But all the holy holy IPOB go dey insult everybody.



na so u go miss heaven. must u say this?if na so Jesus condemn others, I don't think anybody would have followed him.But all the holy holy IPOB go dey insult everybody.na so u go miss heaven. 7 Likes

okway2:





And Ibo clowns will mention Yorubas and Muslims just to show ibo’s low self-esteem.



Was Yoruba mentioned in the post?

HOW DO U NO DAT HIS IGBO. HOW DO U NO DAT HIS IGBO. 20 Likes 1 Share

But fulani are the owners of nigeria

okway2:



If it quacks like a muddy clown then it’s a muddy clown. SO DAT MEANS UR ALSO A CLOWN SO DAT MEANS UR ALSO A CLOWN 16 Likes 1 Share

buchilino:





SO DAT MEANS UR ALSO A CLOWN

I don’t sound ibotic

I’m not obsessed with Yoruba or Muslims. I don’t sound iboticI’m not obsessed with Yoruba or Muslims.

okway2:





I don’t sound ibotic

I’m not obsessed with Yoruba or Muslims.

BUT U DO, COS IT SEEMS DAT ANYBODY DAT CRITICIZES YORUBAS, AUTOMATICALLY BECOMES IGBO BUT U DO, COS IT SEEMS DAT ANYBODY DAT CRITICIZES YORUBAS, AUTOMATICALLY BECOMES IGBO 14 Likes

buchilino:





BUT U DO, COS IT SEEMS DAT ANYBODY DAT CRITICIZES YORUBAS, AUTOMATICALLY BECOMES IGBO

You and the muddy Ibo clown that mentioned Yoruba on this thread need to be strip unclad and set on fire. You and the muddy Ibo clown that mentioned Yoruba on this thread need to be strip unclad and set on fire. 3 Likes 1 Share

okway2:





You and the muddy Ibo clown that mentioned Yoruba on this thread need to be strip unclad and set on fire.

I WILL ALLOW OTHERS TO JUDGE BW U N ME WHO IS D BIGGEST CLOWN N CUCUMBER. I WILL ALLOW OTHERS TO JUDGE BW U N ME WHO IS D BIGGEST CLOWN N CUCUMBER. 15 Likes

buchilino:





I WILL ALLOW OTHERS TO JUDGE BW U N ME WHO IS D BIGGEST CLOWN N CUCUMBER.

Like I mentioned you and the muddy Ibo clown that mention Yoruba onthis thread can go and die Like I mentioned you and the muddy Ibo clown that mention Yoruba onthis thread can go and die 3 Likes

okway2:





Like I mentioned you and the muddy Ibo clown that mention Yoruba onthis thread can go and die

U HAVE BIGGER SPIRITUAL ISSUES, SO I WON'T SPENT MY DAY TALKING WITH U U HAVE BIGGER SPIRITUAL ISSUES, SO I WON'T SPENT MY DAY TALKING WITH U 12 Likes

buchilino:





U HAVE BIGGER SPIRITUAL ISSUES, SO I WON'T SPENT MY DAY TALKING WITH U Ikwokrikwo:

Yoruba Muslims will blame the commentators for reporting their masters.

You and this muddy Ibo clown can go die You and this muddy Ibo clown can go die 2 Likes

G 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

CaptainStephen:

So Fulani mei guard now guide Academy gate ba, Thank God I went to NDA to know this is rubbish news without substance.





This is why u always fail exams. You read to respond rather than read to understand. Smh. Where in the post did u read fulani guarding NDA gate This is why u always fail exams. You read to respond rather than read to understand. Smh. Where in the post did u read fulani guarding NDA gate 13 Likes

Nigerians are born corrupt!

buhari what is this

CaptainStephen:

So Fulani mei guard now guide Academy gate ba, Thank God I went to NDA to know this is rubbish news without substance.

God bless U...they are only tryin 2 fabricate reasons to giv to were this terrorist source their military gears....But we know its a lie..We are wiser than this God bless U...they are only tryin 2 fabricate reasons to giv to were this terrorist source their military gears....But we know its a lie..We are wiser than this 1 Like

Lies everywhere