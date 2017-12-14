₦airaland Forum

NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Islie: 5:24am
Olaleye Aluko , Abuja



The Nigerian Army has said it will investigate an allegation that some cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, sneak out of the camp and drop their uniforms with Fulani residents .

The army announced this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday while reacting to some aggrieved Nigerians who said such practice by the cadets had allegedly become common in the NDA.

One of the commentators , who gave her name only as Raliyah, said the danger of cadets dropping their uniforms with Fulani gatemen before sneaking out of the camp, could lead to hoodlums using the camouflage to perpetrate crimes.

Raliyah, who claimed to have seen the cadets on several occasions, said , “ I noticed the happenings in the NDA which could be a big threat in the nearest future if something is not done about it . Cadets, who are meant to go out only when it is official , tend to sneak out of the premises . But this is not a problem.

“ The issue is that they sneak out in their military uniform . They then go to some Fulani gatemen around the academy to change into casual wear. They leave behind their uniform , boots and so on with these Fulani men for as long as three days .

“ My concern is how the cadets leave their military wear behind . Sooner or later , the uniform may be used to commit atrocities in society if they have not even started doing so . The rate of robbery, kidnapping and killings by uniformed men is alarming . We want the appropriate authorities to do something immediately. ”

Another commentator , identified only as Musa, said , “ This is absolutely correct .

There are ways for the cadets to go out for days without the academy authorities knowing . Though checks can be conducted, there are ways to cover up even on parade . When they are caught , they are punished and even dismissed , but it happens .

“ My boss and his driver, while they were coming from the airport after his flight was postponed, escaped being attacked by some Fulanimen in army uniform. The army should investigate this . ”

The army, in its reaction , said necessary actions were being taken on the issue.

The army said , “ Thanks for your concerns . Necessary actions are being taken as we speak . Issues of internal and national security are everyone’ s interest . Once again , thank you for the intelligence. ”



http://punchng.com/nda-cadets-drop-uniforms-with-fulanimen-disappear-residents/

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by KardinalZik(m): 5:54am
Whistle Blowers at work!

6 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Paperwhite(m): 5:56am
Another big and dangerous wahala. undecided When will Nigeria be well for God's sake?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Evablizin(f): 6:02am
shocked


They should investigate this matter and punish the people involved.

5 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Nutase(f): 6:18am
angry
Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by CaptainStephen(m): 7:16am
So Fulani mei guard now guide Academy gate ba, Thank God I went to NDA to know this is rubbish news without substance.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by CaptainStephen(m): 7:18am
And again I say No Cadet can leave the academy without permission for three days !

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by raker300: 7:24am
When we told you Buhari and buratai we’re behind these attacks, they laughed it off

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by boman2014: 7:35am
Ikwokrikwo:
Yoruba Muslims will blame the commentators for reporting their masters.
must u say this?

if na so Jesus condemn others, I don't think anybody would have followed him.

But all the holy holy IPOB go dey insult everybody.

na so u go miss heaven.

7 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 7:38am
okway2:


And Ibo clowns will mention Yorubas and Muslims just to show ibo’s low self-esteem.

Was Yoruba mentioned in the post?

HOW DO U NO DAT HIS IGBO.

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Omexonomy: 7:40am
But fulani are the owners of nigeria
Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 7:47am
okway2:

If it quacks like a muddy clown then it’s a muddy clown.
SO DAT MEANS UR ALSO A CLOWN

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 7:54am
buchilino:


SO DAT MEANS UR ALSO A CLOWN

I don’t sound ibotic kiss
I’m not obsessed with Yoruba or Muslims.
Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 8:01am
okway2:


I don’t sound ibotic kiss
I’m not obsessed with Yoruba or Muslims.

BUT U DO, COS IT SEEMS DAT ANYBODY DAT CRITICIZES YORUBAS, AUTOMATICALLY BECOMES IGBO

14 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 8:12am
buchilino:


BUT U DO, COS IT SEEMS DAT ANYBODY DAT CRITICIZES YORUBAS, AUTOMATICALLY BECOMES IGBO

You and the muddy Ibo clown that mentioned Yoruba on this thread need to be strip unclad and set on fire.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 8:14am
okway2:


You and the muddy Ibo clown that mentioned Yoruba on this thread need to be strip unclad and set on fire.

I WILL ALLOW OTHERS TO JUDGE BW U N ME WHO IS D BIGGEST CLOWN N CUCUMBER.

15 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 8:15am
buchilino:


I WILL ALLOW OTHERS TO JUDGE BW U N ME WHO IS D BIGGEST CLOWN N CUCUMBER.

Like I mentioned you and the muddy Ibo clown that mention Yoruba onthis thread can go and die cheesy

3 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 8:19am
okway2:


Like I mentioned you and the muddy Ibo clown that mention Yoruba onthis thread can go and die cheesy

U HAVE BIGGER SPIRITUAL ISSUES, SO I WON'T SPENT MY DAY TALKING WITH U

12 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 8:25am
buchilino:


U HAVE BIGGER SPIRITUAL ISSUES, SO I WON'T SPENT MY DAY TALKING WITH U
Ikwokrikwo:
Yoruba Muslims will blame the commentators for reporting their masters.

You and this muddy Ibo clown can go die wink

2 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Secur: 8:30am
G

1 Like 1 Share

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by GrandMufti: 8:31am
Ok
Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by blackpanda: 8:33am
CaptainStephen:
So Fulani mei guard now guide Academy gate ba, Thank God I went to NDA to know this is rubbish news without substance.


This is why u always fail exams. You read to respond rather than read to understand. Smh. Where in the post did u read fulani guarding NDA gate

13 Likes

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Kizyte(m): 8:34am
Nigerians are born corrupt!
Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by d1ckr0man(m): 8:34am
buhari what is this
Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by jobsmiths(m): 8:34am
CaptainStephen:
So Fulani mei guard now guide Academy gate ba, Thank God I went to NDA to know this is rubbish news without substance.
God bless U...they are only tryin 2 fabricate reasons to giv to were this terrorist source their military gears....But we know its a lie..We are wiser than this

1 Like

Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by malware: 8:35am
Lies everywhere
Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by AceRoyal: 8:35am
When you have 70% of NDA recruits from the north and 80% of top military men from the North also and you mix that with quota system what you get is issues like this. Where a letter from an Emire can get you into NDA without due process.

The north is the problem of the north. This news is fake, some top military personnels are aiding Boko Haram for Financial benefits and religious beliefs. But are trying to give flimsy excuses as cover up.

The war against BH to will never be won as long as their are lots of BH sympathizers in the Military.

May God bless and help the North.
May God bless and help Nigeria.
May God bless and help Nigerians through these very difficult times.

