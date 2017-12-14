₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Islie: 5:24am
Olaleye Aluko , Abuja
http://punchng.com/nda-cadets-drop-uniforms-with-fulanimen-disappear-residents/
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by KardinalZik(m): 5:54am
Whistle Blowers at work!
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Paperwhite(m): 5:56am
Another big and dangerous wahala. When will Nigeria be well for God's sake?
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Evablizin(f): 6:02am
They should investigate this matter and punish the people involved.
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Nutase(f): 6:18am
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by CaptainStephen(m): 7:16am
So Fulani mei guard now guide Academy gate ba, Thank God I went to NDA to know this is rubbish news without substance.
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by CaptainStephen(m): 7:18am
And again I say No Cadet can leave the academy without permission for three days !
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by raker300: 7:24am
When we told you Buhari and buratai we’re behind these attacks, they laughed it off
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by boman2014: 7:35am
Ikwokrikwo:must u say this?
if na so Jesus condemn others, I don't think anybody would have followed him.
But all the holy holy IPOB go dey insult everybody.
na so u go miss heaven.
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 7:38am
okway2:
HOW DO U NO DAT HIS IGBO.
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Omexonomy: 7:40am
But fulani are the owners of nigeria
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 7:47am
okway2:SO DAT MEANS UR ALSO A CLOWN
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 7:54am
buchilino:
I don’t sound ibotic
I’m not obsessed with Yoruba or Muslims.
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 8:01am
okway2:
BUT U DO, COS IT SEEMS DAT ANYBODY DAT CRITICIZES YORUBAS, AUTOMATICALLY BECOMES IGBO
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 8:12am
buchilino:
You and the muddy Ibo clown that mentioned Yoruba on this thread need to be strip unclad and set on fire.
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 8:14am
okway2:
I WILL ALLOW OTHERS TO JUDGE BW U N ME WHO IS D BIGGEST CLOWN N CUCUMBER.
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 8:15am
buchilino:
Like I mentioned you and the muddy Ibo clown that mention Yoruba onthis thread can go and die
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by buchilino(m): 8:19am
okway2:
U HAVE BIGGER SPIRITUAL ISSUES, SO I WON'T SPENT MY DAY TALKING WITH U
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by okway2: 8:25am
buchilino:
Ikwokrikwo:
You and this muddy Ibo clown can go die
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Secur: 8:30am
G
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by GrandMufti: 8:31am
Ok
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by blackpanda: 8:33am
CaptainStephen:
This is why u always fail exams. You read to respond rather than read to understand. Smh. Where in the post did u read fulani guarding NDA gate
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by Kizyte(m): 8:34am
Nigerians are born corrupt!
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by d1ckr0man(m): 8:34am
buhari what is this
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by jobsmiths(m): 8:34am
CaptainStephen:God bless U...they are only tryin 2 fabricate reasons to giv to were this terrorist source their military gears....But we know its a lie..We are wiser than this
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by malware: 8:35am
Lies everywhere
|Re: NDA Cadets Drop Uniforms With Fulanimen, Disappear –residents by AceRoyal: 8:35am
When you have 70% of NDA recruits from the north and 80% of top military men from the North also and you mix that with quota system what you get is issues like this. Where a letter from an Emire can get you into NDA without due process.
The north is the problem of the north. This news is fake, some top military personnels are aiding Boko Haram for Financial benefits and religious beliefs. But are trying to give flimsy excuses as cover up.
The war against BH to will never be won as long as their are lots of BH sympathizers in the Military.
May God bless and help the North.
May God bless and help Nigeria.
May God bless and help Nigerians through these very difficult times.
