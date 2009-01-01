₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:56am
Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal yesterday met with Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and former Delta State Governor James Ibori at Asaba, the Delta State capital.
The governors retired to the Delta State Government House after attending a showcase of Delta’s Youths Empowerment Programme.
Tambuwal, elected on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He defected to the APC at the last minute in 2015 to pick the ticket to run for governor. He won and succeeded Aliyu Wamako, who is now a senator.
Tambuwal has been speculated as one of those the PDP is prospecting as a possible presidential candidate in the 2019 election. He has not reacted to the speculations which gained more ground after last weekend’s PDP convention.
There was excitement as Okowa and Ibori rode into the venue.
The large crowd mostly PDP faithful broke into a chorus as they arrived for the products exhibition and business fair to showcase the Okowa administration’s youth empowerment programme. Many government functionaries also turned up.
The Okowa administration’s youth empowerment programme centres on its Skills Training &Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP).
The twin-scheme has trained 2,324 unemployed youths and established them in their choice enterprises.
Ibori recalled with nostalgia the day he transferred power on May 29 2007 Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.
He said: “I come into this arena Asaba Arcade with a great sense of nostalgia. I remember that it was at this venue on the 29th of May 2007 that I transferred power to Dr Eweta Uduaghan. Since that time, this is my first outing here and I am indeed very pleased that you have invited me to be with my people. Thank you very much for this opportunity”.
He praised Okowa for empowering the unemployed youths in the State, while endorsing the incumbent Gov. Okowa for a second term in office
He said, “The day the people of Delta made that choice to make you their governor, they did it knowing full well that you will deliver and thank God you are delivering. Let me place on record my gratitude to you for remembering our unemployed youths, because at the end of the day when you and I are gone, they will be the ones to take over.
”I might be watching from the sidelines, but today I want to make it abundantly clear again that you are doing very well .May God continue to guide you, give you peace and sharpen your vision so that at the end of your tenure in eight years so that Delta will be the best for it,”
Tambuwal arrived after the ceremony. He only joined to see the exhibition while Wike was part of the event.
At the end of the ceremony Tambuwal left for the Government House with Okowa and Ibori
http://thenationonlineng.net/tambuwal-meets-okowa-wike-ibori-delta/
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 9:25am
i see massive decamping by 2018.
2 Likes
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by docadams: 9:25am
OKOWA Should be told you pay workers salaries. Workers in Delta state are groaning from the effect of his deliberate refusal to pay November salary. Yes November salary! Decembers salary is not even under consideration. Expectedly he may have used the state November allocation to host the PDP Convention but he should be told to at least pay December salary.
HABA PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING Gov Okowa!
14 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 9:31am
Some times I wonder if God is truly fair for giving Delta state terrible government
1 Like 2 Shares
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Bari22(m): 9:35am
This is normal visit, don't politicise it please
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by osazeeblue01: 10:06am
2019......loading
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by ionsman: 10:19am
This Prince Uche Secondus is Wike's handbag...
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by MrPolitics: 10:47am
ionsman:
I swear. He has always followed wike around. I would hope now that he has a huge task ahead of him, he would face his work but I guess not
3 Likes
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:02am
This Wike really has a poor dress sense , according to Amechi.
1 Like
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 11:05am
I know some people from that particular region won't like this news
Seeing one of their master's with Ibori and Wike will give them sleepless nights.
Wike the slayer of APC and Ameachi.
Expect massive defections from APC bigwigs to the PDP come next year.
APC has failed already. And nobody wants to associate with a failed party like APC..
PDP 2019..
9 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Bede2u(m): 11:26am
^^^ The person above me is a very smart sombori
The poster above me is talking trash as usual
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by ionsman: 12:32pm
MrPolitics:
So annoying...Wike holds his remote control.
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 1:13pm
The most succesful leader of all is the one who sees another picture not yet actualized. WIKE we hail thee.
1 Like
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Keneking: 1:15pm
Great....Atiku, Tambuwal anything to dislodge the 'recessionist' would do
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:15pm
Big Crooks and Learning Crook
1 Like
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by martineverest(m): 1:15pm
Hehe...... Tanbuwal is a no go area
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Teewhy2: 1:16pm
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by aguiyi2: 1:16pm
Uniting to continue raping this nation.Tufia kwa!.
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by ORACLE1975(m): 1:17pm
Maka why?
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by laffwitmi: 1:17pm
Looters
Sai baba till 2023
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by bedspread: 1:17pm
2019!! 2019!!!2019!!!
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by YelloweWest: 1:19pm
I see Wike on the ticket.
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by deco22(m): 1:20pm
PDP also wants to recruit Tambuwal.
Atiku should know he is not going to get the party ticket easily o.
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by babadee1(m): 1:21pm
mokaflex:
Please, the people of Delta state are responsible for their government not God.
1 Like
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Akpani: 1:22pm
hm
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 1:23pm
And what is moving in the dark is gradually coming to fore....
Sometimes we got to respect these media guys with their deep digging.
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by NORSIYK(m): 1:24pm
Them aFONJAS are shivering on siting the pics
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Running204(m): 1:24pm
APC n Buhari won't be happy with this news
Where is Mr patriot sef? Where the hell is Sarrki? E b like say them don terminate him 30k stipend na now sai baba go finish 4 him mouth,when hungry go show am pepper...stu*pid boy
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Bigii(m): 1:24pm
docadams:
Only November and you're lamenting as if it's 12month salaries. Go and ask Benue and Kogi state workers you go know how far.
1 Share
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by Akpolagha(m): 1:27pm
With heavyweights like Ibori and Atiku back in the fold, APC can start packing their bags, 2019 will be a bad year for APC
Re: Tambuwal, Okowa, Wike, Ibori Meet In Delta (Photos) by emmie14: 1:27pm
I thought Tanbuwal is New PDP in apc?
