Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara (14210 Views)

Shehu Sani Reacts To Saraki's Looming Arrest, Police Invitation / Nigerians React To Saraki's Impending Arrest, As DSS Withdraws His Security / Security Attached To APC Convoy Kills Two At Onitsha (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



More details have emerged into the Controversial withdrawal of security aides from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara.



PoliticsNGR learnt that the withdrawal is reportedly a retaliatory move by the DSS chief Lawal Daura after a Senate committee refused to approve the security's agency allocation in the 2018 budget. According to Premium TImes;



"The State Security Service (SSS) implemented about 65 per cent drawdown across board in security protection for the top lawmakers on Saturday, sparking a nationwide uproar. The controversial exercise on Saturday afternoon affected Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun.



Following an urgent security meeting with Vice President Osinbajo on Monday and political pressure from the so-called new PDP bloc of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the secret police on Tuesday partially returned some of the withdrawn officers to Messrs Saraki and Dogara, according to security sources. It was unclear if Messrs Ekweremadu and Lasun had seen a partial or full restoration of the personnel withdrawn from them.



The disagreement stemmed from the National Assembly’s rejection of a presidential approval issued to the State Security Service for the inclusion of “some handsome billions of Naira” into the 2018 budget, according to legislative sources familiar with the matter.



The botched SSS allocation, similar to similar ‘security allowances’ approved to other agencies like the police and the military, was rejected because Lawal Daura, the head of SSS, failed to defend the expenditure when he appeared before a Senate committee vetting the proposed security earmarks, multiple sources familiar with the episode say.



“Rather than answer critical questions and make a strong case to justify his allocation, like the army and the Police Service Commission, did, he merely assumed that the presidential approval he brought to the National Assembly was all that was needed — he even tried to intimidate lawmakers by suggesting that their oversight functions were often laden with corrupt instincts,” a source said.



But rather than see the rejection of the SSS request as a direct consequence of his own conduct, Mr Daura decided on a retaliatory measure against the presiding officers, striking first with the drawdown of their security guards.



Around two-thirds of the 84 SSS personnel attached to the presiding officers were withdrawn without prior notice on Saturday.



Mr Saraki’s security detail was reduced to nine from 23. Mr Dogara’s personnel were also reduced to nine from 23. With the duo receiving five more personnel, each now has 14 officers as at Tuesday night.



The partial restoration came a day after Mr Osinbajo met with Mr Saraki, Mr Daura, Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris in an emergency meeting whose details were not disclosed to the media."



https://politicsngr.com/2019-real-reason-dss-withdrew-security-attached-saraki-dogara/ More details have emerged into the Controversial withdrawal of security aides from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara.PoliticsNGR learnt that the withdrawal is reportedly a retaliatory move by the DSS chief Lawal Daura after a Senate committee refused to approve the security's agency allocation in the 2018 budget. According to Premium TImes;"The State Security Service (SSS) implemented about 65 per cent drawdown across board in security protection for the top lawmakers on Saturday, sparking a nationwide uproar. The controversial exercise on Saturday afternoon affected Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun.Following an urgent security meeting with Vice President Osinbajo on Monday and political pressure from the so-called new PDP bloc of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the secret police on Tuesday partially returned some of the withdrawn officers to Messrs Saraki and Dogara, according to security sources. It was unclear if Messrs Ekweremadu and Lasun had seen a partial or full restoration of the personnel withdrawn from them.The disagreement stemmed from the National Assembly’s rejection of a presidential approval issued to the State Security Service for the inclusion of “some handsome billions of Naira” into the 2018 budget, according to legislative sources familiar with the matter.The botched SSS allocation, similar to similar ‘security allowances’ approved to other agencies like the police and the military, was rejected because Lawal Daura, the head of SSS, failed to defend the expenditure when he appeared before a Senate committee vetting the proposed security earmarks, multiple sources familiar with the episode say.“Rather than answer critical questions and make a strong case to justify his allocation, like the army and the Police Service Commission, did, he merely assumed that the presidential approval he brought to the National Assembly was all that was needed — he even tried to intimidate lawmakers by suggesting that their oversight functions were often laden with corrupt instincts,” a source said.But rather than see the rejection of the SSS request as a direct consequence of his own conduct, Mr Daura decided on a retaliatory measure against the presiding officers, striking first with the drawdown of their security guards.Around two-thirds of the 84 SSS personnel attached to the presiding officers were withdrawn without prior notice on Saturday.Mr Saraki’s security detail was reduced to nine from 23. Mr Dogara’s personnel were also reduced to nine from 23. With the duo receiving five more personnel, each now has 14 officers as at Tuesday night.The partial restoration came a day after Mr Osinbajo met with Mr Saraki, Mr Daura, Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris in an emergency meeting whose details were not disclosed to the media."

Ok

come o What ll happen if things re done following the right proceeding in this country.

It any of this is true which I doubt, the timing was pretty bad!

This country is a joke 9 Likes

Hmmm. Government of lies. I thought they denied it earlier on? Why giving us reasons for withdrawal since you never did? Lying to cover lies. 2 Likes

We all know its politics and frame work

There was a rulling party called clueless ApC 8 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians Get your PVC 2019 is around 4 Likes 1 Share

While most are here peddling fake news, you can win something... Foundr Magazine is giving out $12K in prices globally. http://vy.tc/fQd7c74

.

What I For see in The Coming days in Nigeria



The Hands of GOD is Heavy in the Affairs of Nigeria now......



The SAriki issue is not really about Pmb. There is an invisible hand Orchestrating what Is going on...

Sariki hands are not Clean... So much blood

The pmb hands are not clean.. Much much Blood..



It's a Double Edged sword swinging for Judgement in Nigeria...



I Forsee The senate president SAriki going down.... He might even end up behind bars.. His Going down will also Consume Pmb and his key men....



The Lord GOD has a Man For Nigeria...



I See JUDGEMENT SWINGING ITS AXE OVER NIGERIA...



The people of GOD should not panic... Just keep Praying...... 5 Likes 1 Share

Remember that these politicians are there for themselves, do not for one minute think that buhari or saraki care about you, these are politicians and their self interest is always top priority to them. 1 Like

Next time Nass will think twice before reducing DSS budget

stephanie11:

@POLITICSNGR



More details have emerged into the Controversial withdrawal of security aides from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara.



PoliticsNGR learnt that the withdrawal is reportedly a retaliatory move by the DSS chief Lawal Daura after a Senate committee refused to approve the security's agency allocation in the 2018 budget. According to Premium TImes;



"The State Security Service (SSS) implemented about 65 per cent drawdown across board in security protection for the top lawmakers on Saturday, sparking a nationwide uproar. The controversial exercise on Saturday afternoon affected Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun.



Following an urgent security meeting with Vice President Osinbajo on Monday and political pressure from the so-called new PDP bloc of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the secret police on Tuesday partially returned some of the withdrawn officers to Messrs Saraki and Dogara, according to security sources. It was unclear if Messrs Ekweremadu and Lasun had seen a partial or full restoration of the personnel withdrawn from them.



The disagreement stemmed from the National Assembly’s rejection of a presidential approval issued to the State Security Service for the inclusion of “some handsome billions of Naira” into the 2018 budget, according to legislative sources familiar with the matter.



The botched SSS allocation, similar to similar ‘security allowances’ approved to other agencies like the police and the military, was rejected because Lawal Daura, the head of SSS, failed to defend the expenditure when he appeared before a Senate committee vetting the proposed security earmarks, multiple sources familiar with the episode say.



“Rather than answer critical questions and make a strong case to justify his allocation, like the army and the Police Service Commission, did, he merely assumed that the presidential approval he brought to the National Assembly was all that was needed — he even tried to intimidate lawmakers by suggesting that their oversight functions were often laden with corrupt instincts,” a source said.



But rather than see the rejection of the SSS request as a direct consequence of his own conduct, Mr Daura decided on a retaliatory measure against the presiding officers, striking first with the drawdown of their security guards.



Around two-thirds of the 84 SSS personnel attached to the presiding officers were withdrawn without prior notice on Saturday.



Mr Saraki’s security detail was reduced to nine from 23. Mr Dogara’s personnel were also reduced to nine from 23. With the duo receiving five more personnel, each now has 14 officers as at Tuesday night.



The partial restoration came a day after Mr Osinbajo met with Mr Saraki, Mr Daura, Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris in an emergency meeting whose details were not disclosed to the media."



https://politicsngr.com/2019-real-reason-dss-withdrew-security-attached-saraki-dogara/





Oga talk beta tin jor

Hmmm

Ok.



Get your Italian Suits, Turkey Suits & Shirts, Designer shirts &accessories, Shoes & Belts @ a reasonable price

All sizes are available.

Whatsapp 07039429566 for order.

HorseBok Corporate and Casual Clothings

We also Run a Groomcare services (Men's wedding outfits packages from 20k upward).







A rare opportunity to become a 3D flooring Expert.



Dear friends, would you like to be a 3D flooring installer or have you been yearning to become a 3D epoxy expert?



Here comes a golden opportunity to the “HOW” in this 3days intensive practical class on 3D epoxy flooring, 3D reflector enhancer flooring system,

3D wall panel, Decorative concrete stamp installation.



3D epoxy state-of-the-art technology introduced to give floors a unique feel is gaining increasing popularity. This decorative flooring with large scale art object has changed the idea of flooring and its one of the trendiest flooring system available on the planet.



Because of its durability, longevity and perseverance, it's now been applied in factories, industries, warehouse, hospitals, car showroom, apartments, hotels and offices.



Would you want to learn how to install and create a luxury floor and building finishing?

Would you like to be amongst the early birds to become a certified 3D epoxy expert?



If yes, attend our 3 days Intensive practical training coming up in July on;



✅ *3D Epoxy Flooring Installation*



✅ *3D Epoxy Ceiling Installation*



✅ *Reflector Enhancer System*



✅ *3D Wall panel Installation*



✅ *Decorative Concrete Stamp*

…



*It’s a rare opportunity you don’t want to miss..*



*Registration Fee*: N5,500



*Limited to only few people*



*Note:* Interested persons should join our whatsapp Registration group by sending a Text to



0803.318.3949









*P. S*: _You may not see this again_



*For More Enquiries*: Text Only: 0803. 318.3949 Sentiments everywhere

Op next please

Really?

We are done in this country. Why are these people running this country as if it's their properties. Buhari is just behaving like his cows and no one can stop them. We need to do all it will take to remove this ignoramus. Enough is enough. 2 Likes

WHAT IS MY PROBLEM?

Damage control. Dead on arrival. 2 Likes

Vendetta is now the order of the day, nothing is working in this country. Buhari and his appointees has turned this country into a big joke 4 Likes 1 Share

Ok







Shithole forever it will be











The story of shitholegeria Shithole it isShithole forever it will beThe story of shitholegeria 3 Likes

engineerboat:

Nigerians Get your PVC 2019 is around And vote for who? Police go dey? And vote for who? Police go dey? 2 Likes