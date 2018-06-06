₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by stephanie11: 4:34pm
More details have emerged into the Controversial withdrawal of security aides from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
PoliticsNGR learnt that the withdrawal is reportedly a retaliatory move by the DSS chief Lawal Daura after a Senate committee refused to approve the security's agency allocation in the 2018 budget. According to Premium TImes;
"The State Security Service (SSS) implemented about 65 per cent drawdown across board in security protection for the top lawmakers on Saturday, sparking a nationwide uproar. The controversial exercise on Saturday afternoon affected Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun.
Following an urgent security meeting with Vice President Osinbajo on Monday and political pressure from the so-called new PDP bloc of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the secret police on Tuesday partially returned some of the withdrawn officers to Messrs Saraki and Dogara, according to security sources. It was unclear if Messrs Ekweremadu and Lasun had seen a partial or full restoration of the personnel withdrawn from them.
The disagreement stemmed from the National Assembly’s rejection of a presidential approval issued to the State Security Service for the inclusion of “some handsome billions of Naira” into the 2018 budget, according to legislative sources familiar with the matter.
The botched SSS allocation, similar to similar ‘security allowances’ approved to other agencies like the police and the military, was rejected because Lawal Daura, the head of SSS, failed to defend the expenditure when he appeared before a Senate committee vetting the proposed security earmarks, multiple sources familiar with the episode say.
“Rather than answer critical questions and make a strong case to justify his allocation, like the army and the Police Service Commission, did, he merely assumed that the presidential approval he brought to the National Assembly was all that was needed — he even tried to intimidate lawmakers by suggesting that their oversight functions were often laden with corrupt instincts,” a source said.
But rather than see the rejection of the SSS request as a direct consequence of his own conduct, Mr Daura decided on a retaliatory measure against the presiding officers, striking first with the drawdown of their security guards.
Around two-thirds of the 84 SSS personnel attached to the presiding officers were withdrawn without prior notice on Saturday.
Mr Saraki’s security detail was reduced to nine from 23. Mr Dogara’s personnel were also reduced to nine from 23. With the duo receiving five more personnel, each now has 14 officers as at Tuesday night.
The partial restoration came a day after Mr Osinbajo met with Mr Saraki, Mr Daura, Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris in an emergency meeting whose details were not disclosed to the media."
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by madridguy(m): 4:42pm
Ok
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Greyworld: 4:42pm
come o What ll happen if things re done following the right proceeding in this country.
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Alejoc(m): 4:53pm
It any of this is true which I doubt, the timing was pretty bad!
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Lalajeje11: 7:53pm
This country is a joke
9 Likes
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:54pm
Hmmm. Government of lies. I thought they denied it earlier on? Why giving us reasons for withdrawal since you never did? Lying to cover lies.
2 Likes
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by anglin00: 7:54pm
We all know its politics and frame work
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by engineerboat(m): 7:54pm
There was a rulling party called clueless ApC
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by engineerboat(m): 7:55pm
Nigerians Get your PVC 2019 is around
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by yommywindy: 7:55pm
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by tunjijones(m): 7:55pm
.
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by bedspread: 7:56pm
What I For see in The Coming days in Nigeria
The Hands of GOD is Heavy in the Affairs of Nigeria now......
The SAriki issue is not really about Pmb. There is an invisible hand Orchestrating what Is going on...
Sariki hands are not Clean... So much blood
The pmb hands are not clean.. Much much Blood..
It's a Double Edged sword swinging for Judgement in Nigeria...
I Forsee The senate president SAriki going down.... He might even end up behind bars.. His Going down will also Consume Pmb and his key men....
The Lord GOD has a Man For Nigeria...
I See JUDGEMENT SWINGING ITS AXE OVER NIGERIA...
The people of GOD should not panic... Just keep Praying......
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by iamswizz(m): 7:56pm
Remember that these politicians are there for themselves, do not for one minute think that buhari or saraki care about you, these are politicians and their self interest is always top priority to them.
1 Like
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by hardywaltz(m): 7:56pm
Next time Nass will think twice before reducing DSS budget
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Humblepriviledg: 7:56pm
stephanie11:
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by asawanathegreat(m): 7:56pm
Oga talk beta tin jor
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by SalamRushdie: 7:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by AustinJay12: 7:57pm
Ok.
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by pluzo: 7:58pm
Sentiments everywhere
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Celestyn8213: 7:58pm
Op next please
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by BrainnewsNg(f): 7:58pm
Really?
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Zico5(m): 7:58pm
We are done in this country. Why are these people running this country as if it's their properties. Buhari is just behaving like his cows and no one can stop them. We need to do all it will take to remove this ignoramus. Enough is enough.
2 Likes
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Sulemanial: 7:58pm
WHAT IS MY PROBLEM?
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Unlimited22: 7:59pm
Damage control. Dead on arrival.
2 Likes
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by AroleOduduwa(m): 7:59pm
Vendetta is now the order of the day, nothing is working in this country. Buhari and his appointees has turned this country into a big joke
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by chuksjuve(m): 7:59pm
Ok
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by rozayx5(m): 7:59pm
Shithole it is
Shithole forever it will be
The story of shitholegeria
3 Likes
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Elfmannisback(m): 7:59pm
engineerboat:And vote for who? Police go dey?
2 Likes
|Re: Why DSS Withdrew Security Attached To Saraki, Dogara by Bossontop(m): 7:59pm
Who needs comedy wen all d leaders in ths country are clowns.....rotflmao
5 Likes 2 Shares
