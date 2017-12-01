₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by viviangist: 10:05am
Anyway, moving on from all that. Here’s a rare photo of Nigeria’s current sports minister, Solomon Dalung aka DaBrain as he was minding his business before the British turned up and spoilt everything
And here’s another photo of Nigeria’s sport minister Solomon Dalung, popularly called DaBrain, drinking the tears of his enemies after a hard day’s work winning souls for Marxism
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by noblealuu: 10:06am
Hunting expedition, tour guard in a wild life park or something related would have been a perfect career for Solomon Dalung.
His blunders in spoken and written English would have just been fine in the Safari.
But here, we put a square peg in a round hole expecting it to fit in.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Kyase(m): 10:06am
That's his traditional wears na.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Kyase(m): 10:07am
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Evablizin(f): 10:11am
And this is news.
Carry this your post...............
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Lamzee(m): 10:12am
I was expecting to see beret on this attire
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by noblealuu: 10:12am
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:13am
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by EternalTruths: 10:14am
Buhari's government is full of clowns
Sarrki aka Yyeske what sayeth thou.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by MhizzAJ(f): 10:16am
Solomon Dalung leave hunting for hunters
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Kyase(m): 10:36am
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by juman(m): 11:27am
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by iluvdonjazzy: 11:31am
see as e fit am
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by lilfreezy: 11:36am
Them for kukuma give this one minister for culture alone, then find a way to add the tourism to sports so a serious minded person can handle it
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by gurunlocker: 11:42am
Hunger game: shooting arrow
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by AdolfHitlerxXx: 11:46am
This guy is just a comedian
He makes one have hope. If a f00l like him can be Minister, every one can be successful in life with the God's blessings + hard work + luck
PS - I have just been informed it's the native tradition. Apologies
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by viviangist: 2:27pm
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Gkay1(m): 2:37pm
one day bush meat go catch the hunter,
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Keneking: 2:37pm
APC is turning its members upside
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by tobdee: 2:37pm
Leave him op... He has "spended" the money on what he likes doing...
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by miqos02(m): 2:37pm
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by yeyerolling: 2:37pm
Cabinet reshuffle doesnt exist in PMB's head
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Factfinder1(f): 2:38pm
If someone can please show me a picture of this man with Nigerian youths or in sport outfits on any pitch....he's trying to drag minister of culture with lie Mohammed
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by wiloy2k8(m): 2:38pm
lol him still wear blue beret ..
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by pmc01(m): 2:38pm
There is no hope for Nigeria, I fear.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by tofolo(m): 2:38pm
He has always been a bushman Na.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by pmc01(m): 2:39pm
I can't agree less. Same with Dino Melaye.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by TheAngry1: 2:39pm
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Nasige(m): 2:39pm
which one be this one again, nothing we no go see for this we country
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by MARKone(m): 2:39pm
Seems he has found his calling....Mr Argentina in Nigeria
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by twentyk(m): 2:40pm
This man always burst people head.....
|Re: Solomon Dalung Turns 'Hunter' In New Pictures by Kobicove(m): 2:40pm
He is just trying to show the world that "All the money was properly spended"
