@VIVIANGIST



Anyway, moving on from all that. Here’s a rare photo of Nigeria’s current sports minister, Solomon Dalung aka DaBrain as he was minding his business before the British turned up and spoilt everything



And here’s another photo of Nigeria’s sport minister Solomon Dalung, popularly called DaBrain, drinking the tears of his enemies after a hard day’s work winning souls for Marxism



His blunders in spoken and written English would have just been fine in the Safari.



Hunting expedition, tour guard in a wild life park or something related would have been a perfect career for Solomon Dalung.

His blunders in spoken and written English would have just been fine in the Safari.

But here, we put a square peg in a round hole expecting it to fit in.

That's his traditional wears na. 2 Likes

Hj oh God what kind of a thief is this? oh God what kind of a thief is this?







And this is news.



Carry this your post............... And this is news.Carry this your post............... 3 Likes

I was expecting to see beret on this attire 2 Likes

oh God what kind of a thief is this? Disappointed Disappointed 1 Like

Buhari's government is full of clowns

Sarrki aka Yyeske what sayeth thou. 14 Likes

Solomon Dalung leave hunting for hunters 2 Likes

Nice.

see as e fit am

Them for kukuma give this one minister for culture alone, then find a way to add the tourism to sports so a serious minded person can handle it 2 Likes

Hunger game: shooting arrow 3 Likes

This guy is just a comedian



He makes one have hope. If a f00l like him can be Minister, every one can be successful in life with the God's blessings + hard work + luck



PS - I have just been informed it's the native tradition. Apologies 2 Likes 2 Shares

one day bush meat go catch the hunter, 1 Like

APC is turning its members upside 2 Likes

Leave him op... He has "spended" the money on what he likes doing... 2 Likes

Cabinet reshuffle doesnt exist in PMB's head 3 Likes

If someone can please show me a picture of this man with Nigerian youths or in sport outfits on any pitch....he's trying to drag minister of culture with lie Mohammed 1 Like

lol him still wear blue beret ..

There is no hope for Nigeria, I fear.

He has always been a bushman Na. 5 Likes 1 Share

This guy is just a comedian



He makes one have hope. If a f00l like him can be Minister, every one can be successful in life with the God's blessings + hard work + luck



PS - I was just been informed it's the native tradition. Apologies

I can't agree less. Same with Dino Melaye. I can't agree less. Same with Dino Melaye.

which one be this one again, nothing we no go see for this we country

Seems he has found his calling....Mr Argentina in Nigeria

This man always burst people head..... 1 Like