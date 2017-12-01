₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,102 members, 3,970,237 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 07:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education (4795 Views)
Nemitari Ajienka Becomes The Youngest Lecturer At Edge Hill University, UK (Pic) / Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK / Kenneth Okwor, 24-Year-Old 1st Class Law Graduate Who Is Already A Lecturer (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by CeoNewshelm(m): 12:01pm On Dec 14
Meet Nike Okundaye; 64-year-old Nigerian Batik & Textile designer who has no formal education but lectures at Harvard university.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-meet-mrs-nike-okundaye-lecturer.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44
5 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by samebony1: 1:05pm On Dec 14
Reading her profile is a pleasure.
Unfortunately Nigerian universities have not deem it fit to invite her as one of their faculty members,
while foreign universities are benefiting from her wealth of experience.
This shows the static nature of Nigerian education system that is so certificate centric
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by trekkie: 3:34pm On Dec 14
How can I get in touch with her? I want to interview her
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Flexherbal(m): 4:46pm On Dec 14
This is interesting !
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Mirabel14: 4:49pm On Dec 14
Grace at work!
3 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by jaysmallz(m): 5:22pm On Dec 14
trekkie:
Go to harvard na
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by IamLaura(f): 7:44pm On Dec 14
Depends on what's she's lecturing.
Not every person that doesn't have formal education is dumb and not every person that did is intelligent.
6 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by iambabaG: 7:47pm On Dec 14
Do we value what we have?
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by musicwriter(m): 9:02pm On Dec 14
samebony1:
Not just because of problem of education in Nigeria, but because of the system of education handed down to Africa by white people, which doesn't allow us think outside the box.
We're trained to vilify anything we create, to consider our creation as inferior, to exalt white people. That's what the colonial masters told us to do. We were trained to believe the only thing we should consider valuable is what white people consider valuable.
Unfortunately, we're going to continue that way until we discard the colonial education handed down to us and create our own version of what education should be.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by policy12: 9:40pm On Dec 14
Omoluwabi..
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by daddyzgal(f): 11:07pm On Dec 14
I've watched her interview once,she's wears this very big awkward geles but she's inspiring sha
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Ezyp(m): 3:29am
musicwriter:Good. But now that our eyes are opened, what's stopping us from doing the right thing. Abi dem still dey scope us.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by festwiz(m): 6:19am
Well, in Nigeria, we are so fixated on the words written on a piece of paper. Sad really.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by WemaAlat: 7:36am
With my referal code you get 500 and a free ATM card
check my signature for mor details
#WemaAlat
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by TVTKOKO(m): 7:36am
Q
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Bolustical: 7:37am
I think she was interviewed earlier this year by Richard Quest when he came to Nigeria.
Mrs. Nike really created a name for herself.
Meanwhile, the moribund Nigerian universities will never see her as anything.
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Bolustical: 7:37am
Edoloaded:She is a Yoruba woman from Kogi state.
She definitely married a Bini man.
By the way, she's an Omoluabi.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by moscobabs(m): 7:37am
Yoruba lawa o!!!
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by tstx(m): 7:37am
Wow
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by TVTKOKO(m): 7:37am
samebony1:you can say that again bro.
In Nigeria, when you don't have that paper called certificate, they take u as an illiterate. Even if you have a whole lotta talent at your disposal, no one looks your way because you have no certificate from the four walls of a classroom. This is the very sad reality of Nigerian system of education
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by lilmax(m): 7:37am
okay
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Secur: 7:38am
Col
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by RichDad1(m): 7:38am
Nike Art Gallery.
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by austinegreat: 7:38am
For your sure success in WAEC,JAMB,NECO GCE and admission to a tertiary institution call Klassic tutors @ 08037589601
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Edoloaded: 7:39am
Now this is what i call a real benin woman, Edo representing
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Edoloaded: 7:41am
moscobabs:she be benin oh not yoruba
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by farihafaheemah(m): 7:43am
Edoloaded:Nike Okundaye Benin woman? Google will be of help. Try google
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Bueze93: 7:46am
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Luukasz(m): 7:46am
Certificate & school is overrated, develop your mind & widen your knowledge then you will be far educated than the man who goes to schoo
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Dokitadotun: 7:46am
Edoloaded:
Which Benin? she is from yoruba speaking part of Kogi state. Anyone who did NYSC orientation in kogi nysc camp will know this. Her village is close to the orientation camp. Can't remember the name of that village now.
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by Boerhavia: 7:47am
Edoloaded:Yoruba,from Osogbo but I think she has a connection with Kogi state too.
|Re: PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education by moscobabs(m): 7:47am
Edoloaded:and benin is not a Yoruba
Msc. Scholarship In Global Innovation Management, Uk (nigerians Can Apply) / Study Abroad / Jamb Utme Registration Form For 2012/2013 Academic Year Out
Viewing this topic: philchudi, Lekison(m), Asuokaa, wildchild1, lolipopandy(f), Toonice(m), Boerhavia, sammhi(m), habeebobalola(m), Queenxee, iclass1, nonnynoriega12(m), dotcomnamename, ib4real95(m), doctorexcel, princecase, teeepen, cowmanager2000, Frankchidi(m), yeeshanana(f), Agbo2(m), ventoh, Dannyset(m), nasoeb, Ucheosefoh(m), iFirst, Bigman25, abassmayowa24(m), Darey207(m), ohynedar(f), fourlarring(m), afeez20(m), Rheminx, ak22(m), Tjshizzle, barbiecue(f), Fianze93(m), akereconfi, fixedhollies(m), Puffydon1(m), dlectura(m), webincomeplus(m), IyawoNwoke(f), Welrez(m), Oju4190, majesty29(m), fm001(m), Aladine(m), Floxytran, Ollymurs(m), stoic6ix, BruncleZuma, opymx, twin86ark(m), Funema123, 9gerian, katme, funsho79, Dam5reey(m), uncleteeh(m), vioment, olawepoo(m), bouncin04(m), Chiderao1(m), kadree(m), sundayladanu(m), kingWB(m), Rollindollars(m), Olatimide(m), olayinkamusa(m), aril, Kutzy01, aLgoridim(m), cacubaba2015(m), PAPIJAID(m), Wireproductivit(m), Citizen99, feda01, continentalceo(m), olabs201(m), oladapo123, KillerBeauty(f), phatgirlz(f), SAKUR, musicwriter(m), sixtyeight, babablogger, DonVikings, namet(m), Luukasz(m), palamo(m), hebraheem20(m), Viqtour(m), llorisbhone(m), solid3(m), horlumightyy(m), funsho75(m), phemolala07(m), Idaikwo2017, Mummykhairat and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9