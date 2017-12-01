Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / PHOTO: Meet Mrs Nike Okundaye, A Lecturer At Harvard Without Formal Education (4795 Views)

Meet Nike Okundaye; 64-year-old Nigerian Batik & Textile designer who has no formal education but lectures at Harvard university.

Reading her profile is a pleasure.

Unfortunately Nigerian universities have not deem it fit to invite her as one of their faculty members,

while foreign universities are benefiting from her wealth of experience.

This shows the static nature of Nigerian education system that is so certificate centric 32 Likes 2 Shares

How can I get in touch with her? I want to interview her

This is interesting ! 2 Likes 1 Share

Grace at work! 3 Likes

Depends on what's she's lecturing.

Not every person that doesn't have formal education is dumb and not every person that did is intelligent. 6 Likes

Do we value what we have?

Not just because of problem of education in Nigeria, but because of the system of education handed down to Africa by white people, which doesn't allow us think outside the box.



We're trained to vilify anything we create, to consider our creation as inferior, to exalt white people. That's what the colonial masters told us to do. We were trained to believe the only thing we should consider valuable is what white people consider valuable.



Unfortunately, we're going to continue that way until we discard the colonial education handed down to us and create our own version of what education should be. Not just because of problem of education in Nigeria, but because of the system of education handed down to Africa by white people, which doesn't allow us think outside the box.We're trained to vilify anything we create, to consider our creation as inferior, to exalt white people. That's what the colonial masters told us to do. We were trained to believe the only thing we should consider valuable is what white people consider valuable.Unfortunately, we're going to continue that way until we discard the colonial education handed down to us and create our own version of what education should be. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Omoluwabi.. 4 Likes

I've watched her interview once,she's wears this very big awkward geles but she's inspiring sha 1 Like

Good. But now that our eyes are opened, what's stopping us from doing the right thing. Abi dem still dey scope us. Good. But now that our eyes are opened, what's stopping us from doing the right thing. Abi dem still dey scope us. 1 Like

Well, in Nigeria, we are so fixated on the words written on a piece of paper. Sad really. 1 Like

I think she was interviewed earlier this year by Richard Quest when he came to Nigeria.



Mrs. Nike really created a name for herself.



Meanwhile, the moribund Nigerian universities will never see her as anything.

Yoruba lawa o!!!

In Nigeria, when you don't have that paper called certificate, they take u as an illiterate. Even if you have a whole lotta talent at your disposal, no one looks your way because you have no certificate from the four walls of a classroom. This is the very sad reality of Nigerian system of education you can say that again bro.In Nigeria, when you don't have that paper called certificate, they take u as an illiterate. Even if you have a whole lotta talent at your disposal, no one looks your way because you have no certificate from the four walls of a classroom. This is the very sad reality of Nigerian system of education

Nike Art Gallery.

Now this is what i call a real benin woman, Edo representing

Certificate & school is overrated, develop your mind & widen your knowledge then you will be far educated than the man who goes to schoo

