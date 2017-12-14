₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,982 members, 3,969,805 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 10:51 PM

Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) (3692 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by metronaija2: 9:28pm
President Buhari with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeam, Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, Amb. Baba Madugu, Ambassador of Nigeria to France, Dr Modupe Irele, MD BOINigeria, Olukayode Pitan after a meeting on the sidelines of OnePlanet Summit in Paris, France.

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-buhari-visits-nigerian-embassy-france/

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 9:31pm
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Beesluv: 9:32pm
Well done
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by chefremy(m): 9:37pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by maskamdo(m): 10:14pm
Who exactly is who precisely in those pictures

1 Like

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by MrHistorian: 10:19pm
The Nigerian embassy décor and embroidery does not reflect the lives of Nigerians.

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:19pm
Cul
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:19pm
shocked


Buhari has an unprecedented umpresidential look.


By the way, the asslickers are dressed in green.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:19pm
President Buhari with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeam, Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, Amb. Baba Madugu, Ambassador of Nigeria to France, Dr Modupe Irele, MD BOINigeria, Olukayode Pitan after a meeting on the sidelines of OnePlanet Summit in Paris, France.

You mean the recessionists are in france huh

1 Like

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:21pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.

1 Like

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by chibike69: 10:21pm
Efi nama
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 10:21pm
So ?

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:22pm
Ok
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by magzey: 10:22pm
Baba getting better by the day.PMB I hail. grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Blendmanuel(m): 10:22pm
So??

Does this affect the current price of crayfish?
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by kanicorp9(m): 10:22pm
Follow me on Instagram @techieboys for your blog creation
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Lojekunle: 10:22pm
Nepa should just take light
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Kingblingz(m): 10:23pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.
Hahahahahahahah, funny U....#
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Mpeace(m): 10:23pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:23pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.




Are you with us?
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:23pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:24pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.
!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:24pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.

After seeing a picture of Buhari
It really affects the brain
And this comment is an evidence

Buhari is a plague on Nigerians

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by pdpisGONE: 10:24pm
BUHARI IS NOT WORKING
IF YOU ARE RELIGOUS
TELL THE TRUTH AND SHAME THE DEVIL

1 Like

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by PrinceZed: 10:24pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.
who no get money buy stout go say stout bitter
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by anonimi: 10:24pm
MrHistorian:
The Nigerian embassy décor and embroidery does not reflect the lives of Nigerians.

Good observation, bro.
You have sharp eyes and a critically empowered intelligence.
The same way the dressing of the barawo bubu and the 40 thieves cabal presidency doese not reflect the recession we are suffering under the All Poverty Congress, APC federal administration.


2 Likes

Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by cyclops: 10:26pm
visit all d country visit all the embassies none will will make impact on Nigerians yeye oldman
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:28pm
Ok
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by anonimi: 10:29pm
cyclops:
visit all d country visit all the embassies none will will make impact on Nigerians yeye oldman

Siddon there dey call yeye old man.
He has abandoned us to the recession, suffering and insecurity he brought upon us in the last three years.
We are in trouble until 2019.


Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 10:29pm
This would probably be his last visit there as the president so, let him enjoy.
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by lollmaolol: 10:32pm
Lojekunle:
Nepa should just take light

Your address please or nearest bus stop
Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by byemx06(m): 10:32pm
BornAgainMay:
The main reason I don't feel like getting married now is dat, everyone will now Know am having sex including my mum and it's Makes me feel shy.

very funny

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lagos Lady Earns Over $5,000 Per Month Working Online For Google Part Time! / Cbn Letter Warns Banks To Be On Alert Over Terrorist Threat / Yoruba e ra oje si le. Iyu bo

Viewing this topic: offor88(m), praizt, mokoshalb(m), AlfaSeltzer(m), washingtonklef(m), Alexgeneration(m), EmmyOD(m), naifizzy, Chiwesley1, dakeskese(m), arafone(m), asalamsm(m), HAH, jerryBoss1(m), finetouch(m), SweetJoystick(m), alpacino2014(m), aewhydot, Donbigi2(m), chloride6, drhammed, Yanmaza, oomayor, excellence13, solpat(m), BossBae1(f), HemmaInc, vykox, gcof(m), Funnyman, Kunlesina, gooddyoung8, Badonasty(m), Milllz, richie04, MeanChris(m), kingofthejungle(m), teebabe17(f), habtop(m), omolajaone, amadex(m), JimaeChinko, Ebullience(m), Guk, Horlaidex(m) and 84 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.