|Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by metronaija2: 9:28pm
President Buhari with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeam, Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, Amb. Baba Madugu, Ambassador of Nigeria to France, Dr Modupe Irele, MD BOINigeria, Olukayode Pitan after a meeting on the sidelines of OnePlanet Summit in Paris, France.
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 9:31pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Beesluv: 9:32pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by chefremy(m): 9:37pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by maskamdo(m): 10:14pm
Who exactly is who precisely in those pictures
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by MrHistorian: 10:19pm
The Nigerian embassy décor and embroidery does not reflect the lives of Nigerians.
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:19pm
Buhari has an unprecedented umpresidential look.
By the way, the asslickers are dressed in green.
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 10:19pm
You mean the recessionists are in france huh
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by chibike69: 10:21pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 10:21pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:22pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by magzey: 10:22pm
Baba getting better by the day.PMB I hail.
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Blendmanuel(m): 10:22pm
Does this affect the current price of crayfish?
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by kanicorp9(m): 10:22pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Lojekunle: 10:22pm
Nepa should just take light
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Kingblingz(m): 10:23pm
BornAgainMay:Hahahahahahahah, funny U....#
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Mpeace(m): 10:23pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:23pm
Are you with us?
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:23pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:24pm
After seeing a picture of Buhari
It really affects the brain
And this comment is an evidence
Buhari is a plague on Nigerians
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by pdpisGONE: 10:24pm
BUHARI IS NOT WORKING
IF YOU ARE RELIGOUS
TELL THE TRUTH AND SHAME THE DEVIL
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by PrinceZed: 10:24pm
BornAgainMay:who no get money buy stout go say stout bitter
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by anonimi: 10:24pm
Good observation, bro.
You have sharp eyes and a critically empowered intelligence.
The same way the dressing of the barawo bubu and the 40 thieves cabal presidency doese not reflect the recession we are suffering under the All Poverty Congress, APC federal administration.
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by cyclops: 10:26pm
visit all d country visit all the embassies none will will make impact on Nigerians yeye oldman
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:28pm
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by anonimi: 10:29pm
Siddon there dey call yeye old man.
He has abandoned us to the recession, suffering and insecurity he brought upon us in the last three years.
We are in trouble until 2019.
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 10:29pm
This would probably be his last visit there as the president so, let him enjoy.
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by lollmaolol: 10:32pm
Your address please or nearest bus stop
|Re: Buhari Visits Nigerian Embassy In France (Photos) by byemx06(m): 10:32pm
very funny
