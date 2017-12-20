₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by viviangist: 7:08am
Major streets of Abuja were on Thursday adorned with campaign posters endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for reelection in 2019.
The posters were pasted on structures located on major streets as well as bus shelters.
The posters also has the picture of “Comrade Felix Ubokan”, with the words: “ We endorse you for 2019: Courtesy: Niger Delta Youths, Women and Security Movement For Buhari/Osinbajo”.
The posters are coming less than 24 hours after a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, said he had ”absolute confidence and was exceedingly proud of the excellent job, Professor Osinbajo is doing as Vice President of Nigeria.”
BY VIVAIN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/2019-buhari-osinbajo-endorsement-posters-flood-abuja/
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by hucienda: 7:11am
and what is the campaign slogan this time around? 'chain-ji'?
Like play the election is almost here.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by python1: 7:12am
The way these Atichukwu's fighters will flood those places eh, make I just dey look
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by bedspread: 7:13am
ONLY 10 POSTERS !!! AND U CALL DT FLOODING.....
BLOGGER BEHAVE
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by tsdarkside(m): 7:20am
its clear that osibanjo will become president after buhari finish with second term.....screw that...!!!!!....
you easterners keep on making noise online....we dont care....our minds is made up...una try to rig,we will counter rig......
una can go hug ugwu leaves....
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by dunkem21(m): 8:03am
Buhari/Osinbajo posters seen in Abuja and people are concerned about Igbos
We have said we will give our block votes to them before HBP go kill some people.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by comshots(m): 9:44am
Once bitten twice shy.It will be disastrous if this gambari trick Nigerians the second time.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by SalamRushdie: 9:45am
By the God we serve this is Buharis last tenure
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by yanshDoctor: 9:54am
watch as APC will soon deny it. and claim it was done by mischievous makers and criminal element in the PDP to cause unrest in the country and the ruling party. its too early for APC aspirant to show rerun interest and there are no automatic ticket in APC. everything will be done democratically and fairness by the party.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Secur: 10:51am
Ok
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by BruncleZuma: 10:51am
APC is both the ruling party and the opposition.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Patented: 10:51am
who do we take all these posters so seriously?
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by coalcoal1(m): 10:51am
ok
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by SillyMods: 10:51am
What I contributed in 2015 to the success of these two reformists/rescuers will be NOTHING compared to what I will contribute in 2019.
To prevent Athiefku and his likes from our cookie jar is a task that must be accomplished.
PMB/VPYO till IPOBs and Wailing Zombies get sense.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Respect55(m): 10:52am
Sorry friends for deviating from the issue at hand.
I want to ask, why is it that a non Muslim must have to renounce wateva he blivs in and accept Islamic doctrine by making and undertaking some declaration before been allowed to comment on any post relating to the Muslim faith. I dnt find such forceful conversion in Christian posts where everyone can Just comment.
Is nairaland a Muslim platform?
What is gud for the goose is also gud for the gander.
As for Buhari and Osibanjo, we have had enough. Time to change the change.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Ushiefrank(m): 10:52am
Masu ba wayo. Iranu in other word rubish
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by NnamdiKanu(m): 10:53am
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by enemyofprogress: 10:53am
Osinbajo will not be part of Buhari's second term
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by policy12: 10:53am
Hmmm
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by hobermener: 10:54am
R
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Luukasz(m): 10:54am
Na una sabi, na before I dey disturb myself about naija say e go better. As I dey so now naija better, e no better I no send.. so far say my life better, no be my koncern
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by dmbb: 10:55am
Sai Buhari!
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Virgohills(m): 10:56am
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by RatedStar: 10:56am
They should keep dreaming
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Archangel15: 10:56am
SillyMods:
Contribute your one zombie vote and Nigerians will decide.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by yesloaded: 10:57am
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by anonimi: 10:57am
dmbb:
I hope that you are also eating free food in Aso Rock with their padded budget.
Firefire:
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:58am
python1:omenka, stop posting this disgusting pics on nairaland. its hightime Seun & Mynd44 caution you, all these childish attitude is uncalled for.
I'm neither Atiku nor Buhari fan because both of them are thieves infact all serving politicians, their appointees, online & offline asslickers are thieves but mad
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:59am
tsdarkside:how will it benefit you? Nigeria is bad na people like una make am. Government hasn't done a single thing.
|Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Factfinder1(f): 10:59am
Waste of time and scarce money
