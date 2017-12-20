₦airaland Forum

2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by viviangist: 7:08am
Major streets of Abuja were on Thursday adorned with campaign posters endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for reelection in 2019.

The posters were pasted on structures located on major streets as well as bus shelters.

The posters also has the picture of “Comrade Felix Ubokan”, with the words: “ We endorse you for 2019: Courtesy: Niger Delta Youths, Women and Security Movement For Buhari/Osinbajo”.

The posters are coming less than 24 hours after a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, said he had ”absolute confidence and was exceedingly proud of the excellent job, Professor Osinbajo is doing as Vice President of Nigeria.”

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by hucienda: 7:11am
and what is the campaign slogan this time around? 'chain-ji'? cheesy

Like play the election is almost here.

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by python1: 7:12am
The way these Atichukwu's fighters will flood those places eh, make I just dey look

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by bedspread: 7:13am
ONLY 10 POSTERS !!! AND U CALL DT FLOODING.....

BLOGGER BEHAVE

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by tsdarkside(m): 7:20am
its clear that osibanjo will become president after buhari finish with second term.....screw that...!!!!!....

you easterners keep on making noise online....we dont care....our minds is made up...una try to rig,we will counter rig......

una can go hug ugwu leaves....

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by dunkem21(m): 8:03am
Buhari/Osinbajo posters seen in Abuja and people are concerned about Igbos cheesy

We have said we will give our block votes to them before HBP go kill some people. grin

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by comshots(m): 9:44am
Once bitten twice shy.It will be disastrous if this gambari trick Nigerians the second time.

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by SalamRushdie: 9:45am
By the God we serve this is Buharis last tenure

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by yanshDoctor: 9:54am
watch as APC will soon deny it. and claim it was done by mischievous makers and criminal element in the PDP to cause unrest in the country and the ruling party. its too early for APC aspirant to show rerun interest and there are no automatic ticket in APC. everything will be done democratically and fairness by the party.

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Secur: 10:51am
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by BruncleZuma: 10:51am
grin grin grin grin

APC is both the ruling party and the opposition.

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Patented: 10:51am
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by coalcoal1(m): 10:51am
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by SillyMods: 10:51am
What I contributed in 2015 to the success of these two reformists/rescuers will be NOTHING compared to what I will contribute in 2019.

To prevent Athiefku and his likes from our cookie jar is a task that must be accomplished.

PMB/VPYO till IPOBs and Wailing Zombies get sense.

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Respect55(m): 10:52am
Sorry friends for deviating from the issue at hand.

I want to ask, why is it that a non Muslim must have to renounce wateva he blivs in and accept Islamic doctrine by making and undertaking some declaration before been allowed to comment on any post relating to the Muslim faith. I dnt find such forceful conversion in Christian posts where everyone can Just comment.

Is nairaland a Muslim platform?
What is gud for the goose is also gud for the gander.



As for Buhari and Osibanjo, we have had enough. Time to change the change.

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Ushiefrank(m): 10:52am
Masu ba wayo. Iranu in other word rubish
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by NnamdiKanu(m): 10:53am
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by enemyofprogress: 10:53am
Osinbajo will not be part of Buhari's second term

Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by policy12: 10:53am
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by hobermener: 10:54am
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Luukasz(m): 10:54am
Na una sabi, na before I dey disturb myself about naija say e go better. As I dey so now naija better, e no better I no send.. so far say my life better, no be my koncern
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by dmbb: 10:55am
Sai Buhari!
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Virgohills(m): 10:56am
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by RatedStar: 10:56am
They should keep dreaming
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Archangel15: 10:56am
SillyMods:
What I contributed in 2015 to the success of these two reformists/rescuers will be NOTHING compared to what I will contribute in 2019.

To prevent Athiefku and his likes from our cookie jar is a task that must be accomplished.

PMB/VPYO till IPOBs and Wailing Zombies get sense.


Contribute your one zombie vote and Nigerians will decide.
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by yesloaded: 10:57am
dmbb:
Sai Buhari!

I hope that you are also eating free food in Aso Rock with their padded budget.






Firefire:

‘A budget that moves domestic spending in Aso Villa from N580m to N1.7bn cannot be a budget of change’

Abuja – Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South) on Wednesday in Abuja, berated the 2016 budget and called on President Muhammaduu Buhari to withdraw it and go back to the drawing board.

Abaribe while making contributions during the consideration of the budget, said the proposal was faulty on many grounds and could not be implemented at it was.

He said that predication of oil benchmark at 38 dollars per barrel when the crude oil price had fallen below 30 dollars per barrel made the budget unrealistic.

Abaribe faulted the government for increasing spending by 30 per cent based on borrowing.

“Mr President, my colleagues, this budget is indeed unique. After the budget presentation, the finance minister has never come to explain the details of the budget as it is normally done.

“It is a budget of change I agree, but it is a change in the wrong direction. I say it is a change in the wrong direction because it says that it is based on zero budgeting requiring all expenses to be fully justified.

“Mr President, a budget that increases spending up to 30 per cent based solely on borrowing, in what way are we justified? That is the question we want to ask the people who brought this budget.

“We know what is going on in the global economy: this budget is predicated on an oil benchmark of 38 dollars per barrel and I can now say that with oil being 28 dollars today, this budget is dead on arrival.

“The job of the opposition is to help the government to get its priorities right, so I want to please urge this government to withdraw this budget and go back to the drawing board,” he said.

The senator also faulted the adjustments made in the budget as well as allocation for spending in the Aso Rock Villa, saying that it was too exorbitant.

He said that the adjustments rather than reduce spending in areas where they were not necessary only spread it into different offices.

“Mr President, a budget that moves domestic spending within Aso Villa from N580 million to N1.7 billion cannot be a budget of change.

“We were told that in the revised budget there was an adjustment due to error, we agree but what has happened is that up to N7 billion were moved from buying vehicles and spread to offices.

“It also increased the spending that is due to renovations within the Villa.

“They are going to renovate the Villa with N3.9 billion: what else do you want to renovate there that Nigerians will see in the Year 2016?” he asked.

However, in his contribution, Sen. Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe North) blamed the previous administration for the lack of funds due to the embezzlement witnessed in previous governments.

He said that this was the 17th budget he would be debating as a legislator and noted that not more than 40 per cent implementation was achieved in the last 16 years.

“The proposal before us is the first budget where the executive has deemed it necessary to give ordinary Nigerians genuine hope.

“N500 billion allocated for school feeding and social SAFTEY NET is commendable.

“It is time to say oil should not continue to play dominant role as we have suffered economically and politically: it is time to diversify this economy.

“The direction of the executive is the way to go. `That is, we should make every effort to have the real sector-agric mining and manufacturing.

“The budget deserves the support of everyone, including my colleagues on the other side. When we were in the opposition we supported the PDP, they should support us,” he said.





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/01/602809/
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:58am
python1:
The way these Atichukwu's fighters will flood those places eh, make I just dey look
omenka, stop posting this disgusting pics on nairaland. its hightime Seun & Mynd44 caution you, all these childish attitude is uncalled for.
I'm neither Atiku nor Buhari fan because both of them are thieves infact all serving politicians, their appointees, online & offline asslickers are thieves but mad
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:59am
tsdarkside:
its clear that osibanjo will become president after buhari finish with second term.....screw that...!!!!!....

you easterners keep on making noise online....we dont care....our minds is made up...una try to rig,we will counter rig......

una can go hug ugwu leaves....
how will it benefit you? Nigeria is bad na people like una make am. Government hasn't done a single thing.
Re: 2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Flood Abuja by Factfinder1(f): 10:59am
Waste of time and scarce money

