Major streets of Abuja were on Thursday adorned with campaign posters endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for reelection in 2019.The posters were pasted on structures located on major streets as well as bus shelters.The posters also has the picture of “Comrade Felix Ubokan”, with the words: “ We endorse you for 2019: Courtesy: Niger Delta Youths, Women and Security Movement For Buhari/Osinbajo”.The posters are coming less than 24 hours after a former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, said he had ”absolute confidence and was exceedingly proud of the excellent job, Professor Osinbajo is doing as Vice President of Nigeria.”cc; lalasticlala

The way these Atichukwu's fighters will flood those places eh, make I just dey look

its clear that osibanjo will become president after buhari finish with second term.....screw that...!!!!!.... you easterners keep on making noise online....we dont care....our minds is made up...una try to rig,we will counter rig...... una can go hug ugwu leaves....

Buhari/Osinbajo posters seen in Abuja and people are concerned about IgbosWe have said we will give our block votes to them before HBP go kill some people.

Once bitten twice shy.It will be disastrous if this gambari trick Nigerians the second time.

By the God we serve this is Buharis last tenure

watch as APC will soon deny it. and claim it was done by mischievous makers and criminal element in the PDP to cause unrest in the country and the ruling party. its too early for APC aspirant to show rerun interest and there are no automatic ticket in APC. everything will be done democratically and fairness by the party.

APC is both the ruling party and the opposition.

who do we take all these posters so seriously?

What I contributed in 2015 to the success of these two reformists/rescuers will be NOTHING compared to what I will contribute in 2019. To prevent Athiefku and his likes from our cookie jar is a task that must be accomplished. PMB/VPYO till IPOBs and Wailing Zombies get sense.

Sorry friends for deviating from the issue at hand. I want to ask, why is it that a non Muslim must have to renounce wateva he blivs in and accept Islamic doctrine by making and undertaking some declaration before been allowed to comment on any post relating to the Muslim faith. I dnt find such forceful conversion in Christian posts where everyone can Just comment. Is nairaland a Muslim platform? What is gud for the goose is also gud for the gander. As for Buhari and Osibanjo, we have had enough. Time to change the change.

Osinbajo will not be part of Buhari's second term

Na una sabi, na before I dey disturb myself about naija say e go better. As I dey so now naija better, e no better I no send.. so far say my life better, no be my koncern

They should keep dreaming

Contribute your one zombie vote and Nigerians will decide.