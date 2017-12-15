₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by autojosh: 4:55pm
Have you been wondering what’s happening at Oshodi and Airport Road in Lagos with all the construction, diversions and traffic? It’s simply the New Oshodi and Airport road in the making and Governor Ambode has now revealed what it would look like upon completion as seen in the video above.
https://autojosh.com/governor-ambode-reveals-new-oshodi-will-look-like/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4t32krZJw8
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by bjt(m): 5:03pm
Wonderful
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by squarelead(m): 5:21pm
Good one
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by nickxtra(m): 5:22pm
Lagos, my country!
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by eagleeye2: 5:23pm
I wonder what the new Imo will look like
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoroawusa: 5:24pm
Am a proud Igbo Lagosian.
My governor is working.
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Jaideyone(m): 7:09pm
Okoroawusa:you mean your governor the statue builder?
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by kelvinreality(m): 7:25pm
Nice development but the stress of carrying Loads from oshodi bus top to car garage is not child play. The painful part is the aspect of climbing the bridge with your Loads.
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by ettybaba(m): 7:31pm
kelvinreality:Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that?
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Keneking: 7:36pm
Whats the plan for yellow buses, molue and dust in Oshodi?
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by iluvdonjazzy: 7:36pm
noted, pls
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by kelvinreality(m): 7:38pm
ettybaba:My traveling bag and food items anytime I am traveling outside Lag
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Narldon(f): 7:56pm
Is it the Oshodi I know?
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by beautiful232(f): 7:57pm
wow
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Ihatepork: 7:58pm
Nice
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoyeeboz: 7:58pm
I trust my brothers from the other side, I can already see them asking foolish questions on this thread.
Development can not be complete for them until they see pictures of people selling gala and fan yogo in the plan of Oshodi.
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by ollyboy009(m): 7:58pm
My Governor
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by jericco1(m): 7:58pm
excerpts please
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by yesloaded: 7:59pm
I LOVE LAGOS
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoyeeboz: 7:59pm
ettybaba:
Gala and Fan yogo
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Gwilld(m): 7:59pm
Ok
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:59pm
Rochas come and see ya mates oh. But honestly Lagos is truly blessed. The self sufficient state. Lagos State should be the one seeking secession sef.
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoyeeboz: 8:00pm
Keneking:
We are going to export them to your backward state so that you won't be chasing Danfo in Lagos, you can do that in Abakaliki.
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by DRJECKYLL(m): 8:00pm
You have to respect Lagos and it's ability to develop compared to the rest of the country. If only they will open up port Harcourt as an international port for customs. The East will pick up in development as well
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by herdekunley9ja(m): 8:01pm
EKO O NI BAJE oo
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Randy91(m): 8:01pm
beautiful232:
halo beautiful
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by dreamworld: 8:02pm
Land grabbers from oshogbo will b like
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by mofedamijo(m): 8:02pm
Construction going on day n night.......oshodi il be looking sexy soon,make rochas help us build statue for ambode ooo...when a governor shows its citizens his plan in 3D video,thats a working government,if u like hate,by Gods grace it will come to reality soon....I LOVE LASGIDI.
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by datola: 8:02pm
If they can achieve 80% of what I saw in the video then Lagos will be the real centre of excellence not some usual mouth action.
The theme song is very inspiring of Lagos.
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Bifrost(m): 8:02pm
Mtcheeeeeew! Over my dog's dead body will this happen. Over!
Eko that have spoil finish!
|Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by asawanathegreat(m): 8:03pm
Beautiful
