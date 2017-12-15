₦airaland Forum

What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by autojosh: 4:55pm
Have you been wondering what’s happening at Oshodi and Airport Road in Lagos with all the construction, diversions and traffic? It’s simply the New Oshodi and Airport road in the making and Governor Ambode has now revealed what it would look like upon completion as seen in the video above.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

https://autojosh.com/governor-ambode-reveals-new-oshodi-will-look-like/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4t32krZJw8

2 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by bjt(m): 5:03pm
Wonderful

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by squarelead(m): 5:21pm
Good one

1 Like

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by nickxtra(m): 5:22pm
Lagos, my country!

14 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by eagleeye2: 5:23pm
I wonder what the new Imo will look like

13 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoroawusa: 5:24pm
Am a proud Igbo Lagosian.
My governor is working.

18 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Jaideyone(m): 7:09pm
Okoroawusa:
Am a proud Igbo Lagosian. My governor is working.
you mean your governor the statue builder?

47 Likes 1 Share

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by kelvinreality(m): 7:25pm
Nice development but the stress of carrying Loads from oshodi bus top to car garage is not child play. The painful part is the aspect of climbing the bridge with your Loads.

4 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by ettybaba(m): 7:31pm
kelvinreality:
Nice development but the stress of carrying Loads from oshodi bus top to car garage is not child play. The painful part is the aspect of climbing the bridge with your Loads.

Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that?

24 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Keneking: 7:36pm
Whats the plan for yellow buses, molue and dust in Oshodi?
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by iluvdonjazzy: 7:36pm
noted, pls
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by kelvinreality(m): 7:38pm
ettybaba:
Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that?
My traveling bag and food items anytime I am traveling outside Lag

4 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Narldon(f): 7:56pm


Is it the Oshodi I know?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by beautiful232(f): 7:57pm
wow
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Ihatepork: 7:58pm
Nice
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoyeeboz: 7:58pm
I trust my brothers from the other side, I can already see them asking foolish questions on this thread.

Development can not be complete for them until they see pictures of people selling gala and fan yogo in the plan of Oshodi.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by ollyboy009(m): 7:58pm
My Governor grin
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by jericco1(m): 7:58pm
excerpts please
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by yesloaded: 7:59pm
I LOVE LAGOS
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoyeeboz: 7:59pm
ettybaba:

Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that?

Gala and Fan yogo

11 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Gwilld(m): 7:59pm
Ok
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:59pm
Rochas come and see ya mates oh. But honestly Lagos is truly blessed. The self sufficient state. Lagos State should be the one seeking secession sef.

2 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Okoyeeboz: 8:00pm
Keneking:
Whats the plan for yellow buses, molue and dust in Oshodi?

We are going to export them to your backward state so that you won't be chasing Danfo in Lagos, you can do that in Abakaliki.

12 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by DRJECKYLL(m): 8:00pm
You have to respect Lagos and it's ability to develop compared to the rest of the country. If only they will open up port Harcourt as an international port for customs. The East will pick up in development as well

1 Like

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by herdekunley9ja(m): 8:01pm
EKO O NI BAJE oo
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Randy91(m): 8:01pm
beautiful232:
wow

halo beautiful grin grin
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by dreamworld: 8:02pm
Land grabbers from oshogbo will b like

2 Likes

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by mofedamijo(m): 8:02pm
Construction going on day n night.......oshodi il be looking sexy soon,make rochas help us build statue for ambode ooo...when a governor shows its citizens his plan in 3D video,thats a working government,if u like hate,by Gods grace it will come to reality soon....I LOVE LASGIDI.

1 Like

Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by datola: 8:02pm
If they can achieve 80% of what I saw in the video then Lagos will be the real centre of excellence not some usual mouth action.

The theme song is very inspiring of Lagos.
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by Bifrost(m): 8:02pm
Mtcheeeeeew! Over my dog's dead body will this happen. Over!
Eko that have spoil finish!
Re: What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals by asawanathegreat(m): 8:03pm
Beautiful

(0) (1) (Reply)

