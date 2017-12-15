Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What The New Oshodi And Airport Road Would Look Like - Ambode Reveals (11852 Views)

Princess Pako Talks About Chibok Girls On Twitter, Reveals What She Found Out / CNN: "Nigeria Will Look Like This In 2050" - Nigerians React / The New Oshodi In 15 Months (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Tell us what you think in the comment section below.



https://autojosh.com/governor-ambode-reveals-new-oshodi-will-look-like/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4t32krZJw8 Have you been wondering what’s happening at Oshodi and Airport Road in Lagos with all the construction, diversions and traffic? It’s simply the New Oshodi and Airport road in the making and Governor Ambode has now revealed what it would look like upon completion as seen in the video above.Tell us what you think in the comment section below. 2 Likes

Wonderful 4 Likes 2 Shares

Good one 1 Like

Lagos, my country! 14 Likes

I wonder what the new Imo will look like 13 Likes

Am a proud Igbo Lagosian.

My governor is working. 18 Likes

Okoroawusa:

Am a proud Igbo Lagosian. My governor is working. you mean your governor the statue builder? you mean your governor the statue builder? 47 Likes 1 Share

Nice development but the stress of carrying Loads from oshodi bus top to car garage is not child play. The painful part is the aspect of climbing the bridge with your Loads. 4 Likes

kelvinreality:

Nice development but the stress of carrying Loads from oshodi bus top to car garage is not child play. The painful part is the aspect of climbing the bridge with your Loads.



Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that? Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that? 24 Likes

Whats the plan for yellow buses, molue and dust in Oshodi?

noted, pls

ettybaba:

Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that? My traveling bag and food items anytime I am traveling outside Lag My traveling bag and food items anytime I am traveling outside Lag 4 Likes





Is it the Oshodi I know?



1 Like 1 Share

wow

Nice

I trust my brothers from the other side, I can already see them asking foolish questions on this thread.



Development can not be complete for them until they see pictures of people selling gala and fan yogo in the plan of Oshodi. 11 Likes 1 Share

My Governor

excerpts please

I LOVE LAGOS

ettybaba:



Which kind load you dey carry up and down like that?

Gala and Fan yogo Gala and Fan yogo 11 Likes

Ok

Rochas come and see ya mates oh. But honestly Lagos is truly blessed. The self sufficient state. Lagos State should be the one seeking secession sef. 2 Likes

Keneking:

Whats the plan for yellow buses, molue and dust in Oshodi?

We are going to export them to your backward state so that you won't be chasing Danfo in Lagos, you can do that in Abakaliki. We are going to export them to your backward state so that you won't be chasing Danfo in Lagos, you can do that in Abakaliki. 12 Likes

You have to respect Lagos and it's ability to develop compared to the rest of the country. If only they will open up port Harcourt as an international port for customs. The East will pick up in development as well 1 Like

EKO O NI BAJE oo

beautiful232:

wow

halo beautiful halo beautiful

Land grabbers from oshogbo will b like 2 Likes

Construction going on day n night.......oshodi il be looking sexy soon,make rochas help us build statue for ambode ooo...when a governor shows its citizens his plan in 3D video,thats a working government,if u like hate,by Gods grace it will come to reality soon....I LOVE LASGIDI. 1 Like

If they can achieve 80% of what I saw in the video then Lagos will be the real centre of excellence not some usual mouth action.



The theme song is very inspiring of Lagos.

Mtcheeeeeew! Over my dog's dead body will this happen. Over!

Eko that have spoil finish!