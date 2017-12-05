Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) (12409 Views)

Corpse Of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Wife Maryam Sanda (Graphic / The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home / Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Maryam Sanda, His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.ireporteronline.com/husband-killer-close-photo-abuja-socialite-maryam-sanda-way-prison/ rday, we reported that alleged husband killer , Maryam Sanda, was reportedly handed a prison sentence after she was docked alongside her mother and brother for allegedly murdering ex-PDP chairman’s son, Mohammed Bello. 1 Share

A pity. 1 Like

Control your anger, you will not Hear. 24 Likes 3 Shares

ANGER CAN LEAD YOU TO DOOM. 21 Likes 1 Share

very sad story. Pls let always control our anger. 16 Likes 1 Share

Okay.

Well, errm.. you see um I can tell you that emmm just never mind I'll tell you more about it later.

Mary(Maryam) Stick(Sanda)

try the suspect according to sharia law 11 Likes 1 Share

If it is consumption of Alcohol now HISBAH will be forming Commando. Why can't they try this woman according to Sharia law. Or has the law been repealed? 16 Likes 4 Shares

See what control+p has put you in. Think before you react no matter what. 2 Likes



What's her sentence like

Didn't know she's been sentenced

Anger na madness SentencedWhat's her sentence likeDidn't know she's been sentencedAnger na madness 1 Like

With those eyes I see the devil in her face to face

Prison sentence is to small for such grevious offense after terminating her husband destiny, she needs to be killed, because that will serve as a warning to all anger filled and non submissive women we have, smh, the root of all this poo in Africa is the wave of the feminist ideology raving Africa, men and women can never be equals, the earlier women get this into their skulls, the better 16 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

If she is yet to be convicted by a competent court of law, please stop the "husband killer" rubbish u people always tag her with 2 Likes

Ee

Awwwwwwwww

Chai

She's so wicked and heartless, I don't pity her.

free toto for wardens





i salute una 2 Likes

Evil woman

tuzeriouz:

try the suspect according to sharia law

Sharia does not apply in the FCT where the crime was comitted.



If she comitted the crime in Kano or Zamfara....now we are talking Sharia does not apply in the FCT where the crime was comitted.If she comitted the crime in Kano or Zamfara....now we are talking 7 Likes 1 Share

She got played by her ANGER 1 Like

The real victim here is the innocent baby.



I have little pity for the man who cannot keep his yeye pŕick one place and the woman who could not control her temper. 8 Likes

I wonder how people spend 10, 15 + years in prison.... Omo abeg I nor wan go prison rara....



My own no pass sitdown for counter, chop small slaps and pay 10k.... 1 Like