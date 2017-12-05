₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by oikirodah(m): 5:03am
rday, we reported that alleged husband killer , Maryam Sanda, was reportedly handed a prison sentence after she was docked alongside her mother and brother for allegedly murdering ex-PDP chairman’s son, Mohammed Bello.
https://www.ireporteronline.com/husband-killer-close-photo-abuja-socialite-maryam-sanda-way-prison/
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by rOsy247(f): 5:06am
A pity.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 5:13am
Control your anger, you will not Hear.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:16am
ANGER CAN LEAD YOU TO DOOM.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by princeade86(m): 5:23am
very sad story. Pls let always control our anger.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by Fxmanager(m): 5:34am
Okay.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by potent5(m): 5:36am
Well, errm.. you see um I can tell you that emmm just never mind I'll tell you more about it later.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by Samusu(m): 5:57am
Mary(Maryam) Stick(Sanda)
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by tuzeriouz: 6:19am
try the suspect according to sharia law
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by chinjo(m): 6:23am
If it is consumption of Alcohol now HISBAH will be forming Commando. Why can't they try this woman according to Sharia law. Or has the law been repealed?
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 6:56am
See what control+p has put you in. Think before you react no matter what.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 7:03am
Sentenced
What's her sentence like
Didn't know she's been sentenced
Anger na madness
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by columbus007(m): 7:20am
With those eyes I see the devil in her face to face
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by bokunrawo(m): 8:17am
Prison sentence is to small for such grevious offense after terminating her husband destiny, she needs to be killed, because that will serve as a warning to all anger filled and non submissive women we have, smh, the root of all this poo in Africa is the wave of the feminist ideology raving Africa, men and women can never be equals, the earlier women get this into their skulls, the better
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by obojememe: 8:17am
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by omocalabar(m): 8:18am
If she is yet to be convicted by a competent court of law, please stop the "husband killer" rubbish u people always tag her with
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by elitejosef: 8:18am
Ee
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by kambili999(f): 8:18am
Awwwwwwwww
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 8:18am
Chai
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by Alwaysking: 8:18am
She's so wicked and heartless, I don't pity her.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by chibike69: 8:18am
free toto for wardens
i salute una
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by Bari22(m): 8:19am
Evil woman
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by yesloaded: 8:19am
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:20am
tuzeriouz:
Sharia does not apply in the FCT where the crime was comitted.
If she comitted the crime in Kano or Zamfara....now we are talking
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by StTrump: 8:20am
She got played by her ANGER
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by YelloweWest: 8:20am
The real victim here is the innocent baby.
I have little pity for the man who cannot keep his yeye pŕick one place and the woman who could not control her temper.
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by twentyk(m): 8:20am
I wonder how people spend 10, 15 + years in prison.... Omo abeg I nor wan go prison rara....
My own no pass sitdown for counter, chop small slaps and pay 10k....
|Re: Maryam Sanda On Her Way To Prison (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:21am
She hasn't seen anything yet
