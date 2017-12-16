₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by aminulive: 8:19am
Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has stated that president Buhari has good intentions for Nigeria. He called on all Nigerians across religious, ethnic and political divides to support the president for Greater Success.
Speaking to Journalists at the Funeral Chief James Babatunde, fellow of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Kalu said;
"We are heading to the Promised Land. Buhari is leading us to the Promised Land, but people don’t understand. There are two types of components that make democratic process – the hardware and the software. The hardware is what you see, such as road construction and reconstruction. The software is obedience to rule of law, accessibility to people’s mind, obedience to court order, making sure that court of competent jurisdiction’s orders are respected, and making sure that everything done in the law is totally agreeable.
Our problem in Nigeria is very simple. People are not obeying traffic lights. Big people don’t want to obey simple rule; ‘do not cross this line’, this is the problem the country has. This is what Buhari is saying, that, ‘no, you cannot do without due process.’
Buhari is trying to say to Nigerian people that, ‘yes I might be slow, but we have to go through a process which is internationally acceptable’. So, we are on course. Things have been very difficult, I agree. But my grandmother used to tell me that when a tailor gets a brand new cloth, he has to first cut it into pieces, then make it into a very fine dress. That is where we are today. Everybody must be crying, we’ll get it (the nation) back on course."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/16/buhari-leading-nigeria-promised-land-orji-uzor-kalu/
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by sleepyeyez(m): 8:21am
dude is looking for a way of wriggling out his corruption court case
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by jdluv(f): 8:23am
watch out! People are comin for you......Over to the person below
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by bugidon(m): 8:23am
This man will be very disappointed by 2019
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by aolawale025: 8:25am
Promise land ke? More like doom land
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by Garshyzee(m): 8:27am
One question..
Is this man blind?
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by nototribalist: 8:33am
This man have no shame, he's just forcing himself on Buhari so that EFCC will forgive him. Thieves
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by emmie14: 8:35am
Orji is a disgrace to Nigerian politicians and whatever he represents. Are you actually blind?
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by Skillfull1: 8:35am
Thumps up for that statement...but sure this man have a hidden agenda.
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by Toosure70: 8:38am
only flattino with senses
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by DonVikings: 8:39am
Orji Kalu, they are coming for you.
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by hungryboy(m): 8:40am
promised land of hunger abi?
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:42am
This is the kind of person that should be cooling off in EFCC cage
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by giftq: 8:44am
aminulive:The promised land of Libyan slavery and genocide
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:44am
DonVikings:
Lies and propaganda can't take you anywhere
That man wants to please Buhari because of corrupt cases against him...
It will soon be swept under the carpet
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by DonVikings: 8:45am
ZombiePUNISHER:Spotted.
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by DonVikings: 8:46am
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by ruggedised: 2:40pm
Just like you lead abia state to promised land. foolish old criminal
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by Guyman02: 2:40pm
He is hoping that with this statement, EFCC will stay away from requesting that funds looted from Abia State is returned
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by sotall(m): 2:41pm
OK
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by DRJECKYLL(m): 2:41pm
Buhari must think this man is a political prostitute that will not get tired.
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by Edu3Again: 2:41pm
This man and his elaborate rubbish
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by dayleke(m): 2:41pm
Can you please define "Promised Land"?
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by Lomprico2: 2:42pm
I think he meant golgotha
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by dotcomnamename: 2:43pm
ok
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by robosky02(m): 2:43pm
promise what
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by dakeskese(m): 2:43pm
... "Promised land" here is subjective.
We all define it as we want.
To me, Bubu's promised land is :
A land of suffering and poverty
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:43pm
Some BMC = Buharry Media Cows has even arrived to do what they do best .... shiiit on every thread and piss off everyone as usual.
Like the dulllard like his Media Maluu Cattles .... predictably senseless
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by victoronyekwelu(m): 2:44pm
Promise land abi But I having been thinking throughout the Muslim celebrations no fuel scarcity now Xmas is around the corner no fuel I think it's only the Muslims that will go to that promise land oh
|Re: Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu by Kizyte(m): 2:44pm
Osogbo weed working in Kalu!
