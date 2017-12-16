Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Is Leading Nigeria To The Promised Land - Orji Uzor Kalu (4975 Views)

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has stated that president Buhari has good intentions for Nigeria. He called on all Nigerians across religious, ethnic and political divides to support the president for Greater Success.



Speaking to Journalists at the Funeral Chief James Babatunde, fellow of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Kalu said;



"We are heading to the Promised Land. Buhari is leading us to the Promised Land, but people don’t understand. There are two types of components that make democratic process – the hardware and the software. The hardware is what you see, such as road construction and reconstruction. The software is obedience to rule of law, accessibility to people’s mind, obedience to court order, making sure that court of competent jurisdiction’s orders are respected, and making sure that everything done in the law is totally agreeable.



Our problem in Nigeria is very simple. People are not obeying traffic lights. Big people don’t want to obey simple rule; ‘do not cross this line’, this is the problem the country has. This is what Buhari is saying, that, ‘no, you cannot do without due process.’



Buhari is trying to say to Nigerian people that, ‘yes I might be slow, but we have to go through a process which is internationally acceptable’. So, we are on course. Things have been very difficult, I agree. But my grandmother used to tell me that when a tailor gets a brand new cloth, he has to first cut it into pieces, then make it into a very fine dress. That is where we are today. Everybody must be crying, we’ll get it (the nation) back on course."



https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/16/buhari-leading-nigeria-promised-land-orji-uzor-kalu/

dude is looking for a way of wriggling out his corruption court case 48 Likes 2 Shares

watch out! People are comin for you......Over to the person below 2 Likes

This man will be very disappointed by 2019 33 Likes 1 Share

Promise land ke? More like doom land 4 Likes

One question..



Is this man blind? 23 Likes

This man have no shame, he's just forcing himself on Buhari so that EFCC will forgive him. Thieves 32 Likes 3 Shares

Orji is a disgrace to Nigerian politicians and whatever he represents. Are you actually blind? 22 Likes

Thumps up for that statement...but sure this man have a hidden agenda.

All Baking Hand Guide (Download...check my profile

only flattino with senses 2 Likes

Orji Kalu, they are coming for you. 6 Likes 1 Share

promised land of hunger abi? 8 Likes 1 Share

This is the kind of person that should be cooling off in EFCC cage 5 Likes

The promised land of Libyan slavery and genocide The promised land of Libyan slavery and genocide

DonVikings:

Orji Kalu, they are coming for you.

Lies and propaganda can't take you anywhere

That man wants to please Buhari because of corrupt cases against him...

It will soon be swept under the carpet Lies and propaganda can't take you anywhereThat man wants to please Buhari because of corrupt cases against him...It will soon be swept under the carpet 13 Likes

ZombiePUNISHER:





Lies and propaganda can't take you anywhere

That man wants to please Buhari because of corrupt cases against him...

It will soon be swept under the carpet Spotted. Spotted. 3 Likes

giftq:



2 Likes

Just like you lead abia state to promised land. foolish old criminal 3 Likes

He is hoping that with this statement, EFCC will stay away from requesting that funds looted from Abia State is returned 2 Likes

OK

Buhari must think this man is a political prostitute that will not get tired. 1 Like

This man and his elaborate rubbish 1 Like

Can you please define "Promised Land"? 1 Like

I think he meant golgotha 1 Like

ok

promise what

... "Promised land" here is subjective.



We all define it as we want.

To me, Bubu's promised land is :















A land of suffering and poverty 1 Like





Some BMC = Buharry Media Cows has even arrived to do what they do best .... shiiit on every thread and piss off everyone as usual.



Like the dulllard like his Media Maluu Cattles .... predictably senseless Some BMC = Buharry Media Cows has even arrived to do what they do best .... shiiit on every thread and piss off everyone as usual.Like the dulllard like his Media Maluu Cattles .... predictably senseless 8 Likes 1 Share

But I having been thinking throughout the Muslim celebrations no fuel scarcity now Xmas is around the corner no fuel I think it's only the Muslims that will go to that promise land oh Promise land abiBut I having been thinking throughout the Muslim celebrations no fuel scarcity now Xmas is around the corner no fuel I think it's only the Muslims that will go to that promise land oh 2 Likes 1 Share