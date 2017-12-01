₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,957 members, 3,973,484 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 11:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) (17543 Views)
Traditional Wedding Of The Young Abia Couple (Photos) / Bride Passes Through Shoprite On Her Wedding Day To Shame Her Rival (Pictured) / Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by bumi10: 5:56pm
Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event In Delta - Refuse To Give Reasons
A prospective bride, Blessing Esakpe shocked everyone as she decided to call off her traditional wedding to her prospective hubby, Comrade Monday Ezuzu, just a day to tying the knots in Ozoro area of Delta State.
A Facebook user @ Prince Emeleze Mark who shared the shocking information said the lady was asked more than seven times if that’s her decision, and she reaffirmed it.
He wrote;
“Today i received worst shock of my life. A friend invited me for his traditional marriage at ozoro Delta state and when the d bride was called out n asked if she will marry d man her reply surprised us all. SHE SAID NO she won’t marry him. They asked her 7 tyms n she kept to her word NOoooooo. So what’s the advice to the man bcoz tomorrow is the wedding n evri arrangement has been made concerning the wedding.”
Pics and Facebook post.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/bride-calls-off-traditional-wedding.html
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 5:59pm
Phew! She just dodged a bullet!
7 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Headlesschicken(m): 5:59pm
Sh!t happens....
1 Like
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Tallesty1(m): 6:00pm
Maybe she caught her husband doing something that she cannot forgive or maybe that ex who fvcks her right is back
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Pheals(f): 6:03pm
that's how nice guys get away
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 6:04pm
Which one should we believe, a day to the wedding or at the wedding reception? Ur headline says a day to wedding, ur story says called out and was asked 7 times but she said no.
Is this confusion or what?
19 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:12pm
She owes the guy and his family an explanation.
She and the guy should be called together and asked what is going on. Planning a wedding these days is very expensive, if you won't think of the time wasted, then consider the money spent.
24 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Russianruble: 9:36pm
Someone else is burying his shaft in her sugar walls. He might also be licking her meaty kpekus before pouring akamu inside her pot
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Rayfield: 9:36pm
Nigerian bloggers are the worst I've seen in the 7 Continents of the world I have visited.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 9:37pm
hope the groom did the needful.....collect every dime he has spent on her including money for screwing her kitten
one of her money bags probably just return from Libya hence the slay queen decided to shift goal post
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by AlvanT(m): 9:37pm
So why dafuq didn't she let the groom know on time? Well if it were in the hood it'was gon rain blood, you feel?
11 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 9:37pm
.
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Hushpuppi: 9:38pm
Village people... Some people will disagree...
We give you the best service ever.
Contact us for your project materials, research topics,essay etc...
Check my signature for more details
1 Like
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by kajsa08(f): 9:38pm
Spiritual husband tins
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 9:39pm
Maybe she caught her husband bleeping another man.
2 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by ibietela2(m): 9:39pm
this has been posted before na
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by btcent: 9:40pm
MrsNwaAmaikpe:Where is your husband
4 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Oyebee91(m): 9:42pm
Ok
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 9:42pm
LadyGoddiva:
Was she asleep when he proposed, when they were making wedding arrangement and taking Pre-wedding photos? One can never understand Women.
Isoko women are worst than the Devil. Non of my Sons will get married to an Isoko girl.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 9:42pm
Lol
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Angy55(f): 9:43pm
Maybe she is still in love with Christopher, I won't mention his surname because of some reasons. Seriously when I saw the wedding IV I was shocked it was not finally Christopher after the fights and every thing.
Let me stop here and keep the other info to myself before they will come for my head.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 9:44pm
Shocking. Even though the woman did not state her reason, we can assume that it might have something to do with her last minute discovery....
Maybe, just maybe, she discovered that there is no network in Oga's boxers. Believe it or not, this 'no network' or partial network problem is becoming more common among many men, and it is sad because there are highly effective natural solutions to it. One of such solutions is the incredibly powerful combination of garlic and vitamin c, which is even more effective than Viagra and other drugs, without side effects.....
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by bedspread: 9:44pm
I THOUGHT THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN NOLLYWOOD MOVIES
1 Like
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by LiciousM: 9:44pm
Pierohandsome:She called it off during the traditional marriage
1 Like
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Zico5(m): 9:44pm
Thunder fire that girl wherever she may be.
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Magginat: 9:44pm
She has her reasons for saying no" she is the one wearing the shoes".
2 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 9:44pm
Angy55:
Stop where? Come and complete your Amebo jorrr
4 Likes
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by muller101(m): 9:44pm
Prettythicksmee:Or another man just gave her everlasting fvcking
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 9:44pm
I suggest he shares the party rice to the needy.That way he takes he's focus from his misfortune.
On the flip side ,he's lucky it crashed before he sealed the deal.
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by africanusvu: 9:44pm
This just one of many of such vases not published. When it starts with silly Pre wedding stunts and shows.It usually becomes a joke and ends like this.nest thing.they became social media celebrity
|Re: Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) by Hector09(m): 9:44pm
The gods are wise, nigeria is a land of signs nd wonders were d impossibilties becums possible
Super Eagles Player You Would Like A Date With On Valentine's Day? / Difference Between A Lover And A Boyfriend? / She Fainted Twice This Morning Since I Told Her No Pregnancy No Marriage!
Viewing this topic: DABMarkNig2019, nipora519(f), SleekHoyeen(f), benosa11(m), chibuthanks, loverofgoodtins, Marotzke(m), preciousman(m), amaham(m), Aledammy(m), sanbol, RHEWBENYT(m), jonathan111, mgbemenano, Maawitemi, opih, Smile222, farydah, Bablarry(m), chijike(m), williamdeluxe(m), PrinzeMike(m), solasoulmusic(f), DrWhizy(m), vhickky(f), Dee00, ifewise(m), owelle22(m), BLACKBOY19, emmachukwu99(m), Lakuje4power(m), Samdebest, Unclebrutus, Mystheriouss(m), Yusfunoble(m), evesdon4u, KizzyyRae(f), Johnsmartinyang(m), Harryeme(m), Koolking(m), Leonbonapart(m), rawpadgin(m), Ayoswit(f) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19