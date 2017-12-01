Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Delta Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event (Photos) (17543 Views)

Traditional Wedding Of The Young Abia Couple (Photos) / Bride Passes Through Shoprite On Her Wedding Day To Shame Her Rival (Pictured) / Man Cancels Wedding In Anambra, A Day To D-Day After He Caught Fiancée Cheating (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bride Calls Off Traditional Wedding Just A Day To The Event In Delta - Refuse To Give Reasons



A prospective bride, Blessing Esakpe shocked everyone as she decided to call off her traditional wedding to her prospective hubby, Comrade Monday Ezuzu, just a day to tying the knots in Ozoro area of Delta State.



A Facebook user @ Prince Emeleze Mark who shared the shocking information said the lady was asked more than seven times if that’s her decision, and she reaffirmed it.



He wrote;



“Today i received worst shock of my life. A friend invited me for his traditional marriage at ozoro Delta state and when the d bride was called out n asked if she will marry d man her reply surprised us all. SHE SAID NO she won’t marry him. They asked her 7 tyms n she kept to her word NOoooooo. So what’s the advice to the man bcoz tomorrow is the wedding n evri arrangement has been made concerning the wedding.”



Pics and Facebook post.



more @ A prospective bride, Blessing Esakpe shocked everyone as she decided to call off her traditional wedding to her prospective hubby, Comrade Monday Ezuzu, just a day to tying the knots in Ozoro area of Delta State.A Facebook user @ Prince Emeleze Mark who shared the shocking information said the lady was asked more than seven times if that’s her decision, and she reaffirmed it.He wrote;“Today i received worst shock of my life. A friend invited me for his traditional marriage at ozoro Delta state and when the d bride was called out n asked if she will marry d man her reply surprised us all. SHE SAID NO she won’t marry him. They asked her 7 tyms n she kept to her word NOoooooo. So what’s the advice to the man bcoz tomorrow is the wedding n evri arrangement has been made concerning the wedding.”Pics and Facebook post.more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/bride-calls-off-traditional-wedding.html

Phew! She just dodged a bullet! 7 Likes

Sh!t happens.... 1 Like

Maybe she caught her husband doing something that she cannot forgive or maybe that ex who fvcks her right is back 28 Likes 1 Share

that's how nice guys get away 3 Likes

Which one should we believe, a day to the wedding or at the wedding reception? Ur headline says a day to wedding, ur story says called out and was asked 7 times but she said no.



Is this confusion or what? 19 Likes

She owes the guy and his family an explanation.



She and the guy should be called together and asked what is going on. Planning a wedding these days is very expensive, if you won't think of the time wasted, then consider the money spent. 24 Likes

Someone else is burying his shaft in her sugar walls. He might also be licking her meaty kpekus before pouring akamu inside her pot 3 Likes

Nigerian bloggers are the worst I've seen in the 7 Continents of the world I have visited. 13 Likes 1 Share

hope the groom did the needful.....collect every dime he has spent on her including money for screwing her kitten







one of her money bags probably just return from Libya hence the slay queen decided to shift goal post 3 Likes

So why dafuq didn't she let the groom know on time? Well if it were in the hood it'was gon rain blood, you feel? 11 Likes

.

Village people... Some people will disagree...





We give you the best service ever.

Contact us for your project materials, research topics,essay etc...

Check my signature for more details 1 Like

Spiritual husband tins

Maybe she caught her husband bleeping another man. 2 Likes

this has been posted before na

MrsNwaAmaikpe:

ok Where is your husband Where is your husband 4 Likes

Ok

LadyGoddiva:

Phew! She just dodged a bullet!

Was she asleep when he proposed, when they were making wedding arrangement and taking Pre-wedding photos? One can never understand Women.



Isoko women are worst than the Devil. Non of my Sons will get married to an Isoko girl. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Maybe she is still in love with Christopher, I won't mention his surname because of some reasons. Seriously when I saw the wedding IV I was shocked it was not finally Christopher after the fights and every thing.



Let me stop here and keep the other info to myself before they will come for my head. 5 Likes 1 Share





Maybe, just maybe, she discovered that there is no network in Oga's boxers. Believe it or not, this 'no network' or partial network problem is becoming more common among many men, and it is sad because there are highly effective natural solutions to it. One of such solutions is the incredibly powerful combination of garlic and vitamin c, which is even more effective than Viagra and other drugs, without side effects.....



http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/ Shocking. Even though the woman did not state her reason, we can assume that it might have something to do with her last minute discovery....Maybe, just maybe, she discovered that there is no network in Oga's boxers. Believe it or not, this 'no network' or partial network problem is becoming more common among many men, and it is sad because there are highly effective natural solutions to it. One of such solutions is the incredibly powerful combination of garlic and vitamin c, which is even more effective than Viagra and other drugs, without side effects.....

I THOUGHT THIS ONLY HAPPENS IN NOLLYWOOD MOVIES 1 Like

Pierohandsome:

Which one should we believe, a day to the wedding or at the wedding reception? Ur headline says a day to wedding, ur story says called out and was asked 7 times but she said no.



Is this confusion or what? She called it off during the traditional marriage She called it off during the traditional marriage 1 Like

Thunder fire that girl wherever she may be.

She has her reasons for saying no" she is the one wearing the shoes". 2 Likes

Angy55:

Maybe she is still in love with Christopher, I won't mention his surname because of some reasons. Seriously when I saw the wedding IV I was shocked it was not finally Christopher after the fights and every thing.



Let me stop here and keep the other info to myself before they will come for my head.

Stop where? Come and complete your Amebo jorrr Stop where? Come and complete your Amebo jorrr 4 Likes

Prettythicksmee:

Maybe she caught her husband bleeping another man. Or another man just gave her everlasting fvcking Or another man just gave her everlasting fvcking





On the flip side ,he's lucky it crashed before he sealed the deal. I suggest he shares the party rice to the needy.That way he takes he's focus from his misfortune.On the flip side ,he's lucky it crashed before he sealed the deal.

This just one of many of such vases not published. When it starts with silly Pre wedding stunts and shows.It usually becomes a joke and ends like this.nest thing.they became social media celebrity