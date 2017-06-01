Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) (4826 Views)

This boy was beaten cause he went out to play football. I was on my way out and I heard people quarrelling in our street. I didn't bother to know what was going on till I met the little boy in the bus crying.

According to the boy, his guardian's boyfriend flogged him like this. A neighbor took him to police station. 1 Share

Gosh

This is more than flogging 1 Like

That beast of a guardian should be fed to the vultures.

Anyway, that beast of a guardian should be fed to the vultures.

I dey vex thanks dear

Gosh

The girlfriend is quarrelling with neighbors. Some people are very wicked

Flog the murafuking flogger.



That's my judgment.

Gosh

this is branding

Mehn,alot of the people around us have finally lost humanity,what could be the cause?or is it an act of frustration

He went to play football

when has football becomes a crime?

Some men sha..

this can only happen in the zoo. I'm sure the man must be a useless afonja 1 Like

some people are just wicked. And the girlfriend is quarreling with neighbors. I believe he is in police custody now.

some people are just wicked. And the girlfriend is quarreling with neighbors. I believe he is in police custody now. This is so disturbing.



This is so disturbing.

They need to lock the man up for a minimum of 3 months. What a beast!

This is so disturbing.



I went to their house now, they've arrested the idiot that flogged the boy. He didn't just flog the boy, he tied the boy before flogging him with koboko and cane. Guess what the man is a Pastor





The useless thing that did this should be treated as a terrorist.





When ministry no move, them go dey use any given opportunity to lash out their frustrations....



Most broke pastors (both men and women) especially those living in "face me I slap you houses " are often ill mannered and bad temper.



All this pastors, the time wey them supposed take go hustle, them go use am dey do their "so called" preaching, just because it's easy way to own an enterprise a.k.a church.When ministry no move, them go dey use any given opportunity to lash out their frustrations....Most broke pastors (both men and women) especially those living in "face me I slap you houses " are often ill mannered and bad temper.

Aye akamara o

Who be this?

were.. Tribalism kee you for dia.

Blacks n wickedness! Tueh

Oh dear! Whew! It is well o...what kinda tout is the guardian following ntori Olorun! 1 Like 1 Share

tithe and offering pastor... Not gospel pastor

I Could remember while growing up I use to to have a step father that treated me this same way.. I tell you of a truth his end wasn't good on his dying bed I felt soo much pity for him...

Moral Lesson be careful how you treat people most especially little kids. 2 Likes

It is only here because everyone is trying to be a human right activist. My mom did worse to me and i didn't die. I got tied to the fan and was flogged till my back was bleeding for making the Headmaster invite her to school for writing a love letter when i was just 8, had nobody to advocate poo for me then. I'm alive and well. Abeg it's nothing compared to hell i lived through growing up 1 Like