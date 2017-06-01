₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 6:49pm
This boy was beaten cause he went out to play football. I was on my way out and I heard people quarrelling in our street. I didn't bother to know what was going on till I met the little boy in the bus crying.
According to the boy, his guardian's boyfriend flogged him like this. A neighbor took him to police station.
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:56pm
Gosh
This is more than flogging
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by python1: 6:59pm
That beast of a guardian should be fed to the vultures.
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:03pm
python1:I dey vex thanks dear
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by python1: 7:05pm
Oyindidi:
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:08pm
MhizzAJ:The girlfriend is quarrelling with neighbors. Some people are very wicked
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by SOFTENGR: 7:22pm
Flog the murafuking flogger.
That's my judgment.
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by falcon01: 7:47pm
MhizzAJ:this is branding
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by columbus007(m): 7:55pm
Mehn,alot of the people around us have finally lost humanity,what could be the cause?or is it an act of frustration
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:59pm
columbus007:He went to play football
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by columbus007(m): 8:01pm
Oyindidi:when has football becomes a crime?
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by dingbang(m): 8:04pm
Some men sha..
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Karlovich: 8:04pm
this can only happen in the zoo. I'm sure the man must be a useless afonja
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 8:04pm
columbus007:some people are just wicked. And the girlfriend is quarreling with neighbors. I believe he is in police custody now.
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Ishilove: 8:54pm
Oyindidi:This is so disturbing.
They need to lock the man up for a minimum of 3 months. What a beast!
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 8:57pm
Ishilove:I went to their house now, they've arrested the idiot that flogged the boy. He didn't just flog the boy, he tied the boy before flogging him with koboko and cane. Guess what the man is a Pastor
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by tstx(m): 8:58pm
.. Spare the rod and spoil a child. The man is just following the bible... I'm sure Christians are happy with this development.
I'm sure Christians are really really happy...
I'm sure Christians are really really happy...
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by obembet(m): 8:58pm
Nigerian mentality....
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:59pm
∆ What sort of fuckery is this? ∆
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:59pm
there is nothing wrong in flogging the boy . He simply disobeyed simple instructions and got punished
They should use aboniki or chineese rub to massage it for him......
Spare the rod and spoil the child
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:59pm
Is he a WHISTLE BLOWER...?
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:59pm
The useless thing that did this should be treated as a terrorist.
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Fkforyou(m): 9:00pm
All this pastors, the time wey them supposed take go hustle, them go use am dey do their "so called" preaching, just because it's easy way to own an enterprise a.k.a church.
When ministry no move, them go dey use any given opportunity to lash out their frustrations....
Most broke pastors (both men and women) especially those living in "face me I slap you houses " are often ill mannered and bad temper.
#Fact
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Ishilove: 9:00pm
Oyindidi:Aye akamara o
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 9:00pm
EVILFOREST:Who be this?
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by Luxuryconsult: 9:00pm
Karlovich:were.. Tribalism kee you for dia.
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:00pm
Blacks n wickedness! Tueh
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by sisisioge: 9:01pm
Oh dear! Whew! It is well o...what kinda tout is the guardian following ntori Olorun!
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:01pm
Oyindidi:tithe and offering pastor... Not gospel pastor
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by junkiesneverdie: 9:02pm
I Could remember while growing up I use to to have a step father that treated me this same way.. I tell you of a truth his end wasn't good on his dying bed I felt soo much pity for him...
Moral Lesson be careful how you treat people most especially little kids.
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by drey69(m): 9:03pm
It is only here because everyone is trying to be a human right activist. My mom did worse to me and i didn't die. I got tied to the fan and was flogged till my back was bleeding for making the Headmaster invite her to school for writing a love letter when i was just 8, had nobody to advocate poo for me then. I'm alive and well. Abeg it's nothing compared to hell i lived through growing up
|Re: This Boy Was Maltreated By His Guardian's Boyfriend (Graphic Photos) by TEYA: 9:03pm
Oyindidi:
Ah ahn!!! Even if the boy used his tithe to play betnaija it is not an excuse to beat him like that!
