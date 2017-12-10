Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 (6392 Views)

GOVERNMENT OF IMO STATE



PRESS RELEASE



SUBJECT: OPPOSITION IN IMO ONLY EXISTS IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA.



-NO IMO MAN OR WOMAN CAN COME OUT TO PROTEST AGAINST ROCHAS OKOROCHA OR HIS GOVERNMENT



-As Imo People Mark President Buhari’s 75thBirthday in Owerri



We want to take the floor once again to inform the general public that Governor Rochas Okorocha or his Rescue Mission Administration does not have any opposition in the state. The few elite whose simple and compound interest is 2019 governorship in the State do not constitute any opposition in the proper sense of the word and so, they only operate in the social media.



We want also to state clearly that no reasonable Imo man or woman can come out in protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha or his Administration because he has done for them what they never knew could be done by a government in the state.



Why all these? Those who follow postings on the social media must have read what a faceless or non-existent group that called itself “Imo Peoples Action for Democracy” (IPAD) with no fixed address or any existing human being behind it, had published threatening to“occupy Imo” from Monday December 18, 2017 to Sunday December 24, 2017 in protest for reasons best known to them.



When we saw that gimmick, we didn’t react to it because we knew it was one of such rooster and bull stories. Afterall, one time speaker of the State House of Assembly had issued a similar threat last year and on the day he said he was going to have a rally against the government, he was not even in Owerri but in Abuja enjoying himself. At the end of the day, nothing happened.



Today, Monday, December 18, 2017 nothing happened with regard to the empty threat to“Occupy Imo”. Rather, supporters of the administration gathered in their thousands at the Heroes Square to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s 75thbirthday.



And on what ground would any Imo man or woman storm the street against the government its achievements have superceded the achievements of all the administrations before it put together.



The truth of the matter is that the more than one thousand verifiable projects executed by Okorocha’s administration have become so intimidating that the few elite parading themselves as the opposition, most of the times, become hopeless, hapless and helpless. Our achievements are our own “bazooka rifle”. They can’t help it.



We would only extend our heartfelt gratitude to the good people of the state for their appreciation, understanding and unbridled cooperation. Our achievements will continue to speak and act for us to the glory of God.



Cutting the cake to mark President Buhari’s birthday, Engr. Kingsley Uju, Chief of Staff, Operations, said “Today, we are seeing genuine love in action. Today, the youths, women and general people of Imo State in their large numbers are celebrating a man who has done so well in protecting the unity of Nigeria and restoring the once lost integrity of Nigeria.”



He continued “Today, we are celebrating a unique man who has transformed the fortunes of this great nation within a short-time, a detribalized Nigerian, who enjoys the respect of the international community”.



Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

Rochas For President!

NgeneUkwenu:

Rochas For President!

I concur. The lies of the pained Ipob and their sponsors can only exist on paper, blogs and radio but never on ground. 2019 will once again silence them as Buhari's 99% vote and turn out in Imo State is guaranteed while they gnash their teeth.

NgeneUkwenu:

Rochas For President!

Theres how to know a man is popular and it is not by hiring rented crowds and taking pictures



Go out to the public like Nnamdi Kanu does, and if people freely come to cheer you, then you know you are popular

Abagworo:





I concur. The lies of the pained Ipob and their sponsors can only exist on paper, blogs and radio but never on ground. 2019 will once again silence them as Buhari's 99% vote and turn out in Imo State is guaranteed while they gnash their teeth.

Rented bmc crowd that only exists on social media. We all know it's the 1k being promised them that brought them out in the first place.

FreddyKruger:



Rented bmc crowd that only exists on social media. We all know it's the 1k being promised them that brought them out in the first place.

Chino can you bet on 2019 election outcome?

Abagworo:





Chino can you bet on 2019 election outcome?



Ezi ofia..anyone that hits you with bitter truth is always chino. Why are you cursed?

Abagworo:





Chino can you bet on 2019 election outcome?

The dullard will be sent back to the primitive cave he escaped from albeit pending when he will be arrested to pay for all crimes he commited against the nigerian people.

BeijinDossier:







Don't mind the zombie. Such curse is generational. He may never be saved.

Abagworo:

Where is the crowd?

when I see people insult Rochas or tag him as bad Governor, I do shake my head,Am from IMO state Aboh Mbaise, but based in Ph,during my childhood I had a friend the guy is too brilliant but no money for school fees today he is a village farmer,last two weeks ago I traveled and I meet the guy we were discussing the guy today me that Rochas is the best investor, I asked him what do you mean he said had it been Rochas was the Governor during our time do you think you will see me in such condition,he said anybody that's insulting Rochas is mad.we later went to my secondary school then so I asked the principal how many students they have he said 1257 In one school.just look at a state like Rivers state can't even give free education for common primary school, secondary schools here are paying 3500 while primary 2000.its very bad. 5 Likes 2 Shares

amaco13:

So,how much were you paid for this??

Imo youths or APC youths in Imo state.

What kind of fallacy of hasty generalization is this.









The day you learn how to differentiate between sugar cane and bamboo, thats the day you become correct man .

amaco13:

Is this how you write normally?

NgeneUkwenu:

Rochas For President!

Shame o dey catch Una



Shame o dey catch Una

Make old people continue dey rule Una. Yet Una call Una self youths

NgeneUkwenu:

Rochas For President!



Until your chest turn Red

Abagworo:





the man has crippled the economy. are you a zombie?





But then again nothing lasts forever and power is transient Rochas the political dictator!

Why won't they, when all they now do in Imo is sculpting and praise singing.

This is nt imo state o o oh! but statue state

When d south south is divided now n alway

U r now talking dat baba buhari will not win second term



because no strong opposition party ooo

Dat na fat lie ooo







Sai baba

Troublemaker007:







Until your chest turn Red





Trouble maker please you've not reply me on your mail ooo

MrHistorian:



I can not be paid to say the truth.you people just hate the man for nothing sake, look at the kinds of roads I saw in Owerri 8lanes new roads everywhere.

i pity Nigerian youths. Some Nigerian youths are why this country will remain cesspit. what have the youths benefitted from this government and the president. i mean just look at them in the pic, a replica of the sad state of the nation and yet they celebrate buhari. 2 Likes

Rocha at it again

Troublemaker007:







Until your chest turn Red

slap am well well well

OboOlora:



But did you understand what I was making reference to?