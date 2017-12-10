₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Abagworo(m): 7:43pm On Dec 18
GOVERNMENT OF IMO STATE
PRESS RELEASE
SUBJECT: OPPOSITION IN IMO ONLY EXISTS IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA.
-NO IMO MAN OR WOMAN CAN COME OUT TO PROTEST AGAINST ROCHAS OKOROCHA OR HIS GOVERNMENT
-As Imo People Mark President Buhari’s 75thBirthday in Owerri
We want to take the floor once again to inform the general public that Governor Rochas Okorocha or his Rescue Mission Administration does not have any opposition in the state. The few elite whose simple and compound interest is 2019 governorship in the State do not constitute any opposition in the proper sense of the word and so, they only operate in the social media.
We want also to state clearly that no reasonable Imo man or woman can come out in protest against Governor Rochas Okorocha or his Administration because he has done for them what they never knew could be done by a government in the state.
Why all these? Those who follow postings on the social media must have read what a faceless or non-existent group that called itself “Imo Peoples Action for Democracy” (IPAD) with no fixed address or any existing human being behind it, had published threatening to“occupy Imo” from Monday December 18, 2017 to Sunday December 24, 2017 in protest for reasons best known to them.
When we saw that gimmick, we didn’t react to it because we knew it was one of such rooster and bull stories. Afterall, one time speaker of the State House of Assembly had issued a similar threat last year and on the day he said he was going to have a rally against the government, he was not even in Owerri but in Abuja enjoying himself. At the end of the day, nothing happened.
Today, Monday, December 18, 2017 nothing happened with regard to the empty threat to“Occupy Imo”. Rather, supporters of the administration gathered in their thousands at the Heroes Square to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s 75thbirthday.
And on what ground would any Imo man or woman storm the street against the government its achievements have superceded the achievements of all the administrations before it put together.
The truth of the matter is that the more than one thousand verifiable projects executed by Okorocha’s administration have become so intimidating that the few elite parading themselves as the opposition, most of the times, become hopeless, hapless and helpless. Our achievements are our own “bazooka rifle”. They can’t help it.
We would only extend our heartfelt gratitude to the good people of the state for their appreciation, understanding and unbridled cooperation. Our achievements will continue to speak and act for us to the glory of God.
Cutting the cake to mark President Buhari’s birthday, Engr. Kingsley Uju, Chief of Staff, Operations, said “Today, we are seeing genuine love in action. Today, the youths, women and general people of Imo State in their large numbers are celebrating a man who has done so well in protecting the unity of Nigeria and restoring the once lost integrity of Nigeria.”
He continued “Today, we are celebrating a unique man who has transformed the fortunes of this great nation within a short-time, a detribalized Nigerian, who enjoys the respect of the international community”.
Sam Onwuemeodo
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:45pm On Dec 18
Rochas For President!
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Abagworo(m): 7:49pm On Dec 18
NgeneUkwenu:
I concur. The lies of the pained Ipob and their sponsors can only exist on paper, blogs and radio but never on ground. 2019 will once again silence them as Buhari's 99% vote and turn out in Imo State is guaranteed while they gnash their teeth.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by FreddyKruger: 7:52pm On Dec 18
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by gidgiddy: 7:53pm On Dec 18
Theres how to know a man is popular and it is not by hiring rented crowds and taking pictures
Go out to the public like Nnamdi Kanu does, and if people freely come to cheer you, then you know you are popular
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by FreddyKruger: 7:55pm On Dec 18
Abagworo:
Rented bmc crowd that only exists on social media. We all know it's the 1k being promised them that brought them out in the first place.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Abagworo(m): 8:20pm On Dec 18
FreddyKruger:
Chino can you bet on 2019 election outcome?
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by BeijinDossier: 8:22pm On Dec 18
Abagworo:
Ezi ofia..anyone that hits you with bitter truth is always chino. Why are you cursed?
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by FreddyKruger: 8:38pm On Dec 18
Abagworo:
The dullard will be sent back to the primitive cave he escaped from albeit pending when he will be arrested to pay for all crimes he commited against the nigerian people.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by FreddyKruger: 8:39pm On Dec 18
BeijinDossier:Don't mind the zombie. Such curse is generational. He may never be saved.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Abagworo(m): 8:55pm On Dec 19
Lalasticlala
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by sarrki(m): 8:57pm On Dec 19
Abagworo:
Cc myndd44
This are patriotism t its peak
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Evablizin(f): 8:58pm On Dec 19
Where is the crowd?
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by amaco13: 10:42pm On Dec 19
when I see people insult Rochas or tag him as bad Governor, I do shake my head,Am from IMO state Aboh Mbaise, but based in Ph,during my childhood I had a friend the guy is too brilliant but no money for school fees today he is a village farmer,last two weeks ago I traveled and I meet the guy we were discussing the guy today me that Rochas is the best investor, I asked him what do you mean he said had it been Rochas was the Governor during our time do you think you will see me in such condition,he said anybody that's insulting Rochas is mad.we later went to my secondary school then so I asked the principal how many students they have he said 1257 In one school.just look at a state like Rivers state can't even give free education for common primary school, secondary schools here are paying 3500 while primary 2000.its very bad.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by MrHistorian: 10:52pm On Dec 19
amaco13:So,how much were you paid for this??
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by brunofarad(m): 10:52pm On Dec 19
Imo youths or APC youths in Imo state.
What kind of fallacy of hasty generalization is this.
The day you learn how to differentiate between sugar cane and bamboo, thats the day you become correct man .
Nigerian street adage
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by OboOlora(f): 10:53pm On Dec 19
amaco13:Is this how you write normally?
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by loomer: 10:54pm On Dec 19
NgeneUkwenu:
Shame o dey catch Una
Make old people continue dey rule Una. Yet Una call Una self youths
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Troublemaker007(m): 10:54pm On Dec 19
NgeneUkwenu:
Until your chest turn Red
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by maklelemakukula(m): 10:55pm On Dec 19
Abagworo:the man has crippled the economy. are you a zombie?
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by AceRoyal: 10:55pm On Dec 19
Rochas the political dictator!
But then again nothing lasts forever and power is transient
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by CaptainJeffry: 10:56pm On Dec 19
Why won't they, when all they now do in Imo is sculpting and praise singing.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by canalily(m): 10:58pm On Dec 19
This is nt imo state o o oh! but statue state
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by lost24: 10:59pm On Dec 19
When d south south is divided now n alway
U r now talking dat baba buhari will not win second term
because no strong opposition party ooo
Dat na fat lie ooo
Sai baba
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Invisibleojay: 11:02pm On Dec 19
Troublemaker007:
Trouble maker please you've not reply me on your mail ooo
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by amaco13: 11:03pm On Dec 19
MrHistorian:I can not be paid to say the truth.you people just hate the man for nothing sake, look at the kinds of roads I saw in Owerri 8lanes new roads everywhere.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by zeongeon: 11:03pm On Dec 19
i pity Nigerian youths. Some Nigerian youths are why this country will remain cesspit. what have the youths benefitted from this government and the president. i mean just look at them in the pic, a replica of the sad state of the nation and yet they celebrate buhari.
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Thisis2raw(m): 11:05pm On Dec 19
Rocha at it again
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by Thisis2raw(m): 11:05pm On Dec 19
Troublemaker007:slap am well well well
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by amaco13: 11:06pm On Dec 19
OboOlora:But did you understand what I was making reference to?
|Re: Imo Youths Celebrate Buhari At 75 by ikaboy: 11:07pm On Dec 19
NgeneUkwenu:
