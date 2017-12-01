Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities (17052 Views)

Thierry Henry is seen below with Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi, 2face Idibia, Ill Bliss, BasketMouth, Tunde Demuren and Ebuka.



Retired French International and Arsenal FC legend, Thierry Henry is currently in Nigeria where he has been crowned Igwe in fulfillment of what his Nigerian fans use to call him.Thierry Henry is seen below with Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi, 2face Idibia, Ill Bliss, BasketMouth, Tunde Demuren and Ebuka.

Simply put. Well, I was happy to meet someone last night. Does he know you?.



Modified. This op is high. Why did you change your initial thread?. 1 Like

Igwe Henry, I hope Rochas Okorostatue have not seen you because if he set his eyes on you, something historical will happen in your life. , I hope Rochas Okorostatue have not seen you because if he set his eyes on you, something historical will happen in your life. 93 Likes 4 Shares

Naija Mentality of nonsensical post....Henry is fulfilled and happy thats why he's always smile...He respected and appreciated all the people that welcomed and took a shot with him



Ebuka hmmmm sometimes even crab claims his an animal

More 2 Likes





Daz Nice. Handsome guyz. Daz Nice. Handsome guyz. 2 Likes

nice one



Hmmm

Igwe 1 1 Like

Please Mr Henry, do well to visit Gov Okorocha. He will mould a statue of you. Free of charge. 9 Likes

Nice

Who get that hand wey hold that waist! 12 Likes 1 Share

Please, careful the way you touch Adesua, she is a married woman



see as henry hold Banky wife for waist and Banky dey there dey smile like fish 8 Likes 1 Share







∆ Henry is now a demi-god... SMH ∆

Henry badt guy see as em hol banky wife for waist 1 Like

Is Toolz's feeding her husband well, cos this one he looks like person with A 2 Likes 1 Share

He be like say na to snap photo dis guy kon do for naija.. 1 Like

see as banky humble as baba hold him wife waist..... 6 Likes

Celebrity pass celebrity.. See as all our fake ass celeb dey rush go snap picture.. Even Boborisky and all other naija celeb including Efe dey thesame category 7 Likes

She showed us her Barcelona. We are waiting for her Manchester

Adesua is cute





T14 ....The best

Nigerian celebs with their inferiority always flocking around foreign celebs who come to the country.. SMH 2 Likes





Thierry Henry Charity Work, Events and Causes



Thierry Henry is a French International soccer player who also plays for Barcelona.



He has appeared in adverts during the 2002 and 2006 World Cups promoting UNICEF.



Along with Nike, Henry started the Stand Up Speak Up campaign against racism in sport



Charities & foundations supported 5



Thierry Henry has supported the following charities listed on this site:



Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Elton John AIDS Foundation

Steve Nash Foundation

UNICEF



https://www.looktothestars.org/celebrity/thierry-henry



Will our yeyebrities learn to pay their TAXES and donate to charities in order to improve their own society instead of flexing their fake lives in Dubai etc

TDEMONEW:

see as banky humble as baba hold him wife waist..... hahahahahaha .... ovoko hahahahahaha .... ovoko

Looking good couple

banky then com join them snap They way Henry use hold Susu eh com be like say dem be d couplebanky then com join them snap 2 Likes

fine people.

Abeg someone should please help me to complete my acceptance fee money pls. 5000 needed. federal poly Bida. 07068747934