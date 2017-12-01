₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,672 members, 3,978,404 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 05:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities (17052 Views)
Banky W And Thierry Henry Pictured In Lagos / Basketmouth Meets Thierry Henry: "See As We Be Like Brothers And Sisters" / Richard Mofe-Damijo Pictured With Adesua Etomi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by LifestyleTonite: 9:56am
Retired French International and Arsenal FC legend, Thierry Henry is currently in Nigeria where he has been crowned Igwe in fulfillment of what his Nigerian fans use to call him.
Thierry Henry is seen below with Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi, 2face Idibia, Ill Bliss, BasketMouth, Tunde Demuren and Ebuka.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/12/thierry-henry-pictured-banky-w-2face-nigerian-celebrities.html
3 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by kimbraa(f): 9:59am
Simply put. Well, I was happy to meet someone last night. Does he know you?.
Modified. This op is high. Why did you change your initial thread?.
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Smellymouth: 10:04am
Igwe Henry, I hope Rochas Okorostatue have not seen you because if he set his eyes on you, something historical will happen in your life.
93 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by kallmemrB: 10:10am
Naija Mentality of nonsensical post....Henry is fulfilled and happy thats why he's always smile...He respected and appreciated all the people that welcomed and took a shot with him
Ebuka hmmmm sometimes even crab claims his an animal
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by LifestyleTonite: 10:19am
More
2 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Evablizin(f): 10:21am
Daz Nice. Handsome guyz.
2 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by newsynews: 2:54pm
nice one
lalasticlala fynestboi missyb3
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by amiibaby(f): 3:48pm
Hmmm
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Sunkyboie(m): 3:48pm
Igwe 1
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by mooregan(m): 3:48pm
Please Mr Henry, do well to visit Gov Okorocha. He will mould a statue of you. Free of charge.
9 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by IMASTEX: 3:49pm
Nice
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Tekzyflex(m): 3:49pm
Who get that hand wey hold that waist!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Ruggedfitness: 3:49pm
Retired French International and Arsenal FC legend, Thierry Henry is currently in Nigeria where he has been crowned Igwe in fulfillment of what his Nigerian fans use to call him.
Please, careful the way you touch Adesua, she is a married woman
In Other News
Check Out The Photos Of The Woman Labelled As The Ugliest Woman In The World
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/viral-photos-of-woman-labelled-as.html
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by everlymoore86: 3:49pm
,
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by 1shortblackboy: 3:50pm
see as henry hold Banky wife for waist and Banky dey there dey smile like fish
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by OrestesDante(m): 3:50pm
∆ Henry is now a demi-god... SMH ∆
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by BUHARImyDOG: 3:50pm
Henry badt guy see as em hol banky wife for waist
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Standardcosting: 3:50pm
Is Toolz's feeding her husband well, cos this one he looks like person with A
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by mrlaw93(m): 3:51pm
He be like say na to snap photo dis guy kon do for naija..
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by TDEMONEW: 3:51pm
see as banky humble as baba hold him wife waist.....
6 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Ussy4real(m): 3:52pm
Celebrity pass celebrity.. See as all our fake ass celeb dey rush go snap picture.. Even Boborisky and all other naija celeb including Efe dey thesame category
7 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by muller101(m): 3:52pm
She showed us her Barcelona. We are waiting for her Manchester
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by cescky(m): 3:52pm
Adesua is cute
T14 ....The best
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Ayodejioak(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Luukasz(m): 3:52pm
Nigerian celebs with their inferiority always flocking around foreign celebs who come to the country.. SMH
2 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by anonimi: 3:53pm
Will our yeyebrities learn to pay their TAXES and donate to charities in order to improve their own society instead of flexing their fake lives in Dubai etc
Thierry Henry Charity Work, Events and Causes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by ELgordo(m): 3:53pm
TDEMONEW:hahahahahaha .... ovoko
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by tolumizzy(m): 3:53pm
Looking good couple
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by Nace5(m): 3:53pm
They way Henry use hold Susu eh com be like say dem be d couple banky then com join them snap
2 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by etsuidris(m): 3:54pm
fine people.
Abeg someone should please help me to complete my acceptance fee money pls. 5000 needed. federal poly Bida. 07068747934
|Re: Thierry Henry With Adesua Etomi, Basketmouth, Banky W Other Nigerian Celebrities by xtybliss(f): 3:54pm
Has he been moulded in Imo state?.... Rochas come and see ooo
1 Like
Juliet Ibrahim To Give Away Exquisite Pieces Of All The Collections She Has Worn / More Actos Open-Up On Being Members of the Frat Fraternity / D'banj Cutting His Birthday Cake
Viewing this topic: zaida202(f), Follededon(m), Yinksdavid, igbsam(m), thesolutions, nettan, bunmila(f), sexyjuly(f), kennygee18(m), ocee31(m), olahero(m), Praisles(f), Yustob, Tattooboy, youngpresidooo, seunogunbiyi(m), phire2324(m), paybak(m), eksbabe(f), ikswiss, Chukabiz1961(m), aydotaone(m), zuto4u(m), freekick, MansaHenry(m), Imokha(m), dammyteli45(m), skedman(m), layus296, serikiCarps, Faheemaz, femilek8(m), samshoz(m), Chible17(f), delighttessy(f), Celino(f), moruphb, Mariangeles, Sibigam1(m), lordgosh, MrEgghead(m), Sheusheu, BlackManta(m), shakaz(m), saolab, confistified(m), seye2(m), DrakeOkonkwo(m), shikshark, ebuclassic18(m), JohnspeakU(m), Licht, superjos, olureignforever, ipex(m), rainforest(m), jizzie, frustratedrat(m), Ftea, Dafa(m), ucheemmadu18(m), MidasTouche01(m), tballeyy(m), Rebuke, lanremayo, amikolz(m), starz100, stokfrick, vlynn(f), czaratwork, Donbigi2(m), chaste01, streetcred10(m), adax007, androsurf and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37