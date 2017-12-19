₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by moticonquer(m): 2:47pm
President Muhammadu Buhari received the report of the panel on the review of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in the afternoon of December 19 as he met with the committee chairman, Babagana Kingibe.
NAIJ.com learnt that the duo met at the State House, Abuja where Kingibe handed the report to President Buhari
“President Buhari receives the report of the presidential review panel on National Intelligence Agency (NIA) from the Panel Chairman, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe at the State House, Abuja,” a tweet by the government stated.
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Okoroawusa: 2:51pm
My president is working.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by moticonquer(m): 3:02pm
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Peterabaekpe: 4:07pm
Sai baba
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Lakeshizu(m): 4:07pm
I just hope Buhari will turn around things as soon as possible.....
country hard gan
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by IPOBrep: 4:07pm
jibrin
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:08pm
∆ ....Playing old cards by old players... ∆
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by babyhrt(m): 4:08pm
Babagana Kingibe again?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by cathodekazim: 4:08pm
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by anonimi: 4:09pm
Okoroawusa:
Working or chopping our yams anyhow
Such a pathetic barawo.
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Freshbank: 4:09pm
Hope he understands d content of d report... Just saying because many reports no significant achievement...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by nototribalist: 4:09pm
Scammer, Everytime PROBE, Executive Committee, Executive investigation.
All is just to cover his thieves in Aso Rock. Amaechi is suddenly Mr integrity. Bomb fall on you people there.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:09pm
It's been a long time since this Babagana Kingibe guy was in the news...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:11pm
Nairaland has become less populated una don go Christmas
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Gentle034(m): 4:12pm
Freshbank:Just pray that he doesn't set up another panel!!!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by benosa11(m): 4:12pm
The same old people in government
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 4:14pm
Buhari just loves to roll with expired personalities doesn't he ?
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Chukazu: 4:19pm
Hmmm
The fastest way to rehabilitation of a career dead politician in Nigeria is:
1.set up a committee and make the person the chairman
2.appoint him as an ambassador even if he is 80years
and even if it's ambassador of IRAQ
3. Make him head of a money spinning agency like Nigerian Custom
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by BeReaSonAble: 4:21pm
What does it really take to act on a report immediately
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Dremo247(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by maafen: 4:26pm
Buhari scam of the century.
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Awoleesu: 4:27pm
babyhrt:you just sounded my voice!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Fukafuka: 4:27pm
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Fukafuka: 4:28pm
nototribalist:
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Fukafuka: 4:33pm
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by slawali: 4:34pm
U be mumu South hold key point, finance and economy,power,housing,works,mining,transport everything na south.
nototribalist:
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Fukafuka: 4:35pm
anonimi:
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:35pm
Over to you Baba.
So, what's next?
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by webbb2: 4:55pm
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:55pm
2018 is the deciding year
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by Keneking: 4:56pm
Useless government
|Re: Buhari, Kingibe Meet As President Gets Report On NIA (photos) by godofuck231: 4:59pm
IPOBrep:
If you shout APC! And one responds saying chanji, that's the one.
