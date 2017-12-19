Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures (6370 Views)

The governor who was in the town to receive over 1,700 decampees from different parties, was welcomed by a crowd large enough to prove the district’s support for him.



Speaking at the event, the speaker of kogi state house of assembly, Honourable Matthew Kolawole, extolled the sterling leadership of Yahaya Bello, and urged the aggrieved members of the party to join the moving train for the betterment of the state.



Also speaking, the immediate past senator representing western senatorial district, senator Smart Adeyemi, said. “We are here to rally round the president, Muhammudu Buhari and the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. It is a new ball game, Mr. Governor, you have executed your activities with justice and fairness, and had ensured that everybody is carried along, giving kogi west, especially, a sense of belonging.”



He added that governor Yahaya Bello has sanitized the system, noting that the issue of non payment of salary will soon be a thing of the past.



The hallmark of his speech was the presentation of the president, Muhammudu Buhari and the governor, Yahaya Bello to the people, and they were unanimously endorsed for 2019 by Kogi central senatorial district’s people present.



The governor, Yahaya Bello, appreciated the people of western senatorial district for their unwavering support and endorsement of the president, Muhammudu Buhari.



The governor reminded the cheering crowd that his coming to office was divine and he has come to sanitize the system.



The decampees were later called out for the The decampees were later called out for the governor to ‘baptism’ them.



The leader of the decampees said they had to jettison their former parties because of the exemplary leadership of Yahaya Bello.



For more pictures, check the site.



Lesson: Humans hardly appreciate free stuffs.... Same goes with Salvation 6 Likes 1 Share









∆ This is another convincing reason that a lot of Kogi state citizens will continue to wallow in penury and abject poverty....



Imagine these people endorsing Yahaya Bello for the second with this much crowd!!!





SMH.... ∆ 4 Likes

lalasticlala come and see 3 Likes

Yahyah Bello for 2019

Kogi indigenes and love for YAHAYA BELLO are like 5 and 6 2 Likes





Who will believe that despite the severe opprobrium that trails Yahya Bello's governance.. He will not be stoned to death in any public outing??



Some Idiots even have the temerity to endorse him for 2019. . .Someone that should be on the brink of impeachment.



Shior Online Criticisms really does not reflect the situation on ground in the Nigeria polity.Who will believe that despite the severe opprobrium that trails Yahya Bello's governance.. He will not be stoned to death in any public outing??Some Idiots even have the temerity to endorse him for 2019. . .Someone that should be on the brink of impeachment.Shior 6 Likes

The suffering continue 1 Like

If Kogi state indigenes don't vote out this man in 2019,then I'll know for sure that they are cursed with foolishness and backwardness!



You hardly hear anything good or positive from Kogi state. Even the capital looks like a big village.



May God help Kogi state and Nigeria! 13 Likes 1 Share

I have a question please.



Are there educated people in Kogi State at all? 12 Likes

Suffering and smiling 1 Like

yarimo:

Kogi indigenes and love for YAHAYA BELLO are like 5 and 6 bros we no love am abeg bros we no love am abeg 3 Likes

Yahaya Bello is the most useless governor in Nigeria. And to know he's still a young man pains me most. 8 Likes

And yet them dey complain, them know wetin them want so? Confused set of mofos

The yeye man rent crowd just to Endorse himself for 2019...

If you govern the state like person wey get brain,there won't be a need for this stunt...

Ambode don't need any stunt...even me we hate Apc go vote Ambode.

Even Bubu is ashamed by these peoples display of... 3 Likes

Suffering and smiling set of people

He must be really loved by his people. I'm sure he is doing well or else why so much love .

These people no get sense at all.

arrangee decampees 1 Like

Only a fool will see free money and not run to it..



"IFA OTOSINI NI A NPE NI ARAMU" (It is when you don't deserve free things that you call it a sin).

Free money.. Throw it around MR Governor.

Make them suffer and they will later worship you. That's Nigeria politicians way of governing...

I think is time we all become a snipers to shoot all politicians from 800 meters away to kill them one by one,imagine yaya bello 2 Likes

If he likes, he can welcome the whole Kogi populace to APC but he should know that with his performance, once he contests against an Igala candidate, he's losing straight ahead 4 Likes 1 Share

Arrangee crowd..... Yahaya Bello did this on the intent to deceive outsiders about having the popularity that has gone with the wind. I have never seen a governor more cursed and as useless. Anyway, it is all for a time. Kontinuuu. 1 Like

MrHistorian:

Online Criticisms really does not reflect the situation on ground in the Nigeria polity.



Who will believe that despite the severe opprobrium that trails Yahya Bello's governance.. He will not be stoned to death in any public outing??



Some Idiots even have the temerity to endorse him for 2019. . .Someone that should be on the brink of impeachment.



Shior Must of the people you see there does not know if Nairaland exists. All they care about is 1000 Naira each Must of the people you see there does not know if Nairaland exists. All they care about is 1000 Naira each

Na only long guns our security men sabi,like hunters

Oya how u wan take raise the gun for crowded area in case of attact

no matter how a government is, people will still gather when they call..... Na who no dey chop dey vex.