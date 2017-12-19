₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 09:55 PM
|Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by MosD: 5:34pm
It was a beehive in Kabba, the headquarters of western senatorial district, Kogi state, as it played host to the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
The governor who was in the town to receive over 1,700 decampees from different parties, was welcomed by a crowd large enough to prove the district’s support for him.
Speaking at the event, the speaker of kogi state house of assembly, Honourable Matthew Kolawole, extolled the sterling leadership of Yahaya Bello, and urged the aggrieved members of the party to join the moving train for the betterment of the state.
Also speaking, the immediate past senator representing western senatorial district, senator Smart Adeyemi, said. “We are here to rally round the president, Muhammudu Buhari and the governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. It is a new ball game, Mr. Governor, you have executed your activities with justice and fairness, and had ensured that everybody is carried along, giving kogi west, especially, a sense of belonging.”
He added that governor Yahaya Bello has sanitized the system, noting that the issue of non payment of salary will soon be a thing of the past.
The hallmark of his speech was the presentation of the president, Muhammudu Buhari and the governor, Yahaya Bello to the people, and they were unanimously endorsed for 2019 by Kogi central senatorial district’s people present.
The governor, Yahaya Bello, appreciated the people of western senatorial district for their unwavering support and endorsement of the president, Muhammudu Buhari.
The governor reminded the cheering crowd that his coming to office was divine and he has come to sanitize the system.
The decampees were later called out for the The decampees were later called out for the governor to ‘baptism’ them.
The leader of the decampees said they had to jettison their former parties because of the exemplary leadership of Yahaya Bello.
For more pictures, check the site.
http://acegist.com/yahaya-bello-receives-decampees-in-kabba-got-endorsed-for-2019-with-pictures/
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Topccy007(m): 5:43pm
Latest and greatest e.diott from Kogi as at today
Lesson: Humans hardly appreciate free stuffs.... Same goes with Salvation
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by OrestesDante(m): 5:45pm
∆ This is another convincing reason that a lot of Kogi state citizens will continue to wallow in penury and abject poverty....
Imagine these people endorsing Yahaya Bello for the second with this much crowd!!!
SMH.... ∆
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:10pm
Chai!
lalasticlala come and see
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by madridguy(m): 6:13pm
Yahyah Bello for 2019
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by yarimo(m): 6:57pm
Kogi indigenes and love for YAHAYA BELLO are like 5 and 6
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by MrHistorian: 8:13pm
Online Criticisms really does not reflect the situation on ground in the Nigeria polity.
Who will believe that despite the severe opprobrium that trails Yahya Bello's governance.. He will not be stoned to death in any public outing??
Some Idiots even have the temerity to endorse him for 2019. . .Someone that should be on the brink of impeachment.
Shior
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Ugaboy(m): 8:13pm
Broom ... Isorite
The suffering continue
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by AceRoyal: 8:14pm
If Kogi state indigenes don't vote out this man in 2019,then I'll know for sure that they are cursed with foolishness and backwardness!
You hardly hear anything good or positive from Kogi state. Even the capital looks like a big village.
May God help Kogi state and Nigeria!
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by kessyur: 8:14pm
Dino over to u
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by dafeyankee: 8:14pm
I have a question please.
Are there educated people in Kogi State at all?
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Airforce1(m): 8:15pm
Suffering and smiling
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Prime4Val(m): 8:15pm
yarimo:bros we no love am abeg
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by lonelydora(m): 8:15pm
Yahaya Bello is the most useless governor in Nigeria. And to know he's still a young man pains me most.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by SweetJoystick(m): 8:15pm
And yet them dey complain, them know wetin them want so? Confused set of mofos
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by pol23: 8:16pm
Naija...
The yeye man rent crowd just to Endorse himself for 2019...
If you govern the state like person wey get brain,there won't be a need for this stunt...
Ambode don't need any stunt...even me we hate Apc go vote Ambode.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by GODISGREAT123: 8:16pm
Hmmm
Even Bubu is ashamed by these peoples display of...
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Vicboi1(m): 8:17pm
Suffering and smiling set of people
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by ivili(m): 8:17pm
He must be really loved by his people. I'm sure he is doing well or else why so much love .
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by salbis(m): 8:18pm
These people no get sense at all.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by castrol180(m): 8:18pm
arrangee decampees
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Holamidhe(m): 8:19pm
Only a fool will see free money and not run to it..
"IFA OTOSINI NI A NPE NI ARAMU" (It is when you don't deserve free things that you call it a sin).
Free money.. Throw it around MR Governor.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by gurunlocker: 8:20pm
Make them suffer and they will later worship you. That's Nigeria politicians way of governing...
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by nnokwa042(m): 8:20pm
I think is time we all become a snipers to shoot all politicians from 800 meters away to kill them one by one,imagine yaya bello
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by obaataaokpaewu: 8:22pm
If he likes, he can welcome the whole Kogi populace to APC but he should know that with his performance, once he contests against an Igala candidate, he's losing straight ahead
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by heckymaicon(m): 8:23pm
nawa ooo
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Esperooke(m): 8:23pm
Arrangee crowd..... Yahaya Bello did this on the intent to deceive outsiders about having the popularity that has gone with the wind. I have never seen a governor more cursed and as useless. Anyway, it is all for a time. Kontinuuu.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by Bluffly: 8:26pm
MrHistorian:Must of the people you see there does not know if Nairaland exists. All they care about is 1000 Naira each
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by anyimontana(m): 8:26pm
Na only long guns our security men sabi,like hunters
Oya how u wan take raise the gun for crowded area in case of attact
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by BeReaSonAble: 8:27pm
no matter how a government is, people will still gather when they call..... Na who no dey chop dey vex.
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by cathodekazim: 8:27pm
|Re: Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures by suyamasta(m): 8:29pm
E d pain me how dis politicians d use us act mumu film
