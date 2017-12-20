₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2017-12-20
Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by thunder74(m): 9:38pm On Dec 19
Mr. Komolafe, the Magistrate of Court 11 Magistrate Court, Ogba, Lagos had earlier today been reported to have denied a female Muslim counsel audience in court for appearing before the court with her hijab covering her head; she had tucked in her hijab in her colarette.
According to an eye witness’ account who had a matter in court 20, there were only five matters on the cause list, so he had to move to court 11 where he witnessed the scenario.
According to him, the lady was to appear with a senior lawyer, who then had to withdraw her appearance because the Magistrate will not let their matter go on.
However when TheNigerialawyer spoke with an eye witness the information gathered reveals some details somehow different from the first.
TheNigerialawyer first spoke with an eye witness in the courtroom when the incident happened and he said the sister was supposed to be led by a senior. When the senior announced his appearance and wanted to announce the appearance of the sister, the Magistrate cautioned him and said that Hijab is not allowed in her courtroom. When TheNigerialawyer contacted the senior, he said that the sister was not particularly well dressed.
He said it is not a strictly Hijab issue. TheNigerialawyer tried to interrogate him and he said the sister would be in a better position to explain what happened. The senior is also a Muslim brother.”
Speaking further, he noted that he called the sister’s number and it was presently not available.
The alleged action by the learned magistrate has resulted to reactions from lawyers in the Legal community. According to an Anonymous commenter, counsel, whether male or female are not expected to appear before the magistrate covered. In his words, such rule only applies to counsel appearing before a judge in the High Court and other Superior courts of record.
TheNigerialawyer recalls that there is currently an issue heating the legal community about a female law school student by name Amasa Firdaus who was not allowed entrance into the International Conference Centre for failing to expose her ear lobes because he had covered same with a Hijab, a material worn by females of the Islamic faith.
http://thenigerialawyer.com/just-in-magistrate-denies-a-muslim-counsel-audience-for-wearing-hijab/
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by Amberon11: 10:19pm On Dec 19
Lol
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by MrHistorian: 10:48pm On Dec 19
Professionalism doesn't necessarily translate to Intellectual competence.
How do you explain a certified lawyer approved by NBA and other legal bodies wear a veil or hijab to the law court on the basis of Religious adherence.
Hasn't the education of such person proven to be a waste?
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by Afam4eva(m): 10:50pm On Dec 19
This people just wan dey cause trouble. I think sharia court is still accepting lawyers. If you can't abide by the modus operandi of a secular court then go elsewhere.
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by lazygal: 10:50pm On Dec 19
We must pit a full stop to this nonsense ..... Its either they come out to say whether or not Islam is recognised
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by Desyner: 10:50pm On Dec 19
Good
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by bughead: 10:50pm On Dec 19
Why can't she just go to Sharia Court and practice her right there ...
Ohh! Just remember that sharia court don't accept female lawyer.
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by KingsleyCEO: 10:50pm On Dec 19
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by kodded(m): 10:50pm On Dec 19
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by datola: 10:50pm On Dec 19
If this is allowed, those criminals fighting the cause of their so called religion will hide under the veil to commit crime.
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by Ruggedfitness: 10:51pm On Dec 19
According to an eye witness’ account who had a matter in court 20, there were only five matters on the cause list, so he had to move to court 11 where he witnessed the scenario.
This muslim case is getting out of hand, let the legal bodies handle it carefully before they pick up arms
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by iamnlia(m): 10:51pm On Dec 19
Wahala.
People always want allowance, their male counterparts should also wear jalabi and slippers since everybody wan stupid nah
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by Larryslim(m): 10:51pm On Dec 19
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by joystickextend1(m): 10:51pm On Dec 19
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by pawesome(m): 10:51pm On Dec 19
And it has begun...
One ugly gal like dt...ugly..causing all dis wahala
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by rerhji(m): 10:52pm On Dec 19
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by loomer: 10:52pm On Dec 19
Wetin dey worry all these lawyers self?
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by Offpoint: 10:52pm On Dec 19
please let scientist just make Mars habitable... so that all these "peaceful" people can just be evacuated over there. I'm tired of sharing the same planet with their peacefulness.
Even the M-guy their founder no carry *peacefulness* like this for head like gala.
if to sey this one parents use her school fees drink buruku e for even dey more useful to humanity.
on a serious note: these "peacefull" people I can't differentiate between their educated and uneducated one, cuz they all have one thing in common.... "peacefulness"
.....
...
what do I even know sef... I'm just offpoint: a Spaxon stalker
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by 7Alexander(m): 10:52pm On Dec 19
Why do I feel that this is just a ruse, just to give credence to the Law girl's case
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by careytommy7(m): 10:52pm On Dec 19
Abeg who remembers what happened in the state of osun schools as regards this hijab thing and how was it resolved?
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by canalily(m): 10:52pm On Dec 19
This is just the begining. Lets nip this ugly trend in the bud they are gradually coming through haijib way next na hajia
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by Dominiccash360(m): 10:53pm On Dec 19
and he is supposed to be an elite
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by ollyson2018: 10:53pm On Dec 19
we have serious issue at hand nw,let's free dis hijab issue,fuel is nw sold at 180 per liter at anambra state
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by JimaeChinko: 10:54pm On Dec 19
thunder74:
The Propangada continues....
When will the Blackman ever learn?
So much Noise over mundane matters...
Una carry Arab people matter unto head under the guise of Religion..
A People who were the first to ruthlessly make a mess of your Black Civilization...
What is wrong with us Blacks?
When are we ever going to wake up as a people?
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by ahckmedkosy(m): 10:54pm On Dec 19
Doesn't the dressing of lawyers/barristers have a code? Why are these people just fermenting trouble. I detest this religion cos its full of bigotry.. Is this how to create peace or fan the embers of war.. De-robe that jihadist
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by RapportNaija(m): 10:55pm On Dec 19
Balderdash
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by oshe111(m): 10:56pm On Dec 19
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by bughead: 10:56pm On Dec 19
Afam4eva:least you forget sharia Court don't accept female lawyer!
This is were the fool should have been fighting for her right
Re: Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab by watchwoman(f): 10:57pm On Dec 19
she just wants to stir up unnecessary sentiments
