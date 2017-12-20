Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Magistrate Denies A Muslim Counsel Audience For Wearing Hijab (6132 Views)

According to an eye witness’ account who had a matter in court 20, there were only five matters on the cause list, so he had to move to court 11 where he witnessed the scenario.



According to him, the lady was to appear with a senior lawyer, who then had to withdraw her appearance because the Magistrate will not let their matter go on.

However when TheNigerialawyer spoke with an eye witness the information gathered reveals some details somehow different from the first.



TheNigerialawyer first spoke with an eye witness in the courtroom when the incident happened and he said the sister was supposed to be led by a senior. When the senior announced his appearance and wanted to announce the appearance of the sister, the Magistrate cautioned him and said that Hijab is not allowed in her courtroom. When TheNigerialawyer contacted the senior, he said that the sister was not particularly well dressed.



He said it is not a strictly Hijab issue. TheNigerialawyer tried to interrogate him and he said the sister would be in a better position to explain what happened. The senior is also a Muslim brother.”



Speaking further, he noted that he called the sister’s number and it was presently not available.



The alleged action by the learned magistrate has resulted to reactions from lawyers in the Legal community. According to an Anonymous commenter, counsel, whether male or female are not expected to appear before the magistrate covered. In his words, such rule only applies to counsel appearing before a judge in the High Court and other Superior courts of record.



TheNigerialawyer recalls that there is currently an issue heating the legal community about a female law school student by name Amasa Firdaus who was not allowed entrance into the International Conference Centre for failing to expose her ear lobes because he had covered same with a Hijab, a material worn by females of the Islamic faith.



Professionalism doesn't necessarily translate to Intellectual competence.



How do you explain a certified lawyer approved by NBA and other legal bodies wear a veil or hijab to the law court on the basis of Religious adherence.



Hasn't the education of such person proven to be a waste? 59 Likes 3 Shares

This people just wan dey cause trouble. I think sharia court is still accepting lawyers. If you can't abide by the modus operandi of a secular court then go elsewhere. 23 Likes 2 Shares

We must pit a full stop to this nonsense ..... Its either they come out to say whether or not Islam is recognised 1 Like

Ohh! Just remember that sharia court don't accept female lawyer. Why can't she just go to Sharia Court and practice her right there ...Ohh! Just remember that sharia court don't accept female lawyer. 24 Likes 1 Share

If this is allowed, those criminals fighting the cause of their so called religion will hide under the veil to commit crime. 5 Likes

According to an eye witness’ account who had a matter in court 20, there were only five matters on the cause list, so he had to move to court 11 where he witnessed the scenario.

This muslim case is getting out of hand, let the legal bodies handle it carefully before they pick up arms This muslim case is getting out of hand, let the legal bodies handle it carefully before they pick up arms 1 Like

People always want allowance, their male counterparts should also wear jalabi and slippers since everybody wan stupid nah 13 Likes

And it has begun...



One ugly gal like dt...ugly..causing all dis wahala 15 Likes

Wetin dey worry all these lawyers self? 1 Like

please let scientist just make Mars habitable... so that all these "peaceful" people can just be evacuated over there. I'm tired of sharing the same planet with their peacefulness.

Even the M-guy their founder no carry *peacefulness* like this for head like gala.



if to sey this one parents use her school fees drink buruku e for even dey more useful to humanity.



on a serious note: these "peacefull" people I can't differentiate between their educated and uneducated one, cuz they all have one thing in common.... "peacefulness"







Why do I feel that this is just a ruse, just to give credence to the Law girl's case 1 Like

Abeg who remembers what happened in the state of osun schools as regards this hijab thing and how was it resolved?

they are gradually coming through haijib way next na hajia This is just the begining. Lets nip this ugly trend in the budthey are gradually coming through haijib way next na hajia 4 Likes

and he is supposed to be an elite

we have serious issue at hand nw,let's free dis hijab issue,fuel is nw sold at 180 per liter at anambra state

The Propangada continues....



When will the Blackman ever learn?



So much Noise over mundane matters...



Una carry Arab people matter unto head under the guise of Religion..



A People who were the first to ruthlessly make a mess of your Black Civilization...





What is wrong with us Blacks?



When are we ever going to wake up as a people? The Propangada continues....When will the Blackman ever learn?So much Noise over mundane matters...Una carry Arab people matter unto head under the guise of Religion..A People who were the first to ruthlessly make a mess of your Black Civilization...What is wrong with us Blacks?When are we ever going to wake up as a people? 4 Likes

Doesn't the dressing of lawyers/barristers have a code? Why are these people just fermenting trouble. I detest this religion cos its full of bigotry.. Is this how to create peace or fan the embers of war.. De-robe that jihadist 10 Likes 1 Share

Afam4eva:

This people just wan dey cause trouble. I think sharia court is still accepting lawyers. If you can't abide by the modus operandi of a secular court then go elsewhere. least you forget sharia Court don't accept female lawyer!



This is were the fool should have been fighting for her right least you forget sharia Court don't accept female lawyer!This is were the fool should have been fighting for her right 5 Likes