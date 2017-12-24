₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by saintade01(m): 3:13pm
My arrest had no ethnic undertone – Innocent Chukwuma
By Dozie Onyeka -
December 24, 2017
Innocent Chukwuma, chief executive officer (CEO) of Innoson Group, has dismissed the reports that his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had an ethnic undertone.
According to News Express, the businessman said this when he addressed a large crowd which thronged his residence on Saturday.
“It {his arrest} has no tribal or zone undertone but was purely business-related,” the newspaper quoted him to have said.
Operatives of the anti-graft agency picked Chukwuma up from his Enugu residence on Tuesday.
This sparked a controversy, with a social media campaign that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) should be blacklisted for purportedly being behind the ordeal of the billionaire businessman.
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had weighed in on the issue, alleging that the federal government had launched a manhunt for successful “Biafran” industrialists.
Chukwuma had earlier narrated his experience on the day he was arrested.
He said he hid within his house for two hours, thinking kidnappers or armed robbers were then ones who invaded his residence.
The industrialists said he was in pyjamas when operatives of the anti-graft agency came calling and that they flew him to Lagos from Enugu in his underwear.
Source: https://www.today.ng/news/nigeria/45349/arrest-ethnic-undertone-innocent-chukwuma?utm_source=NNDTW&utm_medium=twitter
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:16pm
saintade01:
AFONJA MEDIA, GO TO HELL!
INNOSON WIFE, 'IS IT BECOS WE ARE IGBO?'
EFCC OPERATIVE REPLIES, 'YES' AND LANDED HIS HEAVY HANDS ON INNOSON WIFE FACE.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHdaZcsgGho
7 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by dealslip(f): 3:17pm
But his wife started the Igbo victim mentality trash. She kept on saying " Is it because we are Igbos". You see all those shouting I will close my account with GTB. Pure sentimentalists
13 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by saintade01(m): 3:18pm
letusbepieces:
He is actually referring to your type.
13 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by omololu2020(m): 3:19pm
Only daft fool thought you got arrested because you are yeebo,but no matter what they think,if you are found guilty of forgery,you will be fully dealt with.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:19pm
YORUBA HAVE DESTROYED JOURNALISM IN NIGERIA.
CREDIBILITY AND AUTHENTICITY IS DEAD, ALL PROPAGANDA, LIES AND HATE PRESS FULL OF BIGOTRY.
APC AND BUHARI HATE AND BIGOTRY GOV WILL NOT LAST FOREVER. YORUBA RONU!
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Amarabae(f): 3:20pm
dealslip:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by GoroTango: 3:20pm
letusbepieces:She asked a stupid question and got an appropriate response
10 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:21pm
GoroTango:
ARE WE NOT IN NIGERIA?
UR MOTHER AND WIFE WILL RECEIVE SAME TREATMENT.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Angeleena(f): 3:24pm
efcc,should try wat they did to any businessman from the north,or not to talk of harassing the whole family..
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Angeleena(f): 3:25pm
GoroTango:I don't, need to ask if you are an orphan
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by GoroTango: 3:26pm
letusbepieces:So because the man is Igbo he is now immune from arrest abi? The next time a security operative attempts to arrest you, ask him the same stupid question but be sure to have enough aboniki balm in hour house to treat the expected outcome.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by GoroTango: 3:27pm
Angeleena:And I don't need to ask you if you are a piglet either
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Theakthedream: 3:37pm
Shame on all tribalist
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Ellectricdanger: 3:38pm
Angeleena:
You are usIng Cynthia pics to defraud people. I will munch and send it to her. Fraudster
2 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by EvilMetahuman: 3:39pm
letusbepieces:
you can take igbo to mars but you cannot take victim mentality out of igbo.
it is coded in their dna.
7 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:40pm
GoroTango:
EXHAUSTING YOUR ENERGY ON IGBOS LEADS U TO SLAVERY IN LIBYA.
EVEN IN 1000 YEARS, HAUSA AND YORUBA PUT TOGETHER, WILL STILL REMAIN PARASITE THAT CAN NEVER ACHIEVE ANYTHING ASIDE WITCH HUNTING AND STEALING.
U ARE WEAK BUNCH, WHO ABUSE STATE POWER TO OPPRESS PROGRESS.
U ARE ENEMIES OF PROGRESS, SUFFERING FROM ACUTE PULL HIM DOWN SYNDROME.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by osazeeblue01: 3:41pm
am not undastanding o
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Ellectricdanger: 3:43pm
letusbepieces:
EXHAUSTING YOUR ENERGY ON IGBOS LEADS U TO SLAVERY IN LIBYA.
EVEN IN 1000 YEARS HAUSA AND YORUBA WILL STILL REMAIN PARASITE THAT CAN NEVER ACHIEVE ANYTHING ASIDE WITCH HUNTING AND STEALING.
U ARE WEAK BUNCH, WHO ABUSE STATE POWER TO OPPRESS PROGRESS.
U ARE ENEMIES OF PROGRESS, SUFFERING FROM ACUTE PULL HIM DOWN SYNDROME.[/s]
Typing in caps is a sign of frustration. Kill yourself so your elder siblings can eat you. Cannibals
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:44pm
Ellectricdanger:
SEE THE IGBOS WHOSE LAND WAS INVADED, WOMEN RAPED, CHILDREN STARVED TO DEATH AND 3 MILLION MURDERED IN A GENOCIDE, WITH ACCESS TO THEIR BANK ACCOUNT DENIED TODAY.
TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.
WE HAVE NOT PRODUCE PRESIDENT AND NOTE THE OIL YOU ARE STEALING IS ALSO FROM OUR REGION.
TAKE A LOOK AT URSELF AS AN HAUSA AND YORUBA MAN AND THEN TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.
IGBOS REMAIN THE ENVY OF ALL NIGERIA. U ALL WILL GIVE AN ARM AND LEG TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.
HENCE U SCREAM NIGERIA UNITY IS NON-NEGOTIABLE WEN DEY ASK FOR A SIMPLE REFERENDUM.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Ellectricdanger: 3:45pm
letusbepieces:
The last time i checked, your people are the nomads trooping to the SW and North, why running to a place you hate so much. You will just kill yourself over nothing. No one take you noisemakers serious. Lmaooo
4 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:46pm
Ellectricdanger:
IF I WAS TO BE A YORUBA MAN, I WILL BE VERY ASHAMED.
BUT IT IS NOW CLEAR THAT YORUBAS AND HAUSA HAVE NO SHAME.
IN MY NEXT LIFE, MY ONLY PRAYER IS THAT GOD MAKES ME AN IGBO MAN AGAIN.
2 Likes
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:48pm
UPON ALL THE OIL THIEVING FROM IGBO REGION, YORUBA AND HAUSA TAKE ALOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.
UPON ALL THE ABUSE OF STATE POWER TARGETED AT ONE TRIBE, YORUBA AND HAUSA TAKE A LOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.
SHAME SUPPOSE TO THEY CATCH UNA.
1 Like
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Ellectricdanger: 3:48pm
letusbepieces:
I am proudly Yoruba. No one want to associates with cannibals and criminals, go to Asia and they will stone you to death for being Eboe. Lol
1 Like
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:49pm
letusbepieces:
Mynd44 rule 2
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Ellectricdanger: 3:50pm
letusbepieces:
Kid, una no get any oil. Stop attaching to the SS people, inferiority complex is your problem. Dont kill yourself little kid.
1 Like
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by brainpulse: 3:50pm
It will be hard to reconvince your pigs and idiots that you have sent on tribalism mission
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by morereb10: 3:51pm
hmmmm
ok
What do you expect him to say?
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Standardcosting: 3:51pm
Okay
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by letusbepieces: 3:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:
THIS MAN, DO U HAVE READING AND COMPREHENSION PROBLEM?
LEAVE NAIRALAND, GO AND MARRY MR AND I MEAN A WOMAN.
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Frankyboy1(m): 3:52pm
It is a shame the way my people react to issues,snd this is why we fail woefully in leadership issues,cos we always place sentiments above reasoning!how.does innoson and gtb whip up tribal sentiment, how did innocent end up with such low levelled and illiterate wife, it is just a pity
|Re: My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma by Biety: 3:52pm
Indirectly telling his people that he was actually arrested for fraud and forgery.
The next thing we are expecting from him is to ask GTbank for forgiveness.
