Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / My Arrest Had No Ethnic Undertone – Innocent Chukwuma (1069 Views)

Senate Reacts To Arrest Of Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors Chief / Reno Omokri Reacts To Efcc's Arrest Of Innoson Motors Boss, Innocent Chukwuma / My Arrest By EFCC Has No Political Undertone – Shekarau (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



By Dozie Onyeka -

December 24, 2017





Innocent Chukwuma, chief executive officer (CEO) of Innoson Group, has dismissed the reports that his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had an ethnic undertone.



According to News Express, the businessman said this when he addressed a large crowd which thronged his residence on Saturday.



“It {his arrest} has no tribal or zone undertone but was purely business-related,” the newspaper quoted him to have said.



Operatives of the anti-graft agency picked Chukwuma up from his Enugu residence on Tuesday.



This sparked a controversy, with a social media campaign that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) should be blacklisted for purportedly being behind the ordeal of the billionaire businessman.



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had weighed in on the issue, alleging that the federal government had launched a manhunt for successful “Biafran” industrialists.



Chukwuma had earlier narrated his experience on the day he was arrested.



He said he hid within his house for two hours, thinking kidnappers or armed robbers were then ones who invaded his residence.



The industrialists said he was in pyjamas when operatives of the anti-graft agency came calling and that they flew him to Lagos from Enugu in his underwear.



Source: My arrest had no ethnic undertone – Innocent ChukwumaBy Dozie Onyeka -December 24, 2017Innocent Chukwuma, chief executive officer (CEO) of Innoson Group, has dismissed the reports that his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had an ethnic undertone.According to News Express, the businessman said this when he addressed a large crowd which thronged his residence on Saturday.Operatives of the anti-graft agency picked Chukwuma up from his Enugu residence on Tuesday.This sparked a controversy, with a social media campaign that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) should be blacklisted for purportedly being behind the ordeal of the billionaire businessman.Chukwuma had earlier narrated his experience on the day he was arrested.He said he hid within his house for two hours, thinking kidnappers or armed robbers were then ones who invaded his residence.The industrialists said he was in pyjamas when operatives of the anti-graft agency came calling and that they flew him to Lagos from Enugu in his underwear.Source: https://www.today.ng/news/nigeria/45349/arrest-ethnic-undertone-innocent-chukwuma?utm_source=NNDTW&utm_medium=twitter

saintade01:

My arrest had no ethnic undertone – Innocent Chukwuma

By Dozie Onyeka -

December 24, 2017





Innocent Chukwuma, chief executive officer (CEO) of Innoson Group, has dismissed the reports that his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had an ethnic undertone.



According to News Express, the businessman said this when he addressed a large crowd which thronged his residence on Saturday.

“It {his arrest} has no tribal or zone undertone but was purely business-related,” the newspaper quoted him to have said.



Operatives of the anti-graft agency picked Chukwuma up from his Enugu residence on Tuesday.



This sparked a controversy, with a social media campaign that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) should be blacklisted for purportedly being behind the ordeal of the billionaire businessman.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had weighed in on the issue, alleging that the federal government had launched a manhunt for successful “Biafran” industrialists.

Chukwuma had earlier narrated his experience on the day he was arrested.



He said he hid within his house for two hours, thinking kidnappers or armed robbers were then ones who invaded his residence.



The industrialists said he was in pyjamas when operatives of the anti-graft agency came calling and that they flew him to Lagos from Enugu in his underwear.



Source: https://www.today.ng/news/nigeria/45349/arrest-ethnic-undertone-innocent-chukwuma?utm_source=NNDTW&utm_medium=twitter





AFONJA MEDIA, GO TO HELL!





INNOSON WIFE, 'IS IT BECOS WE ARE IGBO?'





EFCC OPERATIVE REPLIES, 'YES' AND LANDED HIS HEAVY HANDS ON INNOSON WIFE FACE.'









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHdaZcsgGho 7 Likes

But his wife started the Igbo victim mentality trash. She kept on saying " Is it because we are Igbos". You see all those shouting I will close my account with GTB. Pure sentimentalists 13 Likes

letusbepieces:

[s][/s]





AFONJA MEDIA GO TO HELL!

He is actually referring to your type. He is actually referring to your type. 13 Likes

Only daft fool thought you got arrested because you are yeebo,but no matter what they think,if you are found guilty of forgery,you will be fully dealt with. 13 Likes 1 Share

YORUBA HAVE DESTROYED JOURNALISM IN NIGERIA.





CREDIBILITY AND AUTHENTICITY IS DEAD, ALL PROPAGANDA, LIES AND HATE PRESS FULL OF BIGOTRY.





APC AND BUHARI HATE AND BIGOTRY GOV WILL NOT LAST FOREVER. YORUBA RONU! 5 Likes 3 Shares

dealslip:

But his wife started the Igbo victim mentality trash. She kept on saying " Is it because we are Igbos". You see all those shouting I will close my account with GTB. Pure sentimentalists 5 Likes 1 Share

letusbepieces:

[s][/s]





AFONJA MEDIA GO TO HELL!





INNOSON WIFE, 'IS IT BECOS WE ARE IGBO?'





EFCC OPERATIVE REPLIES, 'YES' AND LANDED HIS HEAVY HANDS ON INNOSON WIFE FACE.' She asked a stupid question and got an appropriate response She asked a stupid question and got an appropriate response 10 Likes

GoroTango:

She asked a stupid question, and got an appropriate response

ARE WE NOT IN NIGERIA?





UR MOTHER AND WIFE WILL RECEIVE SAME TREATMENT. 5 Likes 2 Shares

efcc,should try wat they did to any businessman from the north,or not to talk of harassing the whole family..

GoroTango:

She asked a stupid question, and got an appropriate response I don't, need to ask if you are an orphan I don't, need to ask if you are an orphan 2 Likes 1 Share

letusbepieces:





ARE WE NOT IN NIGERIA?





UR MOTHER AND WIFE WILL RECEIVE SAME TREATMENT. So because the man is Igbo he is now immune from arrest abi? The next time a security operative attempts to arrest you, ask him the same stupid question but be sure to have enough aboniki balm in hour house to treat the expected outcome. So because the man is Igbo he is now immune from arrest abi? The next time a security operative attempts to arrest you, ask him the same stupid question but be sure to have enough aboniki balm in hour house to treat the expected outcome. 6 Likes 1 Share

Angeleena:



I don't, need to ask if you are an orphan And I don't need to ask you if you are a piglet either And I don't need to ask you if you are a piglet either 5 Likes 1 Share

Shame on all tribalist

Angeleena:



I don't, need to ask if you are an orphan

You are usIng Cynthia pics to defraud people. I will munch and send it to her. Fraudster You are usIng Cynthia pics to defraud people. I will munch and send it to her. Fraudster 2 Likes

letusbepieces:







AFONJA MEDIA, GO TO HELL!





INNOSON WIFE, 'IS IT BECOS WE ARE IGBO?'





EFCC OPERATIVE REPLIES, 'YES' AND LANDED HIS HEAVY HANDS ON INNOSON WIFE FACE.'









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHdaZcsgGho



you can take igbo to mars but you cannot take victim mentality out of igbo.



it is coded in their dna. you can take igbo to mars but you cannot take victim mentality out of igbo.it is coded in their dna. 7 Likes

GoroTango:

So because the man is Igbo he is now immune from arrest abi? The next time a security operative attempts to arrest you, ask him the same stupid question but be sure to have enough aboniki balm in hour house to treat the expected outcome.



EXHAUSTING YOUR ENERGY ON IGBOS LEADS U TO SLAVERY IN LIBYA.



EVEN IN 1000 YEARS, HAUSA AND YORUBA PUT TOGETHER, WILL STILL REMAIN PARASITE THAT CAN NEVER ACHIEVE ANYTHING ASIDE WITCH HUNTING AND STEALING.





U ARE WEAK BUNCH, WHO ABUSE STATE POWER TO OPPRESS PROGRESS.





U ARE ENEMIES OF PROGRESS, SUFFERING FROM ACUTE PULL HIM DOWN SYNDROME.



3 Likes 1 Share

am not undastanding o

letusbepieces:

[s]



EXHAUSTING YOUR ENERGY ON IGBOS LEADS U TO SLAVERY IN LIBYA.



EVEN IN 1000 YEARS HAUSA AND YORUBA WILL STILL REMAIN PARASITE THAT CAN NEVER ACHIEVE ANYTHING ASIDE WITCH HUNTING AND STEALING.





U ARE WEAK BUNCH, WHO ABUSE STATE POWER TO OPPRESS PROGRESS.





U ARE ENEMIES OF PROGRESS, SUFFERING FROM ACUTE PULL HIM DOWN SYNDROME.[/s]





Typing in caps is a sign of frustration. Kill yourself so your elder siblings can eat you. Cannibals [/s]Typing in caps is a sign of frustration. Kill yourself so your elder siblings can eat you. Cannibals 5 Likes 1 Share

Ellectricdanger:

[s][/s]





Typing in caps is a sign of frustration. Kill yourself so your elder siblings can eat you. Cannibals





SEE THE IGBOS WHOSE LAND WAS INVADED, WOMEN RAPED, CHILDREN STARVED TO DEATH AND 3 MILLION MURDERED IN A GENOCIDE, WITH ACCESS TO THEIR BANK ACCOUNT DENIED TODAY.



TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.



WE HAVE NOT PRODUCE PRESIDENT AND NOTE THE OIL YOU ARE STEALING IS ALSO FROM OUR REGION.





TAKE A LOOK AT URSELF AS AN HAUSA AND YORUBA MAN AND THEN TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.





IGBOS REMAIN THE ENVY OF ALL NIGERIA. U ALL WILL GIVE AN ARM AND LEG TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.





HENCE U SCREAM NIGERIA UNITY IS NON-NEGOTIABLE WEN DEY ASK FOR A SIMPLE REFERENDUM. 2 Likes 1 Share

letusbepieces:









SEE THE IGBOS WHOSE LAND WAS INVADED, WOMEN RAPED, CHILDREN STARVED TO DEATH AND 3 MILLION MURDERED IN A GENOCIDE,

WITH ACCESS TO THEIR BANK ACCOUNT DENIED TODAY.



TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.



WE HAVE NOT PRODUCE PRESIDENT AND NOTE THE OIL YOU ARE STEALING IS ALSO FROM OUR REGION.





TAKE A LOOK AT URSELF AS AN HAUSA AND YORUBA MAN AND THEN TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.





IGBOS REMAIN THE ENVY OF ALL NIGERIA.





The last time i checked, your people are the nomads trooping to the SW and North, why running to a place you hate so much. You will just kill yourself over nothing. No one take you noisemakers serious. Lmaooo The last time i checked, your people are the nomads trooping to the SW and North, why running to a place you hate so much. You will just kill yourself over nothing. No one take you noisemakers serious. Lmaooo 4 Likes

Ellectricdanger:

[s][/s]





You will just kill yourself over nothing. No one take you noisemakers serious. Lmaooo



IF I WAS TO BE A YORUBA MAN, I WILL BE VERY ASHAMED.



BUT IT IS NOW CLEAR THAT YORUBAS AND HAUSA HAVE NO SHAME.



IN MY NEXT LIFE, MY ONLY PRAYER IS THAT GOD MAKES ME AN IGBO MAN AGAIN. 2 Likes

UPON ALL THE OIL THIEVING FROM IGBO REGION, YORUBA AND HAUSA TAKE ALOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.





UPON ALL THE ABUSE OF STATE POWER TARGETED AT ONE TRIBE, YORUBA AND HAUSA TAKE A LOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.





SHAME SUPPOSE TO THEY CATCH UNA. 1 Like

letusbepieces:







IF I WAS TO BE A YORUBA MAN, I WILL BE VERY ASHAMED.



BUT IT IS NOW CLEAR THAT YORUBAS AND HAUSA HAVE NO SHAME.



IN MY NEXT LIFE, MY ONLY PRAYER IS THAT GOD MAKES ME AN IGBO MAN AGAIN.

I am proudly Yoruba. No one want to associates with cannibals and criminals, go to Asia and they will stone you to death for being Eboe. Lol I am proudly Yoruba. No one want to associates with cannibals and criminals, go to Asia and they will stone you to death for being Eboe. Lol 1 Like

letusbepieces:





ARE WE NOT IN NIGERIA?





UR MOTHER AND WIFE WILL RECEIVE SAME TREATMENT.

Mynd44 rule 2 Mynd44 rule 2

letusbepieces:

UPON ALL THE OIL THIEVING FROM IGBO REGION, YORUBA AND HAUSA TAKE ALOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.





UPON ALL THE ABUSE OF STATE POWER TARGETED AT ONE TRIBE, YORUBA AND HAUSA TAKE A LOOK AT URSELVES AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE IGBOS.





SHAME SUPPOSE TO THEY CATCH UNA.

Kid, una no get any oil. Stop attaching to the SS people, inferiority complex is your problem. Dont kill yourself little kid. Kid, una no get any oil. Stop attaching to the SS people, inferiority complex is your problem. Dont kill yourself little kid. 1 Like

It will be hard to reconvince your pigs and idiots that you have sent on tribalism mission

hmmmm





ok







What do you expect him to say?

Okay

NgeneUkwenu:





Mynd44 rule 2

THIS MAN, DO U HAVE READING AND COMPREHENSION PROBLEM?





LEAVE NAIRALAND, GO AND MARRY MR AND I MEAN A WOMAN. THIS MAN, DO U HAVE READING AND COMPREHENSION PROBLEM?LEAVE NAIRALAND, GO AND MARRY MR AND I MEAN A WOMAN.

It is a shame the way my people react to issues,snd this is why we fail woefully in leadership issues,cos we always place sentiments above reasoning!how.does innoson and gtb whip up tribal sentiment, how did innocent end up with such low levelled and illiterate wife, it is just a pity