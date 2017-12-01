Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) (13592 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nnpc-md-at-filling-station-in.html On the instruction of President Buhari, GMD NNPC Group, Dr Baru is currently on an assessment tour to some filling stations in Abuja to see what’s happening on the ground.

The M.umu should be working with the supply segment and looking at distribution figures and possibly diversion investigations behind the scenes, this attempt at "eye service" to pretend he even know anything is stale.



Failed country. 57 Likes 2 Shares

He is not serious 9 Likes 1 Share

Which kind yeye tour be this? That filling station in the posted picture is just opposite NNPC towers. Let him come over to filling stations where the queue is super long and people are frustrated after spending hours on the line. 1 Like

Baru going to filling stations

is just for show, he should be in a meeting with major and minor marketers to get the supply issue resolved...





This is just perpetual waste of time, while million are wasting productive hours queuing endlessly to get fuel at exorbitant prices...





Selfie at the filling station is not a solution Baru and co... 2 Likes