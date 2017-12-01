₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Harbdulrasaq(m): 6:07pm On Dec 24
On the instruction of President Buhari, GMD NNPC Group, Dr Baru is currently on an assessment tour to some filling stations in Abuja to see what’s happening on the ground.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-nnpc-md-at-filling-station-in.html
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:08pm On Dec 24
Medicine after death
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 6:08pm On Dec 24
The M.umu should be working with the supply segment and looking at distribution figures and possibly diversion investigations behind the scenes, this attempt at "eye service" to pretend he even know anything is stale.
Failed country.
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by tmann626(m): 6:09pm On Dec 24
He is not serious
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:10pm On Dec 24
biacan:
Hahahah which kin woman u be sef eh, u jus carry ur mouth dey crack pesin up today wetin happen...
Well nor be this comment they make me laugh sha,I jus dey remember some of ur funny comments
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Chevronstaff: 6:12pm On Dec 24
medicine after death truly..
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by smogup: 6:13pm On Dec 24
Buhari has proven himself so useless a President. APC is a useless party of criminals
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by lokobyforch(m): 6:16pm On Dec 24
This APC clowns will never cease to amuse me.
1/37 is a complete failure. He should have been asked to visit at least 19 states.
Mumu people...
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Desyner: 6:18pm On Dec 24
What will his inspection do? These people don't give a rat's ass about the masses. They don't see us as people to be pleased but fooled.
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 6:20pm On Dec 24
make man. just get fuel on Wednesday sha.Can't jump from one danfo to another. And thank God, children dey holiday
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Squillionaire: 6:21pm On Dec 24
How is this news? I was expecting to see him on the fuel queue waiting to buy fuel; not that he strolled from his office just across the road from the petrol station.
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Dillusionist(f): 6:22pm On Dec 24
damage control...ewu awusa
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:22pm On Dec 24
Martin0:I never knew my comments where funny
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:26pm On Dec 24
biacan:
Hmmmm It might not be funny oo but when I imagine how the u will say it in reality espcially how the mouth go take dey twist dey talk am,I go jus dey laugh
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:31pm On Dec 24
What a funny country, so he doesnt trust the citizen voice.
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Oma307: 6:34pm On Dec 24
chai is the other name for this country
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:39pm On Dec 24
Martin0:So funny in reality I don't talk much that's me for you
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:41pm On Dec 24
biacan:
Hmmmm ok ooo!
U dey carry vex dey talk with me abi
Ok ooo still dey tight face na
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:43pm On Dec 24
Martin0:See this guy just one little problem nahim make you insult me join like say my life dey tie around man........i was just looking at you though
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:49pm On Dec 24
biacan:
Aaaa see diz gurl oo
Na now u talk ur mind!
So wetin and how I take insult u?
Well if I insult u wey I nor know abeg sorry ooo
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by hulk616: 6:52pm On Dec 24
There is no fuel!!!!!!!
What do u want to monitor again
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:52pm On Dec 24
Martin0:Nor problem nah pass tense
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:54pm On Dec 24
biacan:Confirm na make I like u oo
u act mature
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:57pm On Dec 24
Martin0:OMG I'm blushing kiss him on his head
He faints
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:58pm On Dec 24
Martin0:OMG I'm blushing kiss him on his head
He faints
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:06pm On Dec 24
A clear case of micro managing again by a Buhari employee , instead of this man to be in a meeting with major oil importer to see how they can wet the supply chain in the shortest possible time he is here chasing dragon flies instead of the dragon by even disturbing dispensing time these filling stations have with his disrupting presence
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:14pm On Dec 24
biacan:Oshiramama biacan biacan
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:18pm On Dec 24
Martin0:You just dey make me laugh tire for here which name be that one
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:21pm On Dec 24
biacan:
Na dem pastors words of speaking in tongues oo
How far na how u take dey plan tonight
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by kevoh(m): 7:27pm On Dec 24
Which kind yeye tour be this? That filling station in the posted picture is just opposite NNPC towers. Let him come over to filling stations where the queue is super long and people are frustrated after spending hours on the line.
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by fitzmayowa: 7:27pm On Dec 24
Baru going to filling stations
is just for show, he should be in a meeting with major and minor marketers to get the supply issue resolved...
This is just perpetual waste of time, while million are wasting productive hours queuing endlessly to get fuel at exorbitant prices...
Selfie at the filling station is not a solution Baru and co...
|Re: NNPC MD, Baru At A Filling Station In Abuja To Monitor Scarcity Level (Photos) by biacan(f): 7:29pm On Dec 24
Martin0:Dem pastors and you go say you nor dey go church...... hmmm
Martin I don already go church and I dey fear all this night programmes make agberos nor come get free things......
On a serious note I don't go out at night except when going to the club but that one nah that my friend wey I tell you about dey carry me go I nor dey too feel comfortable for outside but she travel.......... wish you're here make you carry me comot
