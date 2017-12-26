₦airaland Forum

Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 5:52pm On Dec 25
I just fel in love with these pretty lady named Boma from Rivers State.
She fed 40 persons on Christmas day even though she didn't have enough money.
Read what she wrote on Facebook

''And That Was How I Celebrated Jesus' Birthday

I just gave lunch to over 40 persons today and i'm happy i did.
When the thought of doing this came to my mind i had no cash for it. Few weeks back one of my friends here on Facebook though we have not met yet he asked Boma what are your plans for Christmas and i replied my plan is to feed the less privileged on Christmas day, he was like wow! Will send some cash to support you. fast forward few days ago he sent some cash from abroad o grin
I contacted a caterer to prepare the food and i bought drinks put in the freezer to make them very chill grin cheesy grin

God Bless us To Do More In Jesus Name Amen grin

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 5:55pm On Dec 25
More

Cc: Boss Seun Lalasticlala come and see

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by NwaChibuzor909: 5:57pm On Dec 25
Firstly does she see this as an achievememt

Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys

Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty

Lastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 6:00pm On Dec 25
Now, thats a SLAY QUEEN!!

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 6:03pm On Dec 25
Correct. Real Slay queen
Garshyzee:
Now, thats a SLAY QUEEN!!

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 6:05pm On Dec 25
PastorandMentor:
Correct. Real Slay queen

Yeap..offical slay queen.. Not those riffrafs that are senseless

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 6:07pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Firstly does she see this as an achievememt

Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys

Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty

Lastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.

Must you be foolish and stupid at the same time?

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 6:08pm On Dec 25
kiss

Those that cannot give #200 recharge card will come here and start shouting "Public stunt" Hide your face biko.

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 6:15pm On Dec 25
Garshyzee:


Must you be foolish and stupid at the same time?

Leave this attention seeker jare.

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Khd95(m): 6:55pm On Dec 25
That ftc Nigga will never have sense... grin

He wants to overthrow Nwamaikpe grin sad

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 7:32pm On Dec 25
Lol. cheesy grin
Garshyzee:


Yeap..offical slay queen.. Not those riffrafs that are senseless
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:31pm On Dec 25
Bless u
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:32pm On Dec 25
shocked


What a smart babe!



All thanks to the young man who foolishly fell for her deceptive charity plan to feed the less privilege.

She simply played him!


What a good way of executing a terrible motive.

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:32pm On Dec 25
That's my kinda woman, a giver. Love you dear.

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 9:33pm On Dec 25
In this century we have so many givers but surpringly the poverty rate keeps going higher and higher, we have so many billionaires giving billions than ever but still millions starve.

Makes you wonder if things are ever going to improve
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Dasherz(f): 9:33pm On Dec 25
kisses dear .. weldone
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by deebrain(m): 9:33pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Firstly does she see this as an achievememt

Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys

Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty

Lastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.

Aside your speed to achieve first to comment and your stupid comments on nairaland, who has ever thanked God that he or she encountered you offline?

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by demolinka(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
You did well, young one. You did well.

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by lebete3000: 9:34pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Firstly does she see this as an achievememt

Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys

Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty

Lastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.

Mtchew....

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by sudaisbeard(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Correct bae. unlike some bird brained chick waiting to lick an unsuspecting maga grin
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Let not your right hand know what your left hand has done.

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by funnynation(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
I need the babe control first
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Naturallyme: 9:34pm On Dec 25
Nice though. Good gesture but I can see you have an ulterior motive. Why not show pictures of when you are distributing them or the less privileged you fed. You show just the packs and your yourself showing dirty swag. Misplaced priorities.


I don't think you need to make noise about it self
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Respect55(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Some others are waiting to be fed
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by mecc: 9:35pm On Dec 25
Congratulations to you, you actually learned from me grin grin Omodada that's very kind of u jor .
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
.
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by jaxxy(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
A good lady and a good gesture.
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by victorakpabome: 9:35pm On Dec 25
PastorandMentor:
I just fel in love with these pretty lady named Boma from Rivers State.
She fed 40 persons on Christmas day even though she didn't have enough money.
Read what she wrote on Facebook

''And That Was How I Celebrated Jesus' Birthday

I just gave lunch to over 40 persons today and i'm happy i did.
When the thought of doing this came to my mind i had no cash for it. Few weeks back one of my friends here on Facebook though we have not met yet he asked Boma what are your plans for Christmas and i replied my plan is to feed the less privileged on Christmas day, he was like wow! Will send some cash to support you. fast forward few days ago he sent some cash from abroad o grin
I contacted a caterer to prepare the food and i bought drinks put in the freezer to make them very chill grin cheesy grin

God Bless us To Do More In Jesus Name Amen grin

Must everything be on social media?

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Emerikoss: 9:36pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Firstly does she see this as an achievememt

Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys

Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty

Lastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.
How many people did you feed?, people sef, smh... Indeed like someone asked must you be foolish and stupid at the same time

Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
smiley
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
Bitch ain't smiling
Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Firstly does she see this as an achievememt

Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys

Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty

Lastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.


What have you done for humanity lately?

