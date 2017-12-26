Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) (16025 Views)

She fed 40 persons on Christmas day even though she didn't have enough money.

Read what she wrote on Facebook



''And That Was How I Celebrated Jesus' Birthday



I just gave lunch to over 40 persons today and i'm happy i did.

When the thought of doing this came to my mind i had no cash for it. Few weeks back one of my friends here on Facebook though we have not met yet he asked Boma what are your plans for Christmas and i replied my plan is to feed the less privileged on Christmas day, he was like wow! Will send some cash to support you. fast forward few days ago he sent some cash from abroad o

I contacted a caterer to prepare the food and i bought drinks put in the freezer to make them very chill



Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ?



Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty



Firstly does she see this as an achievememtSecondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's prettyLastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.

Now, thats a SLAY QUEEN!! 16 Likes

Garshyzee:

Now, thats a SLAY QUEEN!! Correct. Real Slay queen 7 Likes

PastorandMentor:

Correct. Real Slay queen

Yeap..offical slay queen.. Not those riffrafs that are senseless 13 Likes

NwaChibuzor909:

Must you be foolish and stupid at the same time? Must you be foolish and stupid at the same time? 78 Likes 5 Shares





Those that cannot give #200 recharge card will come here and start shouting "Public stunt" Hide your face biko. Those that cannot give #200 recharge card will come here and start shoutingHide your face biko. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Must you be foolish and stupid at the same time?

Leave this attention seeker jare. Leave this attention seeker jare. 15 Likes





He wants to overthrow Nwamaikpe That ftc Nigga will never have sense...He wants to overthrow Nwamaikpe 3 Likes

Yeap..offical slay queen.. Not those riffrafs that are senseless Lol.

Bless u







What a smart babe!







All thanks to the young man who foolishly fell for her deceptive charity plan to feed the less privilege.



She simply played him!





What a good way of executing a terrible motive. What a smart babe!All thanks to the young man who foolishly fell for her deceptive charity plan to feed the less privilege.She simply played him!What a good way of executing a terrible motive. 3 Likes

That's my kinda woman, a giver. Love you dear. 2 Likes

In this century we have so many givers but surpringly the poverty rate keeps going higher and higher, we have so many billionaires giving billions than ever but still millions starve.

Makes you wonder if things are ever going to improve Makes you wonder if things are ever going to improve

kisses dear .. weldone

Aside your speed to achieve first to comment and your stupid comments on nairaland, who has ever thanked God that he or she encountered you offline? Aside your speed to achieve first to comment and your stupid comments on nairaland, who has ever thanked God that he or she encountered you offline? 17 Likes

You did well, young one. You did well. 1 Like

Mtchew.... Mtchew.... 6 Likes

Correct bae. unlike some bird brained chick waiting to lick an unsuspecting maga

Let not your right hand know what your left hand has done. 3 Likes

I need the babe control first

Nice though. Good gesture but I can see you have an ulterior motive. Why not show pictures of when you are distributing them or the less privileged you fed. You show just the packs and your yourself showing dirty swag. Misplaced priorities.





I don't think you need to make noise about it self

Some others are waiting to be fed

Omodada that's very kind of u jor . Congratulations to you, you actually learned from meOmodada that's very kind of u jor .

A good lady and a good gesture.

PastorandMentor:

I just fel in love with these pretty lady named Boma from Rivers State.

She fed 40 persons on Christmas day even though she didn't have enough money.

Read what she wrote on Facebook



''And That Was How I Celebrated Jesus' Birthday



I just gave lunch to over 40 persons today and i'm happy i did.

When the thought of doing this came to my mind i had no cash for it. Few weeks back one of my friends here on Facebook though we have not met yet he asked Boma what are your plans for Christmas and i replied my plan is to feed the less privileged on Christmas day, he was like wow! Will send some cash to support you. fast forward few days ago he sent some cash from abroad o

I contacted a caterer to prepare the food and i bought drinks put in the freezer to make them very chill



God Bless us To Do More In Jesus Name Amen

Must everything be on social media? Must everything be on social media? 1 Like

Bitch ain't smiling