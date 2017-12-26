₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,465 members, 3,989,108 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at 05:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) (16025 Views)
Lady Feeds Hungry Residents In Lagos For Free (Photos) / Amiloaded Feeds 1000 Osun Street Kids / Quality Packaging For Your Rice,flour,animal Feeds,garri,fertilizer,cement Etc (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 5:52pm On Dec 25
I just fel in love with these pretty lady named Boma from Rivers State.
She fed 40 persons on Christmas day even though she didn't have enough money.
Read what she wrote on Facebook
''And That Was How I Celebrated Jesus' Birthday
I just gave lunch to over 40 persons today and i'm happy i did.
When the thought of doing this came to my mind i had no cash for it. Few weeks back one of my friends here on Facebook though we have not met yet he asked Boma what are your plans for Christmas and i replied my plan is to feed the less privileged on Christmas day, he was like wow! Will send some cash to support you. fast forward few days ago he sent some cash from abroad o
I contacted a caterer to prepare the food and i bought drinks put in the freezer to make them very chill
God Bless us To Do More In Jesus Name Amen
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 5:55pm On Dec 25
More
Cc: Boss Seun Lalasticlala come and see
1 Like
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by NwaChibuzor909: 5:57pm On Dec 25
Firstly does she see this as an achievememt
Secondly wetin dey inside that nylon no go pass biscuit and bobo. No be her mates dash 5k each to 7 boys yesterday and even offered them scholarship ? http://www.nairaland.com/4248272/man-g-wagon-gives-money-boys
Thirdly she is very ugly so never you say she's pretty
Lastly she is suppposed to cover her face in shame. No be person be Jesus wey feed 5000 and he didn't make noise. You fed only 40 and you won't allow us to hear word.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 6:00pm On Dec 25
Now, thats a SLAY QUEEN!!
16 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 6:03pm On Dec 25
Correct. Real Slay queen
Garshyzee:
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 6:05pm On Dec 25
PastorandMentor:
Yeap..offical slay queen.. Not those riffrafs that are senseless
13 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Garshyzee(m): 6:07pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Must you be foolish and stupid at the same time?
78 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 6:08pm On Dec 25
Those that cannot give #200 recharge card will come here and start shouting "Public stunt" Hide your face biko.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 6:15pm On Dec 25
Garshyzee:
Leave this attention seeker jare.
15 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Khd95(m): 6:55pm On Dec 25
That ftc Nigga will never have sense...
He wants to overthrow Nwamaikpe
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 7:32pm On Dec 25
Lol.
Garshyzee:
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:31pm On Dec 25
Bless u
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:32pm On Dec 25
What a smart babe!
All thanks to the young man who foolishly fell for her deceptive charity plan to feed the less privilege.
She simply played him!
What a good way of executing a terrible motive.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:32pm On Dec 25
That's my kinda woman, a giver. Love you dear.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 9:33pm On Dec 25
In this century we have so many givers but surpringly the poverty rate keeps going higher and higher, we have so many billionaires giving billions than ever but still millions starve.
Makes you wonder if things are ever going to improve
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Dasherz(f): 9:33pm On Dec 25
kisses dear .. weldone
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by deebrain(m): 9:33pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Aside your speed to achieve first to comment and your stupid comments on nairaland, who has ever thanked God that he or she encountered you offline?
17 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by demolinka(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
You did well, young one. You did well.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by lebete3000: 9:34pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
Mtchew....
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by sudaisbeard(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Correct bae. unlike some bird brained chick waiting to lick an unsuspecting maga
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Let not your right hand know what your left hand has done.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by funnynation(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
I need the babe control first
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Naturallyme: 9:34pm On Dec 25
Nice though. Good gesture but I can see you have an ulterior motive. Why not show pictures of when you are distributing them or the less privileged you fed. You show just the packs and your yourself showing dirty swag. Misplaced priorities.
I don't think you need to make noise about it self
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Respect55(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Some others are waiting to be fed
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by mecc: 9:35pm On Dec 25
Congratulations to you, you actually learned from me Omodada that's very kind of u jor .
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
.
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by jaxxy(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
A good lady and a good gesture.
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by victorakpabome: 9:35pm On Dec 25
PastorandMentor:
Must everything be on social media?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Emerikoss: 9:36pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:How many people did you feed?, people sef, smh... Indeed like someone asked must you be foolish and stupid at the same time
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
Bitch ain't smiling
|Re: Lady Feeds 40 People On Christmas Day (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
What have you done for humanity lately?
Moi-moi Made With Leaf, Plate, Nylon Or Foil / Is It Wrong Or Rather Unhealthy To Eat Indomie Raw? / Why Does Beans Take Less Time To Prepare These Days?
Viewing this topic: tundehussain, seunamode, Mreazi121(m), lovelymind(m), Esejojo, egbesunday, dboY1123(m), gideonvision, JamesReacher(m), Olisacollins, Universities, lordoseji(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12