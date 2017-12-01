₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by deturla(m): 8:34pm On Dec 25
Truth is, it is not hearsay when people push the theory that Lagos houses the most beautiful girls in Nigeria. I agree, and I am sure you do as well. From the various girls trooping into the country 'from the abroad' to the different tribes of girls living in the centre of excellence, it is suffice to conclude that you will see different shapes, sizes, manners of beautiful girls all around the city.
http://deedeesblog.com/top-10-things-lagos-girls-want-for-christmas/
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by checkedout: 8:35pm On Dec 25
Fortunately my girl wants my attention
Girls and material things are like ....
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Alao046(m): 8:37pm On Dec 25
Oga nothing like Christmas
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Alao046(m): 8:37pm On Dec 25
A virgin does not give birth
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by deturla(m): 8:38pm On Dec 25
checkedout:
LOL!
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by emorse(m): 8:39pm On Dec 25
I died at number one. ATM machine bawo? The picture for my head funny die. lol
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by MicheyJ1: 8:39pm On Dec 25
If wishes were horses beggars would ride.
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Prettythicksmee(f): 8:45pm On Dec 25
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Alao046(m): 8:46pm On Dec 25
Thank God i don't have one
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by checkedout: 8:58pm On Dec 25
Prettythicksmee:
We hear you but hmmmm....... Make I talk the rest?
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by BlackDBagba: 9:00pm On Dec 25
Oh dear!
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Nutase(f): 9:01pm On Dec 25
Rubbish list.
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Prettythicksmee(f): 9:01pm On Dec 25
checkedout:Lol,no talk am.I don modify.
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by checkedout: 9:18pm On Dec 25
Prettythicksmee:
Lolzzzz.
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by habsydiamond(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
I better go become Catholic father than fit all these bills...to be an is not an easy job ....Na pesin DM go send back to the village dem dey find...dem no go meet me at home..... never...
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by DaudaAbu(m): 9:49pm On Dec 25
Come, even most men on this forum need those things.
For xmas or even after new year
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Ruggedfitness: 10:00pm On Dec 25
I believe by Lagos girls you mean what most Nigerian girls want for Christmas
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by kelvyn7(m): 10:00pm On Dec 25
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Lifebender(m): 10:01pm On Dec 25
so they all called and told you what they wanted
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by princechurchill(m): 10:02pm On Dec 25
And no deek was mention
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by bughead: 10:05pm On Dec 25
deturla:10 things baboons want rather!
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by sudaisbeard(m): 10:05pm On Dec 25
mtcheww whats so special about lagos girls HOELOSHO OSHI
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Nickymezor(f): 10:06pm On Dec 25
Yawning
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by FrenchWay: 10:07pm On Dec 25
...
Its simply a difference between their wants and needs.
A typical Lagos girl wants your ATM and she loves to be lied to by yahoo boiz.(Sunkanmi, aah! Koni da fu e)
A typical Lagos girl only needs two things: SEX and SEX
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Alonso91(m): 10:08pm On Dec 25
Whatever
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by NubiLove(m): 10:10pm On Dec 25
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by seunny4lif(m): 10:10pm On Dec 25
Me right now
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Playz: 10:13pm On Dec 25
Nigerian Girls I Hail thee!
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by alexistaiwo: 10:18pm On Dec 25
Here's the message I updated on my WhatsApp status since last week.
"Nobody should visit my house for Christmas this year.
Jesus was born in Bethlehem.
The party is in Bethlehem.
No cash for atenu"
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by Activeman391(m): 10:19pm On Dec 25
That's like having the whole world and loosing your soul
|Re: Top 10 Things Lagos Girls Want For Christmas by EsotericMonk: 10:22pm On Dec 25
If she or her parents can't afford any of those things, then she has no right to demand them.
Before feminists would coman be pouring saliva ontop my head, what have you gotten your bf for Christmas? Is it worth the value of what you demand?
