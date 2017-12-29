Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? (20104 Views)

3 Crucial Reasons Why You Are Still Single To Stupor / Why Are You Still Single? / Guys Are The Major Reason Most Ladies Are Still Single- Emusmith (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (37) (Reply) (Go Down)





It's not funny �. Work, work and work but no real lady or guy to call at the end of the day's job to tell how your day went, without the fear that they're not 'karashikas' or 'playboys'.



What's stopped you from kick-starting that relationship?





- Low income

- Not too cute

- Fear of getting on with the wrong guy/girl

- Your village people

- Too choosy

- Too much shakara(forming)

- Waiting for the perfect man







DO YOU BELIEVE YOU CAN FIND YOUR SOUL-MATE here as you would in your workplace, church, neighborhood etc?



Let's stop seeing ourselves as 'virtual beings'- I believe you could meet someone here and actually start something that will culminate into marriage.





Well, I'm just thinking aloud. I even heard Mynd44 is still "available", if you know what I mean. I think lalasticlal.a is still searching too.



You see a cute, prospective and hardworking guy and the next thing you hear, he is single. Same for the ladies. Igwe must hear this!!!





Let's analyse this menace and profer the way forward. Next Year 2017; We've got to have lots of weddings.





Pass the ball... The year is about to end and some of us have not yet found that special one.It's not funny �. Work, work and work but no real lady or guy to call at the end of the day's job to tell how your day went, without the fear that they're not 'karashikas' or 'playboys'.What's stopped you from kick-starting that relationship?DO YOU BELIEVE YOU CAN FIND YOUR SOUL-MATE here as you would in your workplace, church, neighborhood etc?Let's stop seeing ourselves as 'virtual beings'- I believe you could meet someone here and actually start something that will culminate into marriage.Well, I'm just thinking aloud. I even heard Mynd44 is still "available", if you know what I mean. I think lalasticlal.a is still searching too.You see a cute, prospective and hardworking guy and the next thing you hear, he is single. Same for the ladies. Igwe must hear this!!!Let's analyse this menace and profer the way forward. Next Year 2017; We've got to have lots of weddings.Pass the ball... 35 Likes 3 Shares

Well.



I think in my own case I am just plain selfish. I have everything any young man wishes for,and then some.



But my brother, each day you see a woman you think is better than the one of yesterday.



So much women out there, it is so difficult to pick one out especially when you are a comfortable guy and don't know if they are pretending around you because of your comfort.



Anyway 2018 is not going to escape me.



Kpatakpata I go village go marry village girl. 94 Likes 3 Shares



emusmithy:



The year is about to end and some of us have not yet found that special one.



It's not funny �. Work, work and work but no real lady or guy to call at the end of the day's job to tell how your day went, without the fear that they're not 'karashikas' or 'playboys'.



What's stopped you from kick-starting that relationship?





- Low income

- Not too cute

- Fear of getting on with the wrong guy/girl

- Your village people

- Too choosy

- Too much shakara(forming)

- Waiting for the perfect man







DO YOU BELIEVE YOU CAN FIND YOUR SOUL-MATE here as you would in your workplace, church, neighborhood etc?



Let's stop seeing ourselves as 'virtual beings'- I believe you could meet someone here and actually start something that will culminate into marriage.





Well, I'm just thinking aloud. I even heard Mynd44 is still "available", if you know what I mean.



You see a cute, prospective and hardworking guy and the next thing you hear, he is single. Same for the ladies.





Let's analyse this menace and prefer the way forward. Next Year 2017; We've got to have lots of weddings.





Pass the ball... 2018.





Hmmm nice concept but no thanks, If a nairaland girl is the last woman on earth and there is a gun to my head to save mankind from extinction, I would take the gun and shoot myself.



Meanwhile I'm vision 2020.



31 Likes 6 Shares

Lol. I like this.



Relationships are overrated. And they leave nothing but pain and unpleasant memories. Why venture into one?! 15 Likes

Hahahahahaha...village pipu...

falconey:



2018.





Hmmm nice concept but no thanks, If a nairaland girl is the last woman on earth and there is a gun to my head to save mankind from extinction, I would take the gun and shot myself.











Seriously! Falconey you've not met any Nairaland lady in person before?

They are real people.



The online tigresses could be very gentle and virtuous Seriously! Falconey you've not met any Nairaland lady in person before?They are real people.The online tigresses could be very gentle and virtuous 46 Likes 2 Shares

falconey:



2018.





Hmmm nice concept but no thanks, If a nairaland girl is the last woman on earth and there is a gun to my head to save mankind from extinction, I would take the gun and shot myself.



Meanwhile I'm vision 2020.







Deep breath** Deep breath** 4 Likes

HeyCorleone:

Lol. I like this.

Confirm Manchellor spotted! Confirm Manchellor spotted! 1 Like

Omo our Village people have tried this year ooo



Asin they were in top form,



every calamity was a hit back to back, from not having any reasonable savings since January to not having a reasonable relationship with God or Man.



Hats off to those guys, they really tried 140 Likes 16 Shares

dafeyankee:

Well.



I think in my own case I am just plain selfish. I have everything any young man wishes for,and then some.



But my brother, each day you see a woman you think is better than the one of yesterday.



So much women out there, it is so difficult to pick one out especially when you are a comfortable guy and don't know if they are pretending around you because of your comfort.



Anyway 2018 is not going to escape me.



Kpatakpata I go village go marry village girl

Choi! That last line la lot



Village girls? Their own no good o!

I'm talking from experience bro.



Some Nairaland ladies commenting on sex and styles are Virgeeens, trust me. Choi! That last line la lotVillage girls? Their own no good o!I'm talking from experience bro.Some Nairaland ladies commenting on sex and styles are Virgeeens, trust me. 39 Likes

falconey:



2018.





Hmmm nice concept but no thanks, If a nairaland girl is the last woman on earth and there is a gun to my head to save mankind from extinction, I would take the gun and shot myself.



Meanwhile I'm vision 2020.





Get ready to die single then because the females you see here are the same persons you see everyday.... Get ready to die single then because the females you see here are the same persons you see everyday.... 50 Likes 2 Shares

biggie10:

Omo our Village people have tried this year ooo



Asin they were in top form,



every calamity was a hit back to back, from not having any reasonable savings since January to not having a reasonable relationship with God or Man



Hats off to those guys, they really tried

I'm laughing crazily here o!



Those guys are working triple shifts mehn I'm laughing crazily here o!Those guys are working triple shifts mehn 51 Likes 3 Shares

Some can't handle the complications that come with a relationship, that's why the are still single 15 Likes 3 Shares

Jodha:

Hahahahahaha...village pipu...

This one you are laughing...you've been laughing from January till now...Are you still single? This one you are laughing...you've been laughing from January till now...Are you still single? 4 Likes

hungryboy:

Humans are evolving, the world is changing and people are using their brains more, that's why many of us are still single. Some can't handle the complications that come with a relationship, that's why the are still single

I think there's this "freedom" attached to being single that's hard to let go. I think there's this "freedom" attached to being single that's hard to let go. 33 Likes 3 Shares

Bad character was my stumbling block 10 Likes 3 Shares

emusmithy:





I think there's this "freedom" attached to being single that's hard to let go. yeah, freedom and peace of mind. no girlfriend equals more money saved and less expenses yeah, freedom and peace of mind. no girlfriend equals more money saved and less expenses 14 Likes

uhm uhm **clears throat**



I want to appreciate the efforts of my village people in keeping me single this year. I think my village people had a really good run this year. Next year is another year 9 Likes

Mtscheeew

emusmithy:





This one you are laughing...you've been laughing from January till now...Are you still single?

Yhu must be a fan..watching me laugh from January till now...



Sure I am...I'm not married so I'm single Yhu must be a fan..watching me laugh from January till now...Sure I am...I'm not married so I'm single 7 Likes

falconey:



2018.





Hmmm nice concept but no thanks, If a nairaland girl is the last woman on earth and there is a gun to my head to save mankind from extinction, I would take the gun and shot myself.



Meanwhile I'm vision 2020.









I just pity that innocent... Unfortunate lady that'll end up with this one... I just pity that innocent... Unfortunate lady that'll end up with this one... 14 Likes

......Bitchz are not smiling. Una dey find who una wan frustrate hahaha See all the girls wey dey view......Bitchz are not smiling. Una dey find who una wan frustrate hahaha 27 Likes 1 Share

Not ready for one. Enjoy my single life! 2 Likes 1 Share

Jodha:





Yhu must be a fan..watching me laugh from January till now...



Sure I am...I'm not married so I'm single

Lols, I'm not a fan of yours as I am not the one wiping the sweat off your face.



Don't tell me you're totally single. It means alot Lols, I'm not a fan of yours as I am not the one wiping the sweat off your face.Don't tell me you're totally single. It means alot 3 Likes

I was too heartbroken this year to think of relationship.

Secondly, I'm broke. It discourages me a lot from relationship. 2018 won't pass me by tho 23 Likes 1 Share





I can't be thinking of how to make more money and as well be pondering on why my bf is giving me attitudes or not answering his calls...



If izz nor money and happiness, please stay back in 2017. Ain't cut out for unnecessary dramas and shitty bullshit.I can't be thinking of how to make more money and as well be pondering on why my bf is giving me attitudes or not answering his calls...If izz nor money and happiness, please stay back in 2017. 14 Likes 2 Shares

emusmithy:





Lols, I'm not a fan of yours as I am not the one wiping the sweat off your face.



Don't tell me you're totally single. It means alot



Until I'm married... I'm totally single... Until I'm married... I'm totally single... 5 Likes 1 Share

Jodha:







I just pity that innocent... Unfortunate lady that'll end up with this one...





It's not a must you quote me and exhibit the apex stupidity have seen this year. If being stupid were a crime I will be forced to call the police right now.



30 Likes 3 Shares

hungryboy:

yeah, freedom and peace of mind. no girlfriend equals more money saved and less expenses

That's cold truth. That's cold truth. 4 Likes

pocohantas:

Bad character was my stumbling block

Wife material Jodha:





Until I'm married... I'm totally single... Wife material

jesusdiedLOL:

See all the girls wey dey view ......Bitchz are not smiling. Una dey find who una wan frustrate hahaha





lwkm hahaahhahaa, them Dey find person wey them go drag to hell with them. 15 Likes