|Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 8:44pm On Dec 26
The year is about to end and some of us have not yet found that special one.
It's not funny �. Work, work and work but no real lady or guy to call at the end of the day's job to tell how your day went, without the fear that they're not 'karashikas' or 'playboys'.
What's stopped you from kick-starting that relationship?
- Low income
- Not too cute
- Fear of getting on with the wrong guy/girl
- Your village people
- Too choosy
- Too much shakara(forming)
- Waiting for the perfect man
DO YOU BELIEVE YOU CAN FIND YOUR SOUL-MATE here as you would in your workplace, church, neighborhood etc?
Let's stop seeing ourselves as 'virtual beings'- I believe you could meet someone here and actually start something that will culminate into marriage.
Well, I'm just thinking aloud. I even heard Mynd44 is still "available", if you know what I mean. I think lalasticlal.a is still searching too.
You see a cute, prospective and hardworking guy and the next thing you hear, he is single. Same for the ladies. Igwe must hear this!!!
Let's analyse this menace and profer the way forward. Next Year 2017; We've got to have lots of weddings.
Pass the ball...
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by dafeyankee: 8:45pm On Dec 26
Well.
I think in my own case I am just plain selfish. I have everything any young man wishes for,and then some.
But my brother, each day you see a woman you think is better than the one of yesterday.
So much women out there, it is so difficult to pick one out especially when you are a comfortable guy and don't know if they are pretending around you because of your comfort.
Anyway 2018 is not going to escape me.
Kpatakpata I go village go marry village girl.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by falconey(m): 8:49pm On Dec 26
emusmithy:2018.
Hmmm nice concept but no thanks, If a nairaland girl is the last woman on earth and there is a gun to my head to save mankind from extinction, I would take the gun and shoot myself.
Meanwhile I'm vision 2020.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by HeyCorleone(m): 8:50pm On Dec 26
Lol. I like this.
Relationships are overrated. And they leave nothing but pain and unpleasant memories. Why venture into one?!
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Jodha(f): 8:51pm On Dec 26
Hahahahahaha...village pipu...
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:00pm On Dec 26
falconey:
Seriously! Falconey you've not met any Nairaland lady in person before?
They are real people.
The online tigresses could be very gentle and virtuous
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Henitan24(f): 9:00pm On Dec 26
falconey:
Deep breath**
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:00pm On Dec 26
HeyCorleone:
Confirm Manchellor spotted!
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by biggie10: 9:03pm On Dec 26
Omo our Village people have tried this year ooo
Asin they were in top form,
every calamity was a hit back to back, from not having any reasonable savings since January to not having a reasonable relationship with God or Man.
Hats off to those guys, they really tried
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:04pm On Dec 26
dafeyankee:
Choi! That last line la lot
Village girls? Their own no good o!
I'm talking from experience bro.
Some Nairaland ladies commenting on sex and styles are Virgeeens, trust me.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by dollyjoy(f): 9:04pm On Dec 26
falconey:Get ready to die single then because the females you see here are the same persons you see everyday....
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:06pm On Dec 26
biggie10:
I'm laughing crazily here o!
Those guys are working triple shifts mehn
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by hungryboy(m): 9:12pm On Dec 26
Some can't handle the complications that come with a relationship, that's why the are still single
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:13pm On Dec 26
Jodha:
This one you are laughing...you've been laughing from January till now...Are you still single?
4 Likes
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:14pm On Dec 26
hungryboy:
I think there's this "freedom" attached to being single that's hard to let go.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by pocohantas(f): 9:15pm On Dec 26
Bad character was my stumbling block
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by hungryboy(m): 9:16pm On Dec 26
emusmithy:yeah, freedom and peace of mind. no girlfriend equals more money saved and less expenses
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by greiboy(m): 9:16pm On Dec 26
uhm uhm **clears throat**
I want to appreciate the efforts of my village people in keeping me single this year. I think my village people had a really good run this year. Next year is another year
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by jesusdiedLOL(m): 9:17pm On Dec 26
Mtscheeew
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Jodha(f): 9:17pm On Dec 26
emusmithy:
Yhu must be a fan..watching me laugh from January till now...
Sure I am...I'm not married so I'm single
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Jodha(f): 9:19pm On Dec 26
falconey:
I just pity that innocent... Unfortunate lady that'll end up with this one...
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by jesusdiedLOL(m): 9:19pm On Dec 26
See all the girls wey dey view ......Bitchz are not smiling. Una dey find who una wan frustrate hahaha
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by LogoDWhiz(m): 9:21pm On Dec 26
Not ready for one. Enjoy my single life!
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:23pm On Dec 26
Jodha:
Lols, I'm not a fan of yours as I am not the one wiping the sweat off your face.
Don't tell me you're totally single. It means alot
3 Likes
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Joislim(f): 9:23pm On Dec 26
I was too heartbroken this year to think of relationship.
Secondly, I'm broke. It discourages me a lot from relationship. 2018 won't pass me by tho
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Blackhawk03: 9:25pm On Dec 26
Ain't cut out for unnecessary dramas and shitty bullshit.
I can't be thinking of how to make more money and as well be pondering on why my bf is giving me attitudes or not answering his calls...
If izz nor money and happiness, please stay back in 2017.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Jodha(f): 9:26pm On Dec 26
emusmithy:
Until I'm married... I'm totally single...
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by falconey(m): 9:27pm On Dec 26
Jodha:
It's not a must you quote me and exhibit the apex stupidity have seen this year. If being stupid were a crime I will be forced to call the police right now.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by emusmithy(m): 9:28pm On Dec 26
hungryboy:
That's cold truth.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by Blackhawk03: 9:28pm On Dec 26
pocohantas:
Wife material
Jodha:
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by falconey(m): 9:30pm On Dec 26
jesusdiedLOL:
lwkm hahaahhahaa, them Dey find person wey them go drag to hell with them.
|Re: Thread For All Those Still Single In 2017: What's The Way Forward? by greiboy(m): 9:30pm On Dec 26
Blackhawk03:
Yet again
