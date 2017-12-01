Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I've Seen Many Dicks, Guys With Infected Dicks Want Virgins - Medical Personnel (37905 Views)

See the replies below,



A Benin based doctor Arabella blasted guys who in an attempt to marry virgin where as they are not virgins. The pretty Lady got annoyed after a guy said she has a used pussy, According to her "she has been privileged to witness a lot of joystick as a doctor".See the replies below,

ok okok

Olosho doctor....so she fit identify virgin and non virgin dick .....two hands up for her ooo 69 Likes

MTCHEEW PERSON NO FIT READ OR SEE BETTER THING 4 DIS WORLD AGAIN 10 Likes 1 Share

Benin ko? No wonder. Perhaps she had even practiced something else in Italy before. 6 Likes

What an achievement! 2 Likes









She looks like an auxiliary nurse!





A medical practitioner is not necessarily a doctor.





What a privilege and achievement to have seen all manner of preeks.



Op sef, she just say medical practitioner u automatically assume she's a doctor. What if she's among those washing corpse in the hospital? Of course she would have seen many "low esteem" dicks cos they're dead 69 Likes 1 Share





That's how one chief nurse refused to discharge my friend saying he's not strong enough, my brothers and sisters, we all knew it's a lie cox that my said friend was an endowed and very handsome young man who knew how to do the 'roller-coaster' perfectly. female nurses will always be astonished by the size of our d!cks but will be forming super GodlyThat's how one chief nurse refused to discharge my friend saying he's not strong enough, my brothers and sisters, we all knew it's a lie cox that my said friend was an endowed and very handsome young man who knew how to do the 'roller-coaster' perfectly. 6 Likes

This one that doesn't know the difference between "I'm" and "am" 21 Likes 2 Shares

Starboywrites:

This one that doesn't know the difference between "I'm" and "am" That was a mistake na That was a mistake na 2 Likes

So all medical practitioners are now doctors..hmm. Bloggers well done 11 Likes

Mhissgaga:

That was a mistake na hahaha... Don't mind him hahaha... Don't mind him 2 Likes





#bitch Ofcourse, She has seen my Dicck too, when i was about sliding it into her ugly pusssy#bitch 3 Likes

If she's a doctor she would have said so she wouldn't have hidden under the umbrella of medical practitioner. 6 Likes

wen she is sacked now... 3 Likes

These no look doctoroo na nurse she go be 3 Likes

Mhissgaga:



That was a mistake na

Lol, was it ? Lol, was it ?

Her type is the that bleep randy male patients 3 Likes

Starboywrites:





Lol, was it ? Yeah

Most people say 'Am' instead of 'I'm'' YeahMost people say 'Am' instead of 'I'm''

UbanmeUdie:







Thumbs up girl! A medical practitioner is a doctor. The term does not include nurses. A medical practitioner is a doctor. The term does not include nurses. 5 Likes

KendrickAyomide:

So all medical practitioners are now doctors..hmm. Bloggers well done

All medical practitioners are doctors. A medical practitioner is the same thing as a doctor or physician or medical doctor. All medical practitioners are doctors. A medical practitioner is the same thing as a doctor or physician or medical doctor. 3 Likes 1 Share

Op abeg u fit help me with her contact? Mayb she'll do more than just see my own. 3 Likes

H

Auxiliary nurse





17 Likes

By the reason of her career, she's right. She isn't a slit or anything.



Good writers should send me a message. 1 Like

A Benin based doctor Arabella blasted guys who in an attempt to marry virgin where as they are not virgins. The pretty Lady got annoyed after a guy said she has a used pussy

In America this lady would have lost her job. Ther is something about doctors that make them different and that is how they behave, you don't go about spilling the beans because you have seen a lot, you are meant to respect life and humanity no matter what it is. Look at her use of words, Maybe she slept her way through medical school



Who asked her?