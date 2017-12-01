Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival (57114 Views)

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/governor-okorocha-opens-his-mouth-in.html Nigerian governor Rochas Okorocha beyond shook as #Swaziland women perform braless at #Carnivalcalabar2017. Seems he is taking one home tonight 5 Likes 1 Share

This e mouth wen nor de gree close



Naaa big cockroach go enter one day This e mouth wen nor de gree closeNaaa big cockroach go enter one day 64 Likes 4 Shares







Eeh, see wetin the woman carry, for the governor mind. 9 Likes 1 Share

Okorocha is now valueless. A discredited politician. 140 Likes 2 Shares

okoroawusa be like, am giving you a new stature for this. 150 Likes 5 Shares

He is imagining the side of his bedroom that the Statue of what he is seeing now will fit perfectly in. 26 Likes 1 Share

Aaahhhh! Op you censor picture, come censor video join. Why why why. This must stop this 2017. 105 Likes 3 Shares

He is uncontrollable pleased!

The only moment he forgets about statues 20 Likes

This man again 4 Likes

The statue of this girl, will sure be in his bedroom. 33 Likes 3 Shares

From that face.., You will know he is konjified.





We will definitely see statue of n.kaed Swazi woman in Imo state next yr. From that face.., You will know he is konjified.We will definitely see statue of n.kaed Swazi woman in Imo state next yr. 16 Likes 1 Share

Lol. The people's governor will visit swazi next week for investors 49 Likes 1 Share

Topless statues loading..... 17 Likes

Who no like better thing.

He must construct something for her too, in memory of the event.....





Now OP ask yourself, if these breast that okoro ma man saw were censored, would he have been carried away, to the point that his brain had a lapse that his mouth would subconsciously open in excitement and "wonderment"



Any body who blames okorohausa should have his head examined, these are things men do subconsciously Nigeria with its useless I too know (ITK), breast wey the owners have been paid for to showcase in a cultural and educational way that these useless OP dey censor. It's not like the women were mentally deranged or have some wardrobe malfunction, but graciously showcased as part of enlightenment and showcasing of the rich african culture?Now OP ask yourself, if these breast that okoro ma man saw were censored, would he have been carried away, to the point that his brain had a lapse that his mouth would subconsciously open in excitement and "wonderment"Any body who blames okorohausa should have his head examined, these are things men do subconsciously 93 Likes 3 Shares

Unclad state loading

How are the mighty fallen! Okorocha that was once viewed as a presidential material has become an object of everyday ridicule. 30 Likes 1 Share

The way things are censored on nairaland is too much. Wetin nau. This women danced like that for a crowd to watch so what is the point covering those things here. 14 Likes

He's probably now erecting a statue of the woman He's probably nowa statue of the woman 11 Likes

Walahi, i love this zulu/swaziland reed dance

oh my africa,land of rich mineral resources n cultural heritage bedeviled by bad leaders. 3 Likes









Imo people,

The way Rochas is

going, I won't be

surprised if he wakes

up one morning and

decide to fence

Owerri and roof it. Lol,Imo people,The way Rochas isgoing, I won't besurprised if he wakesup one morning anddecide to fenceOwerri and roof it. 34 Likes 5 Shares





If hin con see better breast Nko?..Cossy.

Na to go create one statue for ham be dat ooo..... Why he con open hin mouth like this?If hin con see better breast Nko?..Cossy.Na to go create one statue for ham be dat ooo..... 1 Like