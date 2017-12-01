₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Kolababe: 10:20am On Dec 30
Nigerian governor Rochas Okorocha beyond shook as #Swaziland women perform braless at #Carnivalcalabar2017. Seems he is taking one home tonight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLdtLxCno0g
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/governor-okorocha-opens-his-mouth-in.html
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Kolababe: 10:21am On Dec 30
See the uncensored video/Pics here>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/governor-okorocha-opens-his-mouth-in.html
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by pyyxxaro: 10:21am On Dec 30
This e mouth wen nor de gree close
Naaa big cockroach go enter one day
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by TSDTV: 10:25am On Dec 30
See the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLdtLxCno0g
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by serverconnect: 10:28am On Dec 30
Eeh, see wetin the woman carry, for the governor mind.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Bede2u(m): 11:30am On Dec 30
Okorocha is now valueless. A discredited politician.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by EDOPRO: 11:56am On Dec 30
okoroawusa be like, am giving you a new stature for this.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by nnachukz(m): 12:01pm On Dec 30
He is imagining the side of his bedroom that the Statue of what he is seeing now will fit perfectly in.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by nnachukz(m): 12:05pm On Dec 30
Aaahhhh! Op you censor picture, come censor video join. Why why why. This must stop this 2017.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Cletus77(m): 1:59pm On Dec 30
He is uncontrollable pleased!
The only moment he forgets about statues
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by koolgee(m): 10:49pm On Dec 30
This man again
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by TheHistorian(m): 10:49pm On Dec 30
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Flashh: 10:49pm On Dec 30
The statue of this girl, will sure be in his bedroom.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by tobtap: 10:49pm On Dec 30
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by winnar(f): 10:50pm On Dec 30
.
From that face.., You will know he is konjified.
We will definitely see statue of n.kaed Swazi woman in Imo state next yr.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by darocha1(m): 10:50pm On Dec 30
Lol. The people's governor will visit swazi next week for investors
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by itiswellandwell: 10:50pm On Dec 30
Hahahahahaha
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by gerrardomendes(m): 10:50pm On Dec 30
Topless statues loading.....
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Virginkpekus(f): 10:50pm On Dec 30
B
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Cladez(m): 10:50pm On Dec 30
Who no like better thing.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by Lexusgs430: 10:50pm On Dec 30
He must construct something for her too, in memory of the event.....
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by 9japrof(m): 10:51pm On Dec 30
Nigeria with its useless I too know (ITK), breast wey the owners have been paid for to showcase in a cultural and educational way that these useless OP dey censor. It's not like the women were mentally deranged or have some wardrobe malfunction, but graciously showcased as part of enlightenment and showcasing of the rich african culture?
Now OP ask yourself, if these breast that okoro ma man saw were censored, would he have been carried away, to the point that his brain had a lapse that his mouth would subconsciously open in excitement and "wonderment"
Any body who blames okorohausa should have his head examined, these are things men do subconsciously
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by martineverest(m): 10:51pm On Dec 30
Unclad state loading
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by chrisxxx(m): 10:51pm On Dec 30
How are the mighty fallen! Okorocha that was once viewed as a presidential material has become an object of everyday ridicule.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by BafanaBafana: 10:51pm On Dec 30
The way things are censored on nairaland is too much. Wetin nau. This women danced like that for a crowd to watch so what is the point covering those things here.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by JohnDazzy: 10:52pm On Dec 30
He's probably now erecting a statue of the woman
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by NubiLove(m): 10:52pm On Dec 30
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by wristbangle(m): 10:52pm On Dec 30
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:53pm On Dec 30
Walahi, i love this zulu/swaziland reed dance
oh my africa,land of rich mineral resources n cultural heritage bedeviled by bad leaders.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by ableguy(m): 10:53pm On Dec 30
Lol,
Imo people,
The way Rochas is
going, I won't be
surprised if he wakes
up one morning and
decide to fence
Owerri and roof it.
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by PsalmieD(m): 10:53pm On Dec 30
Why he con open hin mouth like this?
If hin con see better breast Nko?..Cossy.
Na to go create one statue for ham be dat ooo.....
|Re: Okorocha Opens His Mouth As Swazi Women Dance Topless At Calabar Carnival by GeneralOjukwu: 10:54pm On Dec 30
MEMEs loading....
Mr FukaFuka come and upload one of those your annoying ones.
I remember you as Burkingx and Burqueenx. No comment, but silly memes...felt you were even a robot at a point
