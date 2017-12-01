₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:12pm On Dec 27
It was a show of amusement and opulence on Wednesday at the third edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade in Cross River State as a former governor of the state, Donald Duke and his wife, Onari, emerged in a monster power bike.
Attendees, passerby and participants were thrilled as the couple stole the show.
The bike awe the crowd, who continuously chanted ‘Donald Donald’ as he drove through the carnival route with his wife.
The bikers carnival, introduced in 2015 by Ben Ayade, Cross River governor, is aimed at adding to the rich content of the Calabar carnival.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/former-governor-donald-duke-wife-spotted-monster-bike-calabar-photos.html
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:13pm On Dec 27
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:15pm On Dec 27
The bike is indeed monstrous just like their ugly daughter.
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by ijrm: 9:18pm On Dec 27
wow... the most handsome governor those days...
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by TwoBottles(m): 9:21pm On Dec 27
Nice ride, meanwhile...
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Mekanus(m): 9:24pm On Dec 27
Awa money, oyel money dy talk. The money wey him steal when him be governor still dy talk, na im make him dy change power bike every year.
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm On Dec 27
Jesus freaks bike
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:33pm On Dec 27
Nigeria masses will definitely witness hell fire
What they have passed through on earth is hell on heart
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 9:35pm On Dec 27
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by samuelson06(m): 9:39pm On Dec 27
sarrki:
Atleast your sai baba messiah is the one at the forefront making Nigeria a hell for Nigerians.
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by royallord1(m): 9:42pm On Dec 27
UbanmeUdie:Ouch... That was hurt full guy.... Wetin.. U toast the girl she no gree.? Cause I can't phantom ur hate speech...
But duke suppose do DNA test to confirm paternity ooo...
Cos that girl dental structure/ caricature nature no get resemblance in any way with her dad.... Person even say she resemble their former gateman okon
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:43pm On Dec 27
Ayades bike won this years rally sha
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Mrsprof(f): 9:44pm On Dec 27
They really built their marriage and I admire their closeness.
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 9:48pm On Dec 27
UbanmeUdie:@bolded why na, did she create herself
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:48pm On Dec 27
I am only concerned about the after party.
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Edonojie007(m): 9:48pm On Dec 27
Festival Of Demonology.
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by three: 9:48pm On Dec 27
T-I-N-A-P-A
The only people who lost money with Tinapa are Cross River State indigenes.
Everyone else, contractors, consultants all got paid off this white elephant
NONSENSE!
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 9:49pm On Dec 27
Calabar with mumu
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Phoniex23: 9:49pm On Dec 27
In other news for your E-cards sales and you are in need of a tested and trust worthy and reliable buyer. Just feel free to check my signature or visit my profile
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Elthugnificent(m): 9:50pm On Dec 27
Hardeybohwarley:it's you.
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Mitchellense: 9:50pm On Dec 27
Hmmm old news
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by AdaNri1(f): 9:51pm On Dec 27
Notice that the people chanting his name and hailing him are the ones from whom he stole their collective wealth
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by FrenchWay: 9:51pm On Dec 27
...
Waste of resources
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 9:51pm On Dec 27
calabar people and Enjoyment be like 5&6
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by eyamensah(m): 9:51pm On Dec 27
Fallacy... Duke used d same bike last year...It was actually d state governor who stole the show with his new scorpion trike
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by AdaNri1(f): 9:52pm On Dec 27
Mrsprof:and you saw it from a picture?
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by Vince77(m): 9:52pm On Dec 27
As usual
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 9:52pm On Dec 27
Jst passing......
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by candlewax: 9:53pm On Dec 27
old picture.
Augustap
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by mKc9ET(m): 9:53pm On Dec 27
Every year same bike..
he no de upgrade?
|Re: Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) by kullozone(m): 9:53pm On Dec 27
hakeem4:
Mtcheeeeeew!
