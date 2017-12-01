Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Donald Duke And Wife Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival (Photos) (57052 Views)

Attendees, passerby and participants were thrilled as the couple stole the show.



The bike awe the crowd, who continuously chanted ‘Donald Donald’ as he drove through the carnival route with his wife.



The bikers carnival, introduced in 2015 by Ben Ayade, Cross River governor, is aimed at adding to the rich content of the Calabar carnival.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/former-governor-donald-duke-wife-spotted-monster-bike-calabar-photos.html

The bike is indeed monstrous just like their ugly daughter. The bike is indeed monstrous just like their ugly daughter. 54 Likes

wow... the most handsome governor those days... 10 Likes 1 Share

Nice ride, meanwhile... 48 Likes 2 Shares

Awa money, oyel money dy talk. The money wey him steal when him be governor still dy talk, na im make him dy change power bike every year. 9 Likes 1 Share

Jesus freaks bike 2 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria masses will definitely witness hell fire



What they have passed through on earth is hell on heart 4 Likes

sarrki:

Nigeria masses will definitely witness hell fire



What they have passed through on earth is hell on heart

Atleast your sai baba messiah is the one at the forefront making Nigeria a hell for Nigerians. Atleast your sai baba messiah is the one at the forefront making Nigeria a hell for Nigerians. 66 Likes 1 Share

UbanmeUdie:









The bike is indeed monstrous just like his ugly daughter.





Ouch... That was hurt full guy.... Wetin.. U toast the girl she no gree.? Cause I can't phantom ur hate speech...





But duke suppose do DNA test to confirm paternity ooo...

Cos that girl dental structure/ caricature nature no get resemblance in any way with her dad.... Person even say she resemble their former gateman okon Ouch... That was hurt full guy.... Wetin.. U toast the girl she no gree.? Cause I can't phantom ur hate speech...But duke suppose do DNA test to confirm paternity ooo...Cos that girl dental structure/ caricature nature no get resemblance in any way with her dad.... Person even say she resemble their former gateman okon 6 Likes 1 Share

Ayades bike won this years rally sha 1 Like 1 Share

They really built their marriage and I admire their closeness. 13 Likes

UbanmeUdie:









The bike is indeed monstrous just like his ugly daughter.





@bolded why na, did she create herself @bolded why na, did she create herself 5 Likes

I am only concerned about the after party. 5 Likes 1 Share

Festival Of Demonology. 4 Likes

T-I-N-A-P-A



The only people who lost money with Tinapa are Cross River State indigenes.



Everyone else, contractors, consultants all got paid off this white elephant



NONSENSE! 18 Likes

Calabar with mumu

Hardeybohwarley:

Is it me or is the thread being reposted on Fp. it's you. it's you.

Hmmm old news 2 Likes

Notice that the people chanting his name and hailing him are the ones from whom he stole their collective wealth 13 Likes

Waste of resources 1 Like

calabar people and Enjoyment be like 5&6 1 Like

Fallacy... Duke used d same bike last year...It was actually d state governor who stole the show with his new scorpion trike 41 Likes 3 Shares

Mrsprof:

They really built their marriage and I admire their closeness. and you saw it from a picture? and you saw it from a picture? 19 Likes

old picture.

Augustap 1 Like

Every year same bike..

he no de upgrade? 5 Likes